Top Data Center Infrastructure Providers - Palestinian Territories
Data center infrastructure providers assist businesses that require physical data centers but prefer not to construct their own facilities. These providers offer various solutions, including private data center rentals, colocation services (where companies rent servers in a shared space), or a combination of both. Additionally, some providers extend their offerings to include specialized services like custom-built centers and environmentally friendly power options.
CoreSite
coresite.com
CoreSite, an American Tower company (NYSE: AMT), provides hybrid IT solutions that empower enterprises, cloud, network and IT service providers to monetize and future-proof their digital business. Our highly interconnected data center campuses offer a native digital supply chain featuring direct cloud onramps to enable our customers to build customized hybrid IT infrastructure and accelerate digital transformation. For more than 20 years, CoreSite’s team of technical experts have partnered with customers to optimize operations, elevate customer experience, dynamically scale and leverage data to gain competitive edge. For more information, visit CoreSite.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
Cologix
cologix.com
Cologix provides managed services, cloud, media, content, financial services and enterprise customers trust Cologix to support their business critical infrastructure and connect them to customers, vendors and partners.
DataPlugs
dataplugs.com
Dataplugs have 10 years of dedicated experience in Web Hosting, Dedicated Server and Colocation. Dataplugs delivers enterprise-level hosting services to businesses of all sizes worldwide. We focus on and support our customer’s success by creating exceptional value through innovative products and solutions. We deliver on our promises to drive customers' trust and loyalty.
Flexential
flexential.com
A robust portfolio of data center facilities located where your business needs are today—and where you want to grow tomorrow. From single cabinet to multi-megawatt deployments, Flexential offers flexible colocation options that expand to meet your business requirements. Leverage the geographically diverse advantages that Flexential’s nationwide footprint offers for production application hosting, disaster recovery and redundancy requirements while reducing your capital expenditure (CapEx) in the process. Move your IT infrastructure to a colocation data center with a wide range of space options, managed services and edge capabilities at your disposal .
TierPoint
tierpoint.com
At TierPoint, we meet our customers where they are on the path to digital and IT transformation by leading with security, being cloud-agnostic, and always solutioning for business outcomes. TierPoint draws on a comprehensive portfolio of services, from public to private to multitenant cloud, from colocation to disaster recovery, security, and more.