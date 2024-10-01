App store for web apps
Top Customer Data Platforms - Cyprus
Customer Data Platforms (CDPs) play a crucial role in unifying and centralizing customer data within a singular database. These tools equip marketing teams with essential insights necessary for executing successful campaigns. CDPs have the capability to collect data from various sources, both online and offline, including websites, mobile apps, and email platforms, providing a comprehensive overview of each customer. Following data retrieval, CDPs enable organizations to forecast the most effective next steps for individual customers, aiding businesses in understanding how to retain specific clientele. Additionally, CDPs can be utilized by customer service teams to tailor their support services to the unique needs of each customer. Integration capabilities with marketing automation software, data warehouse software, and other data storage platforms are commonly found in CDPs.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and ap...
Klaviyo
klaviyo.com
Klaviyo powers smarter digital relationships with an intelligent marketing automation platform that is fueled by all of your customer and designed from day one for scale. Built on a flexible, real-time database that centralizes all your customer data — from your entire tech stack, for any length of ...
Optimizely
optimizely.com
Optimizely is an American company that makes progressive delivery and experimentation software for other companies. The Optimizely platform technology provides A/B testing and multivariate testing tools, website personalization, and feature toggle capabilities.The company's headquarters are in San F...
Customer.io
customer.io
Customer.io is a customer engagement platform designed for marketing teams to create data-driven campaigns that reach people across all messaging channels at the right time. Their suite of products includes Journeys, a messaging automation tool for all engagement needs, and Data Pipelines, a custome...
Skeepers
octoly.com
Skeepers is the European leader in shopper engagement solutions. They provide a fully integrated one-stop-shop UGC suite for brands to bond with consumers, amplify reach, boost engagement, drive sales and customer retention. Skeepers connects brands and consumers through authentic experiences with...
Contlo
contlo.com
Contlo is a leading generative AI marketing platform to drive autonomous customer engagements via omnichannel campaigns, real-time generative customer journeys, AI-powered segmentation for one-to-one hyper-personalization, and actionable insights about your customer behavior. Built for the AI-first...
OpenText
opentext.com
OpenText Corporation (also written opentext) is a Canadian company that develops and sells enterprise information management (EIM) software.OpenText, headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, is Canada's largest software company as of 2014 and recognized as one of Canada's top 100 employers 2016 b...
SALESmanago
salesmanago.com
SALESmanago is a Customer Engagement Platform for impact-hungry eCommerce marketing teams who want to be lean yet powerful, trusted revenue growth partners for CEOs. Our AI-driven solutions have already been adopted by 2000+ mid-size businesses in 50 countries, as well as many well-known global bran...
Piwik PRO
piwik.pro
Piwik PRO is the first privacy-oriented alternative to Google Analytics. Created in 2013, Piwik PRO Analytics Suite allows for tracking web, app, product and intranet behavior of users. The platform ensures compliance with strict EU, US, Chinese and Russian data protection laws, including the Genera...
Formaloo
formaloo.com
Formaloo is a workspace you can use to create anything from surveys to web apps and portals - all in one place. Formaloo comes with a set of powerful building blocks to collect, organize, and understand your data. Teams of all sizes use Formaloo to build engagement surveys, membership portals, bulle...
Segment
segment.com
Segment.Io, Inc. offers application programming interface solutions. The Company collects, clean, and control customer data with segment, as well as provides data integration, governance, and audience management services. Segment.Io serves customers in the State of California.
Ascent360
ascent360.com
Ascent360 is a Data Driven Marketing Automation Platform that gives you a 360-degree view of your customers and enables you to accelerate your sales and maximize customer retention through cleansed data, segmented audiences and personalized, automated campaigns. It's never been easier to turn your c...
Hightouch
hightouch.io
Hightouch is a Data Activation platform that helps organizations turn their customer data into action. The platform provides the powerful features needed to collect, prepare, and activate data from any data warehouse into 200+ downstream tools so marketing, sales, and customer success teams can use ...
