Top Customer Data Platforms - Tunisia

FLYDE

flyde.io

Most businesses are not using the power of their data stack properly which can cause a revenue loss of 4-7% each year. We built FLYDE SaaS platform to help consumer brands and retailers that already have an advanced tech stack (CRM, e-commerce platform, marketing automation software, retail tracking technology, digital marketing campaigns, etc) but they still experience pain or tension in two situations: Data dispersion. Companies that have their data sources in silos and disconnected from each other. FLYDE is the easiest and most accessible customer data platform able to connect all your data sources and deliver a customer control panel with a 360 granular view of your customer base, on which you can act on in real time. Predictions through last century systems. In many cases even with a good connection between the data sources, businesses deploy predictive models sporadically and through systems of the last century. FLYDE has embedded its own AI/ML-driven predictive models into the platform that help increase customer retention and life time value by 20%, maximize lead to sale conversion and ultimately increase profits and ROAS by 43%. We are much more than a CDP (Customer Data Platform) and with 15+ years of experience in creating and implementing big data technology solutions, we have as distinctive assets: (1) the accessibility and accuracy of our AI, (2) the smart and actionable segmentations that drive customer activation with higher ROI and (3) a world-class customer success approach to serve our client organisations.