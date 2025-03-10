Top Customer Advocacy Software

Find the right software and services.
Customer advocacy software, also known as Advocacy Marketing or Referral Marketing software, empowers businesses to harness their customers' support in promoting their messages, content, or products through word-of-mouth. These tools play a crucial role in aiding the marketing, sales, and success teams of companies by facilitating the collection of referrals and testimonials that can be leveraged with potential customers. Enthusiastic customer advocates willingly share anecdotal evidence of their experiences with products and services, and customer advocacy software programs streamline this sharing process. Furthermore, the software serves as a catalyst for encouraging companies to actively participate in product testing, provide valuable feedback, and share noteworthy updates.
Tapfiliate
tapfiliate.com
Tapfiliate is a cloud-based affiliate management tool that helps businesses manage affiliate and referral marketing programs with various integrations.
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye helps businesses manage their online reputation, customer interactions, and social media presence through review management, messaging, and listing tools.
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo is an eCommerce marketing platform that enhances customer engagement through tools for loyalty, email, SMS marketing, reviews, and subscriptions.
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr is a cloud-based platform that manages customer service across 30+ channels, enhancing interactions and providing AI-driven insights for businesses.
BrandChamp
brandchamp.io
BrandChamp is an app that helps businesses manage brand ambassador programs, track influencer activities, and optimize marketing strategies with real-time analytics.
Rewardful
rewardful.com
Rewardful allows SaaS companies to easily create and manage affiliate and referral programs, tracking commissions and performance through integrations with Stripe and Paddle.
GrowthHero
growthhero.io
GrowthHero is an all-in-one platform for affiliate, influencer, and referral marketing, allowing businesses to manage and optimize their marketing efforts.
Haiilo
haiilo.com
Haiilo is an employee communications platform that enhances engagement and streamlines internal communications within organizations.
Referrizer
referrizer.com
Referrizer is a marketing automation tool that helps businesses create and manage referral programs to increase clients and enhance customer retention.
Roster
getroster.com
Roster helps companies turn customers into brand ambassadors to enhance awareness, gather reviews, and increase revenue through community engagement and user-generated content.
Referral Factory
referral-factory.com
Referral Factory is a software to create and manage referral and affiliate programs, offering features for tracking performance, customizing campaigns, and integrating with various tools.
LoudCrowd
loudcrowd.com
LoudCrowd helps brands create personalized storefronts for creators, enabling better monetization and improved affiliate sales without heavy development resources.
FirstPromoter
firstpromoter.com
FirstPromoter is an affiliate marketing platform that helps businesses track and manage affiliate programs and commissions with easy integration options.
Smile.io
smile.io
Smile.io is a loyalty platform that enables ecommerce brands to create reward programs, encouraging repeat purchases and customer referrals.
UserEvidence
userevidence.com
UserEvidence is a platform that automates the creation of verified customer case studies and testimonials by collecting feedback through surveys and reviews.
NiceJob
nicejob.com
NiceJob helps businesses automate the collection of customer reviews and referrals to improve their online reputation and increase sales.
SpotlerUK
spotler.co.uk
SpotlerUK is a B2B marketing software that tracks user engagement and interactions to enhance email marketing and improve customer targeting.
LinkMink
linkmink.com
LinkMink helps companies track referrals using Stripe's Payment Links without requiring servers or coding, set up in just 5 minutes.
GrowSurf
growsurf.com
GrowSurf is a referral software for tech startups that helps manage referral programs to boost customer growth and engagement.
Ambassador
getambassador.com
Ambassador is a software platform that streamlines and automates referral marketing, helping businesses manage and track referrals and partnerships effectively.
Affilae
affilae.com
Affilae is an affiliate platform for advertisers and networks to create and manage secure affiliate programs, track performance, and streamline processes.
Talkable
talkable.com
Talkable is a platform that helps e-commerce brands implement referral and loyalty marketing programs to acquire and retain customers.
Upland Adestra
uplandsoftware.com
Upland Adestra is an email automation platform that helps businesses create personalized campaigns and automate customer journeys to engage their audience effectively.
Reditus
getreditus.com
Reditus is an affiliate management tool for B2B SaaS companies, enabling recruitment of affiliates and streamlining commission tracking.
SaaSquatch
saasquatch.com
SaaSquatch is a referral and loyalty marketing software that helps businesses engage customers, manage referral programs, and increase customer acquisition and retention.
CustomerGauge
customergauge.com
CustomerGauge captures and analyzes customer feedback and revenue data to help businesses improve account experiences and reduce churn.
Referral Rocket
referralrocket.io
Referral Rocket is a platform that helps businesses create and manage referral programs to enhance customer acquisition and leverage customer loyalty.
Harviist
harviist.com
Harviist is a plug-in platform for creating and tracking customer referral campaigns easily, encouraging peer recommendations to enhance marketing effectiveness.
Loyoly.io
loyoly.io
Loyoly.io enables brands to create personalized referral programs where ambassadors can engage, complete missions, and earn rewards, fostering consumer trust and connection.
