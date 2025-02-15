Top Customer Advocacy Software - Sint Maarten

Find the right software and services.
Customer advocacy software, also known as Advocacy Marketing or Referral Marketing software, empowers businesses to harness their customers' support in promoting their messages, content, or products through word-of-mouth. These tools play a crucial role in aiding the marketing, sales, and success teams of companies by facilitating the collection of referrals and testimonials that can be leveraged with potential customers. Enthusiastic customer advocates willingly share anecdotal evidence of their experiences with products and services, and customer advocacy software programs streamline this sharing process. Furthermore, the software serves as a catalyst for encouraging companies to actively participate in product testing, provide valuable feedback, and share noteworthy updates.
Partnero
partnero.com
Partnership management software for SaaS and e-commerce businesses
Mention Me
mention-me.com
More consumers trust their friend’s recommendation of a brand than any other advertising. That’s why Mention Me is centred on the belief that every brand should think advocacy-first. By focusing on customer love, you’ll build a fast-growing base of brand fans who spend more, return often and bring their friends. Unlike simple referral widgets, we treat referral as a science. Underpinned by first-party data and machine-learning, our platform turns referral marketing into a high-performing, multi-channel acquisition strategy that increases ROI across the marketing mix. The numbers speak for themselves. Since 2013, we’ve delivered 5.5 million referrals and $1.5bn in revenue for more than 500 customer-obsessed brands including Puma, ASOS, Pret a Manger, Charlotte Tilbury and Ted Baker. Ready to harness the exponential power of your brand fans? Visit mention-me.com/talk-to-sales.
Friendbuy
friendbuy.com
High growth brands can get more out of every customer with Friendbuy. With a best-in-class referral and loyalty program, brands can achieve at least 5-10% of sales through referrals, with a 4x higher lifetime value. Friendbuy works with DTC brands like Casper, AWAY, and Dollar Shave Club as well as Fortune 100 ranked companies like Walmart, Disney and Nestle. Plus, Friendbuy integrates seamlessly with your tech stack, so you can incorporate referrals and loyalty seamlessly into your customer journeys.
Extole
extole.com
Retail and financial services companies use Extole to turn customers into advocates. Our enterprise platform and team of experts create engagement, advocate, and referral programs so that brands can harness the power of customer connection, sharing, and recommendations to grow their bottom line. With Extole, marketers can engage thousands of advocates, scale word-of-mouth to acquire new customers, and increase brand loyalty using their greatest competitive advantage: their customers.
Perkville
perkville.com
Perkville is a leading retention and referral solution for the health, fitness, salon, spa, and retail industries. Our rewards program integrates directly with POS or scheduling systems and can be custom-tailored for every business. Featured in businesses around the world, the Perkville system can drive referrals, reward clients for return visits and making purchases, and even generate social media posts. Learn how Perkville can help you increase your customer base and grow your business.
Annex Cloud
annexcloud.com
Annex Cloud’s comprehensive, agile and scalable Loyalty Experience Platform™ empowers global enterprises to capture and act on zero- and first-party data to seamlessly engage, recognize, reward and add value across the entire customer journey—from awareness to purchase to retention, loyalty and advocacy. More than 125 integrations with market-leading technologies enable consistent, personalized, omnichannel experiences. Discover more at www.annexcloud.com.
Aklamio
aklamio.com
Aklamio's Customer Incentives Platform enables brands to grow by acquiring new customers, retaining existing ones and turning them into brand advocates. Enterprises all around the world use our fully managed platform to offer many different types of incentives (cash, vouchers, C02 offsetting) for any chosen moment of the customer lifecycle. Our modules can be used for referral, acquisition, up-selling and retention & loyalty programs. They can be implemented without disrupting the business with 0 set up costs. Easy set up, flexible and customisable, Aklamio offers brands a new growth channel they can add to their marketing mix without the hassle. Founded in 2011, Aklamio has become the market leader in the incentive marketing space and has worked with more than 300 international brands. The company operates offices in Berlin, London and Madrid and was ranked 2nd fastest growing technology company in Germany.
