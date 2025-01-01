Top Customer Journey Mapping Software

Find the right software and services.
Software for customer journey mapping aids companies in comprehending a customer's complete experience through dynamic visualizations. The process involves creating a visual map that encompasses all touchpoints throughout a customer's journey, including expectations, objectives, and interactions. This map spans from the initiation of the customer's experience with the brand (such as the initial discovery) to the stages of purchase and retention. It's important to note that while often mistaken for customer journey analytics software, both types are complementary yet distinct. Customer journey analytics software focuses on monitoring, tracking, and analyzing lead and/or customer behavior across various channels over time, contributing to the elimination of data silos by consolidating previously segmented data.
Zoho CRM
zoho.com
Zoho CRM is a customer relationship management tool that manages customer interactions, sales, and marketing within the Zoho ecosystem.
Miro
miro.com
Miro is a visual collaboration tool that enables remote teams to brainstorm, design, and manage projects on an infinite digital canvas.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce is a cloud-based CRM platform that helps businesses manage sales, marketing, customer service, and analytics, with customizable tools and automation features.
Zoho CRM Plus
zoho.com
Zoho CRM Plus is a unified customer relationship management platform that integrates sales, marketing, and support teams for effective customer engagement and collaboration.
FlowMapp
flowmapp.com
FlowMapp is a UX design tool for creating sitemaps, user flows, and wireframes, enabling collaborative planning and organization of digital experiences.
UXPressia
uxpressia.com
UXPressia is a platform for creating and sharing customer journey maps and personas, facilitating collaboration and project standardization.
Planhat
planhat.com
Planhat is a customer success platform that centralizes customer data, automates workflows, and optimizes customer engagement to improve retention and performance.
Catalyst
catalyst.io
Catalyst is a platform that enhances customer experience and growth through automations, data integration, and workflows, focusing on customer retention and insights.
Retainly
retainly.app
Retainly helps businesses manage customer relationships and improve retention through personalized communication and insights.
MoEngage
moengage.com
MoEngage is a customer engagement platform that enables real-time, personalized communication across multiple channels for marketers and product owners.
Contentsquare
contentsquare.com
Contentsquare is a digital experience monitoring platform that analyzes user behavior and performance to improve online interactions and optimize user experience.
Solitics
solitics.com
Solitics is a customer engagement platform that integrates data to enhance marketing strategies, allowing businesses to manage customer interactions effectively.
Bento
bentonow.com
Bento is a messaging automation platform for online businesses, offering email and SMS marketing automation tools.
TheyDo
theydo.io
TheyDo is a collaborative platform for service designers that enables real-time customer journey mapping and analysis across teams and products.
Xeno
getxeno.com
Xeno is an AI-driven CRM that helps retailers boost repeat sales by personalizing marketing campaigns through various channels.
Act-On
act-on.com
Act-On is a marketing automation platform that helps businesses manage campaigns, engage customers, and analyze performance across multiple channels.
WebEngage
webengage.com
WebEngage is a customer engagement platform that consolidates data, automates marketing campaigns, and personalizes messaging across multiple digital channels.
SuprSend
suprsend.com
SuprSend is a notification infrastructure that enables streamlined delivery of transactional and engagement messages across multiple channels using a single API.
Indeemo
indeemo.com
Indeemo is an AI-powered video research platform that enables teams to gather contextual insights through multimedia feedback from participants in real life.
Magnews
magnews.it
Magnews is an app for managing Customer Journey and enhancing Customer Value through strategy definition, campaign execution, and continuous improvement.
Treasure Data
treasuredata.com
Treasure Data is a Customer Data Platform that unifies customer data to enhance marketing, sales, and service engagement for enterprises.
Prelay
prelay.com
Prelay is a Team Selling Platform that simplifies complex deals by coordinating internal resources and integrating with key software to enhance revenue processes.
CustomerGlu
customerglu.com
CustomerGlu is a gamification platform that enhances customer engagement and retention through interactive in-app experiences and customizable templates.
