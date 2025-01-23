App store for web apps

Find the right software and services.

WebCatalog Desktop

Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.

Download WebCatalog Desktop
Learn more
All
Books
Business
Education
Entertainment
Finance
Food & Drink
Graphics & Design
Health & Fitness
Lifestyle
Medicine
Music & Audio
News
Photo & Video
Productivity
Reference
Shopping
Social Networking
Software Development
Sports
Travel
Utilities
Weather
Cryptocurrency Exchanges
Categories
Most Popular
Recently Added

Top Cryptocurrency Exchanges - Rwanda

Cryptocurrency exchanges are online platforms that facilitate the buying, selling, and trading of digital currencies. Users can exchange traditional fiat currencies (like USD or EUR) for cryptocurrencies (such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, or Ripple) or trade one cryptocurrency for another. These platforms provide a marketplace where buyers and sellers can connect to execute transactions. Cryptocurrency exchanges play a crucial role in the crypto ecosystem, serving as a bridge between users and the broader digital currency market. Security, ease of use, and a variety of supported cryptocurrencies are key considerations for users choosing an exchange.

Submit New App


Binance

Binance

binance.com

Binance cryptocurrency exchange - We operate the worlds biggest bitcoin exchange and altcoin crypto exchange in the world by volume

Bybit

Bybit

bybit.com

Bybit is the safest, fastest, most transparent, and user friendly Bitcoin and Ethereum trading platform offering cryptocurrency perpetual contracts

OKX

OKX

okx.com

OKX is the second largest global crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 ecosystem. With monthly Proof of Reserve releases, OKX is trusted by over 50 million global users. OKX is the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for professional traders everywhere. - Buy, sell, and trade 350+ tokens with 100+ local currencies - Duplicate moves from top traders in the industry in just one click - Explore Web3 and take control of your crypto, NFTs, and digital assets with the OKX Wallet With its extensive range of crypto products and services, and unwavering commitment to innovation, OKX’s vision is a world where financial access is backed by blockchain and the power of decentralized finance.

KuCoin

KuCoin

kucoin.com

KuCoin is the most advanced and secure cryptocurrency exchange to buy and sell Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, TRON, USDT, NEO, XRP, KCS, and more.

Binance Futures

Binance Futures

binance.com

The world’s #1 crypto-derivatives exchange.

Binance.US

Binance.US

binance.us

Trade over 40 cryptocurrencies and enjoy the lowest trading fees in America, from your laptop, tablet, or mobile device.

Blockchain.com

Blockchain.com

blockchain.com

The world’s most popular way to buy, sell, and trade crypto. Trusted by millions since 2011 with over $1 Trillion in crypto transactions.

Gemini

Gemini

gemini.com

Buy bitcoin and crypto instantly! Gemini is a simple, elegant, and secure platform to build your crypto portfolio.

KuCoin Trade

KuCoin Trade

trade.kucoin.com

Buy and sell cryptos easily on the KuCoin spot market. Access BTC with real-time pricing, advanced trading charts, and trading indicators.

Delta Exchange

Delta Exchange

delta.exchange

Delta is a #TradersFirst cryptocurrency derivatives exchange. We offer 24/7/365 liquidity, fast execution, low fees and enterprise-grade security.

Upstox Pro

Upstox Pro

upstox.com

PRO WEB: Pro Platform For Pro Traders: The most powerful & easy to use HTML-based trading platform in India.

Upbit

Upbit

upbit.com

Upbit is a South Korean cryptocurrency exchange founded in 2017. It is operated by Dunamu, which is one of the highest-valued startups in South Korea.

KuCoin Futures

KuCoin Futures

kucoin.com

KuCoin Futures (KuCoin Mercantile Exchange) is an advanced cryptocurrency Trading Platform which offers various leveraged Futures that are bought and sold in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Instead of fiat currencies or other cryptocurrencies, KuCoin Futures handles Bitcoin/ETH only, and all the profit and loss are in Bitcoin/ETH/USDT.

Kraken

Kraken

kraken.com

Buy Bitcoin & Crypto Sign up today and buy 50+ cryptocurrencies in minutes. Get started with as little as $10.

FTX.US

FTX.US

ftx.us

FTX US Cryptocurrency Exchange Institutional Grade Cryptocurrency Exchange, built by traders for traders. Buy and sell BTC, ETH, USDT, DOGE. 10x Margin Trading and easy fiat deposits.

CoinDCX Pro

CoinDCX Pro

coindcx.com

CoinDCX is India's largest and safest cryptocurrency exchange where you can buy and sell Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies with ease.

FTX

FTX

ftx.com

FTX Cryptocurrency Derivatives Exchange, built by traders, for traders. Buy and sell BTC, ETH, USDT, BNB futures and index futures with up to 101x leverage.

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.