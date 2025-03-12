App store for web apps

Top Customer Advocacy Software

Customer advocacy software, also known as Advocacy Marketing or Referral Marketing software, empowers businesses to harness their customers' support in promoting their messages, content, or products through word-of-mouth. These tools play a crucial role in aiding the marketing, sales, and success teams of companies by facilitating the collection of referrals and testimonials that can be leveraged with potential customers. Enthusiastic customer advocates willingly share anecdotal evidence of their experiences with products and services, and customer advocacy software programs streamline this sharing process. Furthermore, the software serves as a catalyst for encouraging companies to actively participate in product testing, provide valuable feedback, and share noteworthy updates.

Tapfiliate

Tapfiliate

tapfiliate.com

Tapfiliate is a cloud-based affiliate management tool that helps businesses manage affiliate and referral marketing programs with various integrations.

BirdEye

BirdEye

birdeye.com

BirdEye helps businesses manage their online reputation, customer interactions, and social media presence through review management, messaging, and listing tools.

Yotpo

Yotpo

yotpo.com

Yotpo is an eCommerce marketing platform that enhances customer engagement through tools for loyalty, email, SMS marketing, reviews, and subscriptions.

Sprinklr

Sprinklr

sprinklr.com

Sprinklr is a cloud-based platform that manages customer service across 30+ channels, enhancing interactions and providing AI-driven insights for businesses.

BrandChamp

BrandChamp

brandchamp.io

BrandChamp is an app that helps businesses manage brand ambassador programs, track influencer activities, and optimize marketing strategies with real-time analytics.

Rewardful

Rewardful

rewardful.com

Rewardful allows SaaS companies to easily create and manage affiliate and referral programs, tracking commissions and performance through integrations with Stripe and Paddle.

GrowthHero

GrowthHero

growthhero.io

GrowthHero is an all-in-one platform for affiliate, influencer, and referral marketing, allowing businesses to manage and optimize their marketing efforts.

Haiilo

Haiilo

haiilo.com

Haiilo is an employee communications platform that enhances engagement and streamlines internal communications within organizations.

Referrizer

Referrizer

referrizer.com

Referrizer is a marketing automation tool that helps businesses create and manage referral programs to increase clients and enhance customer retention.

Roster

Roster

getroster.com

Roster helps companies turn customers into brand ambassadors to enhance awareness, gather reviews, and increase revenue through community engagement and user-generated content.

Referral Factory

Referral Factory

referral-factory.com

Referral Factory is a software to create and manage referral and affiliate programs, offering features for tracking performance, customizing campaigns, and integrating with various tools.

LoudCrowd

LoudCrowd

loudcrowd.com

LoudCrowd helps brands create personalized storefronts for creators, enabling better monetization and improved affiliate sales without heavy development resources.

UserEvidence

UserEvidence

userevidence.com

UserEvidence is a platform that automates the creation of verified customer case studies and testimonials by collecting feedback through surveys and reviews.

FirstPromoter

FirstPromoter

firstpromoter.com

FirstPromoter is an affiliate marketing platform that helps businesses track and manage affiliate programs and commissions with easy integration options.

NiceJob

NiceJob

nicejob.com

NiceJob helps businesses automate the collection of customer reviews and referrals to improve their online reputation and increase sales.

Smile.io

Smile.io

smile.io

Smile.io is a loyalty platform that enables ecommerce brands to create reward programs, encouraging repeat purchases and customer referrals.

SpotlerUK

SpotlerUK

spotler.co.uk

SpotlerUK is a B2B marketing software that tracks user engagement and interactions to enhance email marketing and improve customer targeting.

LinkMink

LinkMink

linkmink.com

LinkMink helps companies track referrals using Stripe's Payment Links without requiring servers or coding, set up in just 5 minutes.

GrowSurf

GrowSurf

growsurf.com

GrowSurf is a referral software for tech startups that helps manage referral programs to boost customer growth and engagement.

Ambassador

Ambassador

getambassador.com

Ambassador is a software platform that streamlines and automates referral marketing, helping businesses manage and track referrals and partnerships effectively.

Affilae

Affilae

affilae.com

Affilae is an affiliate platform for advertisers and networks to create and manage secure affiliate programs, track performance, and streamline processes.

Talkable

Talkable

talkable.com

Talkable is a platform that helps e-commerce brands implement referral and loyalty marketing programs to acquire and retain customers.

Upland Adestra

Upland Adestra

uplandsoftware.com

Upland Adestra is an email automation platform that helps businesses create personalized campaigns and automate customer journeys to engage their audience effectively.

Reditus

Reditus

getreditus.com

Reditus is an affiliate management tool for B2B SaaS companies, enabling recruitment of affiliates and streamlining commission tracking.

SaaSquatch

SaaSquatch

saasquatch.com

SaaSquatch is a referral and loyalty marketing software that helps businesses engage customers, manage referral programs, and increase customer acquisition and retention.

CustomerGauge

CustomerGauge

customergauge.com

CustomerGauge captures and analyzes customer feedback and revenue data to help businesses improve account experiences and reduce churn.

