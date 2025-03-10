App store for web apps

Top Customer Journey Analytics Software

Customer journey analytics software, alternatively referred to as customer journey orchestration software, streamlines the supervision and automation of the customer experience across diverse channels. The pivotal term here is "journey," signifying that the software monitors, integrates, and assesses customer interactions across all channels, empowering businesses to respond in real-time and implement strategies based on observed behaviors.

Submit New App


Hubspot

Hubspot

hubspot.com

HubSpot is a CRM platform that integrates marketing, sales, and customer service tools to help businesses manage relationships and streamline operations.

Salesforce

Salesforce

salesforce.com

Salesforce is a cloud-based CRM platform that helps businesses manage sales, marketing, customer service, and analytics, with customizable tools and automation features.

Constant Contact

Constant Contact

constantcontact.com

Constant Contact provides email, social media, and event marketing tools for small businesses to manage digital marketing and customer engagement effectively.

Impact

Impact

impact.com

Impact app is a partnership management platform that helps enterprises discover and manage various partnerships to drive revenue growth.

Factors.AI

Factors.AI

factors.ai

Factors.AI integrates multiple data sources for B2B marketers, providing insights into marketing performance and customer behavior to enhance ROI and streamline analysis.

Piwik PRO

Piwik PRO

piwik.pro

Piwik PRO is an analytics suite that enables businesses to track user behavior, manage data privacy, and comply with global regulations while integrating data from various sources.

Insider

Insider

useinsider.com

Insider is an omnichannel platform for marketers to create personalized customer experiences by unifying data and optimizing interactions across various channels.

Catalyst

Catalyst

catalyst.io

Catalyst is a platform that enhances customer experience and growth through automations, data integration, and workflows, focusing on customer retention and insights.

MoEngage

MoEngage

moengage.com

MoEngage is a customer engagement platform that enables real-time, personalized communication across multiple channels for marketers and product owners.

Contentsquare

Contentsquare

contentsquare.com

Contentsquare is a digital experience monitoring platform that analyzes user behavior and performance to improve online interactions and optimize user experience.

dotdigital

dotdigital

dotdigital.com

Dotdigital is a customer experience platform that helps marketers create personalized campaigns by unifying and segmenting customer data across multiple channels.

Solitics

Solitics

solitics.com

Solitics is a customer engagement platform that integrates data to enhance marketing strategies, allowing businesses to manage customer interactions effectively.

Heap

Heap

heap.io

Heap captures user interactions on websites and apps, providing insights for improving conversion, retention, and overall customer experience.

Funnelytics

Funnelytics

funnelytics.io

Funnelytics is a visual tool for mapping and analyzing marketing funnels, tracking performance and optimizing strategies without heatmaps or email integrations.

TheyDo

TheyDo

theydo.io

TheyDo is a collaborative platform for service designers that enables real-time customer journey mapping and analysis across teams and products.

HoneyStack

HoneyStack

hockeystack.com

HockeyStack is a B2B analytics platform that integrates data from various sources to measure marketing effectiveness and visualize customer journeys.

Xeno

Xeno

getxeno.com

Xeno is an AI-driven CRM that helps retailers boost repeat sales by personalizing marketing campaigns through various channels.

Act-On

Act-On

act-on.com

Act-On is a marketing automation platform that helps businesses manage campaigns, engage customers, and analyze performance across multiple channels.

WebEngage

WebEngage

webengage.com

WebEngage is a customer engagement platform that consolidates data, automates marketing campaigns, and personalizes messaging across multiple digital channels.

SuprSend

SuprSend

suprsend.com

SuprSend is a notification infrastructure that enables streamlined delivery of transactional and engagement messages across multiple channels using a single API.

Woopra

Woopra

woopra.com

Woopra is a customer journey analytics platform that tracks user behavior across multiple channels to help businesses improve engagement and retention.

Magnews

Magnews

magnews.it

Magnews is an app for managing Customer Journey and enhancing Customer Value through strategy definition, campaign execution, and continuous improvement.

ContactPigeon

ContactPigeon

contactpigeon.com

ContactPigeon is an omnichannel marketing automation platform that helps retailers send personalized messages based on customer behavior across various channels.

Treasure Data

Treasure Data

treasuredata.com

Treasure Data is a Customer Data Platform that unifies customer data to enhance marketing, sales, and service engagement for enterprises.

Emarsys

Emarsys

emarsys.com

Emarsys is an omnichannel customer engagement platform that helps businesses improve marketing strategies through personalization and automation based on customer data.

Acquia

Acquia

acquia.com

Acquia Marketing Cloud integrates with third-party systems, allowing teams to configure business criteria and access customer data across multiple domains and brands.

