Top Customer Journey Mapping Software - Slovakia

Software for customer journey mapping aids companies in comprehending a customer's complete experience through dynamic visualizations. The process involves creating a visual map that encompasses all touchpoints throughout a customer's journey, including expectations, objectives, and interactions. This map spans from the initiation of the customer's experience with the brand (such as the initial discovery) to the stages of purchase and retention. It's important to note that while often mistaken for customer journey analytics software, both types are complementary yet distinct. Customer journey analytics software focuses on monitoring, tracking, and analyzing lead and/or customer behavior across various channels over time, contributing to the elimination of data silos by consolidating previously segmented data.
Miro
miro.com
Miro is a visual workspace for innovation that enables distributed teams of any size to dream, design, and build the future together. With the magic of Miro's Intelligent Canvas, visualizing concepts, ideas, and solutions as a team can happen anywhere — no dry-erase markers needed. Sync, flow, and feel the connection of working side by side with your team — even in remote, distributed, or hybrid work environments. Miro's customers love using Miro to: * Run online meetings and team workshops * Brainstorm new ideas and designs on a limitless board * Edit, annotate and mark up documents and PDFs * Take digital notes with an Apple Pencil (and reduce paper use!) * Easily collect resources, photos, docs, links, and references * Plan and manage agile workflows and scrum rituals * Create user journeys, map processes, and develop personas * Teach and facilitate interactive classes in a collaborative space * Create a vision board of ideas and inspiration Miro allows you to create anytime, anywhere. With over 200+ pre-made templates, a drag-and-drop interface, and no limit on collaborators, working on a Miro board is fast and fun.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and application development. In 2020, Fortune magazine ranked Salesforce at number six on its 'List of Top 100 companies to work for', based on an employee survey of satisfaction.
Zoho CRM
zoho.com
Run your entire business with Zoho's suite of online productivity tools and SaaS applications. Over 50 million users trust us worldwide.Try our Forever Free Plan!
Custellence
custellence.com
We believe that empathy is the most important competitive advantage for any organisation. Custellence mission is to enable greater empathy within organisations - by offering the best tool for creating customer centric change. Custellence is the most easy to use Customer Journey Mapping Tool built for customer journey managers and CX professionals. The tool saves time and gives you confidence by having an intuitive interface combined with the right amount of journey mapping smartness. Custellence is used by CX professionals across the globe and by teams at companies such as Microsoft, Veeva, Volvo, Polestar, Eon, Dandy and Takeda.
Knotch
knotch.com
ContentEQ is a content intelligence platform used by enterprise brands to understand & optimize the performance of their digital content. The platform combines best-in-class quantitive & qualitative data capture, artificial intelligence, and expert strategy to help brands such as Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Deloitte and Square optimize the impact of their digital content investment and achieve their business objectives.
WebEngage
webengage.com
WebEngage is a full-stack Retention OS that simplifies customer engagement for 800+ brands across the globe. The platform enables businesses to build personalized and meaningful relationships with their users across various digital channels. With its comprehensive suite of tools and solutions, WebEngage empowers businesses to understand, engage, and retain customers effectively. - UNIFY CUSTOMER DATA: WebEngage enables businesses to consolidate customer data from various sources, providing real-time insights and allowing dynamic micro-segmentation for targeted campaigns based on specific customer attributes and behaviors. - MULTI-CHANNEL JOURNEYS: With WebEngage's intuitive drag-and-drop workflow builder, businesses can seamlessly design and automate multi-channel customer journeys, ensuring consistent and personalized experiences across channels such as email, SMS, push notifications, and more. - TARGETED CAMPAIGNS: WebEngage empowers businesses to automate personalized campaigns triggered by customer actions and predefined business events. This ensures timely and relevant communication to enhance customer engagement and conversion rates. - AI-DRIVEN PREDICTIVE MODELS: WebEngage Analytics dashboard empowers all metrics required to segment, engage and retain priority customers, churn to convert windows and ROI optimization,This allows businesses to focus their interventions and campaigns for maximum impact and better ROI. - 1:1 PERSONALIZATION: WebEngage enables businesses to deliver personalized experiences at scale. By incorporating user intent, preferences, and other relevant data, businesses can tailor their communications to each individual customer, fostering omni-channel customer engagement. What's more? WebEngage’s platform is quick and easy to integrate. Compatible with range of ESP and MSP, all it takes is a few hours from the tech team. Presence across the globe: With headquarters in India, WebEngage has expanded its operations globally with offices and presence in the Middle East & Africa region, Southeast Asia, and South America.
