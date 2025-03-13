Top Customer-to-Customer (C2C) Community Marketing Software

Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
C2C community marketing software empowers organizations in establishing and overseeing online communities where customers connect with fellow users and stay informed about community events. These software solutions provide functionalities for fostering community growth, facilitating member onboarding, distributing branding materials, managing and promoting events, and analyzing community metrics. Enterprises leverage C2C community marketing software to enhance brand loyalty, foster customer engagement, and attract new customers.
Submit New App
Eventbrite
eventbrite.com
Eventbrite is an event management and ticketing app that allows users to create, browse, and promote local events while managing ticket sales and attendee engagement.
Facebook Groups
facebook.com
Facebook Groups allows users to connect, communicate, and collaborate on shared interests by creating or joining specific groups.
DownToMeet
downtomeet.com
DownToMeet helps users organize and attend group events, facilitating social connections and helping them find new friends in their area.
Kommunity
kommunity.com
Kommunity is a social event platform that helps users organize events, connect with members, and facilitate discussions within their community.
NationBuilder
nationbuilder.com
NationBuilder is a community engagement platform that helps organizations manage supporters, fundraising, events, and outreach through integrated tools.
Peatix
peatix.com
Peatix is an event management platform that helps users create, promote, and ticket events while offering tools for managing attendee engagement.
Thonest
thonest.com
Thonest is a platform for initiating discussions, sharing insights, and collaborating on products and software.
Orbiit
orbiit.ai
Orbiit is an AI-based platform that facilitates personalized 1:1 and group introductions, managing communication and scheduling for organizations.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.