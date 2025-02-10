Top Customer Data Platforms - Somalia

Lexer

lexer.io

The Lexer Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP) serves as your all-in-one hub for insight-driven marketing, sales, and customer service. With an enriched single customer view, maintained in real-time and accessible across all platforms, you can genuinely understand and engage customers to drive profitable growth. Lexer’s onboarding, implementation, and strategic consulting services will help fill any gaps in your team’s resources to ensure a smooth, successful CDXP adoption. CUSTOMER DATA PLATFORM > With one of the simplest integrations in the industry, Lexer’s CDP will effortlessly combine, cleanse, standardize, and enrich your data into an actionable single view of the customer. Our tools and team will help boost your customer IQ with AI-powered predictive analytics, third-party data enrichment, and targeted customer surveys. MARKETING > Lexer’s marketing solution enables you to quickly identify the right customers, messages, creative, and channels for your marketing campaigns. Designed for business users—not data scientists—our easy-to-use tools allow you to orchestrate highly targeted campaigns across every channel, reducing waste and improving engagement. With effective tools to track change and quantify impact, you can easily demonstrate the value of your marketing activities. RETAIL > Lexer’s retail solution guides sales associates through interactions with each customer to improve the relevancy and impact of the in-store experience. Complete customer profiles allow you to build authentic relationships at scale. With access to detailed purchase histories and preference information, you can tailor the customer experience, capture data that’s traditionally lost, provide informed product recommendations, and configure next best actions for consistently high-quality engagement. SERVICE > Lexer’s service solution brings all customer data, inboxes, workflows, and feedback forms together to enable informed, fully contextualized service interactions. With access to rich insights about the person behind each service request, your team can enter every conversation with the full context they need to provide consistent, high-quality service. Pre-configured next best actions for common requests allow you to guide agents’ responses and achieve personalization at scale. We are a private, Australian-founded company with a team of 100+ working with over 150 brands in Australia, Asia and the USA.