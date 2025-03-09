Top Customer Journey Analytics Software - Vatican City

Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Customer journey analytics software, alternatively referred to as customer journey orchestration software, streamlines the supervision and automation of the customer experience across diverse channels. The pivotal term here is "journey," signifying that the software monitors, integrates, and assesses customer interactions across all channels, empowering businesses to respond in real-time and implement strategies based on observed behaviors.
Submit New App
SuprSend
suprsend.com
SuprSend is a powerful notification infrastructure that streamlines your product notifications with an API-first approach. Create and deliver transactional, crons, and engagement notifications on multiple channels with a single notification API. What you get with SuprSend? - Multi-tenant support for easy client management - Template management with version controls - In-App Inbox for website and app (React, Angular, JS, Flutter - embedded & Headless components) - SMS, Email, Slack, Teams, WhatsApp, Mobile & web push integration - Batching notifications & Digests - Routing notifications between multiple channels - Brand management to send notifications to customer's end users - Out-of-the-box user preference management - Vendor fallback, switch with auto-intelligent routing - Run campaigns on top of the data warehouse - Real-time logs, analytics, and failure alerts
Pega
pega.com
Pega is a powerful low-code platform that builds agility into the world’s leading organizations so they can adapt to change. Clients use our AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges – from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we’ve built our scalable and flexible architecture to help people focus on what matters most, so they can meet today’s customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow.
TrenDemon
trendemon.com
TrenDemon is a digital marketing tool that helps businesses personalize customer journeys, optimize campaigns, and analyze marketing performance across multiple channels.
Solitics
solitics.com
Solitics is a customer engagement platform that integrates data to enhance marketing strategies, allowing businesses to manage customer interactions effectively.
ChannelMix
channelmix.com
With an end-to-end platform and comprehensive suite of analytics products, ChannelMix provides leading brands and agencies with a clear path to measure and grow marketing ROI. ChannelMix is pioneering future-ready marketing measurement with first-party analytics tracking and data models that deliver insights that are more accurate, sustainable and impactful to the business. With ChannelMix, you’ll achieve complete visibility and control of marketing spend, goals, ROI and more - without needing to learn how to query or code. - ChannelMix requires no SQL or coding knowledge — our team manages and repairs data connections for you. Clients have seen up to a 90% decrease in time to prepare data for analysis with ChannelMix. - All data is stored in a dedicated data warehouse (Amazon Redshift, Google BigQuery) managed for you by the ChannelMix team. We take the data management burden off your team. - ChannelMix integrates with the BI or visualization tool of your choice: Tableau, Google Data Studio, Power BI, Looker, Yellowfin and more. With our quick-start dashboards, you can have a reporting solution up and running in less than 3 days. - The platform is supported by a 100% US-based team. Clients receive account management and data support with same-day response.
Emarsys
emarsys.com
Emarsys is an omnichannel customer engagement platform that helps businesses improve marketing strategies through personalization and automation based on customer data.
Indicative
indicative.com
Indicative is the leading Product Analytics platform that provides product and growth teams actionable insights to optimize customer engagement, increase conversion, and improve retention.
Funnelytics
funnelytics.io
Funnelytics is a visual tool for mapping and analyzing marketing funnels, tracking performance and optimizing strategies without heatmaps or email integrations.
Anodot
anodot.com
Anodot’s augmented analytics platform is the next generation in business intelligence. Anodot proactively identifies revenue-critical business incidents, recommends actions, and automates the remediation process, in real time. Anodot’s patented technology goes beyond data visualization by constantly analyzing and correlating business metrics, alerts and forecasts in their context. Leveraging AI and ML, Anodot’s augmented analytics proactively alert companies to revenue-critical business incidents and automates their remediation in real-time. The company’s Cloud Costs solution provides accurate monitoring and forecasting as well as savings recommendations that cut up to 40% on annual cloud spend. Fortune 500 companies leverage Anodot for cloud cost management and Anodot for payment intelligence to help reduce cloud waste and protect revenue streams. Our team spans several continents, with headquarters in the U.S. and Israel, with business units dedicated to digital, financial services, and telecommunications. To learn more, visit www.anodot.com or check us out on LinkedIn and Twitter.