Ruler Analytics
ruleranalytics.com
Ruler Analytics is a marketing measurement and attribution platform that connects siloed marketing, sales, revenue and customer data to: - Provide a full funnel view of your customer journey - Accurately attribute revenue at channel, campaign, content and keyword level - Create multi-touch attribution reports using 6 different attribution models (first click, last-click, linear, position-based, time-decay and data driven attribution) - Enrich your ad platform(s), CRM and BI tools with cost, opportunity, revenue and ROI data - Measure and forecast the impact of offline and/or invisible touch points from 'dark social' activity and zero-click channels - Overcome accuracy issues with traditional analytics systems caused by 'the death of the cookie' by measuring success with 1st party data Book a demo with Ruler Analytics to start optimising your marketing strategy based on revenue and ROI, not just conversions.
Treasure Data
treasuredata.com
Treasure Data helps enterprises use all of their customer data to improve campaign performance, achieve operational efficiency, and drive business value with connected customer experiences. The Customer Data Cloud, our suite of customer data platform solutions, integrates customer data, connects identities in unified customer profiles, applies privacy, and makes machine learning based insights and predictions available for Marketing, Service, Sales, and Operations to drive personalized engagement and improve customer acquisition, sales, and retention. We are the best fit for enterprises and fast-growing companies because we seamlessly integrate with your existing tech stack while delivering the fastest time to value, regardless of complex environments. Our enterprise-level safeguards ensure data quality, governance, security, privacy compliance, and scalability to help companies manage consent and reduce risk across brands and regions. Powerful and user-friendly tools unite data, analytics, and business users to improve efficiency and drive growth.
UXPressia
uxpressia.com
UXPressia is a collaborative customer experience mapping platform that allows you to сreate, export, and share customer journey maps, personas, and impact maps online. The toolset is simple for beginners but powerful for professionals. Teams will especially enjoy collaborative options and the possibility to standardize and scale different projects. Key features: - Templates library: 100+ free customer journey maps and personas templates for 13+ industries - User roles and teams - Team library (touchpoints, channels, images, etc.) - Multiple personas - Journey atlas (hierarchy) - AI-powered persona generator - Email and password-protected direct link sharing - Branding - Azure AD integration, SSO, MFA - Google Analytics, Mixpanel, Slack, Jira, Azure DevOps integrations - Version history - Export to PNG, PDF, CSV, PPTX The basic features are available for free.
Magnews
magnews.it
Magnews is the one-stop-shop solution for managing Customer Journey and improving Customer Value, from overall Strategy definition to single activities and campaign Execution, passing from Journey Design, in a continuous cycle of measurement and improvment. Magnews empowers marketing and sales teams to work together to acquire, convert, grow, engage and reactivate Customers and incrementing their value for the Brand.
