Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Cryptocurrency exchanges are online platforms that facilitate the buying, selling, and trading of digital currencies. Users can exchange traditional fiat currencies (like USD or EUR) for cryptocurrencies (such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, or Ripple) or trade one cryptocurrency for another. These platforms provide a marketplace where buyers and sellers can connect to execute transactions. Cryptocurrency exchanges play a crucial role in the crypto ecosystem, serving as a bridge between users and the broader digital currency market. Security, ease of use, and a variety of supported cryptocurrencies are key considerations for users choosing an exchange.
Submit New App
Bybit
bybit.com
Bybit is a cryptocurrency trading app that offers spot, margin, and derivatives trading, with features like adjustable leverage and copy trading for users at all experience levels.
Binance
binance.com
Binance is a cryptocurrency trading app that allows users to buy, sell, and trade over 500 digital assets, offering various trading options and tools.
KuCoin
kucoin.com
KuCoin is a cryptocurrency exchange app that allows users to buy, sell, and trade over 820 cryptocurrencies with features like trading bots, lending, and NFT markets.
Upstox Pro
upstox.com
Upstox Pro is a trading app for active traders, offering tools for trading equities, options, futures, currencies, and commodities with advanced charting and analysis features.
OKX
okx.com
OKX is a cryptocurrency exchange app for trading, buying, and selling over 350 digital assets with advanced tools and features for both professional and casual traders.
Delta Exchange
delta.exchange
Delta Exchange is a cryptocurrency trading platform offering spot, futures, options, and margin trading with a focus on security and user-friendly experience.
CoinDCX Pro
coindcx.com
CoinDCX Pro is a secure cryptocurrency trading platform for buying, selling, and managing various digital currencies, suitable for both new and experienced traders.
Kraken
kraken.com
Kraken allows users to buy and sell over 200 cryptocurrencies, providing a secure platform for trading with a user-friendly mobile app.
Blockchain.com
blockchain.com
Blockchain.com is a secure app for buying, selling, and managing various cryptocurrencies, offering tools for tracking and transaction management.
Gemini
gemini.com
Gemini is a secure app for buying and trading over 200 cryptocurrencies, offering features like various deposit methods, advanced security, and trading tools.
KuCoin Trade
trade.kucoin.com
KuCoin Trade is a cryptocurrency trading app that allows users to buy, sell, and trade over 700 digital assets with various trading options.
Binance.US
binance.us
Binance.US is a cryptocurrency trading app for U.S. users, allowing trading of over 150 cryptocurrencies with low fees and a user-friendly interface.
Binance Futures
binance.com
Binance Futures is a cryptocurrency trading platform for futures with leverage, offering long and short positions, various order types, and perpetual contracts.
KuCoin Futures
kucoin.com
KuCoin Futures is a cryptocurrency trading app for buying and selling leveraged futures, primarily in Bitcoin and Ethereum, with features like cross-margin trading.
Upbit (업비트)
upbit.com
Upbit is a South Korean cryptocurrency exchange offering crypto trading with low fees, real-time analytics, and secure transactions, accessible via web and mobile.
FTX
ftx.com
The FTX app is a cryptocurrency trading platform for buying/selling digital assets and derivatives, offering advanced trading tools and leverage options.
FTX.US
ftx.us
FTX.US is a cryptocurrency exchange for buying, selling, and trading various cryptocurrencies with features for beginners and advanced traders.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.