Acquia
acquia.com
Acquia Marketing Cloud integrates with third-party systems, allowing teams to configure business criteria and access customer data across multiple domains and brands.
Totango
totango.com
Totango is customer success software that helps businesses monitor customer health, engage effectively, and improve retention through analytics and workflow automation.
ShiftX
shiftx.com
ShiftX is a user-friendly process modeling tool that integrates workflows with applications and systems to enhance operational efficiency and resource management.
Quadient
quadient.com
Quadient AP Automation streamlines accounts payable processes, enabling collaboration, reducing data entry, and enhancing control through automated workflows.
CleverTap
clevertap.com
CleverTap is a customer engagement platform offering tools for mobile app analytics, user retention, and personalized marketing across various channels.
Upland Adestra
uplandsoftware.com
Upland Adestra is an email automation platform that helps businesses create personalized campaigns and automate customer journeys to engage their audience effectively.
Netcore Cloud
netcorecloud.com
Netcore Cloud is a customer engagement platform that helps marketers create personalized experiences across digital channels using data analytics and AI.
Apxor
apxor.com
Apxor is a no-code platform for app teams that enhances user engagement and retention through feature discovery tools like videos, tooltips, and walkthroughs.
TrenDemon
trendemon.com
TrenDemon is a digital marketing tool that helps businesses personalize customer journeys, optimize campaigns, and analyze marketing performance across multiple channels.
Custellence
custellence.com
Custellence is a customer journey mapping tool that helps businesses visualize and optimize customer experiences through collaboration and structured analysis.
Usermaven
usermaven.com
Usermaven is a no-code analytics tool that provides website and product insights, user journeys, and privacy-friendly data collection for informed business decisions.
Squeezely
squeezely.tech
Squeezely helps businesses personalize customer interactions by collecting data, creating segments, and delivering tailored experiences across various platforms.
ChurnZero
churnzero.net
ChurnZero is a platform that helps subscription businesses manage customer success, reduce churn, and drive revenue growth through insights and automation.
Ruler Analytics
ruleranalytics.com
Ruler Analytics is a marketing measurement platform that tracks customer journeys, attributes revenue across channels, and integrates with CRM systems to enhance marketing strategies.
Ortto
ortto.com
Ortto is an AI-driven marketing automation platform that enhances email, SMS, and live chat marketing, integrating customer data for improved campaign management.
Growth Channel
growthchannel.com
Growth Channel creates customized marketing plans featuring personas, funnels, and strategies using GPT-3 technology.
Dynosend
dynosend.com
Dynosend is a customer engagement platform that automates acquiring, engaging, and retaining customers through email, SMS, and data management tools.
Cemantica
cemantica.com
CEMantica helps you create and customize journey maps to identify customer pain points and understand their needs for improved satisfaction.
Vizury
vizury.com
Vizury is a martech app that helps brands improve customer engagement and retention through data-driven insights and strategies for digital marketing.
JourneyTrack.io
journeytrack.io
JourneyTrack.io is a cloud-based customer journey mapping tool that helps businesses visualize and enhance customer experiences across various touchpoints.
Plotline
plotline.so
Plotline is an in-app messaging platform that enables companies to customize messages, gather user feedback, and analyze engagement data to enhance user experience.
Lifesight
lifesight.io
Lifesight is a marketing intelligence platform that analyzes data in real-time, integrating reports to enhance decision-making and optimize marketing strategies.
Growlytics
growlytics.in
Growlytics is an omnichannel marketing automation and customer data platform that improves user engagement, retention, and increases online revenue for brands.
Knotch
knotch.com
Knotch is a platform that helps businesses analyze and optimize content performance, enhancing audience engagement and refining marketing strategies.
ChannelMix
channelmix.com
ChannelMix is a platform that consolidates marketing data, providing real-time analytics and reporting to help businesses optimize campaigns and measure ROI effectively.
cux.io
cux.io
Cux.io is a digital experience analytics tool that tracks user interactions on websites to optimize performance and improve user experience through behavioral insights.