Indeemo
indeemo.com
Our AI powered, in-the-moment video research platform enables MR, UX and CX teams to understand people, products and experiences in the context of everyday life. The Researchers, Designers and Product Managers we support use Indeemo in B2C and B2B contexts for a variety of Discovery Research methodologies including: Discovery / Exploratory / Generative Research - Diary Studies - Mobile / Digital Ethnography - User Personas Journey Research - Journey Mapping - Service Safaris - Path to Purchase - Buyer Decision Journeys Mixed Method Research - Pre-tasking for Interviews / Focus Groups - Bringing Segmentations / User Personas to life with Video Usability / Experience Research - Product testing / IHUTs - Shopper / Customer / Employee Experience Our clients range in size from Consultancies to Start-ups to Government Departments and Global Brands. Our Instagram style Respondent app allows research participants to share in-the-moment, feedback, needs, behaviours, emotions and experiences via context-rich video, images, screen recordings and text. Our Pinterest style dashboard and insights Repository enables Researchers and their clients / stakeholders to quickly collate, moderate and analyse multimedia contextual insights. Powerful Generative AI, search, keyword analysis, automated video transcription and video trimming tools make it easy to surface contextual insights. Built for collaboration, it has multiple various user profiles (Researcher, Recruiter, Observer) that allow the entire organisation to truly connect with their customers and build empathy. Indeemo is available as a DIY SaaS solution under annual subscription or on a project by project basis. Indeemo is ISO27001 and HIPAA certified. Our information security has been independently vetted for dealing with large Enterprise and Government Clients.
FlowMapp
flowmapp.com
Design exceptional UX for beautiful products, websites, and apps with the online collaborative tools. Simple and powerful visual UX platform. Create sitemaps, user flows and wireframes in order to provide more efficient UX planning and web development. FlowMapp allows teams to plan and design digital experiences, together, in real-time and in one place How to use FlowMapp? — UX & Development — Planning — Team Work — Organize Everything — Create and present hi-fi prototypes — Plan and Store Content — Communicate with the Client — Increase Sales — Work Offline
Growth Channel
growthchannel.com
Growth Channel generates personalized growth marketing plans with clear personas, funnels, and data-driven growth strategies. Powered by GPT-3 technology.
Plotline
plotline.so
Plotline is an in-app engagement platform for consumer internet companies. Product and marketing teams can configure highly customizable in-app messages or nudges to improve feature adoption and drive conversions. Fully no-code.
JourneyTrack.io
journeytrack.io
JourneyTrack is a cutting-edge cloud-based (SaaS) platform that revolutionizes customer journey management for enterprises. Providing a comprehensive visualization and deep understanding of end-to-end customer experiences empowers businesses to accelerate their digital transformation. JourneyTrack is about collaboration, standardization, democratization, management, and governance. It’s everything you need to bring all of your customer data together into insights-driven customer experiences that tie to your organization's strategic goals and revenue targets.
ChannelMix
channelmix.com
With an end-to-end platform and comprehensive suite of analytics products, ChannelMix provides leading brands and agencies with a clear path to measure and grow marketing ROI. ChannelMix is pioneering future-ready marketing measurement with first-party analytics tracking and data models that deliver insights that are more accurate, sustainable and impactful to the business. With ChannelMix, you’ll achieve complete visibility and control of marketing spend, goals, ROI and more - without needing to learn how to query or code. - ChannelMix requires no SQL or coding knowledge — our team manages and repairs data connections for you. Clients have seen up to a 90% decrease in time to prepare data for analysis with ChannelMix. - All data is stored in a dedicated data warehouse (Amazon Redshift, Google BigQuery) managed for you by the ChannelMix team. We take the data management burden off your team. - ChannelMix integrates with the BI or visualization tool of your choice: Tableau, Google Data Studio, Power BI, Looker, Yellowfin and more. With our quick-start dashboards, you can have a reporting solution up and running in less than 3 days. - The platform is supported by a 100% US-based team. Clients receive account management and data support with same-day response.
Vizury
vizury.com
Vizury, launched in 2007, is an performance-focussed martech solution that empowers brands to achieve higher funnel conversions and customer retention. Since inception, the focus of our unique technology-driven services have always been the ability to bring customers back to a brand's website, mobile app or retail store and improve new customer acquisition, retention and brand loyalty. After launching and achieving global scale, the platform and business of Vizury were acquired by Affle in 2018.
