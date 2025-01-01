Top Customer Advocacy Software

Find the right software and services.
Customer advocacy software, also known as Advocacy Marketing or Referral Marketing software, empowers businesses to harness their customers' support in promoting their messages, content, or products through word-of-mouth. These tools play a crucial role in aiding the marketing, sales, and success teams of companies by facilitating the collection of referrals and testimonials that can be leveraged with potential customers. Enthusiastic customer advocates willingly share anecdotal evidence of their experiences with products and services, and customer advocacy software programs streamline this sharing process. Furthermore, the software serves as a catalyst for encouraging companies to actively participate in product testing, provide valuable feedback, and share noteworthy updates.
Tapfiliate
tapfiliate.com
Tapfiliate is a cloud-based affiliate management tool that helps businesses manage affiliate and referral marketing programs with various integrations.
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye helps businesses manage their online reputation, customer interactions, and social media presence through review management, messaging, and listing tools.
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo is an eCommerce marketing platform that enhances customer engagement through tools for loyalty, email, SMS marketing, reviews, and subscriptions.
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr is a cloud-based platform that manages customer service across 30+ channels, enhancing interactions and providing AI-driven insights for businesses.
BrandChamp
brandchamp.io
BrandChamp is an app that helps businesses manage brand ambassador programs, track influencer activities, and optimize marketing strategies with real-time analytics.
Rewardful
rewardful.com
Rewardful allows SaaS companies to easily create and manage affiliate and referral programs, tracking commissions and performance through integrations with Stripe and Paddle.
GrowthHero
growthhero.io
GrowthHero is an all-in-one platform for affiliate, influencer, and referral marketing, allowing businesses to manage and optimize their marketing efforts.
Haiilo
haiilo.com
Haiilo is an employee communications platform that enhances engagement and streamlines internal communications within organizations.
Referrizer
referrizer.com
Referrizer is a marketing automation tool that helps businesses create and manage referral programs to increase clients and enhance customer retention.
Roster
getroster.com
Roster helps companies turn customers into brand ambassadors to enhance awareness, gather reviews, and increase revenue through community engagement and user-generated content.
Referral Factory
referral-factory.com
Referral Factory is a software to create and manage referral and affiliate programs, offering features for tracking performance, customizing campaigns, and integrating with various tools.
LoudCrowd
loudcrowd.com
LoudCrowd helps brands create personalized storefronts for creators, enabling better monetization and improved affiliate sales without heavy development resources.
UserEvidence
userevidence.com
UserEvidence is a platform that automates the creation of verified customer case studies and testimonials by collecting feedback through surveys and reviews.
FirstPromoter
firstpromoter.com
FirstPromoter is an affiliate marketing platform that helps businesses track and manage affiliate programs and commissions with easy integration options.
Smile.io
smile.io
Smile.io is a loyalty platform that enables ecommerce brands to create reward programs, encouraging repeat purchases and customer referrals.
NiceJob
nicejob.com
NiceJob helps businesses automate the collection of customer reviews and referrals to improve their online reputation and increase sales.
SpotlerUK
spotler.co.uk
SpotlerUK is a B2B marketing software that tracks user engagement and interactions to enhance email marketing and improve customer targeting.
LinkMink
linkmink.com
LinkMink helps companies track referrals using Stripe's Payment Links without requiring servers or coding, set up in just 5 minutes.
GrowSurf
growsurf.com
GrowSurf is a referral software for tech startups that helps manage referral programs to boost customer growth and engagement.
Ambassador
getambassador.com
Ambassador is a software platform that streamlines and automates referral marketing, helping businesses manage and track referrals and partnerships effectively.
Affilae
affilae.com
Affilae is an affiliate platform for advertisers and networks to create and manage secure affiliate programs, track performance, and streamline processes.
Talkable
talkable.com
Talkable is a platform that helps e-commerce brands implement referral and loyalty marketing programs to acquire and retain customers.
Upland Adestra
uplandsoftware.com
Upland Adestra is an email automation platform that helps businesses create personalized campaigns and automate customer journeys to engage their audience effectively.
Reditus
getreditus.com
Reditus is an affiliate management tool for B2B SaaS companies, enabling recruitment of affiliates and streamlining commission tracking.
SaaSquatch
saasquatch.com
SaaSquatch is a referral and loyalty marketing software that helps businesses engage customers, manage referral programs, and increase customer acquisition and retention.
CustomerGauge
customergauge.com
CustomerGauge captures and analyzes customer feedback and revenue data to help businesses improve account experiences and reduce churn.