Netcore Cloud
netcorecloud.com
Netcore offers a Comprehensive Customer Engagement & Experience Suite that empowers a marketer to create personalized customer experiences. Its platform enables a marketer to connect customer data across channels and systems, create targeted segments, and deliver meaningful experiences across digital channels like Web, Email, App Notifications, WhatsApp, SMS, and RCS. With its robust analytics, Netcore Cloud helps brands understand their audience better, enabling targeted marketing campaigns that resonate with customers on a personal level. The platform’s AI and machine learning capabilities ensure that each customer interaction is optimized for engagement and conversion, making every touchpoint an opportunity to impress and retain. Netcore is trusted by over 6,500 brands across sectors such as Ecommerce, Retail, Banking & Financial Services, Media & Entertainment, and Travel to deliver AI-powered experiences. Some of its marquee global customers include Swiggy, Myntra, Crocs, Pizza Hut, Domino's, McDonald's, and many more. Netcore is proud to be certified as a Great Place to Work for six consecutive years in India, affirming its commitment to exceptional workplace culture. The company has a global presence in 20+ offices across North America, South America, Europe, and APAC. Netcore is the Martech OS that helps a business drive revenue growth, maximize customer lifetime value, and accelerate its journey towards profitability.
Knotch
knotch.com
ContentEQ is a content intelligence platform used by enterprise brands to understand & optimize the performance of their digital content. The platform combines best-in-class quantitive & qualitative data capture, artificial intelligence, and expert strategy to help brands such as Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Deloitte and Square optimize the impact of their digital content investment and achieve their business objectives.
WebEngage
webengage.com
WebEngage is a customer engagement platform that consolidates data, automates marketing campaigns, and personalizes messaging across multiple digital channels.
Ruler Analytics
ruleranalytics.com
Ruler Analytics is a marketing measurement platform that tracks customer journeys, attributes revenue across channels, and integrates with CRM systems to enhance marketing strategies.
Treasure Data
treasuredata.com
Treasure Data is a Customer Data Platform that unifies customer data to enhance marketing, sales, and service engagement for enterprises.
Magnews
magnews.it
Magnews is the one-stop-shop solution for managing Customer Journey and improving Customer Value, from overall Strategy definition to single activities and campaign Execution, passing from Journey Design, in a continuous cycle of measurement and improvment. Magnews empowers marketing and sales teams to work together to acquire, convert, grow, engage and reactivate Customers and incrementing their value for the Brand.
ShiftX
shiftx.com
ShiftX is a user-friendly process modeling tool that integrates workflows with applications and systems to enhance operational efficiency and resource management.
Dreamdata
dreamdata.io
Dreamdata's B2B Revenue Attribution Platform connects data from across your go-to-market tech stack to offer unprecedented insight into your B2B customer journey. From anonymous first touch to closed-won, Dreamdata puts an end to guesswork and delivers actionable analysis of what really drives your revenue. With Dreamdata, B2B companies can run custom account-based attribution modelling, get the ROAS of every ad campaign, measure content ROI, benchmark growth, predict revenue and make data-driven decisions on what efforts to scale next.
Xeno
getxeno.com
Xeno is an AI-powered CRM that enables large retailers & D2C brands to increase repeat sales by 11% by building an understanding of each individual customer & creating more relevant marketing campaigns across SMS, email, Whatsapp, Facebook & Instagram. 100’s of retailers like Levi's, Tommy Hilfiger, Forever New, Jack & Jones, Vero Moda, Forest Essentials, Kama Ayurveda, Taco Bell & Nando's use Xeno to increase their eCommerce & store sales.
Quantum Metric
quantummetric.com
Quantum Metric is a digital analytics platform that visualizes user interactions on digital platforms, enabling businesses to optimize user experience and engagement.