Cemantica
cemantica.com
CEMantica is an international software company run by trained CCXP experts with customer satisfaction at the heart of its mission CEMantica allows you to create and customize high end engaging journey maps to detect and solve customer pain points and better understand their needs and expectations
Apxor
apxor.com
Apxor is a pioneering no-code digital nudging platform, designed for product and growth teams of consumer apps and websites to help increase retention and revenue. Apxor helps in enhancing user experience and engagement through contextual feature discovery and education. This enables products to onboard and activate users quickly, and create contextual guidance which minimizes funnel drop-offs. Apxor’s technology centers around intelligent user engagement solutions. It provides features like Picture-In-Picture Videos, Tooltips, Coachmarks, Badges, Walkthroughs, Micro surveys and more, which are aimed at enhancing user onboarding, feature discovery, and overall app engagement. Apxor nudges are reaching more than 20 million users every day. Apxor is trusted by Unicorn brands like Dream11, Vedantu, Porter and enterprises like GCash, ICICI bank and more, to improve their in-app experience, and increase retention and revenue.
CustomerGlu
customerglu.com
CustomerGlu is a gamification platform designed to help you create rich in-app experiences that drive customer engagement and retention. With over 50 pre-built templates and the ability to create your own from scratch, you can easily solve any retention or engagement problem you face. CustomerGlu has everything you need to solve all your existing retention and engagement problems. Whether you're looking to recommend products, reduce drop-offs in the funnel, improve repeat transactions, or encourage feature adoption, CustomerGlu has you covered. Key Features: Recommend a Product: Ask a series of questions to give a personalized recommendation based on their answers. New user survey: Run a survey on new users to learn where they are coming from and learn which channels to invest in. Reduce drop-offs in the funnel: Improve conversions by showing a Spin the wheel on the cart page to win a coupon/reward. Repeat transactions: Showing a scratch card after a user placed an order to improve repeat rates. Order streak: Place orders consecutively every week/day and build a habit of transacting with the platform. Feature adoption: Give a time-bound challenge to existing customers to try features and reward them for it. And if you don't see exactly what you're looking for, don't worry - you can create your own templates from scratch to best suit your needs. With CustomerGlu, the possibilities are endless. Why Trust CustomerGlu? Protecting user data is our core responsibility and we are driven to follow global compliance standards. With an ongoing end-to-end approach to data privacy and security, your privacy is assured with CustomerGlu.
Growlytics
growlytics.in
Growlytics is an Omnichannel Marketing Automation suite and a Customer data Platform that enhances user engagement and retention strategies and help increase overall online revenue. Solutions offered by Growlytics: Engagement: Email SMS Whatsapp Web Push notifications In-App Messages Mobile Push Notifications Facebook Automation: Omnichannel User Journeys Analytics: Segmentation Funnels Cohorts Revenue Analytics Campaign Analytics Reporting: Sccheduled reports Growlytics works with many top D2C brands and most of these brands have seen almost 3x-4x increase in there overall revenue.
Retainly
retainly.app
Retainly is built to ensure that more of your customers come back to your business, time and again. It’s easy to learn and work with, which means you can execute impactful campaigns without the hassle. With Retainly, you can keep your customers engaged and build stronger, longer-lasting relationships.
Dynosend
dynosend.com
Dynosend is a customer engagement platform the helps product-led companies to grow faster by automating the process of acquiring, engaging and retaining customers. Send emails, SMS messages, Webhooks and more through visual building and continuously send data from your application using our powerful API. Sales and marketing playbook building service is included.
ShiftX
shiftx.com
Most process tools are either hard to use, even for trained experts, or a flexible mess. ShiftX is the user-friendly process modeling tool in between that includes everyone without requiring any training.
SuprSend
suprsend.com
SuprSend is a powerful notification infrastructure that streamlines your product notifications with an API-first approach. Create and deliver transactional, crons, and engagement notifications on multiple channels with a single notification API. What you get with SuprSend? - Multi-tenant support for easy client management - Template management with version controls - In-App Inbox for website and app (React, Angular, JS, Flutter - embedded & Headless components) - SMS, Email, Slack, Teams, WhatsApp, Mobile & web push integration - Batching notifications & Digests - Routing notifications between multiple channels - Brand management to send notifications to customer's end users - Out-of-the-box user preference management - Vendor fallback, switch with auto-intelligent routing - Run campaigns on top of the data warehouse - Real-time logs, analytics, and failure alerts
Xeno
getxeno.com
Xeno is an AI-powered CRM that enables large retailers & D2C brands to increase repeat sales by 11% by building an understanding of each individual customer & creating more relevant marketing campaigns across SMS, email, Whatsapp, Facebook & Instagram. 100’s of retailers like Levi's, Tommy Hilfiger, Forever New, Jack & Jones, Vero Moda, Forest Essentials, Kama Ayurveda, Taco Bell & Nando's use Xeno to increase their eCommerce & store sales.
