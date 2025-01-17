App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top Customer Data Platforms - Palau
Customer Data Platforms (CDPs) play a crucial role in unifying and centralizing customer data within a singular database. These tools equip marketing teams with essential insights necessary for executing successful campaigns. CDPs have the capability to collect data from various sources, both online and offline, including websites, mobile apps, and email platforms, providing a comprehensive overview of each customer. Following data retrieval, CDPs enable organizations to forecast the most effective next steps for individual customers, aiding businesses in understanding how to retain specific clientele. Additionally, CDPs can be utilized by customer service teams to tailor their support services to the unique needs of each customer. Integration capabilities with marketing automation software, data warehouse software, and other data storage platforms are commonly found in CDPs.
Submit New App
Simon Data
simondata.com
Simon Data empowers marketing teams with the only Customer Data Platform (CDP) purpose-built to increase campaign performance through faster, more precise segmentation and personalization. The first CDP built on Snowflake, the Simon Data Platform enables brands to break free from outdated architecture that makes data hard to access and deploy. That's why Tripadvisor, Equinox, JetBlue, ASOS, Venmo and many others count on Simon Data to connect with consumers. Low code, the Simon Data Platform is designed for use by marketers – turning them into data scientists. Simon Data is a 2022 Built-In Best Places to Work, Great Places to Work Certified, and is an 8-time G2 Leader in the CDP space. To learn more, visit www.simondata.com.
Omeda
omeda.com
Omeda is an all-in-one, comprehensive marketing technology platform to grow, engage, and monitize your audiences. Comprised of a Customer Data Platform (CDP), Email and Marketing Automation, Data and Consent Management, Subscription Management and plenty of Integrations, Omeda makes it easy to build sophisticated audience growth campaigns at scale with no additional tools needed. Omeda has over 40 years of experience in audience relationship management. We sent over 5.5 billion emails annually, manage over 25,000 brands and products, and cleanse and manage millions of records for our clients.
Lytics
lytics.com
Lytics is a premier customer data platform for Google Cloud customers and 100% Google Cloud-native CDP. Lytics CDP offers a composable and modern architecture that fits with and accelerates your cloud data strategy. Integrated with existing cloud data warehouses, Lytics helps companies build a unified first-party data foundation, resolving identities to construct and maintain comprehensive profiles that are compliant, extensible, and accessible. Lytics connects to a robust ecosystem for third-party enrichment and activation using reverse ETL, generative AI, and the most comprehensive set of real-time connections into DSPs and action systems in the industry. Lytics unique approach enables brands to work without silos from a reliable source of truth, reimagining how they leverage their own customer data to increase customer engagement and boost ROI, empowering business users with the insights and tools they need to drive action while enabling compliance with global consumer data residency and privacy regulations.
Blueshift
blueshift.com
Blueshift helps brands deliver relevant, connected experiences across every customer interaction. Its Smart Hub platform for intelligent customer engagement provides brands with the complete toolkit to seamlessly deliver 1:1 experiences in real-time across the entire omnichannel journey, including real-time data unification, audience segmentation, predictive intelligence, 1:1 personalization, omnichannel orchestration, and unmatched scale. The flexible, easy-to-use platform unifies customer data from any source, unlocks intelligence with customizable AI, and activates data across touchpoints in real-time using intelligent decisioning. The path to delivering customer-centric experiences that grow revenue and drive results has never been quicker. Blueshift’s Intelligent Customer Engagement platform delivers relevant, connected experiences throughout the omnichannel journey by unifying, informing, and activating data.
Actito
actito.com
Actito is a SaaS marketing automation company founded in 2000. Back then, the three founders wanted to bridge the gap between brands and consumers. So they started building the software that marketers now love. With Actito, you can personalize your interactions by the second, with hundreds, thousands, even millions of customers worldwide. Actito targets mid to large companies who want to run all their marketing activities from one easy-to-use platform. All the customer data you are collecting is centralized and consolidated onto a Customer Data Platform and made available to tailor, target and personalize right-time messages through main marketing channels – namely email, mobile and web. Actito offers full compliance with Europe’s latest general data protection regulations (GDPR), leaving marketers free to focus on building lasting and profitable customer relationships. Actito runs its European operations from its headquarters in Belgium, and also has offices in France and The Netherlands. Actito is also present in North America with an office in Canada. More than 250 clients use the platform worldwide including ABB, Friesland Campina, Biocodex, ARTE, WWF and KIA.
