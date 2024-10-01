App store for web apps
Top Dark Web Monitoring Tools - Mexico
Dark web monitoring tools are designed to detect mentions of an organization on deep and dark web forums and marketplaces, particularly those involving compromised business data being illegally shared or sold. The deep web includes non-indexed pages on the internet, while the dark web refers to non-indexed, illicit sites and private communications accessible only through tools like Tor and I2P. This software employs automated scanners, web crawlers, and scraping techniques to continuously monitor and analyze leaked sensitive business information, such as customer data, employee login credentials, trade secrets, proprietary technology, and other valuable datasets on illicit markets. Businesses use dark web monitoring to mitigate risks, detect data breaches early, and protect their intellectual property and brand reputation. Typically, a company’s IT or security team manages these tools, which often integrate with ticketing systems to facilitate the distribution of real-time alerts to the appropriate parties for remediation.
1Password
1password.com
1Password is a password manager developed by AgileBits Inc. It provides a place for users to store various passwords, software licenses, and other sensitive information in a virtual vault that is locked with a PBKDF2-guarded master password. By default, this encrypted vault is stored on the company'...
LastPass
lastpass.com
LastPass is a freemium password manager that stores encrypted passwords online. The standard version of LastPass comes with a web interface, but also includes plugins for various web browsers and apps for many smartphones. It also includes support for bookmarklets. LogMeIn, Inc. acquired LastPass in...
Webz.io
webz.io
Webz.io is the leading provider of machine-defined web data. It transforms the vast pool of web data from across the open and dark web into structured web data feeds, ready for machines to consume. Using Webz.io’s data, enterprises, developers, and analysts can now unlock the raw potential of web da...
InsecureWeb
insecureweb.com
InsecureWeb is a great tool to protect your business from the dangers of the DarkWeb. The platform scans the darkest places of the internet 24x7 and alerts you when your information is found so you can take preventive actions. This tool is also a great way to start your own dark web monitoring busin...
Guardz
guardz.com
Guardz is a leading unified cybersecurity solution designed for managed service providers (MSPs), empowering them to protect their clients from evolving digital threats by leveraging AI and a multilayered approach to combat phishing, ransomware attacks, data loss, and user risks. Our technology stre...
Progress
progress.com
Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS) provides software that enables organizations to develop and deploy their mission-critical applications and experiences, as well as effectively manage their data platforms, cloud and IT infrastructure. As an experienced, trusted provider, we make the lives of technology profes...
PhishLabs
phishlabs.com
Fortra's PhishLabs is a cyber threat intelligence company that delivers Digital Risk Protection through curated threat intelligence and complete mitigation. PhishLabs provides brand impersonation, account takeover, data leakage and social media threat protection in one complete solution for the worl...
Flashpoint
flashpoint.io
Connect, collaborate, and remediate risk faster with timely and active intelligence. Gain visibility into intelligence landscapes across cyber threats, vulnerabilities, and physical security. With Ignite, security experts can connect the dots across data and intelligence to coordinate a better-infor...
Flare
flare.io
Flare is the proactive digital footprint monitoring solution for organizations. Our AI-driven technology constantly scans the online world, including the dark, deep and clear web, to discover unknown events, automatically prioritize risks and deliver actionable intelligence you can use instantly to ...
Cybernod
cybernod.com
Pioneering Cybersecurity Solutions for Tomorrow's Digital Landscape Welcome to Cybernod, your premier partner in fortifying digital defenses for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs). In an era where cyber threats evolve at an unprecedented pace, Cybernod stands at the forefront of providing cutti...
usecure
usecure.io
usecure enables businesses to measure their employee security posture against evolving cyber threats, reduce security incidents caused by human error and demonstrate compliance with core security standards To manage human cyber risk, usecure combines user-tailored security awareness training program...
Recorded Future
recordedfuture.com
Recorded Future is the world’s largest threat intelligence company. Recorded Future’s Intelligence Cloud provides end-to-end intelligence across adversaries, infrastructure, and targets. Indexing the internet across the open web, dark web, and technical sources, Recorded Future provides real-time vi...
Cyble
cyble.ai
Cyble is one of the fastest-growing threat intelligence provider. Cyble provides the fastest and most comprehensive coverage across adversaries, infrastructure, exposure, weaknesses, and targets. Cyble empowers governments and enterprises to safeguard their citizens and infrastructure by providing...
Defendify
defendify.com
Founded in 2017, Defendify is pioneering All-In-One Cybersecurity® for organizations with growing security needs, backed by experts offering ongoing guidance and support. Delivering multiple layers of protection, Defendify provides an all-in-one, easy-to-use platform designed to strengthen cybersecu...