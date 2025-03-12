App store for web apps

Crowd Testing Tools
Top Crowd Testing Tools

Crowd Testing Tools, also known as crowdsourced testing, enable companies to test software, websites, and applications using a vast network of individual users. This software connects companies with a diverse group of test users, allowing them to access and test the software or applications on their own devices. In the digital age, crowd testing is invaluable due to its ability to generate highly diverse testing environments, as the crowd of users will naturally test across various device types and settings. Crowdsourced testing software is particularly beneficial for DevOps teams. It provides developers with direct feedback from users on software, websites, applications, and their target endpoints before the product is publicly released. Additionally, if the crowdsourced testing solution includes logging capabilities, developers can analyze these logs to diagnose any errors encountered during testing. This type of user testing can be conducted alongside test automation software and other testing tools. In essence, crowdsourced testing serves as an external form of peer code review, involving human evaluation rather than automated checks.

Prolific

Prolific

prolific.com

Prolific is a platform for researchers to collect high-quality data from a vetted pool of participants for academic and market research.

Synack

Synack

synack.com

Synack is a platform that provides on-demand penetration testing services to enhance security by identifying vulnerabilities through automated and human testing.

Global App Testing

Global App Testing

globalapptesting.com

Global App Testing connects developers with a global community of testers to provide comprehensive testing services for web and mobile applications.

YesWeHack

YesWeHack

yeswehack.com

YesWeHack connects organizations with cybersecurity experts to identify and resolve vulnerabilities through bug bounty programs and vulnerability disclosure management.

Bugcrowd

Bugcrowd

bugcrowd.com

Bugcrowd connects organizations with security researchers to identify and report vulnerabilities in software through crowdsourced testing and bug bounty programs.

BugBase

BugBase

bugbase.ai

BugBase is a platform for managing and tracking vulnerabilities, helping organizations identify and mitigate security threats through structured operations.

Lyssna

Lyssna

lyssna.com

Lyssna is a remote user research platform that enables companies to conduct tests, surveys, and interviews to understand their audience and improve user experiences.

Inspectiv

Inspectiv

inspectiv.com

Inspectiv is a platform that helps security teams identify and manage vulnerabilities efficiently through pentesting and bug bounty services.

Useberry

Useberry

useberry.com

Useberry is a usability testing platform that gathers user feedback on prototypes and websites, enabling teams to improve digital products based on user interactions.

Testlio

Testlio

testlio.com

Testlio is a software testing platform that combines manual and automated testing to help companies ensure product quality across devices, locations, and languages.

Intigriti

Intigriti

intigriti.com

Intigriti connects organizations with a community of security researchers to identify and report vulnerabilities, enhancing cybersecurity through collaborative testing programs.

UNGUESS

UNGUESS

unguess.io

UNGUESS is a crowdsourcing platform that enables effective testing and insights gathering for digital solutions through engagement with skilled testers.