Annex Cloud
annexcloud.com
Annex Cloud is a platform that helps businesses enhance customer engagement and loyalty through data analysis, automation, and personalized experiences.
Perkville
perkville.com
Perkville is a loyalty program app that integrates with business systems to reward customers for purchases and referrals, enhancing engagement and retention.
SocialLadder
socialladderapp.com
SocialLadder is a platform that manages brand ambassador programs, helping companies engage with and track student ambassadors for effective marketing.
Friendbuy
friendbuy.com
Friendbuy is a referral marketing software that helps businesses launch and manage referral programs, offering customizable widgets and robust analytics for performance tracking.
MouthPublicity.io
mouthpublicity.io
MouthPublicity.io is a simple and effective tool helps businesses, personal brand or anyone to launch, manage and track word of mouth marketing campaigns on auto pilot. It helps to convert customers to a mouth publicity marketing team and improve branding remarkably.
LoyalAs
loyalas.com
Setup a referral program in minutes. Track referrals and credits, automatically. Unlimited Referrals LoyalAs creates a custom referral link per client. Share with clients and ask for referrals with our automated emails. No limit to referrals received. Find customer champions We track referral links shared by clients and who responds. You'll know who gets you the best referrals and easily find customer champions. Track Credits Earned We track credits earned both by current customers and the referred customers. You set the credit amount and when and where to apply them
LeadFellow
leadfellow.com
LeadFellow brings new revenue to B2B businesses through the referral marketing focusing on personal recommendations. Scale your business with zero initial cost or make a living with recommendations.
Kudo Koala
kudokoala.com
Kudo Koala is more than just a loyalty and reviews platform. It's a complete suite for customer retention, combining loyalty programs, customer feedback, and an innovative referral system. Engage customers deeply, encourage repeat business, and expand your customer base effortlessly.
Influence.io
influence.io
Influence.io is an ideal plug-and-play solution for eCommerce brands to grow their business by creating a personalized loyalty and referral program. With this future-proof tool, customers can earn points for completing actions like placing an order, which they can then redeem for exclusive perks. By introducing VIP tiers, you can reward your most loyal customers, while referral programs attract new customers. Additionally, you can identify and manage affiliates to boost your customer retention.
Partnero
partnero.com
Partnership management software for SaaS and e-commerce businesses
OneLocal
onelocal.com
Grow your business the right way with OneLocal. Marketing your small business isn't just about buying ads anymore. Your customers are looking for you online - you need to give them a way to find you, a reason to buy your services, and keep coming back for more. OneLocal makes it easy for you to outsmart and out-win your competition by making it easy for your customers to: - Find and locate you - Contact you anytime - Text you for a quote - Schedule a service - Pay for your service - Leave an online review OneLocal is the one-stop-shop for all your marketing needs. Have access to every marketing tool you need from one dashboard and a dedicated marketing specialist that is there with you every step of the way. To learn more about OneLocal, visit: https://onelocal.com/
Kickbooster
kickbooster.me
Powerful and effective #crowdfunding solutions that help project creators bring their ideas to life.💡 Kickbooster brings extensive knowledge and experience in ecommerce to the crowdfunding industry to help project creators turn their idea into a profitable business or expand their existing offering. Kickbooster’s tools are designed to help project creators fully realize the benefit of their crowdfunding campaign and successfully transition from fundraising to selling.
Base AI
base.ai
Base is a B2B Customer Marketing & Advocacy automation platform that uses AI to enable marketers to streamline engagement, generate customer references, gain insights, capture VoC, and scale advocacy. Its platform enables customer marketers to manage their programs and get results in less than 2 hours per week. Engage your customer base in a contextual manner within their journey, whether in-app/product, your community, training portal, or any digital touchpoint across their lifecycle.
Synup
synup.com
Synup transforms brands' online presence with a three-pronged approach: local listings, reputation management, and social media management. With Synup, brands can deliver relevant and trustworthy business content across all locations and media channels in one holistic dashboard. Brands can now manage and optimize all of their business locations' listings and content while improving their online reviews, rankings, and engagement. Synup turns any and all online profiles and platforms into marketing channels to drive ROI.
ReferralCandy
referralcandy.com
ReferralCandy helps businesses create and manage referral programs, allowing customers to refer others for rewards, boosting sales and customer engagement.
Herdify
herdify.com
Herdify is a behavioural analytics business that detects where communities have formed around brands. In this sense, community doesn't mean social media fans, loyalty programmes or CRM data. It means the real-world communities (streets, towns and cities) where people live.Even in our digital-first world, these communities are the biggest influence on consumers’ buying behaviour. It used to be about the individual – we thought that people who looked the same, acted the same. And we marketed to them in the same way, exactly like our competitors. Today’s most successful brands – like Huel, Gymshark and Airbnb – focus on their communities. With Herdify’s AI technology, detect and monitor your communities, and grow strategically, like today’s most successful marketers.