Raptor Services
auth.raptorsmartadvisor.com
Raptor Services is a market-leading Personalization and Customer Data Platform provider. Our solutions enable brands to recognize users’ behavior across channels, offer personalized recommendations, and activate data in all channels from our Customer Data Platform. Hundreds of ambitious brands already use Raptor for higher conversion rates, more efficient workflows, and better user experiences. For more information, visit https://www.raptorservices.com/
Zeotap
zeotap.com
Zeotap CDP is the easy, secure and impactful Customer Data Platform made in Europe for Europe. Zeotap CDP empowers brands to integrate, unify, segment and orchestrate customer data now and in the cookieless future, all while putting consumer privacy and compliance front-and-centre. It offers a simple UI built for marketers to deliver personalised experiences for consumers that drive improved business outcomes across marketing, sales, and service in just 8-weeks.
mParticle AU
mparticle.com
mParticle is the largest independent Customer Data Platform. We make it easy to holistically manage customer data along the entire product and customer lifecycle. We support unlimited inputs through SDKs, batch imports and partner feeds, and unlimited outputs to 300+ pre-built integrations. We provide a suite of data quality and governance features that manage data integrity and give granular privacy controls to adhere to consent states. We activate customer data with tools like audience builders, no-code computations to derive insights, and APIs to programmatically return user profile data. Teams across companies like Airbnb, Jack in the Box, JetBlue, NBCUniversal, Overstock, and Venmo use mParticle to deliver great customer experiences and accelerate growth by solving the foundational challenges that impede success at scale.
mParticle EU
mparticle.com
mParticle is the largest independent Customer Data Platform. We make it easy to holistically manage customer data along the entire product and customer lifecycle. We support unlimited inputs through SDKs, batch imports and partner feeds, and unlimited outputs to 300+ pre-built integrations. We provide a suite of data quality and governance features that manage data integrity and give granular privacy controls to adhere to consent states. We activate customer data with tools like audience builders, no-code computations to derive insights, and APIs to programmatically return user profile data. Teams across companies like Airbnb, Jack in the Box, JetBlue, NBCUniversal, Overstock, and Venmo use mParticle to deliver great customer experiences and accelerate growth by solving the foundational challenges that impede success at scale.
mParticle US
mparticle.com
mParticle is the largest independent Customer Data Platform. We make it easy to holistically manage customer data along the entire product and customer lifecycle. We support unlimited inputs through SDKs, batch imports and partner feeds, and unlimited outputs to 300+ pre-built integrations. We provide a suite of data quality and governance features that manage data integrity and give granular privacy controls to adhere to consent states. We activate customer data with tools like audience builders, no-code computations to derive insights, and APIs to programmatically return user profile data. Teams across companies like Airbnb, Jack in the Box, JetBlue, NBCUniversal, Overstock, and Venmo use mParticle to deliver great customer experiences and accelerate growth by solving the foundational challenges that impede success at scale.
mParticle Customer
mparticle.com
mParticle is the largest independent Customer Data Platform. We make it easy to holistically manage customer data along the entire product and customer lifecycle. We support unlimited inputs through SDKs, batch imports and partner feeds, and unlimited outputs to 300+ pre-built integrations. We provide a suite of data quality and governance features that manage data integrity and give granular privacy controls to adhere to consent states. We activate customer data with tools like audience builders, no-code computations to derive insights, and APIs to programmatically return user profile data. Teams across companies like Airbnb, Jack in the Box, JetBlue, NBCUniversal, Overstock, and Venmo use mParticle to deliver great customer experiences and accelerate growth by solving the foundational challenges that impede success at scale.
Ascent360
ascent360.com
Ascent360 is a Data Driven Marketing Automation Platform that gives you a 360-degree view of your customers and enables you to accelerate your sales and maximize customer retention through cleansed data, segmented audiences and personalized, automated campaigns. It's never been easier to turn your customer data into sales.
Dialog Insight
app.dialoginsight.com
Dialog Insight is a customer engagement platform that empowers businesses to generate more customer touchpoints and build brand loyalty through the automation of personalization. The platform features a range of tools for creating and deploying campaigns, as well as analytics and reporting capabilities to track the success of those campaigns. Dialog Insight's key benefits include the ability to segment and target customer groups, automate and personalize communication, and optimize campaigns for maximum performance. Dialog Insight delivers a true 1:1 customer experience, targeting the right segment across all channels, and maximizing ROI while reducing cost and time.
Treasure Data
treasuredata.com
Treasure Data helps enterprises use all of their customer data to improve campaign performance, achieve operational efficiency, and drive business value with connected customer experiences. The Customer Data Cloud, our suite of customer data platform solutions, integrates customer data, connects identities in unified customer profiles, applies privacy, and makes machine learning based insights and predictions available for Marketing, Service, Sales, and Operations to drive personalized engagement and improve customer acquisition, sales, and retention. We are the best fit for enterprises and fast-growing companies because we seamlessly integrate with your existing tech stack while delivering the fastest time to value, regardless of complex environments. Our enterprise-level safeguards ensure data quality, governance, security, privacy compliance, and scalability to help companies manage consent and reduce risk across brands and regions. Powerful and user-friendly tools unite data, analytics, and business users to improve efficiency and drive growth.
