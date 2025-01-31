Top Customer Revenue Optimization Software - Sudan

Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Customer Revenue Optimization (CRO) software empowers sales organizations to boost revenue from critical accounts by fostering alignment with other customer-facing functions, including marketing and customer service, thereby creating an extended revenue team. Utilizing insights from across the business, the software comprehends customer needs and ensures the delivery of outcomes that meet those needs at every touchpoint. This approach maximizes the vendor's revenue per customer by cultivating an active and meaningful relationship throughout the entire customer life cycle.
Submit New App
Vitally
vitally.io
Vitally helps Customer Success teams of every size deliver world-class customer experiences, meet unexpected challenges, operate more efficiently, and grow their business's bottom line. Unify all your customer-facing data -- across your tech stack -- with bi-directional, real-time integrations. Easily analyze account and user status, including Health Scores for every customer segment and lifecycle. Standardize Customer Success process with project management tailor-made for CS. Scale operations with automated Notifications and Playbooks. Surface Customer Success wins with beautiful, actionable Reports and Dashboards. The fastest-growing B2B SaaS companies use Vitally to proactively address churn risks and expansion opportunities in real-time. Schedule a demo today to see for yourself why more industry leaders are switching to Vitally.
Enthu.ai
enthu.ai
Enthu.AI helps contact centers improve revenue and customer retention through AI driven insights. Enthu.AI enables 100% customer conversation monitoring, auto surfaces interactions that matter and helps quality teams improve agent performance through personalized and to-the-point coaching and training. Suited for both revenue and support functions, Enthu.AI helps optimize agent performance resulting in measurable gains across call QA efficiency, customer satisfaction score, new agent onboarding and agent training & coaching time, ultimately impacting revenue. For further information, visit https://enthu.ai
Patch Customer Retention
patchretention.com
Unleash the True Power of Retention Marketing with the World's First, Fully Automated and Customizable Platform using RFM Segmentation. With over a decade of expertise, Patch has developed a top-of-the-line customer retention platform that helps Shopify brands increase their customer lifetime value and retain more customers, all in one place. Patch is the world's first retention platform with integrated RFM (Recency, Frequency, Monetary) segmentation. This model automatically segments customers into actionable buckets, including Loyal, At-Risk, and even Lost Customers. It enables you to create personalized, automated customer journeys for each customer to maximize engagement and revenue. Patch makes data-driven decisions possible without the need for data scientists. Furthermore, our full suite of retention tools includes the following: Automated Customer Journeys: Take action based on customer behaviors, whether loyal or at-risk. Email & SMS: Connect with your audience through personalized messaging using Email and SMS blasts. TextChat Widget: The New Era of WebChats. Seamlessly Continue Conversations with Your Customers via Text, Without Losing Conversation History. Loyalty & Rewards: Tailor rewards to fit your specific brand needs and goals, and track success with built-in analytics. Messenger: Text-enable your customer care team for streamlined communication, increased engagement, and more purchases. Review Requests: Boost your brand by social proofing your reputation with our automated review requests. Waivers: Turn your waivers into a marketing channel with the only waiver software with built-in marketing automation. Analytics: Gain actionable insights by segment with Patch's intuitive dashboards, enabling you to quickly understand and act on the data. Referrals: Turn loyal customers into brand ambassadors and reach new ones with referral programs.
PreSkale
preskale.com
PreSkale helps PreSales integrate with CRM and Product eco-systems to streamline evaluation experiences and track product-market insights to deliver impactful technical wins. 1/ Work in-sync with product, sales, and customers to identify winning practices 2/ Track efforts, winning solutions, and critical product gaps to drive repeatable technical wins 3/ Employ best-fit assignments to maximize resource allocation and improve PreSales performance 4/ Analyze product adoption across cohorts to map revenue to product roadmap 5/ Build insights into deal velocity with PreSales influence to drive sales conversions 6/ Monitor deal vitals and manage evaluations as one-pagers across pipeline stages
Brainbase
brainbase.com
Brainbase is a modern technology platform that helps licensing teams optimize their partnerships from contract to revenue. From deal management to royalty reporting and product approvals, Brainbase acts as one platform to unify your licensing operations. Ditch manual processes and spreadsheets to grow your licensing business with Brainbase.
