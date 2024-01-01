App store for web apps
Top Cryptocurrency Exchanges - Afghanistan
Cryptocurrency exchanges are online platforms that facilitate the buying, selling, and trading of digital currencies. Users can exchange traditional fiat currencies (like USD or EUR) for cryptocurrencies (such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, or Ripple) or trade one cryptocurrency for another. These platforms provide a marketplace where buyers and sellers can connect to execute transactions. Cryptocurrency exchanges play a crucial role in the crypto ecosystem, serving as a bridge between users and the broader digital currency market. Security, ease of use, and a variety of supported cryptocurrencies are key considerations for users choosing an exchange.
Binance
binance.com
Binance cryptocurrency exchange - We operate the worlds biggest bitcoin exchange and altcoin crypto exchange in the world by volume
Bybit
bybit.com
Bybit is the safest, fastest, most transparent, and user friendly Bitcoin and Ethereum trading platform offering cryptocurrency perpetual contracts
KuCoin
kucoin.com
KuCoin is the most advanced and secure cryptocurrency exchange to buy and sell Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, TRON, USDT, NEO, XRP, KCS, and more.
OKX
okx.com
Buy BTC, ETH, and more on OKX, a leading crypto exchange – explore Web3, invest in DeFi and NFTs. Register now and experience the future of finance.
KuCoin Trade
trade.kucoin.com
Buy and sell cryptos easily on the KuCoin spot market. Access BTC with real-time pricing, advanced trading charts, and trading indicators.
Binance.US
binance.us
Trade over 40 cryptocurrencies and enjoy the lowest trading fees in America, from your laptop, tablet, or mobile device.
Upstox Pro
upstox.com
PRO WEB: Pro Platform For Pro Traders: The most powerful & easy to use HTML-based trading platform in India.
CoinDCX Pro
coindcx.com
CoinDCX is India's largest and safest cryptocurrency exchange where you can buy and sell Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies with ease.
Delta Exchange
delta.exchange
Delta is a #TradersFirst cryptocurrency derivatives exchange. We offer 24/7/365 liquidity, fast execution, low fees and enterprise-grade security.
Kraken
kraken.com
Buy Bitcoin & Crypto Sign up today and buy 50+ cryptocurrencies in minutes. Get started with as little as $10.
Blockchain.com
blockchain.com
The world’s most popular way to buy, sell, and trade crypto. Trusted by millions since 2011 with over $1 Trillion in crypto transactions.
KuCoin Futures
kucoin.com
KuCoin Futures (KuCoin Mercantile Exchange) is an advanced cryptocurrency Trading Platform which offers various leveraged Futures that are bought and sold in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Instead of fiat currencies or other cryptocurrencies, KuCoin Futures handles Bitcoin/ETH only, and all the...
Gemini
gemini.com
Buy bitcoin and crypto instantly! Gemini is a simple, elegant, and secure platform to build your crypto portfolio.
FTX
ftx.com
FTX Cryptocurrency Derivatives Exchange, built by traders, for traders. Buy and sell BTC, ETH, USDT, BNB futures and index futures with up to 101x leverage.
Binance Futures
binance.com
The world’s #1 crypto-derivatives exchange.
FTX.US
ftx.us
FTX US Cryptocurrency Exchange Institutional Grade Cryptocurrency Exchange, built by traders for traders. Buy and sell BTC, ETH, USDT, DOGE. 10x Margin Trading and easy fiat deposits.
Upbit
upbit.com
Upbit is a South Korean cryptocurrency exchange founded in 2017. It is operated by Dunamu, which is one of the highest-valued startups in South Korea.