Arena
arena.im
Arena is developing the next generation of live engagement tools powered by first party data, to build trusted, live audiences everywhere. Our solutions - Live Chat, Live Blog, Arena Personas) leverage the most popular features from social media to quickly create deep engagement on any platform you manage. Over 20,000 customers trust Arena to bring their audiences together on the web, in apps, or at live events (or all three) to engage with content, community and commerce.
Openprise
openprisetech.com
Openprise is fueling the revolution in RevOps. Openprise automates critical RevOps processes to break down silos and align sales and marketing professionals and their technologies to deliver explosive growth. Openprise is a single, no-code platform that lets you simplify your RevTech stack, respond faster to changes in your market, and scale up operations to achieve your revenue goals. RevOps teams at industry leaders like UI Path, Freshworks, Zendesk, Zscaler, and Okta depend on Openprise to drive efficient, predictable revenue. For more information, please visit www.openprisetech.com.
LeadBoxer
leadboxer.com
LeadBoxer is a lead generation and lead scoring platform for small to large B2B sales teams. LeadBoxer provides sales teams of any size with valuable insights on what their potential customers are interested in before they even reach out. The software automatically creates visitor profiles for website visitors, captures data on their online behaviour and interactions, and then assigns them a leadscore according to parameters set by the assigned account manager. With LeadBoxer, sales teams are able to track website visitors, page and video views, and document downloads, as well as measure traffic sources. The designated sales person can set the importance of various lead properties (industry, no. of page views, etc.) to in order to influence the leadscore assigned by LeadBoxer. When a lead is ready to be qualified, LeadBoxer reports and notifies the salesperson (or people) responsible. The relevant salesperson can engage with their lead directly via the LeadBoxer app, where leads can be reviewed, assigned, or removed at any time. LeadBoxer integrates with CRMs and other sales tools via an advanced API.
Successeve
successeve.com
Successeve is a cloud-based Customer Intelligence Platform. Our series of products provide actionable scores and analytics at each stage of the customer journey to facilitate the efforts of the sales, marketing and customer success teams. Our goal is to help companies increase their growth by converting, retaining and expanding more customers. The Successeve products are propelled by three core engines: the centralization of data, the scores, and the automated actions.
WebEngage
webengage.com
WebEngage is a full-stack Retention OS that simplifies customer engagement for 800+ brands across the globe. The platform enables businesses to build personalized and meaningful relationships with their users across various digital channels. With its comprehensive suite of tools and solutions, WebEngage empowers businesses to understand, engage, and retain customers effectively. - UNIFY CUSTOMER DATA: WebEngage enables businesses to consolidate customer data from various sources, providing real-time insights and allowing dynamic micro-segmentation for targeted campaigns based on specific customer attributes and behaviors. - MULTI-CHANNEL JOURNEYS: With WebEngage's intuitive drag-and-drop workflow builder, businesses can seamlessly design and automate multi-channel customer journeys, ensuring consistent and personalized experiences across channels such as email, SMS, push notifications, and more. - TARGETED CAMPAIGNS: WebEngage empowers businesses to automate personalized campaigns triggered by customer actions and predefined business events. This ensures timely and relevant communication to enhance customer engagement and conversion rates. - AI-DRIVEN PREDICTIVE MODELS: WebEngage Analytics dashboard empowers all metrics required to segment, engage and retain priority customers, churn to convert windows and ROI optimization,This allows businesses to focus their interventions and campaigns for maximum impact and better ROI. - 1:1 PERSONALIZATION: WebEngage enables businesses to deliver personalized experiences at scale. By incorporating user intent, preferences, and other relevant data, businesses can tailor their communications to each individual customer, fostering omni-channel customer engagement. What's more? WebEngage’s platform is quick and easy to integrate. Compatible with range of ESP and MSP, all it takes is a few hours from the tech team. Presence across the globe: With headquarters in India, WebEngage has expanded its operations globally with offices and presence in the Middle East & Africa region, Southeast Asia, and South America.
WayMore
waymore.io
WayMore is an innovative all-in-one omnichannel marketing cloud platform, which consists of many different tools, aimed at increasing sales and reducing marketing costs. The high technology of the platform is based on data collection, analytics, automation, and digital marketing. WayMore is for all businesses, regardless of industry or size. The simple design of the platform makes the user experience very easy. How? * Place your customers at the center of a comprehensive approach. * Consolidate all your data sources. Analyze the data with the power of AI to understand better your audience. * Micro-segment your audience to maximize the engagement rate. * Communicate with each audience segment with the right channel, at the right moment, and with the right content. * Implement automations to avoid manual tasks. Why? * Turn prospect leads to loyal customers. * Save time & effort.