Upland Adestra
uplandsoftware.com
Email automation software that inspires engagement. Engage your email audience with personalized content that drives conversions. Upland Adestra is a leading global provider of First-Person Marketing email and lifecycle marketing solutions for global and growing brands alike.
Acquia
acquia.com
Acquia Marketing Cloud seamlessly integrates with any third-party system and enables easy configuration of any business criteria directly into the platform. Built to be leveraged by all teams who need access to customer data, Acquia Marketing Cloud supports the business across domains, brands, geographies, and websites. Increase marketing agility while future-proofing your business for whatever comes next. Gain flexibility to meet consumers’ changing needs while increasing inter-departmental efficiencies.
Act-On
act-on.com
Act-On Software provides solutions that empower marketers to engage marketing targets at every step of the customer lifecycle. Act-On makes customer data actionable so marketers can dream big and build smart, effective marketing automation programs to grow their businesses and generate higher customer lifetime value – all with the fastest time-to-value. Get a Demo: https://act-on.com/demo/ Act-On empowers marketers to: • Grow and expand their businesses at scale through B2B demand generation, B2C sales and transactions, and customer marketing features. Orchestrate and optimize the entire customer journey — from awareness to advocacy — by building continuous, customized engagement that transforms visitors into prospects, prospects into qualified leads, and qualified leads into lifetime customers. • Deliver exceptional brand experiences throughout the customer lifecycle by automating buying journeys, personalizing communications and campaigns, and improving brand affinity and loyalty. Leverage Act-On’s automated capabilities to attract new prospects, engage your contacts, and guide leads toward more frequent and more lucrative purchasing decisions. • Drive measurable product adoption and customer retention through executing comprehensive onboarding and training programs, product adoption and customer retention strategies, and new products and services promotions. From new contacts to loyal partners, you can use Act-On to engage your audience, turn them into brand ambassadors, and keep them coming back for more. With interactive and dynamic reporting and analytics to assess, showcase, and improve performance, the Act-On Platform is designed to deliver growth marketing value for businesses and marketers of any size, shape, location, and scale. Platform features include: • Automated and adaptable buying journeys • Deep integrations with leading CRM systems and web conferencing • Website visitor engagement tracking and intent reporting • Dynamic lead scoring, segmenting, and nurturing • Social media listening, prospecting, publishing, and advocacy • Easy-to-design web forms, landing pages, and email templates • Event-triggered and transactional emailing • Active contact-based pricing for actual usage billing We get marketing. We understand your challenges. And we’re here to help you excel with every customer and every campaign.
Catalyst
catalyst.io
Catalyst is the leading platform for driving growth through your customers. Built to deliver value along the entire customer experience; Catalyst transforms new buyers into lifelong revenue. With retention-driven workflows and revenue-focused automations, we supercharge customer-centric teams. Catalyst’s seamless enterprise integrations centralize siloed customer data into the industry’s most intuitive platform, powered by advanced workflows. Automate and scale your best-in-class customer journeys; drive user productivity and adoption; and deliver clear insights into customer health that optimize the customer experience with precision—from onboarding to advocacy. Partner with Catalyst’s trusted team and intuitive platform to build, iterate and scale your customer-led growth strategy. Learn more at https://catalyst.io/
ChurnZero
churnzero.net
ChurnZero is your platform and partner for Customer Success. We help your subscription business succeed at scale by giving you everything you need to improve efficiency, increase revenue, and deliver the best possible customer experiences. ChurnZero helps your Customer Success team spot potential churn risks early and see renewal and expansion opportunities faster. Best-in-class automation and personalization, in-app communications, and Customer Success AI™ make it easy to engage with customers and lead them to value. Our platform offers journeys, health scores, survey tools, segmentation, plays, reporting, real-time alerts, walkthroughs, collaboration centers and more, and integrates easily with your CRM and tech stack. Beyond the software, we pride ourselves on being your team’s trusted partner, consultant, and coach, dedicated to helping you and your team focus on the work that matters most.
