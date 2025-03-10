Find the right software and services.
Data center infrastructure providers assist businesses that require physical data centers but prefer not to construct their own facilities. These providers offer various solutions, including private data center rentals, colocation services (where companies rent servers in a shared space), or a combination of both. Additionally, some providers extend their offerings to include specialized services like custom-built centers and environmentally friendly power options.
TierPoint
tierpoint.com
TierPoint is an app for managing data center operations, offering cloud services and cybersecurity solutions to optimize IT infrastructure and enhance operational efficiency.
DataPlugs
dataplugs.com
DataPlugs provides web hosting, dedicated server, and colocation services for businesses of all sizes, focusing on customer success and innovative solutions.
Flexential
flexential.com
Flexential offers flexible colocation and hybrid IT solutions, including managed services, cloud integration, and disaster recovery across a network of data centers.
CoreSite
coresite.com
The CoreSite app helps manage data center and cloud connectivity services, allowing users to provision bandwidth, automate network functions, and enhance multi-cloud interconnections.
Cologix
cologix.com
Cologix provides managed services, cloud, media, content, financial services and enterprise customers trust Cologix to support their business critical infrastructure and connect them to customers, vendors and partners.