Netcore Cloud
netcorecloud.com
Netcore offers a Comprehensive Customer Engagement & Experience Suite that empowers a marketer to create personalized customer experiences. Its platform enables a marketer to connect customer data across channels and systems, create targeted segments, and deliver meaningful experiences across digital channels like Web, Email, App Notifications, WhatsApp, SMS, and RCS. With its robust analytics, Netcore Cloud helps brands understand their audience better, enabling targeted marketing campaigns that resonate with customers on a personal level. The platform’s AI and machine learning capabilities ensure that each customer interaction is optimized for engagement and conversion, making every touchpoint an opportunity to impress and retain. Netcore is trusted by over 6,500 brands across sectors such as Ecommerce, Retail, Banking & Financial Services, Media & Entertainment, and Travel to deliver AI-powered experiences. Some of its marquee global customers include Swiggy, Myntra, Crocs, Pizza Hut, Domino's, McDonald's, and many more. Netcore is proud to be certified as a Great Place to Work for six consecutive years in India, affirming its commitment to exceptional workplace culture. The company has a global presence in 20+ offices across North America, South America, Europe, and APAC. Netcore is the Martech OS that helps a business drive revenue growth, maximize customer lifetime value, and accelerate its journey towards profitability.
Lexer
lexer.io
The Lexer Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP) serves as your all-in-one hub for insight-driven marketing, sales, and customer service. With an enriched single customer view, maintained in real-time and accessible across all platforms, you can genuinely understand and engage customers to drive profitable growth. Lexer’s onboarding, implementation, and strategic consulting services will help fill any gaps in your team’s resources to ensure a smooth, successful CDXP adoption. CUSTOMER DATA PLATFORM > With one of the simplest integrations in the industry, Lexer’s CDP will effortlessly combine, cleanse, standardize, and enrich your data into an actionable single view of the customer. Our tools and team will help boost your customer IQ with AI-powered predictive analytics, third-party data enrichment, and targeted customer surveys. MARKETING > Lexer’s marketing solution enables you to quickly identify the right customers, messages, creative, and channels for your marketing campaigns. Designed for business users—not data scientists—our easy-to-use tools allow you to orchestrate highly targeted campaigns across every channel, reducing waste and improving engagement. With effective tools to track change and quantify impact, you can easily demonstrate the value of your marketing activities. RETAIL > Lexer’s retail solution guides sales associates through interactions with each customer to improve the relevancy and impact of the in-store experience. Complete customer profiles allow you to build authentic relationships at scale. With access to detailed purchase histories and preference information, you can tailor the customer experience, capture data that’s traditionally lost, provide informed product recommendations, and configure next best actions for consistently high-quality engagement. SERVICE > Lexer’s service solution brings all customer data, inboxes, workflows, and feedback forms together to enable informed, fully contextualized service interactions. With access to rich insights about the person behind each service request, your team can enter every conversation with the full context they need to provide consistent, high-quality service. Pre-configured next best actions for common requests allow you to guide agents’ responses and achieve personalization at scale. We are a private, Australian-founded company with a team of 100+ working with over 150 brands in Australia, Asia and the USA.
Castled.io
castled.io
Create complex customer journeys and personalised engagement campaigns using customer data locked securely in your servers.
Transitiv
transitiv.io
We built the world’s first fully-automated,optimized and truly OPEN multi-channel marketing platform.
Squirro
squirro.com
Squirro is a versatile generative AI tool designed for enterprise search, insights, and automation. It is built with an advanced AI framework, Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG), that enhances the accuracy of the responses generated by larger language models (LLMs). This enhancement is made possible by incorporating external sources of knowledge to support the model's internal understanding. The SquirroGPT component of the tool uses Semantic Search to query the LLM, facilitating a more efficient and informed data retrieval process. When a user enters a prompt, SquirroGPT searches the knowledge base, including the ingested data and documents. Relevant information is then sent to the LLM, and the response is verified against the knowledge base before being relayed to the user. This ensures each answer is supported with evidence, and the refining process reduces inaccurate responses. The tool also specializes in providing accessibility to complex organisational data, with the capacity to define data sources and permission rights to suit individual business units. It enables users to interact with data without needing to open documents, providing more precise results by analyzing relevant paragraphs instead of entire documents. This tool offers enterprise-grade security and can be embedded for wide audience accessibility.
Scal-e
scal-e.com
Scal-e helps brands deliver the right message, at the right time, to the right person and through the right channel. Via the implementation of a 100% tailor-made DataMart, makes it possible to capture all the data and organize them around unified profiles in order to personalize omnichannel interactions and to have relevant, reliable and actionable information available in real time.
