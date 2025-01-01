Top Curriculum Management Software

Find the right software and services.
Curriculum management software streamlines the creation and implementation of educational programs for institutions at all levels, from K–12 to higher education. These solutions help address challenges associated with fragmented curriculum development by providing a centralized repository for institution-approved documents, ensuring a cohesive approach to building comprehensive curricula. The software offers a range of features, including task management, role assignments, approval workflows, course catalog creation, mapping, version control, and reporting and analysis tools. This comprehensive toolkit empowers educators to effectively develop, execute, and evaluate their curricula.
ManageBac
managebac.com
ManageBac is an educational platform for managing student data, curriculum planning, and assessment across various academic programs, supporting communication among schools, students, and parents.
Workday
workday.com
Workday is a cloud-based app that streamlines HR and financial management, allowing employees to manage personal details and managers to handle approvals on the go.
Top Hat
tophat.com
Top Hat is a learner response system that enables instructors to create interactive course content and engage students effectively in and out of the classroom.
Toddle
toddleapp.com
Toddle is an app designed to support teachers by providing tools powered by AI for delivering modern, effective education.
Skyward
skyward.com
Skyward is a software solution for K-12 school districts, providing tools for managing student data, administrative tasks, and communication with families.
Classter
classter.com
Classter is a Student Information and Learning Management System that helps manage educational processes and student data efficiently for educational organizations.
Coursedog
coursedog.com
Coursedog is an academic operations platform that integrates scheduling, course projections, curriculum management, and catalog solutions with your SIS.
Codio
codio.com
Codio is a cloud-based platform that provides interactive computer science course materials and assessments, enhancing student engagement and learning outcomes.
Learnt.ai
learnt.ai
Learnt.ai is an AI tool for educators that automates the creation of educational materials like lesson plans and assessments to save time and enhance learning.
Makers Empire
makersempire.com
Makers Empire is a 3D design app for primary and elementary education, enabling teachers to teach Design & Technology through user-friendly tools and resources.
Kiddom
kiddom.co
Kiddom is a digital platform for K-12 education that integrates curriculum, instruction, and assessment, enabling personalized learning and effective classroom management.
BookNook
booknook.com
BookNook is an educational app that provides a platform for literacy intervention, offering personalized instruction, tutoring, and resources for reading development.
Speechcloud
speechcloud.com
Speechcloud is a teaching platform that enhances student engagement and accessibility with tools for polls, quizzes, lecture capture, collaboration, and attendance tracking.
Brolly
brollyed.com
Brolly is a platform for special education teachers to track IEP services and student progress, offering data analytics and reporting for compliance and collaboration.
Exxat
exxat.com
Exxat is a software platform for managing clinical education, tracking attendance, documenting clinical hours, and facilitating communication for health science programs.
