C2C community marketing software empowers organizations in establishing and overseeing online communities where customers connect with fellow users and stay informed about community events. These software solutions provide functionalities for fostering community growth, facilitating member onboarding, distributing branding materials, managing and promoting events, and analyzing community metrics. Enterprises leverage C2C community marketing software to enhance brand loyalty, foster customer engagement, and attract new customers.
Eventbrite
eventbrite.com
Eventbrite is an event management and ticketing app that allows users to create, browse, and promote local events while managing ticket sales and attendee engagement.
Facebook Groups
facebook.com
Facebook Groups allows users to connect, communicate, and collaborate on shared interests by creating or joining specific groups.
Kommunity
kommunity.com
Kommunity is a social event platform that helps users organize events, connect with members, and facilitate discussions within their community.
NationBuilder
nationbuilder.com
NationBuilder is a community engagement platform that helps organizations manage supporters, fundraising, events, and outreach through integrated tools.
Peatix
peatix.com
Peatix is an event management platform that helps users create, promote, and ticket events while offering tools for managing attendee engagement.
Orbiit
orbiit.ai
Orbiit is an AI-powered matchmaking SaaS platform powering curated introductions at scale. Organizations can seamlessly invite audiences of choice to opt-into regular, personalized 1:1 or peer group connections and Orbiit handles all communication, matching, scheduling, feedback collection and analytics. Leading companies and communities (e.g. Atlassian, First Round Capital, Medical Alley Association, etc) using Orbiit report 87 NPS, tangible outcomes for the participants and strong ROI on these connections.
DownToMeet
downtomeet.com
DownToMeet helps users organize and attend group events, facilitating social connections and helping them find new friends in their area.
Thonest
thonest.com
CREATE ENGAGING DISCUSSIONS AROUND YOUR PRODUCT OR SERVICE The ultimate platform for dynamic discussions on products and software. Initiate conversations, share insights, and collaborate seamlessly.
