Top Dark Web Monitoring Tools - Equatorial Guinea
Dark web monitoring tools are designed to detect mentions of an organization on deep and dark web forums and marketplaces, particularly those involving compromised business data being illegally shared or sold. The deep web includes non-indexed pages on the internet, while the dark web refers to non-indexed, illicit sites and private communications accessible only through tools like Tor and I2P. This software employs automated scanners, web crawlers, and scraping techniques to continuously monitor and analyze leaked sensitive business information, such as customer data, employee login credentials, trade secrets, proprietary technology, and other valuable datasets on illicit markets. Businesses use dark web monitoring to mitigate risks, detect data breaches early, and protect their intellectual property and brand reputation. Typically, a company’s IT or security team manages these tools, which often integrate with ticketing systems to facilitate the distribution of real-time alerts to the appropriate parties for remediation.
1Password
1password.com
1Password is a password manager developed by AgileBits Inc. It provides a place for users to store various passwords, software licenses, and other sensitive information in a virtual vault that is locked with a PBKDF2-guarded master password. By default, this encrypted vault is stored on the company's servers for a monthly fee.
LastPass
lastpass.com
LastPass is a freemium password manager that stores encrypted passwords online. The standard version of LastPass comes with a web interface, but also includes plugins for various web browsers and apps for many smartphones. It also includes support for bookmarklets. LogMeIn, Inc. acquired LastPass in October 2015.
Webz.io
webz.io
Webz.io is the leading provider of machine-defined web data. It transforms the vast pool of web data from across the open and dark web into structured web data feeds, ready for machines to consume. Using Webz.io’s data, enterprises, developers, and analysts can now unlock the raw potential of web data.
PhishLabs
phishlabs.com
Fortra's PhishLabs is a cyber threat intelligence company that delivers Digital Risk Protection through curated threat intelligence and complete mitigation. PhishLabs provides brand impersonation, account takeover, data leakage and social media threat protection in one complete solution for the world’s leading brands and companies. For more information, visit https://www.phishlabs.com. A Key Part of Fortra (the new face of HelpSystems) PhishLabs is proud to be part of Fortra’s comprehensive cybersecurity portfolio. Fortra simplifies today’s complex cybersecurity landscape by bringing complementary products together to solve problems in innovative ways. These integrated, scalable solutions address the fast-changing challenges you face in safeguarding your organization. With the help of powerful protection from PhishLabs and others, Fortra is your relentless ally, here for you every step of the way throughout your cybersecurity journey.
Progress
progress.com
Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS) provides software that enables organizations to develop and deploy their mission-critical applications and experiences, as well as effectively manage their data platforms, cloud and IT infrastructure. As an experienced, trusted provider, we make the lives of technology professionals easier. Over 4 million developers and technologists at hundreds of thousands of enterprises depend on Progress. Learn more at www.progress.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
Cyble
cyble.ai
Cyble is one of the fastest-growing threat intelligence provider. Cyble provides the fastest and most comprehensive coverage across adversaries, infrastructure, exposure, weaknesses, and targets. Cyble empowers governments and enterprises to safeguard their citizens and infrastructure by providing critical intelligence in a timely manner and enabling rapid detection, prioritization, and remediation of security threats through its advanced capabilities for data analysis, expert insights, and automated processes.
Guardz
guardz.com
Guardz is a leading unified cybersecurity solution designed for managed service providers (MSPs), empowering them to protect their clients from evolving digital threats by leveraging AI and a multilayered approach to combat phishing, ransomware attacks, data loss, and user risks. Our technology streamlines cybersecurity by automating the detection and response process across user data, devices, emails, and cloud directories, all in a single pane of glass. At Guardz, we are committed to your peace of mind and business continuity. Integrating top-tier cybersecurity technology with deep insurance expertise ensures your security measures are consistently monitored, managed, and optimized.
Defendify
defendify.com
Founded in 2017, Defendify is pioneering All-In-One Cybersecurity® for organizations with growing security needs, backed by experts offering ongoing guidance and support. Delivering multiple layers of protection, Defendify provides an all-in-one, easy-to-use platform designed to strengthen cybersecurity across people, process, and technology, continuously. With Defendify, organizations streamline cybersecurity assessments, testing, policies, training, detection, response & containment in one consolidated and cost-effective cybersecurity solution. 3 layers, 13 solutions, 1 platform, including: • Managed Detection & Response • Cyber Incident Response Plan • Cybersecurity Threat Alerts • Phishing Simulations • Cybersecurity Awareness Training • Cybersecurity Awareness Videos • Cybersecurity Awareness Posters & Graphics • Technology Acceptable Use Policy • Cybersecurity Risk Assessments • Penetration Testing • Vulnerability Scanning • Compromised Password Scanning • Website Security Scanning See Defendify in action at www.defendify.com.
