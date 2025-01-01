Find the right software and services.
Customer Data Platforms (CDPs) play a crucial role in unifying and centralizing customer data within a singular database. These tools equip marketing teams with essential insights necessary for executing successful campaigns. CDPs have the capability to collect data from various sources, both online and offline, including websites, mobile apps, and email platforms, providing a comprehensive overview of each customer. Following data retrieval, CDPs enable organizations to forecast the most effective next steps for individual customers, aiding businesses in understanding how to retain specific clientele. Additionally, CDPs can be utilized by customer service teams to tailor their support services to the unique needs of each customer. Integration capabilities with marketing automation software, data warehouse software, and other data storage platforms are commonly found in CDPs.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce is a cloud-based CRM platform that helps businesses manage sales, marketing, customer service, and analytics, with customizable tools and automation features.
Klaviyo
klaviyo.com
Klaviyo is a marketing automation platform that centralizes customer data to enhance engagement through personalized messaging via multiple channels.
SALESmanago
salesmanago.com
SALESmanago is a marketing automation platform that helps businesses streamline marketing tasks, personalize customer interactions, and optimize campaigns for better engagement and growth.
Customer.io
customer.io
Customer.io is a customer engagement platform for marketing teams to create automated, data-driven campaigns across multiple messaging channels.
Piwik PRO
piwik.pro
Piwik PRO is an analytics suite that enables businesses to track user behavior, manage data privacy, and comply with global regulations while integrating data from various sources.
Contlo
contlo.com
Contlo is an AI marketing platform for managing customer engagements through personalized campaigns, insights, and integrations across multiple channels.
Skeepers
octoly.com
Skeepers connects brands with consumers through user-generated content, facilitating influencer marketing and campaign management across social media channels.
Optimizely
optimizely.com
Optimizely is a platform for A/B testing, website personalization, and feature management, helping businesses optimize digital experiences across multiple channels.
OpenText
opentext.com
OpenText is an app for managing enterprise information, handling content and unstructured data for large organizations and agencies.
Ascent360
ascent360.com
Ascent360 is a marketing automation platform that helps businesses manage customer data for personalized campaigns and improved customer engagement.
Census
getcensus.com
Census is a Data Activation platform that syncs customer data from data warehouses to business tools, enabling teams to use actionable insights without needing custom scripts.
Forest Admin
forestadmin.com
Forest Admin is a low-code platform that helps businesses create customizable internal tools like admin panels and dashboards for efficient data and workflow management.
Hightouch
hightouch.io
Hightouch is a platform that syncs customer data from data warehouses to over 200 tools, enabling teams to activate and utilize this data for personalized marketing.
Insider
useinsider.com
Insider is an omnichannel platform for marketers to create personalized customer experiences by unifying data and optimizing interactions across various channels.
Formaloo
formaloo.com
Formaloo is a no-code platform for creating surveys, forms, and web apps, allowing teams to manage data effectively and enhance engagement.
Planhat
planhat.com
Planhat is a customer success platform that centralizes customer data, automates workflows, and optimizes customer engagement to improve retention and performance.
Catalyst
catalyst.io
Catalyst is a platform that enhances customer experience and growth through automations, data integration, and workflows, focusing on customer retention and insights.
Segment
segment.com
Segment is a customer data platform that helps companies collect, unify, and send first-party customer data to various tools and systems.
Lexer
lexer.io
Lexer is a customer data platform that integrates and enriches customer data for marketing, sales, and service, enhancing engagement and experience across all channels.
dotdigital
dotdigital.com
Dotdigital is a customer experience platform that helps marketers create personalized campaigns by unifying and segmenting customer data across multiple channels.
Solitics
solitics.com
Solitics is a customer engagement platform that integrates data to enhance marketing strategies, allowing businesses to manage customer interactions effectively.
Splunk
splunk.com
Splunk is a data platform for searching, monitoring, and analyzing machine-generated data to generate insights and improve operations across various sectors.
Arena
arena.im
Arena provides live engagement tools for creating and managing audiences through live chat, blogs, and personas across various platforms.
Pimcore
pimcore.com
Pimcore is an open-source platform for managing product information, digital assets, and customer data, enabling consistent digital experiences across channels.
Mobio
mobio.io
Mobio is a comprehensive platform that supports Marketing, Sales, and Service teams, centered around a Customer Data Platform (CDP) for daily business needs.
WebEngage
webengage.com
WebEngage is a customer engagement platform that consolidates data, automates marketing campaigns, and personalizes messaging across multiple digital channels.
Treasure Data
treasuredata.com
Treasure Data is a Customer Data Platform that unifies customer data to enhance marketing, sales, and service engagement for enterprises.
Bloomreach
bloomreach.com
Bloomreach is a digital experience platform that enhances customer journeys for e-commerce through AI-driven search, content management, and marketing automation.