Base AI
base.ai
Base is a B2B Customer Marketing & Advocacy automation platform that uses AI to enable marketers to streamline engagement, generate customer references, gain insights, capture VoC, and scale advocacy. Its platform enables customer marketers to manage their programs and get results in less than 2 hours per week. Engage your customer base in a contextual manner within their journey, whether in-app/product, your community, training portal, or any digital touchpoint across their lifecycle.
Get The Referral
getthereferral.com
GetTheReferral is an app-based SaaS referral platform that combines communication, project management, and engagement tools that drive high-quality referrals. GTR combines an integrated dashboard that manages customer leads and communications, with an engaging, branded mobile app that makes it easier for their customers to actively refer and be rewarded quickly for their efforts.
Prefinery
prefinery.com
Prefinery is a viral customer acquisition platform for product launches and word of mouth referral programs.
Kickbooster
kickbooster.me
Powerful and effective #crowdfunding solutions that help project creators bring their ideas to life.💡 Kickbooster brings extensive knowledge and experience in ecommerce to the crowdfunding industry to help project creators turn their idea into a profitable business or expand their existing offering. Kickbooster’s tools are designed to help project creators fully realize the benefit of their crowdfunding campaign and successfully transition from fundraising to selling.
Loyoly.io
loyoly.io
We think that the soaring acquisition costs are caused by the outdated brand-to-consumer marketing model. It's time for a change. Consumers are seeking intimacy and trust, and they look at their peers for product recommendations. Traditional referral programs can fall short, leaving you feeling disconnected from your brand. That's where Wiink comes in. We're revolutionising the approach to referrals by building personalised spaces for brand ambassadors to engage with brands. They can perform missions, unlock rewards through gamification, and contribute to your brand's growth.
Referral Rock
referralrock.com
Get more customers with best-in-class referral marketing software that works alongside your business. Automate the ask, nurture multiple shares, align incentives, convert to sales, then repeat for a viral self-feeding referral program. Run refer a friend, influencer, and partner programs for any business (not just e-commerce) and maximize your word of mouth referrals through referral program software that fits your business. Your brand, your voice, your incentive structure, and your rewards all integrated with your systems and business processes. Our goal is that you're not in our platform every day and that your word of mouth runs on autopilot so you can kick back and relax and watch your referrals roll in. We make it easy to set up and avoid the biggest mistakes in referral marketing with built-in best practices and real-time audits to make sure you're program is performing to it's potential.
OneLocal
onelocal.com
Grow your business the right way with OneLocal. Marketing your small business isn't just about buying ads anymore. Your customers are looking for you online - you need to give them a way to find you, a reason to buy your services, and keep coming back for more. OneLocal makes it easy for you to outsmart and out-win your competition by making it easy for your customers to: - Find and locate you - Contact you anytime - Text you for a quote - Schedule a service - Pay for your service - Leave an online review OneLocal is the one-stop-shop for all your marketing needs. Have access to every marketing tool you need from one dashboard and a dedicated marketing specialist that is there with you every step of the way. To learn more about OneLocal, visit: https://onelocal.com/
Synup
synup.com
Synup transforms brands' online presence with a three-pronged approach: local listings, reputation management, and social media management. With Synup, brands can deliver relevant and trustworthy business content across all locations and media channels in one holistic dashboard. Brands can now manage and optimize all of their business locations' listings and content while improving their online reviews, rankings, and engagement. Synup turns any and all online profiles and platforms into marketing channels to drive ROI.
Influence.io
influence.io
Influence.io is an ideal plug-and-play solution for eCommerce brands to grow their business by creating a personalized loyalty and referral program. With this future-proof tool, customers can earn points for completing actions like placing an order, which they can then redeem for exclusive perks. By introducing VIP tiers, you can reward your most loyal customers, while referral programs attract new customers. Additionally, you can identify and manage affiliates to boost your customer retention.
