Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Software for customer journey mapping aids companies in comprehending a customer's complete experience through dynamic visualizations. The process involves creating a visual map that encompasses all touchpoints throughout a customer's journey, including expectations, objectives, and interactions. This map spans from the initiation of the customer's experience with the brand (such as the initial discovery) to the stages of purchase and retention. It's important to note that while often mistaken for customer journey analytics software, both types are complementary yet distinct. Customer journey analytics software focuses on monitoring, tracking, and analyzing lead and/or customer behavior across various channels over time, contributing to the elimination of data silos by consolidating previously segmented data.
Submit New App
JourneyTrack.io
journeytrack.io
JourneyTrack is a cutting-edge cloud-based (SaaS) platform that revolutionizes customer journey management for enterprises. Providing a comprehensive visualization and deep understanding of end-to-end customer experiences empowers businesses to accelerate their digital transformation. JourneyTrack is about collaboration, standardization, democratization, management, and governance. It’s everything you need to bring all of your customer data together into insights-driven customer experiences that tie to your organization's strategic goals and revenue targets.
cux.io
cux.io
CUX is a Digital Experience Analytics tool, helping companies save up to 5x time on analytics and drawing valuable conclusions. We eliminate data overload with a laser focus on user problems, frustrations, and all bottlenecks that can prevent them from using online channels to buy product and services. CUX is a comprehensive, user-focused analytics tool that provides instant behavioral insights. ✔ Goal-oriented Analytics: CUX automatically selects ONLY the data that is relevant to individual business goals. ✔ Qualitative and Quantitative Assessments provided by one tool. ✔ Knowledge: We support users with trainings, onboarding, mentoring, audits and monthly recommendations. ✔ AIocado: our very own AI-analytics concierge will show you precisely the reasons for your conversion drops, places of users' frustration, recommendations and more. CUX is a solution for all industries in which the customer comes into contact with a digital product, such as e-commerce, SaaS and B2B businesses, companies providing marketing services, or software houses. We cooperate with the Innovation, Marketing, Product, and E-com departments within the companies. CUX in nutshell: ✔ User Behavior Analysis ✔ Experience Metrics ✔ Goal-Oriented Analysis ✔ Conversion Waterfalls ✔ Entire Visits Recording ✔ Heatmaps ✔ Pre-analysis & Alerts ✔ Auto-capture Events ✔ Retroactive Analysis ✔ 100% GDPR-compliant ✔ Data stored in EOG ✔ SSL secured
Netcore Cloud
netcorecloud.com
Netcore offers a Comprehensive Customer Engagement & Experience Suite that empowers a marketer to create personalized customer experiences. Its platform enables a marketer to connect customer data across channels and systems, create targeted segments, and deliver meaningful experiences across digital channels like Web, Email, App Notifications, WhatsApp, SMS, and RCS. With its robust analytics, Netcore Cloud helps brands understand their audience better, enabling targeted marketing campaigns that resonate with customers on a personal level. The platform’s AI and machine learning capabilities ensure that each customer interaction is optimized for engagement and conversion, making every touchpoint an opportunity to impress and retain. Netcore is trusted by over 6,500 brands across sectors such as Ecommerce, Retail, Banking & Financial Services, Media & Entertainment, and Travel to deliver AI-powered experiences. Some of its marquee global customers include Swiggy, Myntra, Crocs, Pizza Hut, Domino's, McDonald's, and many more. Netcore is proud to be certified as a Great Place to Work for six consecutive years in India, affirming its commitment to exceptional workplace culture. The company has a global presence in 20+ offices across North America, South America, Europe, and APAC. Netcore is the Martech OS that helps a business drive revenue growth, maximize customer lifetime value, and accelerate its journey towards profitability.
Knotch
knotch.com
ContentEQ is a content intelligence platform used by enterprise brands to understand & optimize the performance of their digital content. The platform combines best-in-class quantitive & qualitative data capture, artificial intelligence, and expert strategy to help brands such as Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Deloitte and Square optimize the impact of their digital content investment and achieve their business objectives.
WebEngage
webengage.com
WebEngage is a customer engagement platform that consolidates data, automates marketing campaigns, and personalizes messaging across multiple digital channels.
