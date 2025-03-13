Find the right software and services.
Customer journey analytics software, alternatively referred to as customer journey orchestration software, streamlines the supervision and automation of the customer experience across diverse channels. The pivotal term here is "journey," signifying that the software monitors, integrates, and assesses customer interactions across all channels, empowering businesses to respond in real-time and implement strategies based on observed behaviors.
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot is a CRM platform that integrates marketing, sales, and customer service tools to help businesses manage relationships and streamline operations.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce is a cloud-based CRM platform that helps businesses manage sales, marketing, customer service, and analytics, with customizable tools and automation features.
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact provides email, social media, and event marketing tools for small businesses to manage digital marketing and customer engagement effectively.
Impact
impact.com
Impact app is a partnership management platform that helps enterprises discover and manage various partnerships to drive revenue growth.
Factors.AI
factors.ai
Factors.AI integrates multiple data sources for B2B marketers, providing insights into marketing performance and customer behavior to enhance ROI and streamline analysis.
Piwik PRO
piwik.pro
Piwik PRO is an analytics suite that enables businesses to track user behavior, manage data privacy, and comply with global regulations while integrating data from various sources.
Insider
useinsider.com
Insider is an omnichannel platform for marketers to create personalized customer experiences by unifying data and optimizing interactions across various channels.
Catalyst
catalyst.io
Catalyst is a platform that enhances customer experience and growth through automations, data integration, and workflows, focusing on customer retention and insights.
MoEngage
moengage.com
MoEngage is a customer engagement platform that enables real-time, personalized communication across multiple channels for marketers and product owners.
Contentsquare
contentsquare.com
Contentsquare is a digital experience monitoring platform that analyzes user behavior and performance to improve online interactions and optimize user experience.
dotdigital
dotdigital.com
Dotdigital is a customer experience platform that helps marketers create personalized campaigns by unifying and segmenting customer data across multiple channels.
Solitics
solitics.com
Solitics is a customer engagement platform that integrates data to enhance marketing strategies, allowing businesses to manage customer interactions effectively.
Heap
heap.io
Heap captures user interactions on websites and apps, providing insights for improving conversion, retention, and overall customer experience.
Funnelytics
funnelytics.io
Funnelytics is a visual tool for mapping and analyzing marketing funnels, tracking performance and optimizing strategies without heatmaps or email integrations.
TheyDo
theydo.io
TheyDo is a collaborative platform for service designers that enables real-time customer journey mapping and analysis across teams and products.
HoneyStack
hockeystack.com
HockeyStack is a B2B analytics platform that integrates data from various sources to measure marketing effectiveness and visualize customer journeys.
Xeno
getxeno.com
Xeno is an AI-driven CRM that helps retailers boost repeat sales by personalizing marketing campaigns through various channels.
Act-On
act-on.com
Act-On is a marketing automation platform that helps businesses manage campaigns, engage customers, and analyze performance across multiple channels.
WebEngage
webengage.com
WebEngage is a customer engagement platform that consolidates data, automates marketing campaigns, and personalizes messaging across multiple digital channels.
SuprSend
suprsend.com
SuprSend is a notification infrastructure that enables streamlined delivery of transactional and engagement messages across multiple channels using a single API.
Woopra
woopra.com
Woopra is a customer journey analytics platform that tracks user behavior across multiple channels to help businesses improve engagement and retention.
Magnews
magnews.it
Magnews is an app for managing Customer Journey and enhancing Customer Value through strategy definition, campaign execution, and continuous improvement.
ContactPigeon
contactpigeon.com
ContactPigeon is an omnichannel marketing automation platform that helps retailers send personalized messages based on customer behavior across various channels.
Treasure Data
treasuredata.com
Treasure Data is a Customer Data Platform that unifies customer data to enhance marketing, sales, and service engagement for enterprises.
Emarsys
emarsys.com
Emarsys is an omnichannel customer engagement platform that helps businesses improve marketing strategies through personalization and automation based on customer data.
Acquia
acquia.com
Acquia Marketing Cloud integrates with third-party systems, allowing teams to configure business criteria and access customer data across multiple domains and brands.
Totango
totango.com
Totango is customer success software that helps businesses monitor customer health, engage effectively, and improve retention through analytics and workflow automation.
ShiftX
shiftx.com
ShiftX is a user-friendly process modeling tool that integrates workflows with applications and systems to enhance operational efficiency and resource management.
Quadient
quadient.com
Quadient AP Automation streamlines accounts payable processes, enabling collaboration, reducing data entry, and enhancing control through automated workflows.
Tealium
tealium.com
Tealium is a customer data platform that connects and manages customer data from various sources to enhance engagement and optimize marketing efforts.