Genius Referrals
geniusreferrals.com
Genius Referrals automates your referral processes, creates brand advocates, and helps you grow your business with less time, cost, and hassle. It integrates with the platforms you already use, automates the time-consuming, frustrating referral process, and transforms your customers into brand advocates. We leverage cutting-edge automation technology to unlock the incredible power of referral marketing, build buzz around your brand, and convert satisfied customers into vocal brand advocates. Genius Referrals is best for brands that need more dynamic solutions and automation on their referral program processes. We provide end-to-end solutions for B2B, B2C, SaaS, Retail, and Enterprise.
Retainful
retainful.com
Recover abandoned carts, win back customers, and drive repeat sales with better email marketing. Send emails that engage and convert – effortlessly.
ReferIn
referin.com
ReferIn is a go-to-market tool that enables sales teams to generate pipeline through warm introductions to customers (rather than relying on low-conversion cold outreach). ReferIn identifies all the opportunities for warm introductions in the networks of your executives, investors, advisors and employees. This typically unlocks millions of dollars of pipeline that your SDR/sales team is likely missing and now can execute on in a few clicks!
InviteReferrals
invitereferrals.com
InviteReferrals is Best Referral Software which is Easy to Setup and Affordable. InviteReferrals Trusted by 10k + Enterprise and Small Business Including Microsoft, Motorola, Foursquare, Dominos, Cola-cola, American Express , Sky , Mozilla are few names & Running campaign since 2009 Features -Unlimited Referrals -GDPR Compliance -Payout Management -Wallet Integration -Multiple Campaigns -2 Way Gratifications -Templates Support -Custom Requirements -Multiple Language 45+ -API Support
Referral Rock
referralrock.com
Get more customers with best-in-class referral marketing software that works alongside your business. Automate the ask, nurture multiple shares, align incentives, convert to sales, then repeat for a viral self-feeding referral program. Run refer a friend, influencer, and partner programs for any business (not just e-commerce) and maximize your word of mouth referrals through referral program software that fits your business. Your brand, your voice, your incentive structure, and your rewards all integrated with your systems and business processes. Our goal is that you're not in our platform every day and that your word of mouth runs on autopilot so you can kick back and relax and watch your referrals roll in. We make it easy to set up and avoid the biggest mistakes in referral marketing with built-in best practices and real-time audits to make sure you're program is performing to it's potential.
Prefinery
prefinery.com
Prefinery is a viral customer acquisition platform for product launches and word of mouth referral programs.
Get The Referral
getthereferral.com
GetTheReferral is an app-based SaaS referral platform that combines communication, project management, and engagement tools that drive high-quality referrals. GTR combines an integrated dashboard that manages customer leads and communications, with an engaging, branded mobile app that makes it easier for their customers to actively refer and be rewarded quickly for their efforts.
Aklamio
aklamio.com
Aklamio's Customer Incentives Platform enables brands to grow by acquiring new customers, retaining existing ones and turning them into brand advocates. Enterprises all around the world use our fully managed platform to offer many different types of incentives (cash, vouchers, C02 offsetting) for any chosen moment of the customer lifecycle. Our modules can be used for referral, acquisition, up-selling and retention & loyalty programs. They can be implemented without disrupting the business with 0 set up costs. Easy set up, flexible and customisable, Aklamio offers brands a new growth channel they can add to their marketing mix without the hassle. Founded in 2011, Aklamio has become the market leader in the incentive marketing space and has worked with more than 300 international brands. The company operates offices in Berlin, London and Madrid and was ranked 2nd fastest growing technology company in Germany.
Extole
extole.com
Retail and financial services companies use Extole to turn customers into advocates. Our enterprise platform and team of experts create engagement, advocate, and referral programs so that brands can harness the power of customer connection, sharing, and recommendations to grow their bottom line. With Extole, marketers can engage thousands of advocates, scale word-of-mouth to acquire new customers, and increase brand loyalty using their greatest competitive advantage: their customers.
Mention Me
mention-me.com
More consumers trust their friend’s recommendation of a brand than any other advertising. That’s why Mention Me is centred on the belief that every brand should think advocacy-first. By focusing on customer love, you’ll build a fast-growing base of brand fans who spend more, return often and bring their friends. Unlike simple referral widgets, we treat referral as a science. Underpinned by first-party data and machine-learning, our platform turns referral marketing into a high-performing, multi-channel acquisition strategy that increases ROI across the marketing mix. The numbers speak for themselves. Since 2013, we’ve delivered 5.5 million referrals and $1.5bn in revenue for more than 500 customer-obsessed brands including Puma, ASOS, Pret a Manger, Charlotte Tilbury and Ted Baker. Ready to harness the exponential power of your brand fans? Visit mention-me.com/talk-to-sales.
Fotaflo
fotaflo.com
You provide an experience customers want to remember. Fotaflo turns customer memories into business growth. Fotaflo is the simplest tool to increase referral and repeat business for anyone that provides an experience their customers want to remember. Fotaflo enables your business to capitalize on your customers' natural desire to capture and share photos and videos of their experiences with friends, family and the online world. By simplifying and automating the distribution of captured memories to all your customers through one centralized platform, Fotaflo improves your internal processes and helps you grow through increased direct online conversions.