NetWise
netwisedata.com
NetWise is the leading provider of B2B Audience Data to Brands, Agencies, Platforms, Sales & Marketing professionals, and Data Science teams. Our unique B2B Data Products enable true multi-channel marketing allowing you to target the same audience across all marketing channels in every platform you want to use. Our proprietary B2B-to-Consumer ID Graph means you reach the same person everywhere and every time. And, we provide the greatest audience reach in industry, period. Our customers regularly work with us to generate and activate custom segments and audiences. We are experts at extracting intelligence and making it useful for your specific business and audience needs. No other company has more unique business data readily available. NetWise uses world-class technology and non-traditional data sets to deliver unique B2B data products to its customers and partners, and we are one of the most experienced, trusted, and reliable data companies in the sales, marketing, and advertising industries.
mediarithmics
mediarithmics.io
mediarithmics offers an open and integrated data marketing infrastructure, covering all CDP and DMP uses. The platform can also be used to create Data Alliances, guaranteeing the impermeability of data between partners and compliance with current and future regulations (GDPR, Pipeda, CCPA…). Our technology enables the collect of each customer and prospect data (hundreds of millions of offline & online data profiles) without compression, allowing segmentation and orchestration of multi-channel campaigns in real time. mediarithmics’ clients can add their own algorithms to personalize the platform's strategic points, whether it be on 360° marketing personalization or Data monetization use cases. We’re a Tech-first company, created in 2014, and opening international offices every year. Our customers include big retailers, media groups, ambitious scale-ups, and more generally companies that want to leverage their data like never before.
Journify
journify.io
Journify - The Composable Customer Data Platform that helps marketers collect and unify customer profiles, define dynamic audiences, and activate them in real-time.
Herogi
herogi.com
Herogi is end to end solution for intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data. Its seamless integration with third party services and builtin complex event processing capacity provide automated intelligence for technology based solutions. Herogi focus on event data as the events occur and then take actions in time. Its event based and stateful architecture ensures real-time operational responsiveness to customer.
FLYDE
flyde.io
Most businesses are not using the power of their data stack properly which can cause a revenue loss of 4-7% each year. We built FLYDE SaaS platform to help consumer brands and retailers that already have an advanced tech stack (CRM, e-commerce platform, marketing automation software, retail tracking technology, digital marketing campaigns, etc) but they still experience pain or tension in two situations: Data dispersion. Companies that have their data sources in silos and disconnected from each other. FLYDE is the easiest and most accessible customer data platform able to connect all your data sources and deliver a customer control panel with a 360 granular view of your customer base, on which you can act on in real time. Predictions through last century systems. In many cases even with a good connection between the data sources, businesses deploy predictive models sporadically and through systems of the last century. FLYDE has embedded its own AI/ML-driven predictive models into the platform that help increase customer retention and life time value by 20%, maximize lead to sale conversion and ultimately increase profits and ROAS by 43%. We are much more than a CDP (Customer Data Platform) and with 15+ years of experience in creating and implementing big data technology solutions, we have as distinctive assets: (1) the accessibility and accuracy of our AI, (2) the smart and actionable segmentations that drive customer activation with higher ROI and (3) a world-class customer success approach to serve our client organisations.
DinMo
dinmo.com
At DinMo, we envision a world where businesses thrive by harnessing the power of data. Our mission is to simplify data access, eliminate complexity, and promote a data-driven culture that empowers teams to make informed decisions and fuel growth. DinMo offers an all-in-one Platform that streamlines business knowledge without storing any data, as we directly read from our customers' data warehouses. This approach allows non-technical users to seamlessly access their data without encountering complexities associated with data warehouses. By serving as the single source of truth for business logic, we ensure that users can extract intelligent insights through our generative AI technology. This innovative approach enables data-driven decision-making without the need of a data analyst. Additionally, our platform empowers users to create custom segments without code, using natural language to define their target audiences and uncover hidden opportunities. To make all of this actionable, DinMo can synchronize audiences, customer events, and insights with business and activation tools, facilitating the dissemination of knowledge and enabling growth use cases.
Custobar
custobar.com
Your customers are individuals. Treat them that way. Custobar gives you a comprehensive understanding of each of your customers and how they interact with your business - across all the channels they meet you. We collect all your customer transaction data and make it understandable and actionable.
Solitics
solitics.com
Solitics is an innovative customer engagement platform specializing in Visitor activation, Customer engagement and state-of-the-art Aanalytics suite. The platform enables B2C brands to automate, personalize and fully manage their customer life cycle, implementing most ambitious vision and driving growth. With a commitment to rapid implementation (live in 45 days!) and continuous innovation, Solitics partners, and customers witness outstanding results across their conversion, retention and LTV. Hundreds of worldwide brands across multiple verticals are engaging their customers in an innovative and personal way, in real timer, employing Solitics.
Session AI
sessionai.com
Session AI is the pioneer of In-Session Marketing, the critical capability that leading online retailers need to convert site visitors in a privacy-first world. Using patented machine learning, Session AI predicts purchase intent in five clicks, enabling online retailers to provide each visitor with the right offer in real-time without the need for personally identifiable information or third-party cookies. Learn more about the future of ecommerce marketing at www.sessionai.com.