WayMore
waymore.io
WayMore is an omnichannel marketing platform that helps businesses analyze data, segment audiences, automate tasks, and improve customer engagement to enhance sales and reduce costs.
CustomerLabs
customerlabs.com
CustomerLabs is a no-code customer data platform that helps marketers track, segment, and analyze customer data for personalized campaigns across various channels.
Acquia
acquia.com
Acquia Marketing Cloud integrates with third-party systems, allowing teams to configure business criteria and access customer data across multiple domains and brands.
Totango
totango.com
Totango is customer success software that helps businesses monitor customer health, engage effectively, and improve retention through analytics and workflow automation.
Simon Data
simondata.com
Simon Data is a Customer Data Platform that helps businesses manage and activate customer data for personalized marketing and audience segmentation.
Tealium
tealium.com
Tealium is a customer data platform that connects and manages customer data from various sources to enhance engagement and optimize marketing efforts.
Netcore Cloud
netcorecloud.com
Netcore Cloud is a customer engagement platform that helps marketers create personalized experiences across digital channels using data analytics and AI.
RevSetter
revsetter.com
RevSetter is a data-driven platform designed to enhance customer success and revenue management through automated workflows and analytics.
BambooBox
bamboobox.ai
BambooBox is a growth marketing platform that supports revenue generation through data management, AI scoring, actionable insights, and campaign orchestration.
NetWise
netwisedata.com
NetWise provides B2B audience data for marketing professionals, enabling targeted multi-channel campaigns and custom audience segmentation using proprietary data technology.
DinMo
dinmo.com
DinMo simplifies data access from warehouses for non-technical users, enabling them to gain insights and create custom segments using natural language, without storing any data.
Aislelabs
aislelabs.com
Aislelabs is a CIAM platform that offers user sign-up forms, profile management, social login, and marketing tools to consolidate customer data from various sources.
Omeda
omeda.com
Omeda is a marketing technology platform for audience growth, engagement, and monetization, combining data management, email automation, and integration tools.
RollWorks
rollworks.com
RollWorks is an account-based marketing platform that helps B2B companies identify, engage, and convert target accounts using data-driven insights and automation.
Squeezely
squeezely.tech
Squeezely helps businesses personalize customer interactions by collecting data, creating segments, and delivering tailored experiences across various platforms.
Leadspace
leadspace.com
Leadspace is a B2B Customer Data Platform that unifies data from various sources to enhance lead research and improve marketing efforts.
Listrak
listrak.com
Listrak is a marketing automation platform for retail, offering email, SMS, and analytics to enhance customer engagement and optimize marketing strategies.
Blueshift
blueshift.com
Blueshift is a platform that enables brands to deliver personalized customer experiences through data unification, audience segmentation, and real-time engagement across channels.
LeadBoxer
leadboxer.com
LeadBoxer is a lead generation and scoring platform that helps B2B sales teams track website visitors and engage with potential customers using actionable insights.
RudderStack
rudderstack.com
RudderStack is a Customer Data Platform that integrates and unifies customer data from multiple sources for analysis and decision-making.
Ortto
ortto.com
Ortto is an AI-driven marketing automation platform that enhances email, SMS, and live chat marketing, integrating customer data for improved campaign management.
Transitiv
transitiv.io
Transitiv is a fully-automated multi-channel marketing platform that enables users to manage and optimize marketing campaigns across different channels.
Squirro
squirro.com
Squirro is an AI tool for enterprise search and insights, enhancing data retrieval with external knowledge and enabling efficient data management and analysis.
Scal-e
scal-e.com
Scal-e enables brands to enhance communication by organizing data into unified profiles for personalized, real-time omnichannel interactions.
Journify
journify.io
Journify is a customer data platform that enables marketers to collect, unify customer profiles, create dynamic audiences, and activate them in real-time.
Castled.io
castled.io
Castled.io enables users to design detailed customer journeys and personalized engagement campaigns using securely stored customer data.
Session AI
sessionai.com
Session AI offers In-Session Marketing to help online retailers predict purchase intent and deliver personalized offers in real-time without relying on personal data.
Salespanel
salespanel.io
Salespanel is a lead identification and tracking software that analyzes customer journeys and integrates with marketing systems to enhance B2B sales and marketing strategies.
Lytics
lytics.com
Lytics is a customer data platform that unifies customer data, analyzes behavior, and activates insights to enhance engagement across multiple channels.
Zeotap
zeotap.com
Zeotap is a Customer Data Platform that helps brands integrate and analyze customer data while prioritizing privacy, enabling personalized experiences and informed decision-making.
mParticle Customer
mparticle.com
The mParticle Customer app centralizes and manages customer data from various sources, enabling unified profiles and targeted audience activation for personalized marketing.
