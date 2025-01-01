App store for web apps Find the right software and services.

Curriculum management software streamlines the creation and implementation of educational programs for institutions at all levels, from K–12 to higher education. These solutions help address challenges associated with fragmented curriculum development by providing a centralized repository for institution-approved documents, ensuring a cohesive approach to building comprehensive curricula. The software offers a range of features, including task management, role assignments, approval workflows, course catalog creation, mapping, version control, and reporting and analysis tools. This comprehensive toolkit empowers educators to effectively develop, execute, and evaluate their curricula.