Insightech
insightech.com
Insightech provides digital teams with clear digital experience insights unhindered by sampled or incomplete data. With Insightech you get all the tools to do thorough marketing reporting, page content analysis, conversion funnel optimisation and website re-platforming in one easy-to-install and run solution. Benefit from dedicated APAC region support, in-person training, workshops and webinars to ensure continued success as you advance your organisation's experience analytics capability.
Salespanel
salespanel.io
Salespanel is a first-party intent data analytics and customer journey tracking software. In the current landscape of customer tracking, with Universal Analytics sunsetting and Google Analytics getting banned in several European countries, Salespanel serves as the perfect solution for B2B businesses who want to track first-party customer journey data and connect it to their sales and marketing systems. Identify, track, qualify, and analyze your leads with Salespanel.
Webeyez
webeyez.com
Webeyez is the secret weapon that online businesses use to immediately fix leaky funnels and grow revenue. The platform illuminates every step of the onsite consumer journey and uses machine learning to surface and prioritize points of hidden friction – giving revenue leaders a heat-seeking missile to instantly identify issues causing conversion drops and revenue loss. • Identify critical issues hurting online conversions (real time) • Prioritize the items that require immediate attention (based on revenue loss and users affected) • Execute quickly using Webeyez’ data based insights The SaaS platform provides real time reporting and alerts on each event while also measuring the financial impact to online conversions and actual revenue loss ($$). Webeyez provides Session Recordings and full tech details of each event. Webeyez implementation is seamless and results are immediate (single click plugins for Magento, WooCommerce and Google Tag Manager (GTM) and any JavaScript based site).
B2Metric
b2metric.com
B2Metric is an AI/ML-powered data analytics platform that enables marketing, data analytics, and CRM teams to better understand customer trends and behaviors. B2Metric uses machine learning to automate data analysis and generate predictive insights, which can be used to improve customer engagement, retention, and growth.
Taglayer
taglayer.com
We believe that everyone has their own passions and qualities. Marketers often have brilliant ideas that they can’t implement themselves because they lack development skills. This often results in frustrations, high costs, and a lot of resources needed. Our aim is to enable all marketers to create the best customer experience possible, with an easy-to-use and effective tool that doesn’t involve any coding on their part. Not just on their website, but streamlined across all their different channels.
Cleeng
cleeng.com
Create within minutes your D2C video commerce platform, and retain your subscribers for years. Easy and powerful management of your subscribers' journey, cross devices, effective tool to retain your subscribers
CrowdPower
crowdpower.io
Create simple email automations to onboard new users, reduce churn, and keep customers engaged with the #1 customer engagement platform for SaaS products.
Customer Alliance
customer-alliance.com
Customer Alliance is web-based Hospitality management software for small-medium and enterprise business. This software well performs as Hotel management, Reservation and booking, Room management and control of your online reputation.
Datatrics
datatrics.com
Datatrics provides machine learning capabilities that will help users' platforms become even smarter the longer they work with Datatrics. Each interaction with touchpoints and every journey that is traveled is analyzed and processed real time and is used to train the Datatrics algorithm.
[24]7.ai
247.ai
[24]7.ai™ customer engagement solutions use conversational artificial intelligence to understand customer intent, enabling companies to create personalized, predictive, and effortless customer experiences across all channels; attract and retain customers; boost agent productivity and satisfaction; and drive revenues while lowering costs. The world’s largest and most recognizable brands use [24]7.ai intent-driven technologies to serve several hundred million visitors through billions of conversations annually, most of which are automated. The result is an order of magnitude improvement in digital adoption, customer satisfaction, and revenue growth.
Alpine IQ
alpineiq.com
Alpine IQ empowers high-risk industries by providing customer-focused technology to help retailers and brands of all sizes resolve growth challenges and generate revenue. The company provides customers with the industry's most extensive suite of tools to protect, segment, and promote all in-store and online operations.