InviteReferrals
invitereferrals.com
InviteReferrals is Best Referral Software which is Easy to Setup and Affordable. InviteReferrals Trusted by 10k + Enterprise and Small Business Including Microsoft, Motorola, Foursquare, Dominos, Cola-cola, American Express , Sky , Mozilla are few names & Running campaign since 2009 Features -Unlimited Referrals -GDPR Compliance -Payout Management -Wallet Integration -Multiple Campaigns -2 Way Gratifications -Templates Support -Custom Requirements -Multiple Language 45+ -API Support
ReferIn
referin.com
ReferIn is a go-to-market tool that enables sales teams to generate pipeline through warm introductions to customers (rather than relying on low-conversion cold outreach). ReferIn identifies all the opportunities for warm introductions in the networks of your executives, investors, advisors and employees. This typically unlocks millions of dollars of pipeline that your SDR/sales team is likely missing and now can execute on in a few clicks!
Retainful
retainful.com
Recover abandoned carts, win back customers, and drive repeat sales with better email marketing. Send emails that engage and convert – effortlessly.
Affilae
affilae.com
Affilae is an affiliate platform that empowers advertisers, networks, & buyers to create their own dedicated & secure affiliate network.
Genius Referrals
geniusreferrals.com
Genius Referrals automates your referral processes, creates brand advocates, and helps you grow your business with less time, cost, and hassle. It integrates with the platforms you already use, automates the time-consuming, frustrating referral process, and transforms your customers into brand advocates. We leverage cutting-edge automation technology to unlock the incredible power of referral marketing, build buzz around your brand, and convert satisfied customers into vocal brand advocates. Genius Referrals is best for brands that need more dynamic solutions and automation on their referral program processes. We provide end-to-end solutions for B2B, B2C, SaaS, Retail, and Enterprise.
Harviist
harviist.com
At Harviist we believe that in order to cut through the noise, the future of effective marketing lies in authentic, organic, and trustworthy recommendations. In order to harness the power of customer referrals, we have created a simple and affordable plug-in platform that will enable you to create and track referral campaigns in just a few clicks. 83% of potential customers trust the recommendations of friends and family, with referred customers showing a 37% higher retention rate (Nielsen). Customer Referral Marketing facilitates and encourages these peer-to-peer recommendations by providing channels and campaigns that make it easier for the customer to talk about your product or service
Herdify
herdify.com
Herdify is a behavioural analytics business that detects where communities have formed around brands. In this sense, community doesn't mean social media fans, loyalty programmes or CRM data. It means the real-world communities (streets, towns and cities) where people live.Even in our digital-first world, these communities are the biggest influence on consumers’ buying behaviour. It used to be about the individual – we thought that people who looked the same, acted the same. And we marketed to them in the same way, exactly like our competitors. Today’s most successful brands – like Huel, Gymshark and Airbnb – focus on their communities. With Herdify’s AI technology, detect and monitor your communities, and grow strategically, like today’s most successful marketers.
Kudo Koala
kudokoala.com
Kudo Koala is more than just a loyalty and reviews platform. It's a complete suite for customer retention, combining loyalty programs, customer feedback, and an innovative referral system. Engage customers deeply, encourage repeat business, and expand your customer base effortlessly.
LeadFellow
leadfellow.com
LeadFellow brings new revenue to B2B businesses through the referral marketing focusing on personal recommendations. Scale your business with zero initial cost or make a living with recommendations.
LoyalAs
loyalas.com
Setup a referral program in minutes. Track referrals and credits, automatically. Unlimited Referrals LoyalAs creates a custom referral link per client. Share with clients and ask for referrals with our automated emails. No limit to referrals received. Find customer champions We track referral links shared by clients and who responds. You'll know who gets you the best referrals and easily find customer champions. Track Credits Earned We track credits earned both by current customers and the referred customers. You set the credit amount and when and where to apply them
MouthPublicity.io
mouthpublicity.io
MouthPublicity.io is a simple and effective tool helps businesses, personal brand or anyone to launch, manage and track word of mouth marketing campaigns on auto pilot. It helps to convert customers to a mouth publicity marketing team and improve branding remarkably.
Referral Rocket
referralrocket.io
Referral Rocket offers a platform for businesses to launch and manage highly effective referral program campaigns. Our user-friendly platform empowers businesses to tap into the immense potential of customer advocacy, driving exponential growth and increased customer acquisition.