CleverTap
clevertap.com
CleverTap is a SaaS based customer lifecycle management and mobile marketing company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Founded in May 2013, it provides mobile app analytics and user engagement products to more than 8,000 including Sony, Vodafone, Carousell, DC Comics, Go-Jek, BookMyShow, and DealsPlus. The company is backed by Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global Management, Accel Partners and Recruit Holdings.
Contentsquare
contentsquare.com
Contentsquare moves beyond traditional analytics to enable an unprecedented understanding of the customer experience that transforms your business. With intuitive technology that reveals the behavior, intent and attitude of any and every user, we enable businesses to deliver more human experiences quickly, while ensuring privacy and accessibility. This results in faster growth, greater agility and happier customers. We power the new digital experience, made more human.
MoEngage
moengage.com
MoEngage is a cross-channel customer engagement platform built for marketers and product owners who value agility over cumbersome complexity. We help consumer brands adapt quickly to evolving customer expectations through real-time insights and personalized cross-channel communications. MoEngage is trusted by over 1,200 global consumer brands, including Soundcloud, Citi, McAfee, 7-Eleven, Samsung, Flipkart, Domino’s, Nestle, Deutsche Telekom, and Airtel. With offices in ten countries, MoEngage is backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, B Capital, Steadview Capital, Multiples Private Equity, Eight Roads, F-Prime Capital, Matrix Partners, Ventureast, and Helion Ventures. Product Description: * Cross-Channel Marketing Segment and engage with your customers in real-time via their preferred channel at their preferred time based on their actions, behavior, attributes, and preferences. MoEngage allows you to engage your customers through eleven channels across your website, email, mobile app, SMS, WhatsApp, and social media. * Customer Insights Bring your customer data into MoEngage and leverage Sherpa, our AI engine, to gain insights into customer behavior and preferences. Segment and engage customers easily from a single dashboard. Just a few clicks, and you're all set! * Web and App Personalisation Delight your website and app visitors with personalized content, offers, and recommendations based on their preferences, likes, journey stages, and lifestyle affinities. * Real-Time Transactional Alerts MoEngage Inform provides a unified infrastructure to manage critical alerts across channels and vendors with a single API.
Planhat
planhat.com
Planhat is a customer platform built to give insights, manage workflow and drive customer experience. Planhat is helping hundreds of modern technology companies worldwide center their business around their customers in order to maximize customer success and customer lifetime value. Built for everyone from the CSM to the C-Suite, the platform allows you to unify your customer data, to set goals and ideal outcomes, and to enhance the customer journey with features like playbooks, automation and collaboration. The company was founded in Stockholm, Sweden in 2014 and has a team of 100+ people across Europe, North America, South America, and APAC. Read more at www.planhat.com.
TheyDo
theydo.io
For the Service Designers and Managers of experience-led, customer-centric companies, TheyDo is the most collaborative Journey Management platform ever made. For people who believe the only way to deliver a great customer experience is to work as one, it helps them to align twice as easy as before, and maintain alignment for the first time in years. Unlike mapping tools, TheyDo is designed to manage journeys across teams, products and geographies, and everything takes place in a unified journey-centric framework.
Totango
totango.com
Totango is customer success software businesses can't outgrow, providing unlimited scalability and unmatched time to value to help cross-functional enterprise teams drive productivity, retention, and expansion. Prebuilt customer success programs that are embedded with industry best practices make it fast and easy to get started, customize to your business, and achieve critical business outcomes at each stage of the customer journey. The biggest customer success teams in the world—including SAP, Github, Schneider Electric, and Aircall—use Totango to integrate customer data for a 360-degree view of customer health, collaboratively manage their customer portfolio, and engage proactively and intelligently with their customers.
