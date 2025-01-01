App store for web apps

Top Customer Journey Analytics Software

Customer journey analytics software, alternatively referred to as customer journey orchestration software, streamlines the supervision and automation of the customer experience across diverse channels. The pivotal term here is "journey," signifying that the software monitors, integrates, and assesses customer interactions across all channels, empowering businesses to respond in real-time and implement strategies based on observed behaviors.

Submit New App


Hubspot

Hubspot

hubspot.com

HubSpot is a CRM platform that integrates marketing, sales, and customer service tools to help businesses manage relationships and streamline operations.

Salesforce

Salesforce

salesforce.com

Salesforce is a cloud-based CRM platform that helps businesses manage sales, marketing, customer service, and analytics, with customizable tools and automation features.

Constant Contact

Constant Contact

constantcontact.com

Constant Contact provides email, social media, and event marketing tools for small businesses to manage digital marketing and customer engagement effectively.

Impact

Impact

impact.com

Impact app is a partnership management platform that helps enterprises discover and manage various partnerships to drive revenue growth.

Factors.AI

Factors.AI

factors.ai

Factors.AI integrates multiple data sources for B2B marketers, providing insights into marketing performance and customer behavior to enhance ROI and streamline analysis.

Piwik PRO

Piwik PRO

piwik.pro

Piwik PRO is an analytics suite that enables businesses to track user behavior, manage data privacy, and comply with global regulations while integrating data from various sources.

Insider

Insider

useinsider.com

Insider is an omnichannel platform for marketers to create personalized customer experiences by unifying data and optimizing interactions across various channels.

Catalyst

Catalyst

catalyst.io

Catalyst is a platform that enhances customer experience and growth through automations, data integration, and workflows, focusing on customer retention and insights.

MoEngage

MoEngage

moengage.com

MoEngage is a customer engagement platform that enables real-time, personalized communication across multiple channels for marketers and product owners.

Contentsquare

Contentsquare

contentsquare.com

Contentsquare is a digital experience monitoring platform that analyzes user behavior and performance to improve online interactions and optimize user experience.

dotdigital

dotdigital

dotdigital.com

Dotdigital is a customer experience platform that helps marketers create personalized campaigns by unifying and segmenting customer data across multiple channels.

Solitics

Solitics

solitics.com

Solitics is a customer engagement platform that integrates data to enhance marketing strategies, allowing businesses to manage customer interactions effectively.

Heap

Heap

heap.io

Heap captures user interactions on websites and apps, providing insights for improving conversion, retention, and overall customer experience.

Funnelytics

Funnelytics

funnelytics.io

Funnelytics is a visual tool for mapping and analyzing marketing funnels, tracking performance and optimizing strategies without heatmaps or email integrations.

TheyDo

TheyDo

theydo.io

TheyDo is a collaborative platform for service designers that enables real-time customer journey mapping and analysis across teams and products.

HoneyStack

HoneyStack

hockeystack.com

HockeyStack is a B2B analytics platform that integrates data from various sources to measure marketing effectiveness and visualize customer journeys.

Xeno

Xeno

getxeno.com

Xeno is an AI-driven CRM that helps retailers boost repeat sales by personalizing marketing campaigns through various channels.

Act-On

Act-On

act-on.com

Act-On is a marketing automation platform that helps businesses manage campaigns, engage customers, and analyze performance across multiple channels.

WebEngage

WebEngage

webengage.com

WebEngage is a customer engagement platform that consolidates data, automates marketing campaigns, and personalizes messaging across multiple digital channels.

SuprSend

SuprSend

suprsend.com

SuprSend is a notification infrastructure that enables streamlined delivery of transactional and engagement messages across multiple channels using a single API.

Woopra

Woopra

woopra.com

Woopra is a customer journey analytics platform that tracks user behavior across multiple channels to help businesses improve engagement and retention.

Magnews

Magnews

magnews.it

Magnews is an app for managing Customer Journey and enhancing Customer Value through strategy definition, campaign execution, and continuous improvement.

ContactPigeon

ContactPigeon

contactpigeon.com

ContactPigeon is an omnichannel marketing automation platform that helps retailers send personalized messages based on customer behavior across various channels.

Treasure Data

Treasure Data

treasuredata.com

Treasure Data is a Customer Data Platform that unifies customer data to enhance marketing, sales, and service engagement for enterprises.

Emarsys

Emarsys

emarsys.com

Emarsys is an omnichannel customer engagement platform that helps businesses improve marketing strategies through personalization and automation based on customer data.

Acquia

Acquia

acquia.com

Acquia Marketing Cloud integrates with third-party systems, allowing teams to configure business criteria and access customer data across multiple domains and brands.

Totango

Totango

totango.com

Totango is customer success software that helps businesses monitor customer health, engage effectively, and improve retention through analytics and workflow automation.

ShiftX

ShiftX

shiftx.com

ShiftX is a user-friendly process modeling tool that integrates workflows with applications and systems to enhance operational efficiency and resource management.

Quadient

Quadient

quadient.com

Quadient AP Automation streamlines accounts payable processes, enabling collaboration, reducing data entry, and enhancing control through automated workflows.

