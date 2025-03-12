App store for web apps

Find the right software and services.

WebCatalog Desktop

Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.

Download WebCatalog Desktop
Learn more
All
Books
Business
Education
Entertainment
Finance
Food & Drink
Graphics & Design
Health & Fitness
Lifestyle
Medicine
Music & Audio
News
Photo & Video
Productivity
Reference
Shopping
Social Networking
Software Development
Sports
Travel
Utilities
Weather
Customer Data Platforms
Categories
Most Popular
Recently Added

Top Customer Data Platforms

Customer Data Platforms (CDPs) play a crucial role in unifying and centralizing customer data within a singular database. These tools equip marketing teams with essential insights necessary for executing successful campaigns. CDPs have the capability to collect data from various sources, both online and offline, including websites, mobile apps, and email platforms, providing a comprehensive overview of each customer. Following data retrieval, CDPs enable organizations to forecast the most effective next steps for individual customers, aiding businesses in understanding how to retain specific clientele. Additionally, CDPs can be utilized by customer service teams to tailor their support services to the unique needs of each customer. Integration capabilities with marketing automation software, data warehouse software, and other data storage platforms are commonly found in CDPs.

Submit New App


Salesforce

Salesforce

salesforce.com

Salesforce is a cloud-based CRM platform that helps businesses manage sales, marketing, customer service, and analytics, with customizable tools and automation features.

Klaviyo

Klaviyo

klaviyo.com

Klaviyo is a marketing automation platform that centralizes customer data to enhance engagement through personalized messaging via multiple channels.

SALESmanago

SALESmanago

salesmanago.com

SALESmanago is a marketing automation platform that helps businesses streamline marketing tasks, personalize customer interactions, and optimize campaigns for better engagement and growth.

Customer.io

Customer.io

customer.io

Customer.io is a customer engagement platform for marketing teams to create automated, data-driven campaigns across multiple messaging channels.

Piwik PRO

Piwik PRO

piwik.pro

Piwik PRO is an analytics suite that enables businesses to track user behavior, manage data privacy, and comply with global regulations while integrating data from various sources.

Contlo

Contlo

contlo.com

Contlo is an AI marketing platform for managing customer engagements through personalized campaigns, insights, and integrations across multiple channels.

Skeepers

Skeepers

octoly.com

Skeepers connects brands with consumers through user-generated content, facilitating influencer marketing and campaign management across social media channels.

Optimizely

Optimizely

optimizely.com

Optimizely is a platform for A/B testing, website personalization, and feature management, helping businesses optimize digital experiences across multiple channels.

OpenText

OpenText

opentext.com

OpenText is an app for managing enterprise information, handling content and unstructured data for large organizations and agencies.

Ascent360

Ascent360

ascent360.com

Ascent360 is a marketing automation platform that helps businesses manage customer data for personalized campaigns and improved customer engagement.

Forest Admin

Forest Admin

forestadmin.com

Forest Admin is a low-code platform that helps businesses create customizable internal tools like admin panels and dashboards for efficient data and workflow management.

Hightouch

Hightouch

hightouch.io

Hightouch is a platform that syncs customer data from data warehouses to over 200 tools, enabling teams to activate and utilize this data for personalized marketing.

Insider

Insider

useinsider.com

Insider is an omnichannel platform for marketers to create personalized customer experiences by unifying data and optimizing interactions across various channels.

Census

Census

getcensus.com

Census is a Data Activation platform that syncs customer data from data warehouses to business tools, enabling teams to use actionable insights without needing custom scripts.

Formaloo

Formaloo

formaloo.com

Formaloo is a no-code platform for creating surveys, forms, and web apps, allowing teams to manage data effectively and enhance engagement.

Planhat

Planhat

planhat.com

Planhat is a customer success platform that centralizes customer data, automates workflows, and optimizes customer engagement to improve retention and performance.

Segment

Segment

segment.com

Segment is a customer data platform that helps companies collect, unify, and send first-party customer data to various tools and systems.

Catalyst

Catalyst

catalyst.io

Catalyst is a platform that enhances customer experience and growth through automations, data integration, and workflows, focusing on customer retention and insights.

Lexer

Lexer

lexer.io

Lexer is a customer data platform that integrates and enriches customer data for marketing, sales, and service, enhancing engagement and experience across all channels.

dotdigital

dotdigital

dotdigital.com

Dotdigital is a customer experience platform that helps marketers create personalized campaigns by unifying and segmenting customer data across multiple channels.

Solitics

Solitics

solitics.com

Solitics is a customer engagement platform that integrates data to enhance marketing strategies, allowing businesses to manage customer interactions effectively.

Splunk

Splunk

splunk.com

Splunk is a data platform for searching, monitoring, and analyzing machine-generated data to generate insights and improve operations across various sectors.

Arena

Arena

arena.im

Arena provides live engagement tools for creating and managing audiences through live chat, blogs, and personas across various platforms.

Pimcore

Pimcore

pimcore.com

Pimcore is an open-source platform for managing product information, digital assets, and customer data, enabling consistent digital experiences across channels.

WebEngage

WebEngage

webengage.com

WebEngage is a customer engagement platform that consolidates data, automates marketing campaigns, and personalizes messaging across multiple digital channels.

Mobio

Mobio

mobio.io

Mobio is a comprehensive platform that supports Marketing, Sales, and Service teams, centered around a Customer Data Platform (CDP) for daily business needs.

