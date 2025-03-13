Find the right software and services.
Customer Revenue Optimization (CRO) software empowers sales organizations to boost revenue from critical accounts by fostering alignment with other customer-facing functions, including marketing and customer service, thereby creating an extended revenue team. Utilizing insights from across the business, the software comprehends customer needs and ensures the delivery of outcomes that meet those needs at every touchpoint. This approach maximizes the vendor's revenue per customer by cultivating an active and meaningful relationship throughout the entire customer life cycle.
Mixmax
mixmax.com
Mixmax is a sales engagement platform that enhances email workflows, automates tasks, and enables personalized outreach for revenue teams.
Patch Customer Retention
patchretention.com
The Patch Customer Retention app helps businesses retain customers through automated segmentation, personalized journeys, and analytics for improving engagement and loyalty.
Clari
clari.com
Clari is a platform that improves sales forecasting and pipeline management, providing visibility and insights to enhance efficiency and decision-making for revenue teams.
Vitally
vitally.io
Vitally is a customer success platform that integrates real-time data and automates workflows to help teams manage customer relationships effectively.
People.ai
people.ai
People.ai is a revenue intelligence platform that improves sales processes by integrating AI insights and automation into CRM systems.
Planhat
planhat.com
Planhat is a customer success platform that centralizes customer data, automates workflows, and optimizes customer engagement to improve retention and performance.
Catalyst
catalyst.io
Catalyst is a platform that enhances customer experience and growth through automations, data integration, and workflows, focusing on customer retention and insights.
Recapped
recapped.io
Recapped helps teams collaborate with clients during sales, managing pilots and onboarding by sharing content, assigning tasks, and setting reminders.
Aviso
aviso.com
Aviso AI is a revenue platform using AI to help sales teams improve forecasting, deal management, and collaboration to increase deal win rates.
Kizen
kizen.com
Kizen is an app that streamlines business operations by automating processes in sales, HR, and IT using AI and a no-code interface for improved efficiency.
Prelay
prelay.com
Prelay is a Team Selling Platform that simplifies complex deals by coordinating internal resources and integrating with key software to enhance revenue processes.
Uptics
uptics.io
Uptics is a sales automation software that allows sales teams to manage outbound campaigns, nurture leads, and close deals more efficiently.
Totango
totango.com
Totango is customer success software that helps businesses monitor customer health, engage effectively, and improve retention through analytics and workflow automation.
Zomentum
zomentum.com
Zomentum is a sales acceleration app for technology partners that automates sales tasks, streamlines client interactions, and provides tools for proposal management and revenue analysis.
RevSetter
revsetter.com
RevSetter is a data-driven platform designed to enhance customer success and revenue management through automated workflows and analytics.
PreSkale
preskale.com
PreSkale aids PreSales in connecting with CRM and product systems to enhance evaluations and track market insights for better technical wins.
Kapta
kapta.com
Kapta is key account management software that helps track customer health, create actionable growth plans, and measure value for strategic accounts.
Coho AI
coho.ai
Coho AI is a revenue optimization platform that helps companies maximize revenue from existing customers by analyzing product, sales, and customer success data.
ClientSuccess
clientsuccess.com
ClientSuccess is a platform for B2B SaaS companies that supports customer success operations, onboarding, analytics, and feedback management to enhance customer relationships.
Nektar
nektar.io
Nektar is a mobile app for data collection and sales management, using AI to improve CRM accuracy and streamline sales processes.
Gainsight CS
gainsight.com
Gainsight CS is a customer success platform that helps manage customer relationships by tracking data, assessing sentiment, and facilitating team collaboration.
ChurnZero
churnzero.net
ChurnZero is a platform that helps subscription businesses manage customer success, reduce churn, and drive revenue growth through insights and automation.
CustomerGauge
customergauge.com
CustomerGauge captures and analyzes customer feedback and revenue data to help businesses improve account experiences and reduce churn.
Enthu.ai
enthu.ai
Enthu.ai is an AI platform for contact centers that monitors customer interactions, analyzes speech, and provides insights to improve agent performance and customer satisfaction.
Brainbase
brainbase.com
Brainbase is a technology platform that streamlines licensing operations, including deal management, royalty reporting, and product approvals.
Boxxstep
boxxstep.com
Boxxstep is a platform that helps sales teams engage buyers in complex sales, offering tools for relationship mapping, outcome planning, and performance feedback.
