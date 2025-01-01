App store for web apps

Customer Revenue Optimization Software
Top Customer Revenue Optimization Software

Customer Revenue Optimization (CRO) software empowers sales organizations to boost revenue from critical accounts by fostering alignment with other customer-facing functions, including marketing and customer service, thereby creating an extended revenue team. Utilizing insights from across the business, the software comprehends customer needs and ensures the delivery of outcomes that meet those needs at every touchpoint. This approach maximizes the vendor's revenue per customer by cultivating an active and meaningful relationship throughout the entire customer life cycle.

Mixmax

Mixmax

mixmax.com

Mixmax is a sales engagement platform that enhances email workflows, automates tasks, and enables personalized outreach for revenue teams.

Patch Customer Retention

Patch Customer Retention

patchretention.com

The Patch Customer Retention app helps businesses retain customers through automated segmentation, personalized journeys, and analytics for improving engagement and loyalty.

Clari

Clari

clari.com

Clari is a platform that improves sales forecasting and pipeline management, providing visibility and insights to enhance efficiency and decision-making for revenue teams.

Vitally

Vitally

vitally.io

Vitally is a customer success platform that integrates real-time data and automates workflows to help teams manage customer relationships effectively.

People.ai

People.ai

people.ai

People.ai is a revenue intelligence platform that improves sales processes by integrating AI insights and automation into CRM systems.

Planhat

Planhat

planhat.com

Planhat is a customer success platform that centralizes customer data, automates workflows, and optimizes customer engagement to improve retention and performance.

Catalyst

Catalyst

catalyst.io

Catalyst is a platform that enhances customer experience and growth through automations, data integration, and workflows, focusing on customer retention and insights.

Recapped

Recapped

recapped.io

Recapped helps teams collaborate with clients during sales, managing pilots and onboarding by sharing content, assigning tasks, and setting reminders.

Aviso

Aviso

aviso.com

Aviso AI is a revenue platform using AI to help sales teams improve forecasting, deal management, and collaboration to increase deal win rates.

Kizen

Kizen

kizen.com

Kizen is an app that streamlines business operations by automating processes in sales, HR, and IT using AI and a no-code interface for improved efficiency.

Prelay

Prelay

prelay.com

Prelay is a Team Selling Platform that simplifies complex deals by coordinating internal resources and integrating with key software to enhance revenue processes.

Uptics

Uptics

uptics.io

Uptics is a sales automation software that allows sales teams to manage outbound campaigns, nurture leads, and close deals more efficiently.

Totango

Totango

totango.com

Totango is customer success software that helps businesses monitor customer health, engage effectively, and improve retention through analytics and workflow automation.

Zomentum

Zomentum

zomentum.com

Zomentum is a sales acceleration app for technology partners that automates sales tasks, streamlines client interactions, and provides tools for proposal management and revenue analysis.

RevSetter

RevSetter

revsetter.com

RevSetter is a data-driven platform designed to enhance customer success and revenue management through automated workflows and analytics.

PreSkale

PreSkale

preskale.com

PreSkale aids PreSales in connecting with CRM and product systems to enhance evaluations and track market insights for better technical wins.

Kapta

Kapta

kapta.com

Kapta is key account management software that helps track customer health, create actionable growth plans, and measure value for strategic accounts.

Coho AI

Coho AI

coho.ai

Coho AI is a revenue optimization platform that helps companies maximize revenue from existing customers by analyzing product, sales, and customer success data.

ClientSuccess

ClientSuccess

clientsuccess.com

ClientSuccess is a platform for B2B SaaS companies that supports customer success operations, onboarding, analytics, and feedback management to enhance customer relationships.

Nektar

Nektar

nektar.io

Nektar is a mobile app for data collection and sales management, using AI to improve CRM accuracy and streamline sales processes.

Gainsight CS

Gainsight CS

gainsight.com

Gainsight CS is a customer success platform that helps manage customer relationships by tracking data, assessing sentiment, and facilitating team collaboration.

ChurnZero

ChurnZero

churnzero.net

ChurnZero is a platform that helps subscription businesses manage customer success, reduce churn, and drive revenue growth through insights and automation.

CustomerGauge

CustomerGauge

customergauge.com

CustomerGauge captures and analyzes customer feedback and revenue data to help businesses improve account experiences and reduce churn.

Enthu.ai

Enthu.ai

enthu.ai

Enthu.ai is an AI platform for contact centers that monitors customer interactions, analyzes speech, and provides insights to improve agent performance and customer satisfaction.

Brainbase

Brainbase

brainbase.com

Brainbase is a technology platform that streamlines licensing operations, including deal management, royalty reporting, and product approvals.

Boxxstep

Boxxstep

boxxstep.com

Boxxstep is a platform that helps sales teams engage buyers in complex sales, offering tools for relationship mapping, outcome planning, and performance feedback.

