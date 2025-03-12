App store for web apps

Customer-to-Customer (C2C) Community Marketing Software
Top Customer-to-Customer (C2C) Community Marketing Software

C2C community marketing software empowers organizations in establishing and overseeing online communities where customers connect with fellow users and stay informed about community events. These software solutions provide functionalities for fostering community growth, facilitating member onboarding, distributing branding materials, managing and promoting events, and analyzing community metrics. Enterprises leverage C2C community marketing software to enhance brand loyalty, foster customer engagement, and attract new customers.

Eventbrite

Eventbrite

eventbrite.com

Eventbrite is an event management and ticketing app that allows users to create, browse, and promote local events while managing ticket sales and attendee engagement.

Facebook Groups

Facebook Groups

facebook.com

Facebook Groups allows users to connect, communicate, and collaborate on shared interests by creating or joining specific groups.

DownToMeet

DownToMeet

downtomeet.com

DownToMeet helps users organize and attend group events, facilitating social connections and helping them find new friends in their area.

Kommunity

Kommunity

kommunity.com

Kommunity is a social event platform that helps users organize events, connect with members, and facilitate discussions within their community.

NationBuilder

NationBuilder

nationbuilder.com

NationBuilder is a community engagement platform that helps organizations manage supporters, fundraising, events, and outreach through integrated tools.

Peatix

Peatix

peatix.com

Peatix is an event management platform that helps users create, promote, and ticket events while offering tools for managing attendee engagement.

Thonest

Thonest

thonest.com

Thonest is a platform for initiating discussions, sharing insights, and collaborating on products and software.

Orbiit

Orbiit

orbiit.ai

Orbiit is an AI-based platform that facilitates personalized 1:1 and group introductions, managing communication and scheduling for organizations.