Rewardful
rewardful.com
Turn your biggest fans into your best marketers. Rewardful is a simple way for SaaS companies to setup affiliate and referral programs with Stripe & Paddle. Just connect your account and let us track referrals, discounts and commissions for you!
BrandChamp
brandchamp.io
Transform your customers into brand champions with BrandChamp. BrandChamp streamlines the activation and management of brand advocacy programs like never before. Join the fastest-growing brands in boosting referral sales and incentivizing user-generated content through successful advocacy initiatives. Our all-in-one platform seamlessly integrates with top e-commerce solutions, social media platforms, and marketplaces.
CustomerGauge
customergauge.com
The Account Experience software automatically captures and distributes feedback from your accounts including non-survey data to front-line managers in real time to help them reduce churn, drive up-sells and close new business with promoter-based referrals. CustomerGauge is a B2B customer experience management platform that enables clients to: - Collect customer feedback from multiple stakeholders in an account - Create custom dashboards for displaying real-time results - Set goals and targets for closing the loop with customers - Segment customer insights by region, product, facility, and more. - and align employees CX-related business initiatives CustomerGauge is also the first and only customer experience management solution that automatically combines customer insights with revenue data. This allows CX managers to: - Identify and prioritize the most impactful customer experience improvements - Forecast the impact of future CX improvements across the customer journey - and report on the ROI of valuable customer experience initiatives
FirstPromoter
firstpromoter.com
Affiliate and referral tracking for SaaS. Launch your own affiliate and referral program in minutes. Quick integration with Stripe, Paddle, Recurly, Braintree, Chargebee or with our API.
GrowSurf
growsurf.com
Grow your business overnight, every night. GrowSurf is referral software for tech startups. Our customers see 300-1000% ROI + 9-40% monthly growth.
Haiilo
haiilo.com
Haiilo is the leading employee communications platform that helps connect your employees to purpose through communication and communities. Formerly COYO (Germany), Smarp (Finland) and Jubiwee (France)
NiceJob
nicejob.com
NiceJob help great businesses get the reputation they deserve, become top rated, and win more sales. It's a reputation marketing platform designed to help your businesses grow by attracting more leads and closing more sales. NiceJob does this by automating the process of collecting reviews and referrals from your customers and leverage them across all your marketing channels to increase your conversions, reduce your customer concerns, and help your business become top-rated. * The leading Reputation Marketing platform. * Easily become a top rated business and win more sales. * Rated and trusted by +7000 businesses. Add a Convert website to any NiceJob plan. Convert websites are guaranteed to win at least 10% more sales than your existing site, making sure your website pays for itself. With NiceJob, if you're a plumber, or a maid, or a lawyer, or some other service provider you can be the best at that thing without also having to be a marketing genius to get clients. NiceJob let your customers do the talking for you.
ReferralCandy
referralcandy.com
Imagine your own customers helping you drive new sales! Customer referrals are the key to viral marketing and a thriving business. With ReferralCandy, bring this incredible power of peer influence to your own store.
SpotlerUK
spotler.co.uk
Complete B2B inbound and outbound marketing software. Ensuring your marketing & sales teams get more leads from website traffic, convert more visitors into MQLs and run complete marketing campaigns.
Talkable
talkable.com
Talkable’s marketing technology empowers e-commerce brands to acquire & retain high-value customers through referral & loyalty marketing programs. As a single-source solution for your referral marketing and loyalty marketing needs, brands are able to create seamless user experiences designed to increase brand engagement and build brand affinity. For both referral and loyalty solutions, Talkable offers comprehensive segmentation capabilities, a built-in A/B testing suite, and best-in-class fraud prevention intelligence. Talkable is more than just a technology solution, we’re also your partner. As such, every client has a dedicated team of experts who will strategize, envision, create, deploy, optimize all of your campaigns. The customer success team will act as an extension of your marketing team designing referral and loyalty programs that exceed your expectations. Talkable is best suited for brands with $4M+ in annual revenue. Its enterprise clients on average see a 52X ROI from their referral programs. Talkable’s Marketing Solutions are used to: * Identify, target, and reward your most valuable customers through in-depth data analysis. * Acquire and retain your highest-value clients at a low cost * Drive more sales and increase revenue Talkable was founded in 2009 and pioneered the ability to digitally track the virality of word-of-mouth marketing which ultimately sparked the creation of Referral Marketing. Today, Talkable develops and implements long-term growth strategies targeting new customer acquisition, increased retention, higher LTV, all at a significantly lower CPA than other marketing channels.