HarmonizeAi
harmonize.ai
HarmonizeAi allows you to understand the customer experience across every channel with real-time feedback from over 120+ sources and integrations feeding into one platform, providing you a complete view of what your customers and consumers are thinking, feeling and buying.
Hubalz
hubalz.com
Get a complete understanding of your customers across devices and platforms. Hubalz gives you the tools to understand the customer journey and improve marketing ROI.
MoEngage
moengage.com
MoEngage is a customer engagement platform that enables real-time, personalized communication across multiple channels for marketers and product owners.
Act-On
act-on.com
Act-On is a marketing automation platform that helps businesses manage campaigns, engage customers, and analyze performance across multiple channels.
Bombora
bombora.com
Bombora’s offering identifies which businesses are currently researching what topics and the intensity of those efforts. It scores these signals to then help sales and marketing teams prioritize target accounts, customize their conversations with them, and optimize marketing efforts. Bombora delivers its greatest value to organizations with 100+ employees.
Catalyst
catalyst.io
Catalyst is the leading platform for driving growth through your customers. Built to deliver value along the entire customer experience; Catalyst transforms new buyers into lifelong revenue. With retention-driven workflows and revenue-focused automations, we supercharge customer-centric teams. Catalyst’s seamless enterprise integrations centralize siloed customer data into the industry’s most intuitive platform, powered by advanced workflows. Automate and scale your best-in-class customer journeys; drive user productivity and adoption; and deliver clear insights into customer health that optimize the customer experience with precision—from onboarding to advocacy. Partner with Catalyst’s trusted team and intuitive platform to build, iterate and scale your customer-led growth strategy. Learn more at https://catalyst.io/
ChurnZero
churnzero.net
ChurnZero is a platform that helps subscription businesses manage customer success, reduce churn, and drive revenue growth through insights and automation.
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact provides email, social media, and event marketing tools for small businesses to manage digital marketing and customer engagement effectively.
Contentsquare
contentsquare.com
Contentsquare is a digital experience monitoring platform that analyzes user behavior and performance to improve online interactions and optimize user experience.
CustomerGauge
customergauge.com
The Account Experience software automatically captures and distributes feedback from your accounts including non-survey data to front-line managers in real time to help them reduce churn, drive up-sells and close new business with promoter-based referrals. CustomerGauge is a B2B customer experience management platform that enables clients to: - Collect customer feedback from multiple stakeholders in an account - Create custom dashboards for displaying real-time results - Set goals and targets for closing the loop with customers - Segment customer insights by region, product, facility, and more. - and align employees CX-related business initiatives CustomerGauge is also the first and only customer experience management solution that automatically combines customer insights with revenue data. This allows CX managers to: - Identify and prioritize the most impactful customer experience improvements - Forecast the impact of future CX improvements across the customer journey - and report on the ROI of valuable customer experience initiatives
dotdigital
dotdigital.com
Dotdigital is a customer experience platform that helps marketers create personalized campaigns by unifying and segmenting customer data across multiple channels.
Heap
heap.io
Heap captures user interactions on websites and apps, providing insights for improving conversion, retention, and overall customer experience.
HoneyStack
hockeystack.com
HockeyStack is the leading analytics & attribution platform for B2B. HockeyStack connects with all your platforms, cleans your data, and allows you to measure what's driving pipeline and visualize buyer journeys. End-to-End SaaS Analytics. HockeyStack is a SaaS analytics tool that unifies marketing, product, revenue, and sales data to uncover hidden insights, such as the LTV of a campaign, or the churn rate of each marketing channel. Hundreds of revenue teams at companies like 8x8, ActiveCampaign, and Cognism are using HockeyStack to drive more pipeline and close deals faster.
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot is a CRM platform that integrates marketing, sales, and customer service tools to help businesses manage relationships and streamline operations.
