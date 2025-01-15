Top Customer Advocacy Software - Palestinian Territories

Referral Factory

referral-factory.com

Plug-and-play software to build and track your own referral program or affiliate program. Voted #1 by marketers across the globe. The only referral software officially certified by HubSpot. Build your program in days not weeks, using Referral Factory's drag-and-drop campaign builder. Referral Factory offers advanced white label customisation without writing a line of code! Create referral programs, affiliate programs, ambassador programs, refer to win competitions, and more! * Access to 100+ editable referral program templates, designed by marketing experts. * Integrates with HubSpot, Stripe, Salesforce, Pipedrive, Intercom, Zoho, Zapier and more. * Referral Factory also offers webhook functionality, an advanced API, and multiple Zapier triggers to help you get your new referrals straight into the workflows you already use. * Widgets, pop-ups, embeds and pages to promote your referral program. * Access to 200+ referral rewards and incentives. Vouchers, digital cash cards, donations, issue your own, reward through zapier, and much more. * Advanced referral analytics so you can track the ROI of your referral program in real time. * Fully GDPR compliant. With the option to host your own data for an additional charge, this feature is particularly popular with enterprise companies that want to avoid going through compliance to allow another vendor to host their customer data. Prices range from $95 to $1400 per month, so there is a plan for all types of businesses. All plans have access to 24/7 support on chat and video. FREE onboarding on all plans, meaning Referral Factory's support team will help you build your referral program, promote it, and integrate it with the business tools you already use. Referral Factory has been listed as the #1 Referral Software to use, both by Influencer Marketing Hub and Growth Marketing Pro. Over 300 000 referrals generated for our customers in 2023!