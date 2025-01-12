Top Customer Journey Analytics Software - Poland

Piwik PRO

Piwik PRO is the first privacy-oriented alternative to Google Analytics. Created in 2013, Piwik PRO Analytics Suite allows for tracking web, app, product and intranet behavior of users. The platform ensures compliance with strict EU, US, Chinese and Russian data protection laws, including the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). With the great platform comes great customer care. From implementation and onboarding, through product training, to analytics consulting and custom integrations – Piwik PRO provides a personal approach on every step of your journey. Piwik PRO Analytics Suite ANALYTICS Track customer behavior across websites, mobile apps, digital products and post-login areas without compromising on user privacy. Get your data with no delays or processing issues, regardless of the scope of information you want to analyze. Easy-to-create audience, acquisition and behavior reports let your data tell its story without any extra visualization tools. TAG MANAGER Effortlessly manage tags, pixels and JavaScript codes for websites, digital products and secure member areas without involving your IT team. Expand your analytics capabilities with a vast library of tag templates, triggers and conditions. Remain compliant with privacy laws by defining which tags require prior consent, and adjust your tracking according to user privacy preferences. CUSTOMER DATA PLATFORM See all your clients’ data in one place and understand them better, as both groups and individuals. Import and aggregate data from CRM, e-commerce platforms, offline, web forms, mobile apps and other sources, to achieve a single customer view. Improve your cross-channel marketing efforts without compromising on privacy and security. CONSENT MANAGER Collect and process consents and data requests to respect user privacy rights around the world. Get your tools and websites up to speed with the EU's GDPR, California’s CCPA, Brazil’s LGPD and other laws around the world. Discover what we can do for your organization. Visit: https://piwik.pro/