Recorded Future
recordedfuture.com
Recorded Future is the world’s largest threat intelligence company. Recorded Future’s Intelligence Cloud provides end-to-end intelligence across adversaries, infrastructure, and targets. Indexing the internet across the open web, dark web, and technical sources, Recorded Future provides real-time visibility into an expanding attack surface and threat landscape, empowering clients to act with speed and confidence to reduce risk and securely drive business forward. Headquartered in Boston with offices and employees around the world, Recorded Future works with over 1,800 businesses and government organizations across more than 75 countries to provide real-time, unbiased and actionable intelligence. Learn more at recordedfuture.com.
usecure
usecure.io
usecure enables businesses to measure their employee security posture against evolving cyber threats, reduce security incidents caused by human error and demonstrate compliance with core security standards To manage human cyber risk, usecure combines user-tailored security awareness training programs, custom phishing simulations, ongoing dark web monitoring, simplified policy management processes and ongoing human risk scoring.
Flashpoint
flashpoint.io
Connect, collaborate, and remediate risk faster with timely and active intelligence. Gain visibility into intelligence landscapes across cyber threats, vulnerabilities, and physical security. With Ignite, security experts can connect the dots across data and intelligence to coordinate a better-informed, more effective response– with a holistic view of risk in one place. Achieve More with One Platform Easily obtain the information you need and seamlessly work across multiple teams to move information forward and remediate risk faster. Dependable Intelligence For Everyone With visibility into the deep and dark web, OSINT/surface web, vulnerabilities, breach data, or geospatial intelligence, our finished intelligence reports and raw collections are right at your fingertips so you can spend your time on what matters most. Close the Gap Between Data, Intelligence, and Action Quickly assess your data and intelligence outcomes across all products, streamline workflows, adapt and take decisive action to stay ahead of the changing threat landscape.
InsecureWeb
insecureweb.com
InsecureWeb is a great tool to protect your business from the dangers of the DarkWeb. The platform scans the darkest places of the internet 24x7 and alerts you when your information is found so you can take preventive actions. This tool is also a great way to start your own dark web monitoring business or help close new deals. Just imagine that you scan
Cybernod
cybernod.com
Pioneering Cybersecurity Solutions for Tomorrow's Digital Landscape Welcome to Cybernod, your premier partner in fortifying digital defenses for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs). In an era where cyber threats evolve at an unprecedented pace, Cybernod stands at the forefront of providing cutting-edge, AI-driven cybersecurity solutions tailored to the unique challenges faced by SMBs. Our Mission At Cybernod, we believe in empowering businesses with the tools, knowledge, and support needed to navigate the complex world of cybersecurity. Our mission is simple: to make advanced cybersecurity accessible, understandable, and manageable for businesses without extensive IT resources. We are dedicated to protecting your digital assets, ensuring your business thrives in a secure online environment. Our Solutions Cybernod offers a comprehensive suite of cybersecurity services designed to address the multifaceted nature of digital threats: Website Vulnerability Assessments: Utilizing advanced scanning technology, we identify and rectify vulnerabilities, safeguarding your online presence against potential attacks. Ransomware Detection and Education: Through proactive monitoring and tailored educational programs, we equip businesses to recognize and defend against ransomware threats. Dark Web Monitoring: Our specialized services extend to monitoring the dark web, providing alerts on potential data breaches or misuse of your business information. AI-Driven Security Analytics: At the heart of Cybernod's offerings is our AI-driven analytics platform, which delivers real-time insights into your security posture, enabling data-driven decision-making. Custom Security Frameworks: Beyond our core services, we specialize in developing customized security frameworks that align with your business’s specific needs and regulatory requirements. Why Choose Cybernod? Expertise: Our team comprises seasoned cybersecurity professionals with years of experience in protecting businesses from digital threats. Innovation: We leverage the latest in AI technology and cybersecurity trends to offer solutions that are not just reactive but predictive. Commitment: Cybernod is committed to excellence, with a relentless focus on customer satisfaction and continuous improvement of our services. Education: We empower our clients through education, providing the knowledge and tools needed to maintain a secure digital environment. Join the Cybernod Family Partnering with Cybernod means choosing peace of mind in cybersecurity. We invite you to join the myriad of businesses that have fortified their digital landscapes with our state-of-the-art security solutions. Discover how Cybernod can transform your cybersecurity approach, safeguarding your future in the digital world. For more information on our services and how we can tailor our solutions to meet your business's unique challenges, visit our website or contact us directly. Welcome to the next level of digital protection – welcome to Cybernod.
Flare
flare.io
Flare is the proactive digital footprint monitoring solution for organizations. Our AI-driven technology constantly scans the online world, including the dark, deep and clear web, to discover unknown events, automatically prioritize risks and deliver actionable intelligence you can use instantly to improve security.