Ruler Analytics
ruleranalytics.com
Ruler Analytics is a marketing measurement platform that tracks customer journeys, attributes revenue across channels, and integrates with CRM systems to enhance marketing strategies.
Treasure Data
treasuredata.com
Treasure Data is a Customer Data Platform that unifies customer data to enhance marketing, sales, and service engagement for enterprises.
UXPressia
uxpressia.com
UXPressia is a platform for creating and sharing customer journey maps and personas, facilitating collaboration and project standardization.
Magnews
magnews.it
Magnews is the one-stop-shop solution for managing Customer Journey and improving Customer Value, from overall Strategy definition to single activities and campaign Execution, passing from Journey Design, in a continuous cycle of measurement and improvment. Magnews empowers marketing and sales teams to work together to acquire, convert, grow, engage and reactivate Customers and incrementing their value for the Brand.
Indeemo
indeemo.com
Our AI powered, in-the-moment video research platform enables MR, UX and CX teams to understand people, products and experiences in the context of everyday life. The Researchers, Designers and Product Managers we support use Indeemo in B2C and B2B contexts for a variety of Discovery Research methodologies including: Discovery / Exploratory / Generative Research - Diary Studies - Mobile / Digital Ethnography - User Personas Journey Research - Journey Mapping - Service Safaris - Path to Purchase - Buyer Decision Journeys Mixed Method Research - Pre-tasking for Interviews / Focus Groups - Bringing Segmentations / User Personas to life with Video Usability / Experience Research - Product testing / IHUTs - Shopper / Customer / Employee Experience Our clients range in size from Consultancies to Start-ups to Government Departments and Global Brands. Our Instagram style Respondent app allows research participants to share in-the-moment, feedback, needs, behaviours, emotions and experiences via context-rich video, images, screen recordings and text. Our Pinterest style dashboard and insights Repository enables Researchers and their clients / stakeholders to quickly collate, moderate and analyse multimedia contextual insights. Powerful Generative AI, search, keyword analysis, automated video transcription and video trimming tools make it easy to surface contextual insights. Built for collaboration, it has multiple various user profiles (Researcher, Recruiter, Observer) that allow the entire organisation to truly connect with their customers and build empathy. Indeemo is available as a DIY SaaS solution under annual subscription or on a project by project basis. Indeemo is ISO27001 and HIPAA certified. Our information security has been independently vetted for dealing with large Enterprise and Government Clients.
FlowMapp
flowmapp.com
FlowMapp is a UX design tool for creating sitemaps, user flows, and wireframes, enabling collaborative planning and organization of digital experiences.
Growth Channel
growthchannel.com
Growth Channel generates personalized growth marketing plans with clear personas, funnels, and data-driven growth strategies. Powered by GPT-3 technology.
Plotline
plotline.so
Plotline is an in-app engagement platform for consumer internet companies. Product and marketing teams can configure highly customizable in-app messages or nudges to improve feature adoption and drive conversions. Fully no-code.
ChannelMix
channelmix.com
With an end-to-end platform and comprehensive suite of analytics products, ChannelMix provides leading brands and agencies with a clear path to measure and grow marketing ROI. ChannelMix is pioneering future-ready marketing measurement with first-party analytics tracking and data models that deliver insights that are more accurate, sustainable and impactful to the business. With ChannelMix, you’ll achieve complete visibility and control of marketing spend, goals, ROI and more - without needing to learn how to query or code. - ChannelMix requires no SQL or coding knowledge — our team manages and repairs data connections for you. Clients have seen up to a 90% decrease in time to prepare data for analysis with ChannelMix. - All data is stored in a dedicated data warehouse (Amazon Redshift, Google BigQuery) managed for you by the ChannelMix team. We take the data management burden off your team. - ChannelMix integrates with the BI or visualization tool of your choice: Tableau, Google Data Studio, Power BI, Looker, Yellowfin and more. With our quick-start dashboards, you can have a reporting solution up and running in less than 3 days. - The platform is supported by a 100% US-based team. Clients receive account management and data support with same-day response.