Tapfiliate
tapfiliate.com
Tapfiliate takes care of all your affiliate and referral marketing needs. Sync Tapfiliate with Shopify, WooCommerce, and 30+ other integrations.
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo’s eCommerce Retention Marketing Platform helps brands of all sizes to strengthen their relationships with consumers. With unified, data-driven solutions for loyalty, SMS and email marketing, reviews, subscriptions, and more, Yotpo helps brands deliver winning, cohesive customer experiences that drive eCommerce growth. Yotpo is a Forbes Cloud 100 company with offices worldwide including the United States, Canada, Israel, United Kingdom, Bulgaria, and Australia.
Smile.io
smile.io
Smile.io is the world’s largest loyalty platform, providing easy-to-use reward programs that help scaling ecommerce brands transform one-time sales into repeat, loyal customers. Over 100,000 brands use Smile points, referral, and VIP programs to maximize their acquisition efforts and turn transactional purchases into passionate brand advocates that can’t help but come back again and again. You can launch a beautiful and customizable rewards program in just a few clicks. Additionally, Smile.io allows you to reward customers for a variety of actions, including social media sharing, product reviews, and more. There are also a growing number of Smile Apps including MailChimp and Klaviyo. These apps allow you to connect your program to tools you already use. Smile.io is available on these app stores: Shopify, Shopify Plus, BigCommerce, and Wix. Looking for full control? Access our API with Smile Plus to start rewarding your customers in unique ways.
Upland Adestra
uplandsoftware.com
Email automation software that inspires engagement. Engage your email audience with personalized content that drives conversions. Upland Adestra is a leading global provider of First-Person Marketing email and lifecycle marketing solutions for global and growing brands alike.
BirdEye
birdeye.com
Birdeye is the top-rated reputation management and digital customer experience platform for local brands and multi-location businesses. Over 100,000 businesses leverage Birdeye’s AI-powered platform to engage seamlessly with customers, drive loyalty, and excel in their local markets.
Reditus
getreditus.com
Reditus is an Affiliate Management Tool for B2B SaaS companies. It helps companies to recruit new affiliates via their marketplace, helping them to grow outside their own network. Their USP is their clean UI, live chat support, and their way how they take in customer feedback. The company has been built by a previous Head of Customer Success which is clear in how they do business; they definitely want people get value out of their product and will help you achieve that. They offer a free plan, and when you buy a premium package you will get ROI really quickly based on how they defined their pricing. A great way for SaaS companies to start their affiliate program without high upfront costs. The company is located in Utrecht, The Netherlands (complies with GDPR) and was founded in 2020.
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr Service is a cloud-native unified customer service platform powered by AI that enables seamless customer & agent experience across 30+ digital, social and voice channels, and delivers real-time actionable & scalable insights – eliminating the need for any other point solution. * Enables customers to interact with your brand on their preferred channel for consistent brand experience leading to customer delight. * Empowers agents with unified/360 customer view and recommends the most relevant responses with the power of AI to improve agent productivity and experience. * Provides meaningful and actionable insights to supervisors to drive growth and operational excellence * Helps leaders uncover opportunities for growth, transformation and innovation through real-time contact center insights scalable across the enterprise.
