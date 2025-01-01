Top Dark Web Monitoring Tools

Find the right software and services.
Dark web monitoring tools are designed to detect mentions of an organization on deep and dark web forums and marketplaces, particularly those involving compromised business data being illegally shared or sold. The deep web includes non-indexed pages on the internet, while the dark web refers to non-indexed, illicit sites and private communications accessible only through tools like Tor and I2P. This software employs automated scanners, web crawlers, and scraping techniques to continuously monitor and analyze leaked sensitive business information, such as customer data, employee login credentials, trade secrets, proprietary technology, and other valuable datasets on illicit markets. Businesses use dark web monitoring to mitigate risks, detect data breaches early, and protect their intellectual property and brand reputation. Typically, a company’s IT or security team manages these tools, which often integrate with ticketing systems to facilitate the distribution of real-time alerts to the appropriate parties for remediation.
LastPass
lastpass.com
LastPass is a password manager that securely stores and manages passwords and sensitive information across devices with features like auto-fill, 2FA, and dark web monitoring.
1Password
1password.com
1Password is a password manager that securely stores passwords, sensitive information, and documents, offering features like password generation, autofill, and security alerts.
InsecureWeb
insecureweb.com
InsecureWeb monitors the DarkWeb 24/7 for compromised business information and alerts users to take preventive measures.
Webz.io
webz.io
Webz.io provides structured web data feeds from open and dark web sources for enterprises, developers, and analysts to utilize.
PhishLabs
phishlabs.com
PhishLabs is a digital risk management platform that protects organizations from cyber threats like brand impersonation and phishing through monitoring and mitigation services.
Flare
flare.io
Flare monitors digital footprints for organizations using AI, scanning the web to identify risks and provide actionable intelligence for enhanced security.
Defendify
defendify.com
Defendify is a comprehensive cybersecurity platform that offers tools for threat detection, response, policy management, and employee training to enhance organizational security.
Progress
progress.com
The Progress app provides tools for developing and managing applications across platforms, integrating systems, and enhancing user engagement with responsive digital experiences.
Guardz
guardz.com
Guardz is a cybersecurity platform for MSPs that automates threat detection and response for digital assets, enhancing protection against cyber threats.
Flashpoint
flashpoint.io
Flashpoint app provides intelligence on cyber threats and vulnerabilities, facilitating collaboration and risk management across teams.
Recorded Future
recordedfuture.com
Recorded Future provides threat intelligence, analyzing data from multiple sources to enhance security and prioritize risk management for organizations.
Cybernod
cybernod.com
Cybernod provides AI-driven cybersecurity solutions for small to medium-sized businesses, focusing on vulnerabilities, ransomware detection, dark web monitoring, and custom security frameworks.
usecure
usecure.io
usecure is a cloud-based platform that helps businesses assess and improve employee cybersecurity awareness, providing tailored training and real-time support to reduce risks.
Cyble
cyble.ai
Cyble is a cybersecurity platform that provides threat intelligence, real-time alerts, and dark web monitoring to help organizations detect and respond to cyber threats.