Referral Rocket

Referral Rocket

referralrocket.io

Referral Rocket is a platform that helps businesses create and manage referral programs to enhance customer acquisition and leverage customer loyalty.

Harviist

Harviist

harviist.com

Harviist is a plug-in platform for creating and tracking customer referral campaigns easily, encouraging peer recommendations to enhance marketing effectiveness.

Loyoly.io

Loyoly.io

loyoly.io

Loyoly.io enables brands to create personalized referral programs where ambassadors can engage, complete missions, and earn rewards, fostering consumer trust and connection.

Annex Cloud

Annex Cloud

annexcloud.com

Annex Cloud is a platform that helps businesses enhance customer engagement and loyalty through data analysis, automation, and personalized experiences.

Perkville

Perkville

perkville.com

Perkville is a loyalty program app that integrates with business systems to reward customers for purchases and referrals, enhancing engagement and retention.

SocialLadder

SocialLadder

socialladderapp.com

SocialLadder is a platform that manages brand ambassador programs, helping companies engage with and track student ambassadors for effective marketing.

Friendbuy

Friendbuy

friendbuy.com

Friendbuy is a referral marketing software that helps businesses launch and manage referral programs, offering customizable widgets and robust analytics for performance tracking.

MouthPublicity.io

MouthPublicity.io

mouthpublicity.io

MouthPublicity.io helps users manage and track word of mouth marketing campaigns automatically, converting customers into brand advocates.

LoyalAs

LoyalAs

loyalas.com

LoyalAs allows users to set up a referral program, track referrals and credits, and identify top referrers with automated tools.

LeadFellow

LeadFellow

leadfellow.com

LeadFellow helps B2B businesses generate revenue through referral marketing by leveraging personal recommendations without upfront costs.

Kudo Koala

Kudo Koala

kudokoala.com

Kudo Koala is a customer retention app that integrates loyalty programs, customer feedback, and a referral system to enhance engagement and encourage repeat business.

Influence.io

Influence.io

influence.io

Influence.io helps eCommerce brands create personalized loyalty and referral programs, allowing customers to earn points and rewards for their actions.

Partnero

Partnero

partnero.com

Partnero is a partnership management app for SaaS and e-commerce, enabling businesses to manage affiliate and referral programs with tracking, payouts, and performance analysis.

OneLocal

OneLocal

onelocal.com

OneLocal is an app that helps small businesses manage their local presence, offering tools for customer interaction, scheduling, payments, and reviews from a centralized dashboard.

Kickbooster

Kickbooster

kickbooster.me

Kickbooster enhances crowdfunding campaigns by enabling affiliate marketing and referral tracking, helping creators manage rewards and increase project visibility.

Base AI

Base AI

base.ai

Base is an AI-powered platform for B2B customer marketing and advocacy, allowing marketers to manage engagement and capture customer insights efficiently.

Synup

Synup

synup.com

Synup is an app that helps businesses manage their online presence through local listings, reputation management, and social media integration in a single dashboard.

ReferralCandy

ReferralCandy

referralcandy.com

ReferralCandy helps businesses create and manage referral programs, allowing customers to refer others for rewards, boosting sales and customer engagement.

Herdify

Herdify

herdify.com

Herdify analyzes real-world communities to understand their impact on consumer behavior, helping brands monitor and grow their presence strategically.

Genius Referrals

Genius Referrals

geniusreferrals.com

Genius Referrals automates and manages referral programs, enabling businesses to turn satisfied customers into brand advocates to attract new clients.

Retainful

Retainful

retainful.com

Retainful is an email marketing automation platform for e-commerce, helping recover abandoned carts and drive repeat sales with personalized email campaigns.

ReferIn

ReferIn

referin.com

ReferIn helps sales teams generate leads through warm introductions within their networks, enabling access to potential sales opportunities efficiently.

InviteReferrals

InviteReferrals

invitereferrals.com

InviteReferrals is a referral marketing platform that enables businesses to create and manage referral programs with customizable incentives and automated tracking.

Referral Rock

Referral Rock

referralrock.com

Referral Rock is a referral marketing software that helps businesses create and manage automated referral programs to increase customer acquisition and loyalty.

Prefinery

Prefinery

prefinery.com

Prefinery is a platform that helps businesses create and manage referral programs for customer acquisition during product launches.

Get The Referral

Get The Referral

getthereferral.com

Get The Referral is a referral management app that helps businesses track referrals, manage communication, and incentivize users to expand their customer base.

Aklamio

Aklamio

aklamio.com

Aklamio is a platform that allows businesses to create and manage referral marketing programs, enhancing customer acquisition, retention, and loyalty through customized incentives.

Extole

Extole

extole.com

Extole is a platform that helps businesses create and manage customer advocacy and referral programs to enhance engagement and drive revenue through word-of-mouth marketing.

Mention Me

Mention Me

mention-me.com

Mention Me is a platform that helps businesses manage and track customer referral programs to encourage word-of-mouth marketing and increase sales.

Fotaflo

Fotaflo

fotaflo.com

Fotaflo helps businesses in the tourism sector manage and distribute guest photos and videos, enhancing customer experience and streamlining operations.

Top Customer Advocacy Software - WebCatalog