Custellence
custellence.com
We believe that empathy is the most important competitive advantage for any organisation. Custellence mission is to enable greater empathy within organisations - by offering the best tool for creating customer centric change. Custellence is the most easy to use Customer Journey Mapping Tool built for customer journey managers and CX professionals. The tool saves time and gives you confidence by having an intuitive interface combined with the right amount of journey mapping smartness. Custellence is used by CX professionals across the globe and by teams at companies such as Microsoft, Veeva, Volvo, Polestar, Eon, Dandy and Takeda.
Vizury
vizury.com
Vizury, launched in 2007, is an performance-focussed martech solution that empowers brands to achieve higher funnel conversions and customer retention. Since inception, the focus of our unique technology-driven services have always been the ability to bring customers back to a brand's website, mobile app or retail store and improve new customer acquisition, retention and brand loyalty. After launching and achieving global scale, the platform and business of Vizury were acquired by Affle in 2018.
Cemantica
cemantica.com
CEMantica is an international software company run by trained CCXP experts with customer satisfaction at the heart of its mission CEMantica allows you to create and customize high end engaging journey maps to detect and solve customer pain points and better understand their needs and expectations
Apxor
apxor.com
Apxor is a pioneering no-code digital nudging platform, designed for product and growth teams of consumer apps and websites to help increase retention and revenue. Apxor helps in enhancing user experience and engagement through contextual feature discovery and education. This enables products to onboard and activate users quickly, and create contextual guidance which minimizes funnel drop-offs. Apxor’s technology centers around intelligent user engagement solutions. It provides features like Picture-In-Picture Videos, Tooltips, Coachmarks, Badges, Walkthroughs, Micro surveys and more, which are aimed at enhancing user onboarding, feature discovery, and overall app engagement. Apxor nudges are reaching more than 20 million users every day. Apxor is trusted by Unicorn brands like Dream11, Vedantu, Porter and enterprises like GCash, ICICI bank and more, to improve their in-app experience, and increase retention and revenue.
CustomerGlu
customerglu.com
CustomerGlu is a gamification platform designed to help you create rich in-app experiences that drive customer engagement and retention. With over 50 pre-built templates and the ability to create your own from scratch, you can easily solve any retention or engagement problem you face. CustomerGlu has everything you need to solve all your existing retention and engagement problems. Whether you're looking to recommend products, reduce drop-offs in the funnel, improve repeat transactions, or encourage feature adoption, CustomerGlu has you covered. Key Features: Recommend a Product: Ask a series of questions to give a personalized recommendation based on their answers. New user survey: Run a survey on new users to learn where they are coming from and learn which channels to invest in. Reduce drop-offs in the funnel: Improve conversions by showing a Spin the wheel on the cart page to win a coupon/reward. Repeat transactions: Showing a scratch card after a user placed an order to improve repeat rates. Order streak: Place orders consecutively every week/day and build a habit of transacting with the platform. Feature adoption: Give a time-bound challenge to existing customers to try features and reward them for it. And if you don't see exactly what you're looking for, don't worry - you can create your own templates from scratch to best suit your needs. With CustomerGlu, the possibilities are endless. Why Trust CustomerGlu? Protecting user data is our core responsibility and we are driven to follow global compliance standards. With an ongoing end-to-end approach to data privacy and security, your privacy is assured with CustomerGlu.
Growlytics
growlytics.in
Growlytics is an Omnichannel Marketing Automation suite and a Customer data Platform that enhances user engagement and retention strategies and help increase overall online revenue. Solutions offered by Growlytics: Engagement: Email SMS Whatsapp Web Push notifications In-App Messages Mobile Push Notifications Facebook Automation: Omnichannel User Journeys Analytics: Segmentation Funnels Cohorts Revenue Analytics Campaign Analytics Reporting: Sccheduled reports Growlytics works with many top D2C brands and most of these brands have seen almost 3x-4x increase in there overall revenue.
Retainly
retainly.app
Retainly helps businesses manage customer relationships and improve retention through personalized communication and insights.
Dynosend
dynosend.com
Dynosend is a customer engagement platform the helps product-led companies to grow faster by automating the process of acquiring, engaging and retaining customers. Send emails, SMS messages, Webhooks and more through visual building and continuously send data from your application using our powerful API. Sales and marketing playbook building service is included.
ShiftX
shiftx.com
ShiftX is a user-friendly process modeling tool that integrates workflows with applications and systems to enhance operational efficiency and resource management.
