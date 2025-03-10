Find the right software and services.
Providers of customer success training offer a range of services aimed at educating customer success representatives and managers. They deliver training through interactive in-person sessions or digital workshops, all geared towards enhancing knowledge and skill development in customer success. Whether it's tailoring a curriculum to meet a team's specific requirements or providing ready-made modules on particular subjects, these providers ensure a comprehensive learning experience. Additionally, they often provide performance metrics, certifications, and assessment results to offer valuable insights into progress and proficiency.
SuccessCOACHING
successcoaching.co
SuccessCOACHING provides training programs for CSMs, offering curated learning paths, real-world exercises, and an accredited certification for customer success professionals.
ChurnRX
churnrx.com
ChurnRX is a customer retention platform that helps businesses analyze behavior, identify at-risk customers, and implement targeted strategies to reduce churn.
Blind Zebra
blind-zebra.com
Blind Zebra is an elite sales and customer success coaching company focused on complete customer journey training for your client-facing teams. All Blind Zebra training is built on a simple yet powerful Think-Do-Say™ methodology, which leans first and foremost into the energy we bring with us when we “show up” – with a customer, a prospect, or anyone else. Because your client-facing teams share responsibility for your customer journey and your revenue targets, we believe they should also share a common language and uplifted team culture. Blind Zebra coaching creates shared thought, action, and language for a more seamless customer experience and better performance against your KPIs. Over 100 companies such as ChurnZero, Emarsys, Kronologic, Terminus, and Salesforce depend on Blind Zebra to support their client-facing teams using our unique Think-Do-Say™ methodology. To learn more, please visit https://blind-zebra.com.
