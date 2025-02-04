Top Customer Journey Mapping Software - St. Helena

CustomerGlu

customerglu.com

CustomerGlu is a gamification platform designed to help you create rich in-app experiences that drive customer engagement and retention. With over 50 pre-built templates and the ability to create your own from scratch, you can easily solve any retention or engagement problem you face. CustomerGlu has everything you need to solve all your existing retention and engagement problems. Whether you're looking to recommend products, reduce drop-offs in the funnel, improve repeat transactions, or encourage feature adoption, CustomerGlu has you covered. Key Features: Recommend a Product: Ask a series of questions to give a personalized recommendation based on their answers. New user survey: Run a survey on new users to learn where they are coming from and learn which channels to invest in. Reduce drop-offs in the funnel: Improve conversions by showing a Spin the wheel on the cart page to win a coupon/reward. Repeat transactions: Showing a scratch card after a user placed an order to improve repeat rates. Order streak: Place orders consecutively every week/day and build a habit of transacting with the platform. Feature adoption: Give a time-bound challenge to existing customers to try features and reward them for it. And if you don't see exactly what you're looking for, don't worry - you can create your own templates from scratch to best suit your needs. With CustomerGlu, the possibilities are endless. Why Trust CustomerGlu? Protecting user data is our core responsibility and we are driven to follow global compliance standards. With an ongoing end-to-end approach to data privacy and security, your privacy is assured with CustomerGlu.