Splunk
splunk.com
Splunk Inc. is an American technology company based in San Francisco, California, that produces software for searching, monitoring, and analyzing machine-generated data via a Web-style interface.The Splunk Enterprise and Enterprise Cloud solutions capture, index and correlate real-time data in a sea...
Insider
useinsider.com
Insider—a single platform for building individualized, cross-channel experiences—enables enterprise marketers to connect customer data across channels and systems, predict their future behavior with an AI intent engine, and build individualized customer experiences. Marketers use Insider’s platform ...
Catalyst
catalyst.io
Catalyst is the leading platform for driving growth through your customers. Built to deliver value along the entire customer experience; Catalyst transforms new buyers into lifelong revenue. With retention-driven workflows and revenue-focused automations, we supercharge customer-centric teams. Catal...
Planhat
planhat.com
Planhat is a customer platform built to give insights, manage workflow and drive customer experience. Planhat is helping hundreds of modern technology companies worldwide center their business around their customers in order to maximize customer success and customer lifetime value. Built for everyon...
Forest Admin
forestadmin.com
Forest Admin is a low-code internal tool solution that helps developers rapidly equip their business teams with internal tools such as fully-featured admin panels, dashboards, and database manipulation tools that are tailored to their operations and ready to scale. All you need is to connect a data ...
dotdigital
dotdigital.com
Dotdigital is an all-in-one customer experience and data platform (CXDP) that empowers marketing teams to exceed customer expectations with highly personalized cross-channel journeys. With Dotdigital, marketers can seamlessly unify, enrich, and segment customer data. Breaking down data siloes, Dotdi...
Lexer
lexer.io
The Lexer Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP) serves as your all-in-one hub for insight-driven marketing, sales, and customer service. With an enriched single customer view, maintained in real-time and accessible across all platforms, you can genuinely understand and engage customers to dri...
Solitics
solitics.com
Solitics is an innovative customer engagement platform specializing in Visitor activation, Customer engagement and state-of-the-art Aanalytics suite. The platform enables B2C brands to automate, personalize and fully manage their customer life cycle, implementing most ambitious vision and driving gr...
Leadspace
leadspace.com
Leadspace is a software as a service (SaaS) Data Science Company that provides a B2B Customer Data Platform. The company's products unifies multiple data sources, 1st party and 3rd party sources from social media, contact databases and customer relationship management systems and Marketing Automatio...
WebEngage
webengage.com
WebEngage is a full-stack Retention OS that simplifies customer engagement for 800+ brands across the globe. The platform enables businesses to build personalized and meaningful relationships with their users across various digital channels. With its comprehensive suite of tools and solutions, WebEn...
Totango
totango.com
Totango is customer success software businesses can't outgrow, providing unlimited scalability and unmatched time to value to help cross-functional enterprise teams drive productivity, retention, and expansion. Prebuilt customer success programs that are embedded with industry best practices make it...
Tealium
tealium.com
Tealium is the most trusted Customer Data Platform (CDP). Tealium connects data so you can connect with your customers. Tealium connects customer data across web, mobile, offline, and IoT so businesses can better connect with their customers. Tealium’s turnkey integration ecosystem supports more th...
WayMore
waymore.io
WayMore is an innovative all-in-one omnichannel marketing cloud platform, which consists of many different tools, aimed at increasing sales and reducing marketing costs. The high technology of the platform is based on data collection, analytics, automation, and digital marketing. WayMore is for al...
Bloomreach
bloomreach.com
Bloomreach is the world’s #1 Commerce Experience Cloud, empowering brands to deliver customer journeys so personalized, they feel like magic. It offers a suite of products that drive true personalization and digital commerce growth, including: Discovery, offering AI-driven search and merchandising; ...
Listrak
listrak.com
Listrak is the retail industry’s leading customer engagement platform. Listrak delivers results for more than 1,000 retailers by providing best-in-class email, text message marketing, identity resolution marketing and push notifications through seamless cross-channel orchestration. Listrak’s data-fi...