Boxxstep
boxxstep.com
Boxxstep is a Buyer Engagement and Enablement platform for sales teams in complex and enterprise sales. We complement your CRM by helping you focus on the buyers involved in the buying decision. We do this through three core capabilities: KNOW - Relationship Mapping and advanced opportunity management ENABLE - Outcome Enablement Plans LEARN - Win Loss sales performance feedback
Prelay
prelay.com
Prelay's Team Selling Platform helps companies simplify their complex deals and maximize their most valuable internal resources to drive revenue faster as a team. Too many revenue teams let static CRM files and legacy tooling suppress their selling potential. Without a purpose-built solution for managing complex deals, internal stakeholders resort to ad-hoc emails, chats, and docs, without any centralized tracking, oversight, or learnings. The result? Internal delays, blindspots, and deal slippage. Prelay conquers deal chaos with a purpose-built Team Selling Platform. Acting as an internal orchestration layer, Prelay organizes deal coordination in one place that integrates with your key software. There are fewer headaches for sales reps and their counterparts, and sales, presales, and revops leaders gain insight into team capacity and what makes deals successful. Whether you’re running evaluations, routing deal desk approvals, or tapping a product specialist, Prelay simplifies your complex deal processes and maximizes the impact of your most valuable internal resources, so you can drive revenue faster as a team.
RevSetter
revsetter.com
RevSetter is a cutting-edge CS and revenue platform built on a unique data model and insights engine to super-charge customer success, account management, and revenue teams across the globe. RevSetter unlocks the efficiency of your revenue-facing teams – starting with a streamlined onboarding and fast time-to-value, it’s fully customizable for ICs, managers, and the C-Suite and capable of powering the actions and workflows of the full revenue journey. We built our platform to address the market’s current challenges, while also future-proofing the evolving needs of revenue teams worldwide. It’s time to empower your business with a comprehensive set of solutions ranging from automated workflows, robust data management, dynamic customer journeys, product usage analytics, and much more – all in one innovative solution.
Kapta
kapta.com
Kapta is key account management software that reduces churn and drives organic growth. Kapta's software, and our KAM Process, allow Account Management and Customer Success leaders to answer 3 critical questions about their customers: 1) Which customers are healthy and which are at risk? 2) Do we have actionable and accountable plans (growth plans, save plans, close plans) in place with each strategic account? 3) How do we measure and communicate value to customers?
Zomentum
zomentum.com
Accelerate deals and increase revenue with the sales acceleration application built exclusively for Technology Partners. The all-in-one Zomentum Grow is designed to mimic the way you sell. With Grow, you can automate tedious sales tasks to keep opportunities moving. Our Application consolidates sales activities, keeping sales teams consistent, and helping them build solid client relationships. Zomentum grow enables you to: • Assess and determine the right course of action and present options for current clients to their business needs. Use assessments to perform routine risk analysis and identify gaps before they become a problem for your clients. • Discover new-Age SaaS Vendors. Find the right SaaS vendors to pitch the suitable product bundles from the start. Equip your clients with the productivity, cybersecurity, and business continuity tools they crave. • Design professional-looking quotes and proposals with customizable templates. Check availability of products, compare prices, enter categories, descriptions, and other data automatically. Provide multiple pricing options to prospects, set product bundles, and upsell within a quote by allowing clients to manipulate quantities. Digitally sign documents and schedule and collect automatic recurring/one-time payments. • Convert opportunities into revenue as you can visualize opportunities moving from one stage to another with automated activities and tasks. You can also set multiple pipelines to cover alternate sales funnels like upselling and cross-selling. • Automate your pipeline by logging all conversations and activities that a client has with your business. Set automatic alerts when your client opens an email, comments on a quote, or e-signs a proposal. • Analyze pipeline health with intuitive reports and learn which sales patterns are most successful for your team. Then, see how to maximize each rep's productivity. • Expand your revenue streams with automatic templates for designing detailed but easy-to-understand Quarterly Business Reviews. About Zomentum: Zomentum is the only intelligent Revenue Platform built to help Partners discover, sell, and manage services. Zomentum reduces the complexity of the sales process, eliminating numerous tools with one modern platform built to maximize revenue. So far, we've helped our customers generate close to $500M in Channel revenue.
ClientSuccess
clientsuccess.com
ClientSuccess is revolutionizing the way SaaS companies manage, retain, and grow their existing customer base. We deliver a holistic, personal approach to managing success throughout the customer lifecycle. Our true Customer Success Management Platform™ provides actionable insights, rich customer analytics, and best practices to reduce churn, increase revenue, and maximize the lifetime value of the customer. We believe that SaaS is more than software and service. It’s about relationships. Think beyond acquisition and support. You want a customer for life. And not one that exists because they’re locked into a contract. You want a customer that chooses to partner with you because you help them accomplish their goals and succeed—through personal relationships and delightful experiences. ClientSuccess is more than a reporting tool that users reference once or twice a week. We're a true customer management platform, providing a powerful solution for the front-line customer success managers and actionable insights for Executives.