Treasure Data

Treasure Data

treasuredata.com

Treasure Data is a Customer Data Platform that unifies customer data to enhance marketing, sales, and service engagement for enterprises.

Bloomreach

Bloomreach

bloomreach.com

Bloomreach is a digital experience platform that enhances customer journeys for e-commerce through AI-driven search, content management, and marketing automation.

WayMore

WayMore

waymore.io

WayMore is an omnichannel marketing platform that helps businesses analyze data, segment audiences, automate tasks, and improve customer engagement to enhance sales and reduce costs.

CustomerLabs

CustomerLabs

customerlabs.com

CustomerLabs is a no-code customer data platform that helps marketers track, segment, and analyze customer data for personalized campaigns across various channels.

Acquia

Acquia

acquia.com

Acquia Marketing Cloud integrates with third-party systems, allowing teams to configure business criteria and access customer data across multiple domains and brands.

Totango

Totango

totango.com

Totango is customer success software that helps businesses monitor customer health, engage effectively, and improve retention through analytics and workflow automation.

Simon Data

Simon Data

simondata.com

Simon Data is a Customer Data Platform that helps businesses manage and activate customer data for personalized marketing and audience segmentation.

Tealium

Tealium

tealium.com

Tealium is a customer data platform that connects and manages customer data from various sources to enhance engagement and optimize marketing efforts.

Netcore Cloud

Netcore Cloud

netcorecloud.com

Netcore Cloud is a customer engagement platform that helps marketers create personalized experiences across digital channels using data analytics and AI.

RevSetter

RevSetter

revsetter.com

RevSetter is a data-driven platform designed to enhance customer success and revenue management through automated workflows and analytics.

NetWise

NetWise

netwisedata.com

NetWise provides B2B audience data for marketing professionals, enabling targeted multi-channel campaigns and custom audience segmentation using proprietary data technology.

DinMo

DinMo

dinmo.com

DinMo simplifies data access from warehouses for non-technical users, enabling them to gain insights and create custom segments using natural language, without storing any data.

Aislelabs

Aislelabs

aislelabs.com

Aislelabs is a CIAM platform that offers user sign-up forms, profile management, social login, and marketing tools to consolidate customer data from various sources.

Omeda

Omeda

omeda.com

Omeda is a marketing technology platform for audience growth, engagement, and monetization, combining data management, email automation, and integration tools.

RollWorks

RollWorks

rollworks.com

RollWorks is an account-based marketing platform that helps B2B companies identify, engage, and convert target accounts using data-driven insights and automation.

BambooBox

BambooBox

bamboobox.ai

BambooBox is a growth marketing platform that supports revenue generation through data management, AI scoring, actionable insights, and campaign orchestration.

Squeezely

Squeezely

squeezely.tech

Squeezely helps businesses personalize customer interactions by collecting data, creating segments, and delivering tailored experiences across various platforms.

Leadspace

Leadspace

leadspace.com

Leadspace is a B2B Customer Data Platform that unifies data from various sources to enhance lead research and improve marketing efforts.

Listrak

Listrak

listrak.com

Listrak is a marketing automation platform for retail, offering email, SMS, and analytics to enhance customer engagement and optimize marketing strategies.

Blueshift

Blueshift

blueshift.com

Blueshift is a platform that enables brands to deliver personalized customer experiences through data unification, audience segmentation, and real-time engagement across channels.

LeadBoxer

LeadBoxer

leadboxer.com

LeadBoxer is a lead generation and scoring platform that helps B2B sales teams track website visitors and engage with potential customers using actionable insights.

RudderStack

RudderStack

rudderstack.com

RudderStack is a Customer Data Platform that integrates and unifies customer data from multiple sources for analysis and decision-making.

Ortto

Ortto

ortto.com

Ortto is an AI-driven marketing automation platform that enhances email, SMS, and live chat marketing, integrating customer data for improved campaign management.

Transitiv

Transitiv

transitiv.io

Transitiv is a fully-automated multi-channel marketing platform that enables users to manage and optimize marketing campaigns across different channels.

Squirro

Squirro

squirro.com

Squirro is an AI tool for enterprise search and insights, enhancing data retrieval with external knowledge and enabling efficient data management and analysis.

Scal-e

Scal-e

scal-e.com

Scal-e enables brands to enhance communication by organizing data into unified profiles for personalized, real-time omnichannel interactions.

Journify

Journify

journify.io

Journify is a customer data platform that enables marketers to collect, unify customer profiles, create dynamic audiences, and activate them in real-time.

Castled.io

Castled.io

castled.io

Castled.io enables users to design detailed customer journeys and personalized engagement campaigns using securely stored customer data.

Session AI

Session AI

sessionai.com

Session AI offers In-Session Marketing to help online retailers predict purchase intent and deliver personalized offers in real-time without relying on personal data.

Salespanel

Salespanel

salespanel.io

Salespanel is a lead identification and tracking software that analyzes customer journeys and integrates with marketing systems to enhance B2B sales and marketing strategies.

Lytics

Lytics

lytics.com

Lytics is a customer data platform that unifies customer data, analyzes behavior, and activates insights to enhance engagement across multiple channels.

Zeotap

Zeotap

zeotap.com

Zeotap is a Customer Data Platform that helps brands integrate and analyze customer data while prioritizing privacy, enabling personalized experiences and informed decision-making.

mParticle Customer

mParticle Customer

mparticle.com

The mParticle Customer app centralizes and manages customer data from various sources, enabling unified profiles and targeted audience activation for personalized marketing.

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.