SaaSquatch
saasquatch.com
SaaSquatch is a sophisticated referral and loyalty marketing software that engages your customers wherever they're camping out – either in or out of your mobile or web app. Some of the world’s most innovative and renowned brands use SaaSquatch to reward their advocates, build loyal communities, and accelerate revenue growth. With the flexibility to handle even the most advanced loyalty and referral programs, SaaSquatch lets you reward your advocates for any behavior you choose, then empowers them to help grow your customer base through referrals. Our rewards engine lets you set unique conditions for earning, create reward tiers, and offer a variety of different rewards to create the perfect custom program. Plus, native integrations, enterprise-grade security, fraud detection, and multilingual support provide the power and scalability to expand with you. Make use of the customer data you already have to run campaigns that provide a personalized user experience, increase customer loyalty, and improve retention rates. Increase adoption of new product features and engage users at all stages of the customer lifecycle to never miss a chance to grow.
GrowthHero
growthhero.io
GrowthHero is the powerful Affiliate, Influencer & Referral Marketing Software, all in one. Starting at only $49pm, GrowthHero scales with you! Fully flexible tools for your success : - White-labelled partner portal, fully customize no code needed - Share customizable Tracking URLs and/ or Discount Codes - Integrate via Stripe, API, Zapier, Shopify App, BigCommerce App - Suitable for any business type - Market leading API/ Zapier connections, customize and automate even further - Excellent value. Dont overpay for 3 seperate partner software platforms # Affiliate Marketing Software - Recruit Affiliates. Let affiliates find you with Marketplace Listings, search for affiliates with Affiliate Hunt, then let your affiliates recruit more affiliates for you with MLM. - Reward with commission, fixed or manual rewards - Track Sign-Ups, Sales & Subscriptions - Share marketing assets with affiliates, ensuring their content is always on brand. - Run Campaigns - offering bonuses or other additional rewards to meet targets # Influencer Marketing Platform - Search & contact Instagram, Tik Tok & YouTube Influencers to your programs - Create campaigns, where influencers submit content for your approval - Pay influencers with fixed fees for content OR get commission on sales # Customer Referral Marketing Tools - Get customers to refer-a-friend your to their friends. Entice them with an offer on the Post-Purchase Modal and the Referral Widget - Nurture your customers into evangelists, with custom emails - seperate from Influencer and Affiliates - Reward customers with store credit, commission or other fixed rewards - you decide 14 Day Free Trial on all plans!
Roster
getroster.com
Everyone has influence, and the best brands use Roster to harness it. With Roster, companies convert passionate customers into brand ambassadors that drive awareness on social media, boost marketing initiatives like reviews, and drive revenue. Roster's comprehensive toolset helps companies: (1) Recruit, Engage, and Reward a Community (2) Amplify Brand Awareness (3) Leverage User Generated Content (4) Drive Word of Mouth Revenue
Referrizer
referrizer.com
The World's Most Advanced Marketing Automation Platform to Empower Your Local Business. Get more clients, maximize referrals, and improve your customer retention with our FREE TRIAL account. Partner up with local business owners and discover tons of premium apps and pre-built integrations to boost results even more. Signup for FREE (No credit card required).
Ambassador
getambassador.com
Ambassador empowers marketers to increase customers, referrals, and revenue by leveraging the power of word-of-mouth. Their marketer-friendly software simplifies referral marketing, automating the process of enrolling, tracking, rewarding and managing your customers, affiliates, influencers, and partners. Consumer brands and B2B companies worldwide are rapidly implementing, scaling, and optimizing their referral marketing programs, partner and affiliate programs, and influencer campaigns with Ambassador's pioneering software.
LoudCrowd
loudcrowd.com
LoudCrowd is the first and best offering that HELPS BRANDS better monetize their creators with Influencer Storefronts, on the BRAND'S TERMS. LoudCrowd delivers the top brands in e-Commerce (Gymshark, boohoo, etc.) a creator commerce solution to actually compete with explosive 3rd party players like TikTok Shop, Amazon Influencer Storefronts, and more. LoudCrowd's customers not only win back vital revenue from 3rd party players, but also see dramatically increased creator-affiliate conversion rates (CVR) and average order values (AOV), and significantly cheaper customer acquisition (CPA) costs. LoudCrowd's Influencer Storefronts work by allowing a brand to give any creator a white-labeled, personalized page. Creators can DIY product bundles, integrate content from Instagram and TikTok, and earn commissions on sales they drive. The personalized landing pages are created automatically, without any of a brand's development resources. LoudCrowd's Influencer Storefronts represents a future for creator-affiliate marketing that works in brand's favor.