Pimcore
pimcore.com
Loved by developers, agencies, and enterprises: The Pimcore Platform™ is an advanced open-source platform trusted by over 110,000 companies worldwide. It offers state-of-the-art solutions for digital asset management (DAM), product information management (PIM), master data management (MDM), digital ...
Treasure Data
treasuredata.com
Treasure Data helps enterprises use all of their customer data to improve campaign performance, achieve operational efficiency, and drive business value with connected customer experiences. The Customer Data Cloud, our suite of customer data platform solutions, integrates customer data, connects ide...
Acquia
acquia.com
Acquia Marketing Cloud seamlessly integrates with any third-party system and enables easy configuration of any business criteria directly into the platform. Built to be leveraged by all teams who need access to customer data, Acquia Marketing Cloud supports the business across domains, brands, geogr...
Simon Data
simondata.com
Simon Data empowers marketing teams with the only Customer Data Platform (CDP) purpose-built to increase campaign performance through faster, more precise segmentation and personalization. The first CDP built on Snowflake, the Simon Data Platform enables brands to break free from outdated architectu...
Arena
arena.im
Arena is developing the next generation of live engagement tools powered by first party data, to build trusted, live audiences everywhere. Our solutions - Live Chat, Live Blog, Arena Personas) leverage the most popular features from social media to quickly create deep engagement on any platform you ...
LeadBoxer
leadboxer.com
LeadBoxer is a lead generation and lead scoring platform for small to large B2B sales teams. LeadBoxer provides sales teams of any size with valuable insights on what their potential customers are interested in before they even reach out. The software automatically creates visitor profiles for websi...
RollWorks
rollworks.com
RollWorks, a division of NextRoll, offers ambitious B2B companies of any size an account-based platform to align their marketing and sales teams and confidently grow revenue. Powered by machine learning and an extensive account data foundation, the RollWorks platform helps you identify your target a...
RevSetter
revsetter.com
RevSetter is a cutting-edge CS and revenue platform built on a unique data model and insights engine to super-charge customer success, account management, and revenue teams across the globe. RevSetter unlocks the efficiency of your revenue-facing teams – starting with a streamlined onboarding and fa...
Ortto
ortto.com
Ortto is an AI-powered marketing automation software designed to streamline the marketing process and optimise outcomes. It is packed with features that aim to augment different facets of marketing including email and SMS marketing, push notifications, live chats, lead scoring, and more. Ortto boas...
Census
getcensus.com
Census is the leading Data Activation platform, powered by Reverse ETL. We transform the data warehouse into a hub for marketing and business operations, empowering everyone to take action with trusted, actionable data. No custom scripts or engineering favors required! Hundreds of modern companies l...
Plumb5
plumb5.com
Launch omni channel marketing campaigns across Web,Mobile, email & SMS. Use push notifications & In-App Messaging with ease. Plumb5 is a real time Customer Engagement platform helping marketers to retain user engagement and win back users through smart marketing strategies. AI enabled Marketing Aut...
Transitiv
transitiv.io
We built the world’s first fully-automated,optimized and truly OPEN multi-channel marketing platform.
Squirro
squirro.com
Squirro is a versatile generative AI tool designed for enterprise search, insights, and automation. It is built with an advanced AI framework, Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG), that enhances the accuracy of the responses generated by larger language models (LLMs). This enhancement is made possi...
DinMo
dinmo.com
At DinMo, we envision a world where businesses thrive by harnessing the power of data. Our mission is to simplify data access, eliminate complexity, and promote a data-driven culture that empowers teams to make informed decisions and fuel growth. DinMo offers an all-in-one Platform that streamlines ...
Session AI
sessionai.com
Session AI is the pioneer of In-Session Marketing, the critical capability that leading online retailers need to convert site visitors in a privacy-first world. Using patented machine learning, Session AI predicts purchase intent in five clicks, enabling online retailers to provide each visitor with...
CustomerLabs
customerlabs.com
CustomerLabs CDP is a no-code customer data platform that helps ecommerce, SaaS, B2B and Agency marketers to track, identify, segment, sync & analyze their customer data. The platform helps marketers orchestrate personalized campaigns across channels without depending on their developers. Track and ...