Referral Rocket
referralrocket.io
Referral Rocket is a platform that helps businesses create and manage referral programs to enhance customer acquisition and leverage customer loyalty.
Harviist
harviist.com
Harviist is a plug-in platform for creating and tracking customer referral campaigns easily, encouraging peer recommendations to enhance marketing effectiveness.
Loyoly.io
loyoly.io
Loyoly.io enables brands to create personalized referral programs where ambassadors can engage, complete missions, and earn rewards, fostering consumer trust and connection.
Annex Cloud
annexcloud.com
Annex Cloud is a platform that helps businesses enhance customer engagement and loyalty through data analysis, automation, and personalized experiences.
Perkville
perkville.com
Perkville is a loyalty program app that integrates with business systems to reward customers for purchases and referrals, enhancing engagement and retention.
SocialLadder
socialladderapp.com
SocialLadder is a platform that manages brand ambassador programs, helping companies engage with and track student ambassadors for effective marketing.
Friendbuy
friendbuy.com
Friendbuy is a referral marketing software that helps businesses launch and manage referral programs, offering customizable widgets and robust analytics for performance tracking.
MouthPublicity.io
mouthpublicity.io
MouthPublicity.io helps users manage and track word of mouth marketing campaigns automatically, converting customers into brand advocates.
LoyalAs
loyalas.com
LoyalAs allows users to set up a referral program, track referrals and credits, and identify top referrers with automated tools.
LeadFellow
leadfellow.com
LeadFellow helps B2B businesses generate revenue through referral marketing by leveraging personal recommendations without upfront costs.
Kudo Koala
kudokoala.com
Kudo Koala is a customer retention app that integrates loyalty programs, customer feedback, and a referral system to enhance engagement and encourage repeat business.
Influence.io
influence.io
Influence.io helps eCommerce brands create personalized loyalty and referral programs, allowing customers to earn points and rewards for their actions.
Partnero
partnero.com
Partnero is a partnership management app for SaaS and e-commerce, enabling businesses to manage affiliate and referral programs with tracking, payouts, and performance analysis.
OneLocal
onelocal.com
OneLocal is an app that helps small businesses manage their local presence, offering tools for customer interaction, scheduling, payments, and reviews from a centralized dashboard.
Kickbooster
kickbooster.me
Kickbooster enhances crowdfunding campaigns by enabling affiliate marketing and referral tracking, helping creators manage rewards and increase project visibility.
Base AI
base.ai
Base is an AI-powered platform for B2B customer marketing and advocacy, allowing marketers to manage engagement and capture customer insights efficiently.
Synup
synup.com
Synup is an app that helps businesses manage their online presence through local listings, reputation management, and social media integration in a single dashboard.
ReferralCandy
referralcandy.com
ReferralCandy helps businesses create and manage referral programs, allowing customers to refer others for rewards, boosting sales and customer engagement.
Herdify
herdify.com
Herdify analyzes real-world communities to understand their impact on consumer behavior, helping brands monitor and grow their presence strategically.
Genius Referrals
geniusreferrals.com
Genius Referrals automates and manages referral programs, enabling businesses to turn satisfied customers into brand advocates to attract new clients.
Retainful
retainful.com
Retainful is an email marketing automation platform for e-commerce, helping recover abandoned carts and drive repeat sales with personalized email campaigns.
ReferIn
referin.com
ReferIn helps sales teams generate leads through warm introductions within their networks, enabling access to potential sales opportunities efficiently.
InviteReferrals
invitereferrals.com
InviteReferrals is a referral marketing platform that enables businesses to create and manage referral programs with customizable incentives and automated tracking.
Referral Rock
referralrock.com
Referral Rock is a referral marketing software that helps businesses create and manage automated referral programs to increase customer acquisition and loyalty.
Prefinery
prefinery.com
Prefinery is a platform that helps businesses create and manage referral programs for customer acquisition during product launches.
Get The Referral
getthereferral.com
Get The Referral is a referral management app that helps businesses track referrals, manage communication, and incentivize users to expand their customer base.
Aklamio
aklamio.com
Aklamio is a platform that allows businesses to create and manage referral marketing programs, enhancing customer acquisition, retention, and loyalty through customized incentives.
Extole
extole.com
Extole is a platform that helps businesses create and manage customer advocacy and referral programs to enhance engagement and drive revenue through word-of-mouth marketing.
Mention Me
mention-me.com
Mention Me is a platform that helps businesses manage and track customer referral programs to encourage word-of-mouth marketing and increase sales.
Fotaflo
fotaflo.com
Fotaflo helps businesses in the tourism sector manage and distribute guest photos and videos, enhancing customer experience and streamlining operations.