Impact
impact.com
impact.com, the leading global partnership management platform, has been transforming the way enterprises discover and manage all types of partnerships — including affiliates, influencers, commerce content publishers, B2B, and more — since its founding in 2008. Their powerful, purpose-built platform helps businesses — brands, publishers, and agencies — to build authentic, enduring, and rewarding relationships with both publishers and consumers. By providing visibility across the entire consumer journey, they are able to aggregate, orchestrate, and optimize the total value of the entire mix of partnerships with ease and transparency — driving growth and creating new value for consumers. To learn more about how impact.com's technology platform and partnerships marketplace is driving revenue growth for global enterprise brands such as Walmart, Uber, Shopify, Lenovo, L'Oreal, Fanatics, Levi's and 1-800-Flowers, visit www.impact.com.
Insider
useinsider.com
Insider is an omnichannel platform for marketers to create personalized customer experiences by unifying data and optimizing interactions across various channels.
JENTIS
jentis.com
JENTIS was founded in Vienna in 2020 by a team of five around Thomas Tauchner and Klaus Müller. With its Data Capture Platform (DCP), JENTIS has developed an innovative web tracking solution based on server-side tracking. With the JENTIS DCP, companies not only capture their data in a privacy-compliant manner, but also in higher quality than with conventional tracking - without having to change their tech stack. JENTIS thus enables optimised online campaigns and better data-driven decisions.
Latana
latana.com
Backed by machine learning technology, Latana Brand Tracking helps brands make better marketing decisions by delivering scalable brand management insights.
Acquia
acquia.com
Acquia Marketing Cloud seamlessly integrates with any third-party system and enables easy configuration of any business criteria directly into the platform. Built to be leveraged by all teams who need access to customer data, Acquia Marketing Cloud supports the business across domains, brands, geographies, and websites. Increase marketing agility while future-proofing your business for whatever comes next. Gain flexibility to meet consumers’ changing needs while increasing inter-departmental efficiencies.
Piwik PRO
piwik.pro
Piwik PRO is an analytics suite that enables businesses to track user behavior, manage data privacy, and comply with global regulations while integrating data from various sources.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce is a cloud-based CRM platform that helps businesses manage sales, marketing, customer service, and analytics, with customizable tools and automation features.
Squeaky
squeaky.ai
The privacy-first customer insights platform. Squeaky helps you grow your business, by building better digital experiences. Our all-in-one tool includes analytics, session recording, feedback and heatmaps.
Tealium
tealium.com
Tealium is a customer data platform that connects and manages customer data from various sources to enhance engagement and optimize marketing efforts.
TheyDo
theydo.io
TheyDo is a collaborative platform for service designers that enables real-time customer journey mapping and analysis across teams and products.
Totango
totango.com
Totango is customer success software that helps businesses monitor customer health, engage effectively, and improve retention through analytics and workflow automation.
Woopra
woopra.com
Woopra is a customer journey analytics platform that tracks user behavior across multiple channels to help businesses improve engagement and retention.
Zipy.ai
zipy.ai
Zipy is a trusted digital experience platform which combines session replay, frontend error monitoring, product analytics and prioritisation into one while ensuring privacy and security. What can you do with Zipy? > Understand user behaviour to avoid churn > Monitor live users and real time errors to get actionable insights > Reduce time to resolve JS and API errors with inbuilt dev tools > Collaborate with your team members on customer experience problems > Get customer journey video replay, network logs, console logs, and stack traces all in one place Who can use Zipy? Zipy is most useful for Product teams, Business Analysts, Customer Success, Customer Support and Developers who have to solve customer problems. What will you achieve with Zipy? > Bring down TTR by 50% and save your support and development team’s debugging time > Reduce customer churn by proactively fixing their problems > Build a better product and GTM strategy based on user behaviour understanding by product and analyst teams
FirstHive
firsthive.com
FirstHive is a full-stack Customer Data Platform that enables consumer marketers and brands to take control of their first-party data from all sources, both online and offline, and enables highly personalized campaigns that drive conversions.
Factors.AI
factors.ai
Factors.AI integrates multiple data sources for B2B marketers, providing insights into marketing performance and customer behavior to enhance ROI and streamline analysis.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.