Top Crowd Testing Tools - Qatar

Useberry

useberry.com

Useberry is a one-stop product research platform to seamlessly gather user feedback and insights throughout the product development lifecycle. From initial ideas and designs to prototyping, and from website creation to refining information architecture, Useberry enables you to create user-validated digital products. Our mission at Useberry is to empower product teams with a robust, easy-to-use platform for conducting fast and efficient user testing studies. By offering an array of advanced analytical tools, we make it easier for you to integrate user insights into your design process and enhance the overall user experience. With Useberry, you can translate user feedback into actionable design strategies, meeting and exceeding user expectations. Adopted by global brands like Microsoft, Dell, Envato, and Accenture, Useberry is the go-to platform for UI/UX pioneers, agile product managers, innovative marketers, and proactive product teams. Key Features: 1. Seamless Integrations: Useberry integrates with leading prototyping platforms, including Figma, Adobe XD, ProtoPie, InVision, Marvel, and Sketch, providing a streamlined workflow that maximizes efficiency and promotes collaboration. 2. Usability Testing for Prototypes & Websites: Useberry offers diverse usability testing tools including Open Analytics, Single Tasks, and 5-Second tests among others. This allows for a more comprehensive understanding of your product's usability. 3. Information Architecture Studies: Through Card Sorting and Tree Testing, Useberry assists in organizing and structuring your website or app in a way that resonates with your users. 4. Participant Pool: Gain access to a diverse, vetted, and verified mix of consumers, professionals, and hard-to-reach audiences from 34 countries worldwide. Profiled on hundreds of attributes, to match even the most niche and demanding testing needs. 5. Sharing Link: Recruit your own participants easily, by sharing a link. Share it via email, and social media, or embed it on your website. Your audience, your choice. 6. Click Tracking: Get a graphical representation, including heatmaps, of every click or tap on your prototype and website. Analyze which elements of the UI your users engage with and make the right UX improvements. 7. Recordings: Watch every step of your user’s navigation & interactions, including mouse movement. Get back rich video insights capturing your user’s face, voice, and screen. 8. User Flows: Get a visualization of a user’s path from one screen to the next. Discover how your users behave and which screens they’re on when they decide to leave. 9. Surveys: Useberry provides the ability to conduct surveys, with single & multiple select choices, opinion scales, and open questions. 10. Metrics: Gain rich quantitative insights into user behavior with task completion rates, time on task, and misclick rates. With Useberry, you’re not just developing a product, you're crafting a user-centered digital experience that is tailored to your audience's needs, all while saving valuable time, effort, and resources.