Zoho CRM Plus
zoho.com
Zoho CRM Plus is a unified CX platform that empowers your sales, marketing, and support teams to work as one, on a single interface.
Netcore Cloud
netcorecloud.com
Netcore offers a Comprehensive Customer Engagement & Experience Suite that empowers a marketer to create personalized customer experiences. Its platform enables a marketer to connect customer data across channels and systems, create targeted segments, and deliver meaningful experiences across digital channels like Web, Email, App Notifications, WhatsApp, SMS, and RCS. With its robust analytics, Netcore Cloud helps brands understand their audience better, enabling targeted marketing campaigns that resonate with customers on a personal level. The platform’s AI and machine learning capabilities ensure that each customer interaction is optimized for engagement and conversion, making every touchpoint an opportunity to impress and retain. Netcore is trusted by over 6,500 brands across sectors such as Ecommerce, Retail, Banking & Financial Services, Media & Entertainment, and Travel to deliver AI-powered experiences. Some of its marquee global customers include Swiggy, Myntra, Crocs, Pizza Hut, Domino's, McDonald's, and many more. Netcore is proud to be certified as a Great Place to Work for six consecutive years in India, affirming its commitment to exceptional workplace culture. The company has a global presence in 20+ offices across North America, South America, Europe, and APAC. Netcore is the Martech OS that helps a business drive revenue growth, maximize customer lifetime value, and accelerate its journey towards profitability.
Ortto
ortto.com
Ortto is an AI-powered marketing automation software designed to streamline the marketing process and optimise outcomes. It is packed with features that aim to augment different facets of marketing including email and SMS marketing, push notifications, live chats, lead scoring, and more. Ortto boasts its own AI system implemented across the platform, thus ensuring seamless workflows. Its AI functionalities include suggestions for email subject lines, prediction of email open rates, as well as content recommendations during the creation of push notifications and SMS messages. Ortto also offers automated live chat content where the software generates responses based on the website content, past tickets, and existing help documentation. For more advanced operations, users can also train custom AI models on their own data. By doing this, they can foster precision and relevance in the generated suggestions. The intent behind Ortto is to help marketers scale their impact by integrating AI capabilities into their existing workflows. These tools are designed to boost productivity and achieve campaign goals quickly and accurately. The system is versatile and is targeted to work effectively for businesses of various scales.
Bento
bentonow.com
Bento is a powerful messaging automation platform created for online businesses — featuring powerful email and SMS marketing automation.
Squeezely
squeezely.tech
We help businesses, increase their conversion by turning customer interactions into personalized experiences, in a way everybody can do it. Squeezely CDP helps businesses drive personalization at scale in three simple steps: Collect - Collect data from all sources into one place. Convert - Convert data into segments and actions , f.e. our built in Intelligent Audiences and Product Recommendations. Capitalize - Personalized Experiences will be provided across your website, email marketing and advertising campaigns. Strengths Fast integration - You will be up and running in no-time Real-time data availability - no lags Personalization at scale - highly-relevant and automated approach to each individual customer Advanced machine learning technology - to ensure the best performance Excellent support - We are here to help you along the way to accomplishing your goals Check out our videos: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZlqrT5UzEtU96Q2XlEaJnA
Usermaven
usermaven.com
Usermaven is a no-code privacy-friendly analytics tool for marketers, product teams and agencies. It has website analytics, product analytics, funnels, journeys, attribution and a mini CRM called contacts-hub to view individual journey of each user. Usermaven helps teams make better, data-driven decisions to grow their business. Say goodbye to guessing and hello to success.