SuprSend
suprsend.com
SuprSend is a powerful notification infrastructure that streamlines your product notifications with an API-first approach. Create and deliver transactional, crons, and engagement notifications on multiple channels with a single notification API. What you get with SuprSend? - Multi-tenant support for easy client management - Template management with version controls - In-App Inbox for website and app (React, Angular, JS, Flutter - embedded & Headless components) - SMS, Email, Slack, Teams, WhatsApp, Mobile & web push integration - Batching notifications & Digests - Routing notifications between multiple channels - Brand management to send notifications to customer's end users - Out-of-the-box user preference management - Vendor fallback, switch with auto-intelligent routing - Run campaigns on top of the data warehouse - Real-time logs, analytics, and failure alerts
Xeno
getxeno.com
Xeno is an AI-powered CRM that enables large retailers & D2C brands to increase repeat sales by 11% by building an understanding of each individual customer & creating more relevant marketing campaigns across SMS, email, Whatsapp, Facebook & Instagram. 100’s of retailers like Levi's, Tommy Hilfiger, Forever New, Jack & Jones, Vero Moda, Forest Essentials, Kama Ayurveda, Taco Bell & Nando's use Xeno to increase their eCommerce & store sales.
Zoho CRM
zoho.com
Zoho CRM is a customer relationship management tool that manages customer interactions, sales, and marketing within the Zoho ecosystem.
Acquia
acquia.com
Acquia Marketing Cloud seamlessly integrates with any third-party system and enables easy configuration of any business criteria directly into the platform. Built to be leveraged by all teams who need access to customer data, Acquia Marketing Cloud supports the business across domains, brands, geographies, and websites. Increase marketing agility while future-proofing your business for whatever comes next. Gain flexibility to meet consumers’ changing needs while increasing inter-departmental efficiencies.
Act-On
act-on.com
Act-On is a marketing automation platform that helps businesses manage campaigns, engage customers, and analyze performance across multiple channels.
Catalyst
catalyst.io
Catalyst is the leading platform for driving growth through your customers. Built to deliver value along the entire customer experience; Catalyst transforms new buyers into lifelong revenue. With retention-driven workflows and revenue-focused automations, we supercharge customer-centric teams. Catalyst’s seamless enterprise integrations centralize siloed customer data into the industry’s most intuitive platform, powered by advanced workflows. Automate and scale your best-in-class customer journeys; drive user productivity and adoption; and deliver clear insights into customer health that optimize the customer experience with precision—from onboarding to advocacy. Partner with Catalyst’s trusted team and intuitive platform to build, iterate and scale your customer-led growth strategy. Learn more at https://catalyst.io/
ChurnZero
churnzero.net
ChurnZero is a platform that helps subscription businesses manage customer success, reduce churn, and drive revenue growth through insights and automation.
CleverTap
clevertap.com
CleverTap is a customer engagement platform offering tools for mobile app analytics, user retention, and personalized marketing across various channels.
Contentsquare
contentsquare.com
Contentsquare is a digital experience monitoring platform that analyzes user behavior and performance to improve online interactions and optimize user experience.
MoEngage
moengage.com
MoEngage is a customer engagement platform that enables real-time, personalized communication across multiple channels for marketers and product owners.
Planhat
planhat.com
Planhat is a customer success platform that centralizes customer data, automates workflows, and optimizes customer engagement to improve retention and performance.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce is a cloud-based CRM platform that helps businesses manage sales, marketing, customer service, and analytics, with customizable tools and automation features.
TheyDo
theydo.io
TheyDo is a collaborative platform for service designers that enables real-time customer journey mapping and analysis across teams and products.
Totango
totango.com
Totango is customer success software that helps businesses monitor customer health, engage effectively, and improve retention through analytics and workflow automation.
Miro
miro.com
Miro is a visual collaboration tool that enables remote teams to brainstorm, design, and manage projects on an infinite digital canvas.
Zoho CRM Plus
zoho.com
Zoho CRM Plus is a unified customer relationship management platform that integrates sales, marketing, and support teams for effective customer engagement and collaboration.
Upland Adestra
uplandsoftware.com
Upland Adestra is an email automation platform that helps businesses create personalized campaigns and automate customer journeys to engage their audience effectively.
