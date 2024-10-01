App store for web apps
Top Customer Revenue Optimization Software - China
Customer Revenue Optimization (CRO) software empowers sales organizations to boost revenue from critical accounts by fostering alignment with other customer-facing functions, including marketing and customer service, thereby creating an extended revenue team. Utilizing insights from across the business, the software comprehends customer needs and ensures the delivery of outcomes that meet those needs at every touchpoint. This approach maximizes the vendor's revenue per customer by cultivating an active and meaningful relationship throughout the entire customer life cycle.
ChurnZero
churnzero.net
ChurnZero is your platform and partner for Customer Success. We help your subscription business succeed at scale by giving you everything you need to improve efficiency, increase revenue, and deliver the best possible customer experiences. ChurnZero helps your Customer Success team spot potential ch...
Clari
clari.com
Clari's revenue platform improves efficiency, predictability, and growth across the entire revenue process. Clari gives revenue teams total visibility into their business to drive process rigor, align buyers and sellers, spot risk and opportunity in the pipeline, increase forecast accuracy, and driv...
People.ai
people.ai
People.ai is the leader in guiding enterprise sales teams on the proven path to pipeline and revenue generation. The People.ai enterprise revenue intelligence platform ensures organizations speed up complex sales cycles by engaging the right people in the right accounts. Through our patented AI tech...
Patch Customer Retention
patchretention.com
Unleash the True Power of Retention Marketing with the World's First, Fully Automated and Customizable Platform using RFM Segmentation. With over a decade of expertise, Patch has developed a top-of-the-line customer retention platform that helps Shopify brands increase their customer lifetime value ...
Mixmax
mixmax.com
Mixmax is a sales engagement platform that helps teams boost revenue throughout the customer journey. We make life easier for everyone who interacts with customers, not just SDRs, by automating repetitive tasks and streamlining workflows. This increases productivity and empowers reps to focus on sel...
Planhat
planhat.com
Planhat is a customer platform built to give insights, manage workflow and drive customer experience. Planhat is helping hundreds of modern technology companies worldwide center their business around their customers in order to maximize customer success and customer lifetime value. Built for everyon...
Recapped
recapped.io
Recapped enables teams to collaborate directly with their clients through the last mile of sales, including pilot management and onboarding. Upload relevant content for clients to engage, assign next steps for clients with due dates (and automatic reminders), and ensure everyone finally stays on the...
Catalyst
catalyst.io
Catalyst is the leading platform for driving growth through your customers. Built to deliver value along the entire customer experience; Catalyst transforms new buyers into lifelong revenue. With retention-driven workflows and revenue-focused automations, we supercharge customer-centric teams. Catal...
Vitally
vitally.io
Vitally helps Customer Success teams of every size deliver world-class customer experiences, meet unexpected challenges, operate more efficiently, and grow their business's bottom line. Unify all your customer-facing data -- across your tech stack -- with bi-directional, real-time integrations. Easi...
Aviso
aviso.com
Aviso AI is an integrated revenue platform that helps modern sales organizations and revenue teams close more deals, drive revenue growth, and mitigate risk through patented AI guidance. As the industry leader in AI-based revenue operations solutions, Aviso AI is the only player with the most compre...
Gainsight CS
gainsightcloud.com
Retain And Grow Your Customers At Scale. Gainsight CS makes customers your best growth engine. Get a comprehensive view of your customers, understand trends and risks, and empower your team to scale with proven actions that deliver outcomes.
Kizen
kizen.com
Kizen helps enterprise leaders empower their teams with unprecedented autonomy, efficiency, and agility. Integrate with your current tech stack or power all of your data, sales, marketing, HR, and operations initiatives using Kizen as the heart of your enterprise. SKYROCKET SALES PRODUCTIVITY & PRED...
Uptics
uptics.io
Meet Uptics. Your new secret weapon to dominate outbound sales, book 3x more meetings and close more deals with ease. Uptics is an easy to use, sales software that helps you automate all the manual, boring sales stuff so you can focus on things that matter - taking care of customers and closing sale...
Totango
totango.com
Totango is customer success software businesses can't outgrow, providing unlimited scalability and unmatched time to value to help cross-functional enterprise teams drive productivity, retention, and expansion. Prebuilt customer success programs that are embedded with industry best practices make it...
Prelay
prelay.com
Prelay's Team Selling Platform helps companies simplify their complex deals and maximize their most valuable internal resources to drive revenue faster as a team. Too many revenue teams let static CRM files and legacy tooling suppress their selling potential. Without a purpose-built solution for man...
Kapta
kapta.com
Kapta is key account management software that reduces churn and drives organic growth. Kapta's software, and our KAM Process, allow Account Management and Customer Success leaders to answer 3 critical questions about their customers: 1) Which customers are healthy and which are at risk? 2) Do we hav...
Coho AI
coho.ai
Coho is building a next-generation customer revenue optimization platform that enables companies to become product-led growth companies, regardless of their sales model. Coho helps you maximize revenue from existing customers by combining product, sales, and customer success data. With the insights ...
CustomerGauge
customergauge.com
The Account Experience software automatically captures and distributes feedback from your accounts including non-survey data to front-line managers in real time to help them reduce churn, drive up-sells and close new business with promoter-based referrals.
PreSkale
preskale.com
PreSkale helps PreSales integrate with CRM and Product eco-systems to streamline evaluation experiences and track product-market insights to deliver impactful technical wins. 1/ Work in-sync with product, sales, and customers to identify winning practices 2/ Track efforts, winning solutions, and cri...
RevSetter
revsetter.com
RevSetter is a cutting-edge CS and revenue platform built on a unique data model and insights engine to super-charge customer success, account management, and revenue teams across the globe. RevSetter unlocks the efficiency of your revenue-facing teams – starting with a streamlined onboarding and fa...
Zomentum
zomentum.com
Accelerate deals and increase revenue with the sales acceleration application built exclusively for Technology Partners. The all-in-one Zomentum Grow is designed to mimic the way you sell. With Grow, you can automate tedious sales tasks to keep opportunities moving. Our Application consolidates sale...
Enthu.ai
enthu.ai
Enthu.AI helps contact centers improve revenue and customer retention through AI driven insights. Enthu.AI enables 100% customer conversation monitoring, auto surfaces interactions that matter and helps quality teams improve agent performance through personalized and to-the-point coaching and traini...
Brainbase
brainbase.com
Brainbase is a modern technology platform that helps licensing teams optimize their partnerships from contract to revenue. From deal management to royalty reporting and product approvals, Brainbase acts as one platform to unify your licensing operations. Ditch manual processes and spreadsheets to gr...
Boxxstep
boxxstep.com
Boxxstep is a Buyer Engagement and Enablement platform for sales teams in complex and enterprise sales. We complement your CRM by helping you focus on the buyers involved in the buying decision. We do this through three core capabilities: KNOW - Relationship Mapping and advanced opportunity manageme...
ClientSuccess
clientsuccess.com
ClientSuccess is revolutionizing the way SaaS companies manage, retain, and grow their existing customer base. We deliver a holistic, personal approach to managing success throughout the customer lifecycle. Our true Customer Success Management Platform™ provides actionable insights, rich customer an...
Nektar
nektar.io
Nektar is an intuitive mobile data collection and management platform designed to allow our clients to leverage their data and streamline workflows.