Coho AI
coho.ai
Coho is building a next-generation customer revenue optimization platform that enables companies to become product-led growth companies, regardless of their sales model. Coho helps you maximize revenue from existing customers by combining product, sales, and customer success data. With the insights gained from the data, you are able to automate self-service motions, focus on high-touch upselling and cross-selling opportunities, and reduce churn.
Nektar
nektar.io
Nektar is an intuitive mobile data collection and management platform designed to allow our clients to leverage their data and streamline workflows.
Aviso
aviso.com
Aviso AI is an integrated revenue platform that helps modern sales organizations and revenue teams close more deals, drive revenue growth, and mitigate risk through patented AI guidance. As the industry leader in AI-based revenue operations solutions, Aviso AI is the only player with the most comprehensive set of intelligent tools and solutions for sales, marketing, and customer success teams that uncovers the hidden revenue opportunity from each customer. The Aviso AI platform can be divided into six core pillars: 1) Predictive Forecasting 2) Deal Intelligence 3) Activity & Relationship Intelligence 4) Conversational Intelligence. 5) GTM and Customer Collaboration 6) CRM Automation Our platform is flexible and scalable to configure any complex customer hierarchies. Sales leaders, managers, and reps all benefit from using our pipeline management, forecasting, deal collaboration, and conversational intelligence tool. With Aviso, sales teams can set goals, unify forecasts, guide deals, and course correct for success. In the era of virtual selling, sales teams deserve a platform that can enable their success working remotely. Powered by cutting edge Auto-ML, NLP, and a deep time series database, the Aviso platform combines the best of human and artificial intelligence to guide selling. Companies like Honeywell, Dell, LaunchDarkly, Elastic, RingCentral, Microsoft GitHub, FireEye have all seen great results using Aviso, such as an average of 20% increase in deal win rates. Find your Revenue True North with Aviso AI.
Uptics
uptics.io
Meet Uptics. Your new secret weapon to dominate outbound sales, book 3x more meetings and close more deals with ease. Uptics is an easy to use, sales software that helps you automate all the manual, boring sales stuff so you can focus on things that matter - taking care of customers and closing sales. The software is an all-in-one sales automation platform for remote and inside sales teams to easily launch outbound campaigns, nurture inbound leads, pack your deal pipeline, and drive top-line revenue.
Totango
totango.com
Totango is customer success software businesses can't outgrow, providing unlimited scalability and unmatched time to value to help cross-functional enterprise teams drive productivity, retention, and expansion. Prebuilt customer success programs that are embedded with industry best practices make it fast and easy to get started, customize to your business, and achieve critical business outcomes at each stage of the customer journey. The biggest customer success teams in the world—including SAP, Github, Schneider Electric, and Aircall—use Totango to integrate customer data for a 360-degree view of customer health, collaboratively manage their customer portfolio, and engage proactively and intelligently with their customers.
Recapped
recapped.io
Recapped enables teams to collaborate directly with their clients through the last mile of sales, including pilot management and onboarding. Upload relevant content for clients to engage, assign next steps for clients with due dates (and automatic reminders), and ensure everyone finally stays on the same page.
Planhat
planhat.com
Planhat is a customer platform built to give insights, manage workflow and drive customer experience. Planhat is helping hundreds of modern technology companies worldwide center their business around their customers in order to maximize customer success and customer lifetime value. Built for everyone from the CSM to the C-Suite, the platform allows you to unify your customer data, to set goals and ideal outcomes, and to enhance the customer journey with features like playbooks, automation and collaboration. The company was founded in Stockholm, Sweden in 2014 and has a team of 100+ people across Europe, North America, South America, and APAC. Read more at www.planhat.com.
People.ai
people.ai
People.ai is the leader in guiding enterprise sales teams on the proven path to pipeline and revenue generation. The People.ai enterprise revenue intelligence platform ensures organizations speed up complex sales cycles by engaging the right people in the right accounts. Through our patented AI technology, People.ai enables sales teams to clearly see whom to engage within each of their accounts and exactly what to do to deliver the highest-yielding deals. Enterprises such as AppDynamics, DataRobot, Okta, and Zoom know that people buy from people, and that’s why people buy from People.ai.