Totango

Totango

totango.com

Totango is customer success software that helps businesses monitor customer health, engage effectively, and improve retention through analytics and workflow automation.

ShiftX

ShiftX

shiftx.com

ShiftX is a user-friendly process modeling tool that integrates workflows with applications and systems to enhance operational efficiency and resource management.

Quadient

Quadient

quadient.com

Quadient AP Automation streamlines accounts payable processes, enabling collaboration, reducing data entry, and enhancing control through automated workflows.

Tealium

Tealium

tealium.com

Tealium is a customer data platform that connects and manages customer data from various sources to enhance engagement and optimize marketing efforts.

Squeaky

Squeaky

squeaky.ai

Squeaky is a customer insights platform that offers analytics, session recording, feedback, and heatmaps to help improve digital experiences and grow businesses.

Upland Adestra

Upland Adestra

uplandsoftware.com

Upland Adestra is an email automation platform that helps businesses create personalized campaigns and automate customer journeys to engage their audience effectively.

Quantum Metric

Quantum Metric

quantummetric.com

Quantum Metric is a digital analytics platform that visualizes user interactions on digital platforms, enabling businesses to optimize user experience and engagement.

Netcore Cloud

Netcore Cloud

netcorecloud.com

Netcore Cloud is a customer engagement platform that helps marketers create personalized experiences across digital channels using data analytics and AI.

TrenDemon

TrenDemon

trendemon.com

TrenDemon is a digital marketing tool that helps businesses personalize customer journeys, optimize campaigns, and analyze marketing performance across multiple channels.

Webeyez

Webeyez

webeyez.com

Webeyez helps online businesses identify and fix issues in consumer journeys that affect conversions and revenue, providing real-time insights and reporting.

Usermaven

Usermaven

usermaven.com

Usermaven is a no-code analytics tool that provides website and product insights, user journeys, and privacy-friendly data collection for informed business decisions.

ChurnZero

ChurnZero

churnzero.net

ChurnZero is a platform that helps subscription businesses manage customer success, reduce churn, and drive revenue growth through insights and automation.

Ruler Analytics

Ruler Analytics

ruleranalytics.com

Ruler Analytics is a marketing measurement platform that tracks customer journeys, attributes revenue across channels, and integrates with CRM systems to enhance marketing strategies.

Zipy.ai

Zipy.ai

zipy.ai

Zipy.ai is a digital experience platform for session replay, error monitoring, and product analytics, helping teams understand user behavior and resolve issues efficiently.

CustomerGauge

CustomerGauge

customergauge.com

CustomerGauge captures and analyzes customer feedback and revenue data to help businesses improve account experiences and reduce churn.

Bombora

Bombora

bombora.com

Bombora is a B2B intent data platform that helps businesses identify potential customers researching specific topics, optimizing marketing and sales efforts.

Salespanel

Salespanel

salespanel.io

Salespanel is a lead identification and tracking software that analyzes customer journeys and integrates with marketing systems to enhance B2B sales and marketing strategies.

Pega

Pega

pega.com

Pega is a low-code platform for process management and digital transformation, enabling automation and integration to improve business operations and customer engagement.

Alpine IQ

Alpine IQ

alpineiq.com

Alpine IQ empowers high-risk industries by providing customer-focused technology to help retailers and brands of all sizes resolve growth challenges and generate revenue. The company provides customers with the industry's most extensive suite of tools to protect, segment, and promote all in-store and online operations.

Knotch

Knotch

knotch.com

ContentEQ is a content intelligence platform used by enterprise brands to understand & optimize the performance of their digital content. The platform combines best-in-class quantitive & qualitative data capture, artificial intelligence, and expert strategy to help brands such as Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Deloitte and Square optimize the impact of their digital content investment and achieve their business objectives.

Anodot

Anodot

anodot.com

Anodot’s augmented analytics platform is the next generation in business intelligence. Anodot proactively identifies revenue-critical business incidents, recommends actions, and automates the remediation process, in real time. Anodot’s patented technology goes beyond data visualization by constantly analyzing and correlating business metrics, alerts and forecasts in their context. Leveraging AI and ML, Anodot’s augmented analytics proactively alert companies to revenue-critical business incidents and automates their remediation in real-time. The company’s Cloud Costs solution provides accurate monitoring and forecasting as well as savings recommendations that cut up to 40% on annual cloud spend. Fortune 500 companies leverage Anodot for cloud cost management and Anodot for payment intelligence to help reduce cloud waste and protect revenue streams. Our team spans several continents, with headquarters in the U.S. and Israel, with business units dedicated to digital, financial services, and telecommunications. To learn more, visit www.anodot.com or check us out on LinkedIn and Twitter.