Aislelabs
aislelabs.com
All-in-one platform for customer identity and access management (CIAM) with customizable web sign-up forms, self-serve profile management, social login, and full-featured marketing capabilities. Acquire users online and offline, from websites, mobile apps, in-person signups, guest WiFi, and any number of other sources. Consolidate customer profiles across channels into a single location. Native marketing capabilities including email & SMS campaigns, rich surveys, smart coupons, and paid media advertising. Deep learning engine with artificial intelligence (AI) to understand behaviours and segment users for high ROI. Passwordless identity management and progressive profiling designed for modern customers.
Splio
splio.com
Splio is an omnichannel marketing platform that combines marketing automation and loyalty marketing. Splio enables marketers to manage their transactional and relationship-based loyalty programs online and offline, as well as coordinate powerful marketing campaigns based on customer knowledge. More than 500 brands around the world use Splio every day, including The Kooples, Kusmi Tea, Givenchy, Le Slip Français, Caudalie, Degrenne, Intersport, Longchamp, Lindt, Air China, and Cache Cache.
Propellor
propellor.ai
Propellor is a tool that allows you to unify and activate your data, enabling you to analyze it limitlessly across various business problems. With over 200 connectors, Propellor offers seamless integration with different data sources, giving you access to a wide range of data points. This tool processes a significant amount of data on a daily basis, handling terabytes of data effortlessly.One of the key features of Propellor is its ability to create customized charts and dashboards tailored to your specific use case. With the option to create your own visualizations, you can gain deeper insights and effectively communicate your data analysis to stakeholders. Additionally, Propellor offers ready-to-use dashboard templates that cover a wide range of generic and relevant charts, making it easier for you to get started without spending hours on customization.To better analyze your data, Propellor provides data apps that allow you to delve into various analysis results, such as the purchase journey of your customers or other relevant metrics. These data apps enable you to dig deeper into your data and uncover valuable insights that can inform your decision-making process.Overall, Propellor aims to reinvent decision-making dashboards by providing a flexible and customizable platform for analyzing and activating your data. Whether you are a business leader, marketing leader, growth manager, or product manager, Propellor offers tailored solutions to meet your specific needs.
Freshpaint
freshpaint.io
Freshpaint is lovingly referred to as a "recovering CDP". When Freshpaint first launched, it positioned itself as a general customer data platform before revamping its platform specifically for Healthcare providers. Unlike generic CDPs, Freshpaint's Healthcare Privacy Platform helps organizations execute data-driven marketing strategies while complying with industry regulations. Freshpaint helps healthcare providers keep their first-party customer data HIPAA-compliant by default. We replace the tracking technology used by Google, Facebook, and others to enable you to use those tools AND stay HIPAA compliant. ID masking and allowlists are built in, making Freshpaint HIPAA safe by default. Freshpaint is the only customer data platform purpose-built for healthcare.
Pimcore
pimcore.com
Pimcore is an award-winning open-source software provider of data management and experience management solutions. With Pimcore, thousands of customers globally, including Burger King, Audi, Peugeot, and IKEA, are delivering digital experiences that create significant value for their businesses. Pimcore makes it fast and easy to build highly converting, consistent, contextual digital experiences and innovate on them at hyperspeed, collaborating in a single platform across the entire digital organization. It enables superior time-to-market and unmatched connectivity. Licensed open-source, it allows organizations of any size and industry to stay in full control of technology. Pimcore is used by more than 110,000 companies in 65 countries and is recognized as Gartner Peer Insights 'Customers Choice' 2022/23.
Yespo
yespo.io
Yespo is an omnichannel platform that offers ready-made tools and campaigns for medium-sized ecommerce. Yespo makes it easy to create a personalized user experience and quickly generate revenue from existing customers. Ecommerce marketers will be able to integrate product feeds, choose the right campaigns from 53 proposed ones, or set up their own segments and scenarios without the involvement of developers. If the business has user data in third-party sources (PostgreSQL, Big Query, Google Sheets), Yespo will enrich customer profiles with them. In this way, the company will get the most from its base, and the subscribers will get the most accurate product recommendations from AI. International ecommerce will be able to automate work with multilingual campaigns.
Salespanel
salespanel.io
Salespanel is a first-party intent data analytics and customer journey tracking software. In the current landscape of customer tracking, with Universal Analytics sunsetting and Google Analytics getting banned in several European countries, Salespanel serves as the perfect solution for B2B businesses who want to track first-party customer journey data and connect it to their sales and marketing systems. Identify, track, qualify, and analyze your leads with Salespanel.
