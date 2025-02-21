Top Data Breach Notification Software - Togo

Find the right software and services.
Data breach notification software plays a crucial role in assisting companies during a breach incident. It facilitates the documentation of breaches, mandatory reporting to regulatory authorities, and notification of affected individuals. These tools automate and streamline the data breach notification process to ensure compliance with stringent data disclosure laws and deadlines, which can sometimes be as short as 72 hours. By adhering to regulations such as GDPR Article 34 and state laws like California’s Information Privacy legislation, these software solutions enable companies to meet their privacy obligations effectively. Typically managed by legal teams, data breach notification tasks also involve contributions from IT, security, and other departments to fully grasp the breach's impact. Workflow capabilities within these tools support collaboration among department representatives, while a centralized dashboard provides visibility to privacy officers or legal teams overseeing the entire notification process.
TrustArc
trustarc.com
Data privacy regulations are changing daily with new laws being introduced across the globe. Keeping up with these changes and remaining compliant is necessary for any organization who wants to avoid fines and loss of consumer trust. Using the TrustArc Privacy Management Platform, privacy leaders can simplify and automate their privacy program. This single platform experience is delivered through its unique combination of privacy frameworks, insights, intelligence, knowledge and operations. Only TrustArc can deliver the depth of continuous privacy intelligence, coupled with a fully-automated platform for end-to-end privacy management, that’s essential for navigating today’s ever-changing digital world.
Securiti
securiti.ai
Securiti is the pioneer of the Data Command Center, a centralized platform that enables the safe use of data and GenAI. It provides unified data intelligence, controls and orchestration across hybrid multicloud environments. Large global enterprises rely on Securiti's Data Command Center for data security, privacy, governance, and compliance. Securiti has been recognized with numerous industry and analyst awards, including "Most Innovative Startup" by RSA, "Top 25 Machine Learning Startups" by Forbes, "Most Innovative AI Companies" by CB Insights, "Cool Vendor in Data Security" by Gartner, and "Privacy Management Wave Leader" by Forrester.
DATEV
datev.de
DATEV in one sentence: tax consultants, lawyers, auditors, small and medium-sized enterprises, municipalities, and founders using DATEV software that meets all requirements at high standards regarding reliability, topicality, data protection, and data security portrait DATEV’s history is a story of persistent expansion: founded in Nuremberg, Germany in 1966, DATEV consistently developed from a national service provider to one operating throughout Europe. With increasing globalization, DATEV fulfills the task according to its statutes, namely supporting its members domestically and abroad. DATEV has its headquarters in Nuremberg, Germany, an Information Office in Brussels, Belgium, and associated companies in Italy, Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Slovakia. The DATEV principle Each auditor and tax consultant has his or her own performance profile, different clients, personal requirements and individual working practice. Therefore, DATEV's offer is a flexible modular concept made up of software, services and knowledge, open for every specialization, office size and structure. Entrepreneur and tax consultant DATEV supports the cooperation of auditors' and tax consultants' offices and companies. An individually adjusted distribution and interlocking of working processes develops synergy potentials; for example in the accounting sector. DATEV provides the ideal software for task sharing. The DATEV computer center works as a data turntable.
Seers
seersco.com
Seers is the leading privacy & consent management for companies in 100+ countries. Seers is a fast-growing company and increased its customers by 1040% in 2020 compared to 2019. It has developed and launched 10 AI-based digital solutions on its software as a service (SAAS) platform to resolve data privacy compliance problems for companies. These solutions enable companies to comply with data privacy regulations worldwide including GDPR, CCPA, PECR and LGPD in a cost-effective and efficient manner and protect them against hefty fines (up to £18 million or 4% of annual turnover - whichever is higher) by the regulator, as well as, loss of reputation and business. The solutions are: - Consent Management Platform (Cookie Consent) - Data Subject Request Management - Incident and Breach Management Platform - Data Privacy Impact Assessments - Privacy Policies and Template Packs - GDPR Staff eTraining - GDPR, PECR, Cyber Security Audits and Assessments - Privacy Expert Platform Seers market-leading GDPR & CCPA compliant solutions are top-rated and also available on leading marketplaces including Wordpress, Joomla, Magento, Shopify and PrestaShop.