ChannelMix

ChannelMix

channelmix.com

With an end-to-end platform and comprehensive suite of analytics products, ChannelMix provides leading brands and agencies with a clear path to measure and grow marketing ROI. ChannelMix is pioneering future-ready marketing measurement with first-party analytics tracking and data models that deliver insights that are more accurate, sustainable and impactful to the business. With ChannelMix, you’ll achieve complete visibility and control of marketing spend, goals, ROI and more - without needing to learn how to query or code. - ChannelMix requires no SQL or coding knowledge — our team manages and repairs data connections for you. Clients have seen up to a 90% decrease in time to prepare data for analysis with ChannelMix. - All data is stored in a dedicated data warehouse (Amazon Redshift, Google BigQuery) managed for you by the ChannelMix team. We take the data management burden off your team. - ChannelMix integrates with the BI or visualization tool of your choice: Tableau, Google Data Studio, Power BI, Looker, Yellowfin and more. With our quick-start dashboards, you can have a reporting solution up and running in less than 3 days. - The platform is supported by a 100% US-based team. Clients receive account management and data support with same-day response.

Dreamdata

Dreamdata

dreamdata.io

Dreamdata's B2B Revenue Attribution Platform connects data from across your go-to-market tech stack to offer unprecedented insight into your B2B customer journey. From anonymous first touch to closed-won, Dreamdata puts an end to guesswork and delivers actionable analysis of what really drives your revenue. With Dreamdata, B2B companies can run custom account-based attribution modelling, get the ROAS of every ad campaign, measure content ROI, benchmark growth, predict revenue and make data-driven decisions on what efforts to scale next.

CrowdPower

CrowdPower

crowdpower.io

Create simple email automations to onboard new users, reduce churn, and keep customers engaged with the #1 customer engagement platform for SaaS products.

Insightech

Insightech

insightech.com

Insightech provides digital teams with clear digital experience insights unhindered by sampled or incomplete data. With Insightech you get all the tools to do thorough marketing reporting, page content analysis, conversion funnel optimisation and website re-platforming in one easy-to-install and run solution. Benefit from dedicated APAC region support, in-person training, workshops and webinars to ensure continued success as you advance your organisation's experience analytics capability.

JENTIS

JENTIS

jentis.com

JENTIS was founded in Vienna in 2020 by a team of five around Thomas Tauchner and Klaus Müller. With its Data Capture Platform (DCP), JENTIS has developed an innovative web tracking solution based on server-side tracking. With the JENTIS DCP, companies not only capture their data in a privacy-compliant manner, but also in higher quality than with conventional tracking - without having to change their tech stack. JENTIS thus enables optimised online campaigns and better data-driven decisions.

Latana

Latana

latana.com

Backed by machine learning technology, Latana Brand Tracking helps brands make better marketing decisions by delivering scalable brand management insights.

Hubalz

Hubalz

hubalz.com

Get a complete understanding of your customers across devices and platforms. Hubalz gives you the tools to understand the customer journey and improve marketing ROI.

HarmonizeAi

HarmonizeAi

harmonize.ai

HarmonizeAi allows you to understand the customer experience across every channel with real-time feedback from over 120+ sources and integrations feeding into one platform, providing you a complete view of what your customers and consumers are thinking, feeling and buying.

[24]7.ai

[24]7.ai

247.ai

[24]7.ai™ customer engagement solutions use conversational artificial intelligence to understand customer intent, enabling companies to create personalized, predictive, and effortless customer experiences across all channels; attract and retain customers; boost agent productivity and satisfaction; and drive revenues while lowering costs. The world’s largest and most recognizable brands use [24]7.ai intent-driven technologies to serve several hundred million visitors through billions of conversations annually, most of which are automated. The result is an order of magnitude improvement in digital adoption, customer satisfaction, and revenue growth.

Datatrics

Datatrics

datatrics.com

Datatrics provides machine learning capabilities that will help users' platforms become even smarter the longer they work with Datatrics. Each interaction with touchpoints and every journey that is traveled is analyzed and processed real time and is used to train the Datatrics algorithm.

Customer Alliance

Customer Alliance

customer-alliance.com

Customer Alliance is web-based Hospitality management software for small-medium and enterprise business. This software well performs as Hotel management, Reservation and booking, Room management and control of your online reputation.

Cleeng

Cleeng

cleeng.com

Create within minutes your D2C video commerce platform, and retain your subscribers for years. Easy and powerful management of your subscribers' journey, cross devices, effective tool to retain your subscribers