Squeaky
squeaky.ai
Squeaky is a customer insights platform that offers analytics, session recording, feedback, and heatmaps to help improve digital experiences and grow businesses.
Upland Adestra
uplandsoftware.com
Upland Adestra is an email automation platform that helps businesses create personalized campaigns and automate customer journeys to engage their audience effectively.
Quantum Metric
quantummetric.com
Quantum Metric is a digital analytics platform that visualizes user interactions on digital platforms, enabling businesses to optimize user experience and engagement.
Netcore Cloud
netcorecloud.com
Netcore Cloud is a customer engagement platform that helps marketers create personalized experiences across digital channels using data analytics and AI.
TrenDemon
trendemon.com
TrenDemon is a digital marketing tool that helps businesses personalize customer journeys, optimize campaigns, and analyze marketing performance across multiple channels.
Webeyez
webeyez.com
Webeyez helps online businesses identify and fix issues in consumer journeys that affect conversions and revenue, providing real-time insights and reporting.
Usermaven
usermaven.com
Usermaven is a no-code analytics tool that provides website and product insights, user journeys, and privacy-friendly data collection for informed business decisions.
ChurnZero
churnzero.net
ChurnZero is a platform that helps subscription businesses manage customer success, reduce churn, and drive revenue growth through insights and automation.
Ruler Analytics
ruleranalytics.com
Ruler Analytics is a marketing measurement platform that tracks customer journeys, attributes revenue across channels, and integrates with CRM systems to enhance marketing strategies.
Zipy.ai
zipy.ai
Zipy.ai is a digital experience platform for session replay, error monitoring, and product analytics, helping teams understand user behavior and resolve issues efficiently.
CustomerGauge
customergauge.com
CustomerGauge captures and analyzes customer feedback and revenue data to help businesses improve account experiences and reduce churn.
Bombora
bombora.com
Bombora is a B2B intent data platform that helps businesses identify potential customers researching specific topics, optimizing marketing and sales efforts.
Salespanel
salespanel.io
Salespanel is a lead identification and tracking software that analyzes customer journeys and integrates with marketing systems to enhance B2B sales and marketing strategies.
Pega
pega.com
Pega is a low-code platform for process management and digital transformation, enabling automation and integration to improve business operations and customer engagement.
Alpine IQ
alpineiq.com
Alpine IQ is a platform that provides tools for analytics, customer engagement, and loyalty marketing to help businesses optimize operations and enhance revenue.
Knotch
knotch.com
Knotch is a platform that helps businesses analyze and optimize content performance, enhancing audience engagement and refining marketing strategies.
Anodot
anodot.com
Anodot is an AI-driven analytics platform that detects anomalies, forecasts performance, and automates responses to optimize business operations and reduce costs.
ChannelMix
channelmix.com
ChannelMix is a platform that consolidates marketing data, providing real-time analytics and reporting to help businesses optimize campaigns and measure ROI effectively.
Dreamdata
dreamdata.io
Dreamdata is a B2B revenue attribution platform that analyzes customer journeys and integrates data to optimize marketing efforts and improve ROI.
CrowdPower
crowdpower.io
CrowdPower allows users to create email automations for onboarding, reducing churn, and engaging customers in SaaS products.
Insightech
insightech.com
Insightech offers comprehensive digital experience insights, marketing reporting, page analysis, and conversion optimization tools for teams with regional support and training.
JENTIS
jentis.com
JENTIS offers a server-side tracking solution that helps businesses capture user data in compliance with privacy regulations, enhancing data quality and decision-making.
Latana
latana.com
Latana is a brand tracking app that provides insights into consumer perceptions, preferences, and market trends, helping brands make informed marketing decisions.
Hubalz
hubalz.com
Hubalz provides insights into customer behavior across devices and platforms, helping you analyze the customer journey and enhance marketing return on investment.
HarmonizeAi
harmonize.ai
HarmonizeAi gathers real-time customer feedback from over 120 sources, offering a comprehensive view of customer experiences across various channels.
[24]7.ai
247.ai
The 24/7.ai app uses AI to automate customer support, improving response times and efficiency while enhancing overall customer satisfaction.
Datatrics
datatrics.com
Datatrics utilizes machine learning to analyze user interactions and journeys in real time, improving its algorithms with continued use.
Customer Alliance
customer-alliance.com
Customer Alliance is web-based hospitality management software for managing hotel operations, reservations, room control, and online reputation for businesses of various sizes.
Cleeng
cleeng.com
Cleeng is a subscription management platform for monetizing video content, offering tools for managing subscribers, live events, and secure transactions across devices.