Tealium

Tealium

tealium.com

Tealium is a customer data platform that connects and manages customer data from various sources to enhance engagement and optimize marketing efforts.

Squeaky

Squeaky

squeaky.ai

Squeaky is a customer insights platform that offers analytics, session recording, feedback, and heatmaps to help improve digital experiences and grow businesses.

Upland Adestra

Upland Adestra

uplandsoftware.com

Upland Adestra is an email automation platform that helps businesses create personalized campaigns and automate customer journeys to engage their audience effectively.

Quantum Metric

Quantum Metric

quantummetric.com

Quantum Metric is a digital analytics platform that visualizes user interactions on digital platforms, enabling businesses to optimize user experience and engagement.

Netcore Cloud

Netcore Cloud

netcorecloud.com

Netcore Cloud is a customer engagement platform that helps marketers create personalized experiences across digital channels using data analytics and AI.

TrenDemon

TrenDemon

trendemon.com

TrenDemon is a digital marketing tool that helps businesses personalize customer journeys, optimize campaigns, and analyze marketing performance across multiple channels.

Webeyez

Webeyez

webeyez.com

Webeyez helps online businesses identify and fix issues in consumer journeys that affect conversions and revenue, providing real-time insights and reporting.

Usermaven

Usermaven

usermaven.com

Usermaven is a no-code analytics tool that provides website and product insights, user journeys, and privacy-friendly data collection for informed business decisions.

ChurnZero

ChurnZero

churnzero.net

ChurnZero is a platform that helps subscription businesses manage customer success, reduce churn, and drive revenue growth through insights and automation.

Ruler Analytics

Ruler Analytics

ruleranalytics.com

Ruler Analytics is a marketing measurement platform that tracks customer journeys, attributes revenue across channels, and integrates with CRM systems to enhance marketing strategies.

Zipy.ai

Zipy.ai

zipy.ai

Zipy.ai is a digital experience platform for session replay, error monitoring, and product analytics, helping teams understand user behavior and resolve issues efficiently.

CustomerGauge

CustomerGauge

customergauge.com

CustomerGauge captures and analyzes customer feedback and revenue data to help businesses improve account experiences and reduce churn.

Bombora

Bombora

bombora.com

Bombora is a B2B intent data platform that helps businesses identify potential customers researching specific topics, optimizing marketing and sales efforts.

Salespanel

Salespanel

salespanel.io

Salespanel is a lead identification and tracking software that analyzes customer journeys and integrates with marketing systems to enhance B2B sales and marketing strategies.

Pega

Pega

pega.com

Pega is a low-code platform for process management and digital transformation, enabling automation and integration to improve business operations and customer engagement.

Alpine IQ

Alpine IQ

alpineiq.com

Alpine IQ is a platform that provides tools for analytics, customer engagement, and loyalty marketing to help businesses optimize operations and enhance revenue.

Knotch

Knotch

knotch.com

Knotch is a platform that helps businesses analyze and optimize content performance, enhancing audience engagement and refining marketing strategies.

Anodot

Anodot

anodot.com

Anodot is an AI-driven analytics platform that detects anomalies, forecasts performance, and automates responses to optimize business operations and reduce costs.

ChannelMix

ChannelMix

channelmix.com

ChannelMix is a platform that consolidates marketing data, providing real-time analytics and reporting to help businesses optimize campaigns and measure ROI effectively.

Dreamdata

Dreamdata

dreamdata.io

Dreamdata is a B2B revenue attribution platform that analyzes customer journeys and integrates data to optimize marketing efforts and improve ROI.

CrowdPower

CrowdPower

crowdpower.io

CrowdPower allows users to create email automations for onboarding, reducing churn, and engaging customers in SaaS products.

Insightech

Insightech

insightech.com

Insightech offers comprehensive digital experience insights, marketing reporting, page analysis, and conversion optimization tools for teams with regional support and training.

JENTIS

JENTIS

jentis.com

JENTIS offers a server-side tracking solution that helps businesses capture user data in compliance with privacy regulations, enhancing data quality and decision-making.

Latana

Latana

latana.com

Latana is a brand tracking app that provides insights into consumer perceptions, preferences, and market trends, helping brands make informed marketing decisions.

Hubalz

Hubalz

hubalz.com

Hubalz provides insights into customer behavior across devices and platforms, helping you analyze the customer journey and enhance marketing return on investment.

HarmonizeAi

HarmonizeAi

harmonize.ai

HarmonizeAi gathers real-time customer feedback from over 120 sources, offering a comprehensive view of customer experiences across various channels.

[24]7.ai

[24]7.ai

247.ai

The 24/7.ai app uses AI to automate customer support, improving response times and efficiency while enhancing overall customer satisfaction.

Datatrics

Datatrics

datatrics.com

Datatrics utilizes machine learning to analyze user interactions and journeys in real time, improving its algorithms with continued use.

Customer Alliance

Customer Alliance

customer-alliance.com

Customer Alliance is web-based hospitality management software for managing hotel operations, reservations, room control, and online reputation for businesses of various sizes.

Cleeng

Cleeng

cleeng.com

Cleeng is a subscription management platform for monetizing video content, offering tools for managing subscribers, live events, and secure transactions across devices.