PrivIQ
priviq.com
Building Trust for our clients, between them and their stakeholders by providing clear, concise data privacy compliance management software under a SAAS model. Intelligent Compliance, Simply Global privacy law compliance service. Designed: * Multi-lingual. English, Dutch, Greek, Portuguese, Brazilian Portuguese * Multiple-legislation * Collaborative * White labelling for channel partners For: * SME * Mid-Tier * Enterprise Current Regulations: * EU / UK / USA / Turkey / South Africa / Nigeria / Brazil / Thailand / California / Kenya * Immutable consent management. * PCI DSS – Control Checklists. * ISO27001 (2013) – Control Checklists. * CIS 8.0 IG1, IG2, IG3 – Control Checklists. * NIST 1.1 Framework – Control Checklists. PrivIQ provides: * Organization-wide data privacy and protection * Demonstrable and proportionate * Employee awareness and understanding * Governance policies * Privacy notices * Compliance in various areas marketing, HR, IT and security, Privacy by design * Service provider and third-party agreements * Subject Access request and breach management * Immutable Consent Records * Ongoing review – weekly / quarterly / bi-annual / annual
PrivacyEngine
privacyengine.io
PrivacyEngine is a market leader in data protection and privacy management software and solutions helping businesses and organisations comply with privacy regulations including GDPR, CCPA and HIPAA with an unrivalled combination of technology, expertise and experience. PrivacyEngine, a software-as-a- service (SaaS) privacy management platform built by technologists and data protection subject matter experts provides a complete solution for managing all aspects of data protection programs, including privacy compliance, staff management and vendor management. Founded in 2013, Sytorus operates globally in EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific from our HQ in Dublin, providing solutions to SME’s and enterprise companies that go beyond demonstrating compliance for key stakeholders and regulators to delivering real business value, preventing data breaches, addressing regulatory risks and enhancing reputational management. Designed to streamline your privacy programme and demonstrate compliance!
Keepabl
keepabl.com
Keepabl’s award-winning Privacy Management Software makes implementing and maintaining a world-class Privacy Framework, focused on GDPR, intuitive and simple, with easy-to-use and familiar workflows hiding intelligent heavy lifting under the hood. Named to the prestigious global RegTech100 as one of the 100 most innovative providers for Finance in 2021, and again in 2022, Keepabl instantly delivers powerful analysis and insights into your Privacy Governance for the Board, auditors and customers alike. You don’t need to be a Privacy pro, although they love Keepabl too; it's the preferred Privacy Management Software for many consultants, delivering up to 70% savings for ongoing compliance management. Keepabl leads you through building and then maintaining your Privacy Framework, starting with your Data Map, and including Risk, Breaches, Processors and more. As you go, our software automatically creates and updates your GDPR KPIs and Reports. And if you're worried about migrating your records from spreadsheets or another provider – no problem! Keepabl's Uploads tool lets you bring all of your work across, making the transfer seamless.
ComplyCloud
complycloud.com
ComplyCloud is the only software you need to ensure your data protection and IT security compliance. It combines legal and IT expertise with software to automate all your compliance management and provide you with the mandatory documentation output. You can look forward to spending more time where it matters for your business since its platform saves you up to 80% of your compliance workload. You get a combined GDPR & NIS2 expert and project manager at your fingertips. With this, all you need for GDPR and NIS2 compliance is included, easy to implement, intuitive, and automated. Its software is developed and kept up to date by EU data protection lawyers and IT security experts. Unlike any other solution, ComplyCloud combines compliance software with legal expertise, which gives you as its customer legal knowledge, guidance, and support. All of the above is the result of its shared fight for the right to privacy. It wants a world where compliance is easy to achieve, fair, and transparent for all. That’s why it aims to empower organizations to protect personal data and infrastructure in a cost- and time-efficient way. This is not 'only' good for the organizations but also for society and democracy.
DPOrganizer
dporganizer.com
DPOrganizer is a Swedish company, founded to help privacy pro's like yourself get more things done. Whether you need to organize your privacy program better, manage your RoPA faster, or raise awareness more efficiently, professionals can increase their productivity through the entire privacy program lifecycle in DPOrganizer. DPOrganizer's mission is to help turn privacy professionals into privacy heroes. DPOrganizer is a privacy management software - a powerful Software-as-a-Service - with a focus on ease-of-use, simplicity and flexibility. DPOrganizer helps businesses and organisations map, visualize and report on personal data processing. DPOrganizer believes responsible data processing is not only a question of compliance, but a necessity in order to compete in an increasingly digital and privacy aware world.
