App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top Data-Centric Security Software - Dominica
Data-centric security software emphasizes the protection of the data itself, rather than the infrastructure or applications used to store or access it. This approach contrasts with traditional network or perimeter-centric security, which focuses on safeguarding the locations where data resides, such as servers, networks, applications, and devices. By adopting data-centric security, businesses can implement a zero trust security model, ensuring that data remains secure across diverse IT environments, including cloud-based systems. This software is designed to protect data whether it is in transit, at rest, or in use.
Submit New App
Sophos Central
sophos.com
Defend your organization from cyberattacks with Sophos adaptive defenses and expertise at your service. Protect the future of your business with confidence.
Egnyte
egnyte.com
Egnyte is the secure multi-cloud platform for content security and governance that enables organizations to better protect and collaborate on their most valuable content. Established in 2008, Egnyte has democratized cloud content security for more than 17,000 organizations, helping customers improve...
Virtru
virtru.com
Virtru makes military-grade encryption remarkably easy. From the world's biggest banks to the smallest healthcare practices, Virtru helps organizations of all sizes take control of their data with flexible, end-to-end encryption for your everyday business apps. Built on the open-standard Trusted Dat...
Imperva
imperva.com
Imperva Incapsula delivers an enterprise-grade Web Application Firewall to safeguard your site from the latest threats, an intelligent and instantly effective 360-degree anti-DDoS solutions (layers 3-4 and 7), a global CDN to speed up your website's load speed and minimize bandwidth usage and an arr...
LucidLink
lucidlink.com
Combining the ease of a local drive with the power of the cloud, LucidLink allows your team to collaborate and edit files instantly, securely and from anywhere with a single shared filespace. * Collaborate everywhere, instantly: Work together from anywhere. Access assets and project changes the mo...
Satori
satoricyber.com
Satori is a Data Security Platform (DSP) that enables self-service data and analytics. Unlike the traditional manual data access process, with Satori, users have a personal data portal where they can see all available datasets and gain immediate access to them. Satori’s DSP dynamically applies the a...