CustomerLabs
customerlabs.com
CustomerLabs CDP is a no-code customer data platform that helps ecommerce, SaaS, B2B and Agency marketers to track, identify, segment, sync & analyze their customer data. The platform helps marketers orchestrate personalized campaigns across channels without depending on their developers. Track and combine the customer data you want from your website, app, CRM, email, service & offline channels. With identity resolution, you can map anonymous users and their activities across platforms and get a 360° view of your customers. Create tailored customer segments to trigger timely messages across channels. You can integrate and seamlessly sync this customer data with your existing marketing tools such as Google Analytics, Google Adwords, Mixpanel, Kissmetrics, Segment, Salesforce, Pipedrive, Zapier, Facebook and 180+ tools in real time. Back your marketing decisions by capturing accurate customer data with CustomerLabs CDP.
Klaviyo
klaviyo.com
Klaviyo powers smarter digital relationships with an intelligent marketing automation platform that is fueled by all of your customer and designed from day one for scale. Built on a flexible, real-time database that centralizes all your customer data — from your entire tech stack, for any length of time, in full granular detail — Klaviyo makes it easy to create, deliver, and optimize incredibly sophisticated and personalized experiences across email, SMS, mobile apps, reviews, the web, paid ads, and more. Join more than 130K paying customers using Klaviyo to increase conversions and customer lifetime value — and grow on their own terms. Learn more at klaviyo.com.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and application development. In 2020, Fortune magazine ranked Salesforce at number six on its 'List of Top 100 companies to work for', based on an employee survey of satisfaction.
Plumb5
plumb5.com
Launch omni channel marketing campaigns across Web,Mobile, email & SMS. Use push notifications & In-App Messaging with ease. Plumb5 is a real time Customer Engagement platform helping marketers to retain user engagement and win back users through smart marketing strategies. AI enabled Marketing Automation
Planhat
planhat.com
Planhat is a customer platform built to give insights, manage workflow and drive customer experience. Planhat is helping hundreds of modern technology companies worldwide center their business around their customers in order to maximize customer success and customer lifetime value. Built for everyone from the CSM to the C-Suite, the platform allows you to unify your customer data, to set goals and ideal outcomes, and to enhance the customer journey with features like playbooks, automation and collaboration. The company was founded in Stockholm, Sweden in 2014 and has a team of 100+ people across Europe, North America, South America, and APAC. Read more at www.planhat.com.
Piwik PRO
piwik.pro
Piwik PRO is the first privacy-oriented alternative to Google Analytics. Created in 2013, Piwik PRO Analytics Suite allows for tracking web, app, product and intranet behavior of users. The platform ensures compliance with strict EU, US, Chinese and Russian data protection laws, including the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). With the great platform comes great customer care. From implementation and onboarding, through product training, to analytics consulting and custom integrations – Piwik PRO provides a personal approach on every step of your journey. Piwik PRO Analytics Suite ANALYTICS Track customer behavior across websites, mobile apps, digital products and post-login areas without compromising on user privacy. Get your data with no delays or processing issues, regardless of the scope of information you want to analyze. Easy-to-create audience, acquisition and behavior reports let your data tell its story without any extra visualization tools. TAG MANAGER Effortlessly manage tags, pixels and JavaScript codes for websites, digital products and secure member areas without involving your IT team. Expand your analytics capabilities with a vast library of tag templates, triggers and conditions. Remain compliant with privacy laws by defining which tags require prior consent, and adjust your tracking according to user privacy preferences. CUSTOMER DATA PLATFORM See all your clients’ data in one place and understand them better, as both groups and individuals. Import and aggregate data from CRM, e-commerce platforms, offline, web forms, mobile apps and other sources, to achieve a single customer view. Improve your cross-channel marketing efforts without compromising on privacy and security. CONSENT MANAGER Collect and process consents and data requests to respect user privacy rights around the world. Get your tools and websites up to speed with the EU's GDPR, California’s CCPA, Brazil’s LGPD and other laws around the world. Discover what we can do for your organization. Visit: https://piwik.pro/
Optimizely
optimizely.com
Optimizely is an American company that makes progressive delivery and experimentation software for other companies. The Optimizely platform technology provides A/B testing and multivariate testing tools, website personalization, and feature toggle capabilities.The company's headquarters are in San Francisco, California with offices in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Cologne, Germany, London, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.
OpenText
opentext.com
OpenText Corporation (also written opentext) is a Canadian company that develops and sells enterprise information management (EIM) software.OpenText, headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, is Canada's largest software company as of 2014 and recognized as one of Canada's top 100 employers 2016 by Mediacorp Canada Inc.OpenText software applications manage content or unstructured data for large companies, government agencies, and professional service firms. OpenText aims its products at addressing information management requirements, including management of large volumes of content, compliance with regulatory requirements, and mobile and online experience management.OpenText employs over 14,000 people worldwide and is a publicly traded company, listed on the NASDAQ (OTEX) and the Toronto Stock Exchange (OTEX).