Omeda
omeda.com
Omeda is an all-in-one, comprehensive marketing technology platform to grow, engage, and monitize your audiences. Comprised of a Customer Data Platform (CDP), Email and Marketing Automation, Data and Consent Management, Subscription Management and plenty of Integrations, Omeda makes it easy to build...
Blueshift
blueshift.com
Blueshift helps brands deliver relevant, connected experiences across every customer interaction. Its Smart Hub platform for intelligent customer engagement provides brands with the complete toolkit to seamlessly deliver 1:1 experiences in real-time across the entire omnichannel journey, including r...
Zeotap
zeotap.com
Zeotap CDP is the easy, secure and impactful Customer Data Platform made in Europe for Europe. Zeotap CDP empowers brands to integrate, unify, segment and orchestrate customer data now and in the cookieless future, all while putting consumer privacy and compliance front-and-centre. It offers a simpl...
mParticle Customer
mparticle.com
mParticle is the largest independent Customer Data Platform. We make it easy to holistically manage customer data along the entire product and customer lifecycle. We support unlimited inputs through SDKs, batch imports and partner feeds, and unlimited outputs to 300+ pre-built integrations. We provi...
Successeve
successeve.com
Successeve is a cloud-based Customer Intelligence Platform. Our series of products provide actionable scores and analytics at each stage of the customer journey to facilitate the efforts of the sales, marketing and customer success teams. Our goal is to help companies increase their growth by conver...
Netcore Cloud
netcorecloud.com
Netcore Cloud’s Customer Engagement & Experience platform (formerly known as Netcore Smartech) is a one-stop growth platform that enables marketers, growth, and product managers to drive powerful conversations with customers across multiple touchpoints. Backed by the power of AI/ML, Netcore Cloud en...
Lifesight
lifesight.io
Make Every Marketing Dollar Count - Leverage your own data with AI-powered measurements to make optimal marketing decisions. No data analysts or scientists required. Lifesight’s platform enables modern marketers to achieve greater outcomes by taking ownership of customer data, mitigating the loss o...
RudderStack
rudderstack.com
RudderStack is the leading warehouse native CDP. With RudderStack's end-to-end platform and flexible, powerful tooling, data teams can easily collect, unify, and activate customer data to drive growth for the entire business. Over 30,000 sites and apps run RudderStack including Crate & Barrel, Foot ...
Squeezely
squeezely.tech
We help businesses, increase their conversion by turning customer interactions into personalized experiences, in a way everybody can do it. Squeezely CDP helps businesses drive personalization at scale in three simple steps: Collect - Collect data from all sources into one place. Convert - Convert d...
MSIGHTS
msights.com
MSIGHTS has been supporting marketing teams for 17+ years in helping to make their data great for reporting and analysis. Our Platform, a 2019 MarTech Breakthrough Awards winner for "Best Overall Marketing Campaign Management Solution
Scal-e
scal-e.com
Scal-e helps brands deliver the right message, at the right time, to the right person and through the right channel. Via the implementation of a 100% tailor-made DataMart, makes it possible to capture all the data and organize them around unified profiles in order to personalize omnichannel interact...
NetWise
netwisedata.com
NetWise is the leading provider of B2B Audience Data to Brands, Agencies, Platforms, Sales & Marketing professionals, and Data Science teams. Our unique B2B Data Products enable true multi-channel marketing allowing you to target the same audience across all marketing channels in every platform you ...
Journify
journify.io
Journify - The Composable Customer Data Platform that helps marketers collect and unify customer profiles, define dynamic audiences, and activate them in real-time.
Herogi
herogi.com
Herogi is end to end solution for intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data. Its seamless integration with third party services and builtin complex event processing capacity provide automated intelligence for technology based solutions. Herogi focus on event data as the events occur and ...
FLYDE
flyde.io
Most businesses are not using the power of their data stack properly which can cause a revenue loss of 4-7% each year. We built FLYDE SaaS platform to help consumer brands and retailers that already have an advanced tech stack (CRM, e-commerce platform, marketing automation software, retail tracking...