Quadient
quadient.com
Quadient AP Automation by Beanworks gives accounting teams, from CFOs to AP professionals, the ability to work together from anywhere. With Quadient AP, you can reduce follow-ups, eliminate 83% of data entry with AI-powered data capture, and cut invoice processing costs by 86%. Strengthen AP controls with approval workflows for POs, invoices, and payments that automatically route requests to the right staff members at the right time. With greater control and better visibility across AP, you can reduce risks and hold all departments accountable for following finance processes.
Lifesight
lifesight.io
Make Every Marketing Dollar Count - Leverage your own data with AI-powered measurements to make optimal marketing decisions. No data analysts or scientists required. Lifesight’s platform enables modern marketers to achieve greater outcomes by taking ownership of customer data, mitigating the loss of IDs, powering personalized owned channel experiences and enabling privacy-safe measurements.
Prelay
prelay.com
Prelay's Team Selling Platform helps companies simplify their complex deals and maximize their most valuable internal resources to drive revenue faster as a team. Too many revenue teams let static CRM files and legacy tooling suppress their selling potential. Without a purpose-built solution for managing complex deals, internal stakeholders resort to ad-hoc emails, chats, and docs, without any centralized tracking, oversight, or learnings. The result? Internal delays, blindspots, and deal slippage. Prelay conquers deal chaos with a purpose-built Team Selling Platform. Acting as an internal orchestration layer, Prelay organizes deal coordination in one place that integrates with your key software. There are fewer headaches for sales reps and their counterparts, and sales, presales, and revops leaders gain insight into team capacity and what makes deals successful. Whether you’re running evaluations, routing deal desk approvals, or tapping a product specialist, Prelay simplifies your complex deal processes and maximizes the impact of your most valuable internal resources, so you can drive revenue faster as a team.
TrenDemon
trendemon.com
Trendemon is a Web Personalization & Account-Based Orchestration solution – A goal-based journey orchestration platform is the main hub used to understand the customer journey and deliver personalized experiences at scale, that encourages visitors to continue engaging with your website – driving increased business performance. Accelerate your pipeline and revenue with attribution-based personalization: - Serve every website visitor the right messages and assets, helping them become your customers, faster. - Understand how your marketing efforts impact business goals and map your customer journeys from initial touch to won deals. - Convert visitors to customers, not just leads!
Solitics
solitics.com
Solitics is an innovative customer engagement platform specializing in Visitor activation, Customer engagement and state-of-the-art Aanalytics suite. The platform enables B2C brands to automate, personalize and fully manage their customer life cycle, implementing most ambitious vision and driving growth. With a commitment to rapid implementation (live in 45 days!) and continuous innovation, Solitics partners, and customers witness outstanding results across their conversion, retention and LTV. Hundreds of worldwide brands across multiple verticals are engaging their customers in an innovative and personal way, in real timer, employing Solitics.
cux.io
cux.io
CUX is a Digital Experience Analytics tool, helping companies save up to 5x time on analytics and drawing valuable conclusions. We eliminate data overload with a laser focus on user problems, frustrations, and all bottlenecks that can prevent them from using online channels to buy product and services. CUX is a comprehensive, user-focused analytics tool that provides instant behavioral insights. ✔ Goal-oriented Analytics: CUX automatically selects ONLY the data that is relevant to individual business goals. ✔ Qualitative and Quantitative Assessments provided by one tool. ✔ Knowledge: We support users with trainings, onboarding, mentoring, audits and monthly recommendations. ✔ AIocado: our very own AI-analytics concierge will show you precisely the reasons for your conversion drops, places of users' frustration, recommendations and more. CUX is a solution for all industries in which the customer comes into contact with a digital product, such as e-commerce, SaaS and B2B businesses, companies providing marketing services, or software houses. We cooperate with the Innovation, Marketing, Product, and E-com departments within the companies. CUX in nutshell: ✔ User Behavior Analysis ✔ Experience Metrics ✔ Goal-Oriented Analysis ✔ Conversion Waterfalls ✔ Entire Visits Recording ✔ Heatmaps ✔ Pre-analysis & Alerts ✔ Auto-capture Events ✔ Retroactive Analysis ✔ 100% GDPR-compliant ✔ Data stored in EOG ✔ SSL secured