UserEvidence
userevidence.com
UserEvidence is a customer voice platform that automates social proof for GTM teams, generating verified case studies, testimonials, and stats in minutes. Using surveys and third-party reviews, UserEvidence continually captures feedback throughout the customer journey and creates a customer story library that proves the value of your product. Game-changing B2B companies like Pendo, Workato, Gong, Jasper.ai, and Ramp rely on UserEvidence to create authentic customer stories at scale.
LinkMink
linkmink.com
Grow Your SaaS Revenue No servers or code needed. Companies using Stripe’s Payment Links can start tracking referrals in 5 minutes with our copy-paste integration!
Fotaflo
fotaflo.com
You provide an experience customers want to remember. Fotaflo turns customer memories into business growth. Fotaflo is the simplest tool to increase referral and repeat business for anyone that provides an experience their customers want to remember. Fotaflo enables your business to capitalize on your customers' natural desire to capture and share photos and videos of their experiences with friends, family and the online world. By simplifying and automating the distribution of captured memories to all your customers through one centralized platform, Fotaflo improves your internal processes and helps you grow through increased direct online conversions.
SocialLadder
socialladderapp.com
SocialLadder is an end-to-end enterprise creator management platform for marketing teams looking to bring ambassadors, influencers, and affiliates under one roof. Consumer-focused brands like Benefit Cosmetics, Kendra Scott, goPuff & Live Nation all use SocialLadder to market through their customers and turn them into growth drivers, activating their community to create content and increase conversions. The SocialLadder technology allows you to streamline communication, assign digital and real-world tasks, monitor engagement, and reward successful ambassadors for helping to promote your brand. Your ambassadors are set up for success while allowing you to focus on the overall growth strategy, rather than spending time managing the day-to-day. SocialLadder has the tools your brand needs to: DISCOVER: Use machine learning to find customers in your CRM that are an ideal fit to become ambassadors TRACK: Target & assign tasks to ambassadors (digital, physical, and conversion tracking) MEASURE: ROI & unit economics of ambassador activity INTEGRATE: Enterprise API for sophisticated deployments STREAMLINE: Task assignment, communication & ambassador onboarding ENGAGE: 100% mobile for ambassadors to keep your community engaged & accountable REWARD: Inventory & payment management built into the platform SCALE: Learns automatically from successful ambassadors to help find more Reach out to SocialLadder to get a live demo.
Referral Factory
referral-factory.com
Plug-and-play software to build and track your own referral program or affiliate program. Voted #1 by marketers across the globe. The only referral software officially certified by HubSpot. Build your program in days not weeks, using Referral Factory's drag-and-drop campaign builder. Referral Factory offers advanced white label customisation without writing a line of code! Create referral programs, affiliate programs, ambassador programs, refer to win competitions, and more! * Access to 100+ editable referral program templates, designed by marketing experts. * Integrates with HubSpot, Stripe, Salesforce, Pipedrive, Intercom, Zoho, Zapier and more. * Referral Factory also offers webhook functionality, an advanced API, and multiple Zapier triggers to help you get your new referrals straight into the workflows you already use. * Widgets, pop-ups, embeds and pages to promote your referral program. * Access to 200+ referral rewards and incentives. Vouchers, digital cash cards, donations, issue your own, reward through zapier, and much more. * Advanced referral analytics so you can track the ROI of your referral program in real time. * Fully GDPR compliant. With the option to host your own data for an additional charge, this feature is particularly popular with enterprise companies that want to avoid going through compliance to allow another vendor to host their customer data. Prices range from $95 to $1400 per month, so there is a plan for all types of businesses. All plans have access to 24/7 support on chat and video. FREE onboarding on all plans, meaning Referral Factory's support team will help you build your referral program, promote it, and integrate it with the business tools you already use. Referral Factory has been listed as the #1 Referral Software to use, both by Influencer Marketing Hub and Growth Marketing Pro. Over 300 000 referrals generated for our customers in 2023!
