Orbiit is an AI-powered matchmaking SaaS platform powering curated introductions at scale. Organizations can seamlessly invite audiences of choice to opt-into regular, personalized 1:1 or peer group connections and Orbiit handles all communication, matching, scheduling, feedback collection and analytics. Leading companies and communities (e.g. Atlassian, First Round Capital, Medical Alley Association, etc) using Orbiit report 87 NPS, tangible outcomes for the participants and strong ROI on these connections.