Mixmax
mixmax.com
Mixmax is a sales engagement platform that helps teams boost revenue throughout the customer journey. We make life easier for everyone who interacts with customers, not just SDRs, by automating repetitive tasks and streamlining workflows. This increases productivity and empowers reps to focus on selling. Mixmax customers see a positive ROI in under 6 months and can start using the platform in less than a day.
Kizen
kizen.com
Kizen helps enterprise leaders empower their teams with unprecedented autonomy, efficiency, and agility. Integrate with your current tech stack or power all of your data, sales, marketing, HR, and operations initiatives using Kizen as the heart of your enterprise. SKYROCKET SALES PRODUCTIVITY & PREDICTABILITY. Close more deals faster with suggested next best actions, predictive forecasts, and low performance alerts. AI-DRIVEN, AUTO-DEPLOYED 1-TO-1 JOURNEYS. Hyper-automated customer journeys that learn from every data point in your business. IDENTIFY & HIRE STAR TALENT AT WARP SPEED. AI-assisted HR administration to hire quickly, automate & adapt workflows, and retain your MVPs. AI-ACCELERATED IT SUPPORT, DATA OPS, & APP CREATION. Unified, centralized data plus a no-code interface allow you to launch in hours what used to take weeks. MAXIMIZE EXPERIENCES & EFFICIENCY USING AUTOMATION. Streamline workflows and manage, automate, & support initiatives in real-time using a single, no-code application.
Gainsight CS
gainsight.com
Retain And Grow Your Customers At Scale. Gainsight CS makes customers your best growth engine. Get a comprehensive view of your customers, understand trends and risks, and empower your team to scale with proven actions that deliver outcomes.
CustomerGauge
customergauge.com
The Account Experience software automatically captures and distributes feedback from your accounts including non-survey data to front-line managers in real time to help them reduce churn, drive up-sells and close new business with promoter-based referrals. CustomerGauge is a B2B customer experience management platform that enables clients to: - Collect customer feedback from multiple stakeholders in an account - Create custom dashboards for displaying real-time results - Set goals and targets for closing the loop with customers - Segment customer insights by region, product, facility, and more. - and align employees CX-related business initiatives CustomerGauge is also the first and only customer experience management solution that automatically combines customer insights with revenue data. This allows CX managers to: - Identify and prioritize the most impactful customer experience improvements - Forecast the impact of future CX improvements across the customer journey - and report on the ROI of valuable customer experience initiatives
Clari
clari.com
Clari's revenue platform improves efficiency, predictability, and growth across the entire revenue process. Clari gives revenue teams total visibility into their business to drive process rigor, align buyers and sellers, spot risk and opportunity in the pipeline, increase forecast accuracy, and drive overall efficiency. Hundreds of thousands of revenue professionals at leading companies, including Okta, Adobe, Workday, Zoom, and Finastra use Clari to make their revenue process more connected, efficient, and predictable. Visit us at clari.com and follow us @clari on LinkedIn.
ChurnZero
churnzero.net
ChurnZero is your platform and partner for Customer Success. We help your subscription business succeed at scale by giving you everything you need to improve efficiency, increase revenue, and deliver the best possible customer experiences. ChurnZero helps your Customer Success team spot potential churn risks early and see renewal and expansion opportunities faster. Best-in-class automation and personalization, in-app communications, and Customer Success AI™ make it easy to engage with customers and lead them to value. Our platform offers journeys, health scores, survey tools, segmentation, plays, reporting, real-time alerts, walkthroughs, collaboration centers and more, and integrates easily with your CRM and tech stack. Beyond the software, we pride ourselves on being your team’s trusted partner, consultant, and coach, dedicated to helping you and your team focus on the work that matters most.
Catalyst
catalyst.io
Catalyst is the leading platform for driving growth through your customers. Built to deliver value along the entire customer experience; Catalyst transforms new buyers into lifelong revenue. With retention-driven workflows and revenue-focused automations, we supercharge customer-centric teams. Catalyst’s seamless enterprise integrations centralize siloed customer data into the industry’s most intuitive platform, powered by advanced workflows. Automate and scale your best-in-class customer journeys; drive user productivity and adoption; and deliver clear insights into customer health that optimize the customer experience with precision—from onboarding to advocacy. Partner with Catalyst’s trusted team and intuitive platform to build, iterate and scale your customer-led growth strategy. Learn more at https://catalyst.io/
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.