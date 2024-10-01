App store for web apps

Find the right software and services.

WebCatalog Desktop

Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.

Download WebCatalog Desktop
Learn more
AllCategories

Top Customer-to-Customer (C2C) Community Marketing Software - Netherlands

C2C community marketing software empowers organizations in establishing and overseeing online communities where customers connect with fellow users and stay informed about community events. These software solutions provide functionalities for fostering community growth, facilitating member onboarding, distributing branding materials, managing and promoting events, and analyzing community metrics. Enterprises leverage C2C community marketing software to enhance brand loyalty, foster customer engagement, and attract new customers.

Submit New App


Facebook Groups

Facebook Groups

facebook.com

Groups are a place to communicate about shared interests with certain people. You can create a group for anything — your family reunion, your after-work sports team or your book club.

Eventbrite

Eventbrite

eventbrite.com

Eventbrite is a U.S.-based event management and ticketing website. The service allows users to browse, create, and promote local events. The service charges a fee to event organizers in exchange for online ticketing services, unless the event is free.Launched in 2006 and headquartered in San Francis...

DownToMeet

DownToMeet

downtomeet.com

DownToMeet is a platform to organize, find, and attend group events. If you're down to meet people in your area and find new friends, you belong here.

Kommunity

Kommunity

kommunity.com

Kommunity is an ultimate community-focused social event platform to grow your community locally and internationally, organize events easily and communicate with your members within one place.

NationBuilder

NationBuilder

nationbuilder.com

The NationBuilder community engagement platform powers thousands of the world's most high-stakes campaigns and movements. Move your advocates to action with a single system including readymade website templates, a fully-integrated supporter database, petitioning, powerful field tools, streamlined fu...

Peatix

Peatix

peatix.com

Grow your communities through Groups, promote and manage your events using Peatix's robust tools on the web and the app. Simple, transparent, low fees. Customer-centric support.

Thonest

Thonest

thonest.com

CREATE ENGAGING DISCUSSIONS AROUND YOUR PRODUCT OR SERVICE The ultimate platform for dynamic discussions on products and software. Initiate conversations, share insights, and collaborate seamlessly.

Orbiit

Orbiit

orbiit.ai

Orbiit is an AI-powered matchmaking SaaS platform powering curated introductions at scale. Organizations can seamlessly invite audiences of choice to opt-into regular, personalized 1:1 or peer group connections and Orbiit handles all communication, matching, scheduling, feedback collection and analy...

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

© 2024 WebCatalog, Inc.