Ortto
ortto.com
Ortto is an AI-powered marketing automation software designed to streamline the marketing process and optimise outcomes. It is packed with features that aim to augment different facets of marketing including email and SMS marketing, push notifications, live chats, lead scoring, and more. Ortto boasts its own AI system implemented across the platform, thus ensuring seamless workflows. Its AI functionalities include suggestions for email subject lines, prediction of email open rates, as well as content recommendations during the creation of push notifications and SMS messages. Ortto also offers automated live chat content where the software generates responses based on the website content, past tickets, and existing help documentation. For more advanced operations, users can also train custom AI models on their own data. By doing this, they can foster precision and relevance in the generated suggestions. The intent behind Ortto is to help marketers scale their impact by integrating AI capabilities into their existing workflows. These tools are designed to boost productivity and achieve campaign goals quickly and accurately. The system is versatile and is targeted to work effectively for businesses of various scales.
Bento
bentonow.com
Bento is a powerful messaging automation platform created for online businesses — featuring powerful email and SMS marketing automation.
Squeezely
squeezely.tech
We help businesses, increase their conversion by turning customer interactions into personalized experiences, in a way everybody can do it. Squeezely CDP helps businesses drive personalization at scale in three simple steps: Collect - Collect data from all sources into one place. Convert - Convert data into segments and actions , f.e. our built in Intelligent Audiences and Product Recommendations. Capitalize - Personalized Experiences will be provided across your website, email marketing and advertising campaigns. Strengths Fast integration - You will be up and running in no-time Real-time data availability - no lags Personalization at scale - highly-relevant and automated approach to each individual customer Advanced machine learning technology - to ensure the best performance Excellent support - We are here to help you along the way to accomplishing your goals Check out our videos: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZlqrT5UzEtU96Q2XlEaJnA
Usermaven
usermaven.com
Usermaven is a no-code privacy-friendly analytics tool for marketers, product teams and agencies. It has website analytics, product analytics, funnels, journeys, attribution and a mini CRM called contacts-hub to view individual journey of each user. Usermaven helps teams make better, data-driven decisions to grow their business. Say goodbye to guessing and hello to success.
Quadient
quadient.com
Quadient AP Automation by Beanworks gives accounting teams, from CFOs to AP professionals, the ability to work together from anywhere. With Quadient AP, you can reduce follow-ups, eliminate 83% of data entry with AI-powered data capture, and cut invoice processing costs by 86%. Strengthen AP controls with approval workflows for POs, invoices, and payments that automatically route requests to the right staff members at the right time. With greater control and better visibility across AP, you can reduce risks and hold all departments accountable for following finance processes.
Lifesight
lifesight.io
Make Every Marketing Dollar Count - Leverage your own data with AI-powered measurements to make optimal marketing decisions. No data analysts or scientists required. Lifesight’s platform enables modern marketers to achieve greater outcomes by taking ownership of customer data, mitigating the loss of IDs, powering personalized owned channel experiences and enabling privacy-safe measurements.
Prelay
prelay.com
Prelay's Team Selling Platform helps companies simplify their complex deals and maximize their most valuable internal resources to drive revenue faster as a team. Too many revenue teams let static CRM files and legacy tooling suppress their selling potential. Without a purpose-built solution for managing complex deals, internal stakeholders resort to ad-hoc emails, chats, and docs, without any centralized tracking, oversight, or learnings. The result? Internal delays, blindspots, and deal slippage. Prelay conquers deal chaos with a purpose-built Team Selling Platform. Acting as an internal orchestration layer, Prelay organizes deal coordination in one place that integrates with your key software. There are fewer headaches for sales reps and their counterparts, and sales, presales, and revops leaders gain insight into team capacity and what makes deals successful. Whether you’re running evaluations, routing deal desk approvals, or tapping a product specialist, Prelay simplifies your complex deal processes and maximizes the impact of your most valuable internal resources, so you can drive revenue faster as a team.
TrenDemon
trendemon.com
TrenDemon is a digital marketing tool that helps businesses personalize customer journeys, optimize campaigns, and analyze marketing performance across multiple channels.
Solitics
solitics.com
Solitics is a customer engagement platform that integrates data to enhance marketing strategies, allowing businesses to manage customer interactions effectively.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.