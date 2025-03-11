Top Customer Advocacy Software

App store for web apps Find the right software and services.

Customer advocacy software, also known as Advocacy Marketing or Referral Marketing software, empowers businesses to harness their customers' support in promoting their messages, content, or products through word-of-mouth. These tools play a crucial role in aiding the marketing, sales, and success teams of companies by facilitating the collection of referrals and testimonials that can be leveraged with potential customers. Enthusiastic customer advocates willingly share anecdotal evidence of their experiences with products and services, and customer advocacy software programs streamline this sharing process. Furthermore, the software serves as a catalyst for encouraging companies to actively participate in product testing, provide valuable feedback, and share noteworthy updates.