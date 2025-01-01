Top Data Breach Notification Software

Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Data breach notification software plays a crucial role in assisting companies during a breach incident. It facilitates the documentation of breaches, mandatory reporting to regulatory authorities, and notification of affected individuals. These tools automate and streamline the data breach notification process to ensure compliance with stringent data disclosure laws and deadlines, which can sometimes be as short as 72 hours. By adhering to regulations such as GDPR Article 34 and state laws like California’s Information Privacy legislation, these software solutions enable companies to meet their privacy obligations effectively. Typically managed by legal teams, data breach notification tasks also involve contributions from IT, security, and other departments to fully grasp the breach's impact. Workflow capabilities within these tools support collaboration among department representatives, while a centralized dashboard provides visibility to privacy officers or legal teams overseeing the entire notification process.
Submit New App
DATEV
datev.de
The DATEV app streamlines accounting and financial management, offering tools for invoicing, bookkeeping, and tax compliance with integration capabilities.
PrivacyEngine
privacyengine.io
PrivacyEngine aids organizations in managing data protection and compliance with privacy regulations like GDPR and CCPA, offering tools for assessments and policy management.
TrustArc
trustarc.com
TrustArc is a privacy management platform that helps businesses comply with global data privacy regulations and manage user consent and preferences.
Securiti
securiti.ai
Securiti is a data management app that enhances security, privacy, and compliance through data discovery, classification, and monitoring across multicloud environments.
Keepabl
keepabl.com
Keepabl is a privacy management software that simplifies compliance with data protection regulations, facilitating data mapping and management of privacy workflows.
PrivIQ
priviq.com
PrivIQ is a data privacy compliance management software that helps organizations automate and manage privacy operations across multiple regulations.
DPOrganizer
dporganizer.com
DPOrganizer is a privacy management software that helps organizations efficiently manage data protection and compliance with regulations.
ComplyCloud
complycloud.com
ComplyCloud is a compliance management platform that automates data protection and IT security compliance, simplifying tasks like documentation for GDPR and NIS2 regulations.
Seers
seersco.com
Seers app provides privacy and consent management solutions to help companies comply with global data protection regulations efficiently.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.