MSIGHTS
msights.com
MSIGHTS has been supporting marketing teams for 17+ years in helping to make their data great for reporting and analysis. Our Platform, a 2019 MarTech Breakthrough Awards winner for "Best Overall Marketing Campaign Management Solution
Mobio
mobio.io
Mobio is an all-in-one platform for the Marketing, Sales, and Service team with CDP at the heart. Our product was designed to address daily business
Listrak
listrak.com
Listrak is the retail industry’s leading customer engagement platform. Listrak delivers results for more than 1,000 retailers by providing best-in-class email, text message marketing, identity resolution marketing and push notifications through seamless cross-channel orchestration. Listrak’s data-first approach delivers 1:1 personalization at scale so you can send messages at precisely the right time across the right combination of channels and devices to maximize customer engagement, revenue, and lifetime value.
Leadspace
leadspace.com
Leadspace is a software as a service (SaaS) Data Science Company that provides a B2B Customer Data Platform. The company's products unifies multiple data sources, 1st party and 3rd party sources from social media, contact databases and customer relationship management systems and Marketing Automation platforms.
SALESmanago
salesmanago.com
SALESmanago is a Customer Engagement Platform for impact-hungry eCommerce marketing teams who want to be lean yet powerful, trusted revenue growth partners for CEOs. Our AI-driven solutions have already been adopted by 2000+ mid-size businesses in 50 countries, as well as many well-known global brands such as Vodafone, Lacoste, New Balance and Victoria’s Secret. SALESmanago delivers on its promise of maximizing revenue growth and improving eCommerce KPIs by leveraging three principles: (1) Customer Intimacy to create authentic customer relationships based on Zero and First Party Data; (2) Precision Execution to provide superior Omnichannel customer experience thanks to Hyperpersonalization; and (3) Growth Intelligence merging human and AI-based guidance enabling pragmatic and faster decision making for maximum impact. More information: www.salesmanago.com
Kevel
kevel.com
Kevel offers the infrastructure APIs needed to quickly build custom ad platforms for sponsored listings, internal promotions, native ads, and more - allowing brands to drive new revenue in a user-first way. Kevel is committed to the vision that every online retailer and publisher should be able to add privacy-focused ad revenue streams and take back the Internet from Google, Amazon, Facebook, and other digital monopolies. Customers like Ticketmaster, Yelp, Strava, Klarna, and many more have already launched successful ad platforms on Kevel. Learn more at www.kevel.com.
Insider
useinsider.com
Insider—a single platform for building individualized, cross-channel experiences—enables enterprise marketers to connect customer data across channels and systems, predict their future behavior with an AI intent engine, and build individualized customer experiences. Marketers use Insider’s platform to deliver consistent and engaging experiences across Web, App, Web Push, Email, SMS, WhatsApp Commerce, and more. Having recently unlocked unicorn status, Insider was also congratulated by NASDAQ for becoming one of the only woman-founded, women-led B2B SaaS unicorns in the world. CrunchBase recently ranked Insider’s co-founder and CEO Hande Cilingir as one of the top women CEOs outside the US. One-third of Fortune 500 companies and top brands across retail, automotive, and travel choose Insider to deliver AI-led personalized experiences that exceed customer expectations. Insider is trusted by over 1,200 global businesses, including Singapore Airlines, Estée Lauder, Virgin, Toyota, New Balance, IKEA, GAP, L’Oreal, Samsung, Vodafone, Allianz, Santander, BBVA, Pizza Hut, Newsweek, MediaMarkt, Nissan, AVIS, MAC, Marks & Spencer, Madeira Madeira, Avon, and CNN.
Hightouch
hightouch.io
Hightouch is a Data Activation platform that helps organizations turn their customer data into action. The platform provides the powerful features needed to collect, prepare, and activate data from any data warehouse into 200+ downstream tools so marketing, sales, and customer success teams can use it to personalize experiences, drive revenue, and ultimately grow their businesses. Hightouch's marketer-friendly features make it easy to accomplish complex and customized use cases without writing code. With the power of SQL or Customer Studio, a no-code suite of features, anyone in your organization can explore customer data and sync it into the tools they use daily. As a pioneer of the Reverse ETL category, Hightouch is leading the Customer Data Platform industry transition to a warehouse-native Composable CDP architecture. This new paradigm transforms the data warehouse into an engine that can power all marketing use cases and unlocks the security, flexibility, and time to value desired by modern organizations.
Formaloo
formaloo.com
Formaloo is a workspace you can use to create anything from surveys to web apps and portals - all in one place. Formaloo comes with a set of powerful building blocks to collect, organize, and understand your data. Teams of all sizes use Formaloo to build engagement surveys, membership portals, bulletin boards, chatbots, and many more tools to engage their audience.