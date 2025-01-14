App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top Crowd Testing Tools - Puerto Rico
Crowd Testing Tools, also known as crowdsourced testing, enable companies to test software, websites, and applications using a vast network of individual users. This software connects companies with a diverse group of test users, allowing them to access and test the software or applications on their own devices. In the digital age, crowd testing is invaluable due to its ability to generate highly diverse testing environments, as the crowd of users will naturally test across various device types and settings. Crowdsourced testing software is particularly beneficial for DevOps teams. It provides developers with direct feedback from users on software, websites, applications, and their target endpoints before the product is publicly released. Additionally, if the crowdsourced testing solution includes logging capabilities, developers can analyze these logs to diagnose any errors encountered during testing. This type of user testing can be conducted alongside test automation software and other testing tools. In essence, crowdsourced testing serves as an external form of peer code review, involving human evaluation rather than automated checks.
Submit New App
Prolific
prolific.com
Prolific is a platform that enables researchers to collect high-quality human-powered data at scale from a large, vetted pool of research participants and taskers. Using the Prolific platform researchers can target, contact and manage research participants from Prolific’s diverse, vetted and fairly-treated pool – to deliver world-changing research and the next generation of AI.
Synack
synack.com
The Premier Platform for On-Demand Security. PTaaS Penetration Testing as a Service. Offensive Security Testing that Improves Your Security Posture Over Time One platform, many uses. Expect strategic penetration testing that provides full control and visibility, reveals patterns and deficiencies in your security program, enables organizations to improve overall security posture and provides executive-level reporting for the leadership and the board of directors. Synack’s Smart Security Testing Platform includes automation and augmented intelligence enhancements for greater attack surface coverage, continuous testing, and higher efficiency, delivering more insights into the challenges you face. The platform seamlessly orchestrates the optimal combination of human testing talent and smart scanning on a 24/7/365 basis—all under your control. As always, Synack not only deploys the elite Synack Red Team (SRT) to test your asset, but now simultaneously deploys SmartScan or integration with your company's scanner application tool. Synack’s SmartScan Product harnesses Hydra, our Platform’s proprietary scanner, to continuously discover suspected vulnerabilities for the SRT who then triage for only best-in-class results. On top of this, we provide an additional level of testing rigor through crowd-led penetration tests where the SRT researchers proactively hunt for vulnerabilities and complete compliance checklists. Using their own tools and techniques, they provide unparalleled human creativity and rigor. While leveraging the Synack platform to perform high-level, automated assessments of all apps and incentivizing the Synack Red Team to continuously and creatively stay engaged, Synack offers a unique coupling of our human intelligence and artificial intelligence, resulting in the most effective, efficient crowdsourced penetration test on the market. Also, now available on FedRAMP and the Azure Marketplace: Synack Platform delivers Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS)
Useberry
useberry.com
Useberry is a one-stop product research platform to seamlessly gather user feedback and insights throughout the product development lifecycle. From initial ideas and designs to prototyping, and from website creation to refining information architecture, Useberry enables you to create user-validated digital products. Our mission at Useberry is to empower product teams with a robust, easy-to-use platform for conducting fast and efficient user testing studies. By offering an array of advanced analytical tools, we make it easier for you to integrate user insights into your design process and enhance the overall user experience. With Useberry, you can translate user feedback into actionable design strategies, meeting and exceeding user expectations. Adopted by global brands like Microsoft, Dell, Envato, and Accenture, Useberry is the go-to platform for UI/UX pioneers, agile product managers, innovative marketers, and proactive product teams. Key Features: 1. Seamless Integrations: Useberry integrates with leading prototyping platforms, including Figma, Adobe XD, ProtoPie, InVision, Marvel, and Sketch, providing a streamlined workflow that maximizes efficiency and promotes collaboration. 2. Usability Testing for Prototypes & Websites: Useberry offers diverse usability testing tools including Open Analytics, Single Tasks, and 5-Second tests among others. This allows for a more comprehensive understanding of your product's usability. 3. Information Architecture Studies: Through Card Sorting and Tree Testing, Useberry assists in organizing and structuring your website or app in a way that resonates with your users. 4. Participant Pool: Gain access to a diverse, vetted, and verified mix of consumers, professionals, and hard-to-reach audiences from 34 countries worldwide. Profiled on hundreds of attributes, to match even the most niche and demanding testing needs. 5. Sharing Link: Recruit your own participants easily, by sharing a link. Share it via email, and social media, or embed it on your website. Your audience, your choice. 6. Click Tracking: Get a graphical representation, including heatmaps, of every click or tap on your prototype and website. Analyze which elements of the UI your users engage with and make the right UX improvements. 7. Recordings: Watch every step of your user’s navigation & interactions, including mouse movement. Get back rich video insights capturing your user’s face, voice, and screen. 8. User Flows: Get a visualization of a user’s path from one screen to the next. Discover how your users behave and which screens they’re on when they decide to leave. 9. Surveys: Useberry provides the ability to conduct surveys, with single & multiple select choices, opinion scales, and open questions. 10. Metrics: Gain rich quantitative insights into user behavior with task completion rates, time on task, and misclick rates. With Useberry, you’re not just developing a product, you're crafting a user-centered digital experience that is tailored to your audience's needs, all while saving valuable time, effort, and resources.
Global App Testing
globalapptesting.com
Global App Testing is a crowdtesting solution that enables QA, product, UX, engineering, localization and digital teams to test their product and experience in over 189 countries with 90,000+ professionally vetted professionals who test using real devices in real environments on hundreds of device combinations. We'll test your software for access, translation quality, local and cultural nuances so you can get visibility in every market your live, or about to launch in. Hundreds of leading brands including Meta, Microsoft, Google, BBC and iHeartMedia rely on Global App Testing’s platform to improve their product quality at a speed that allows Agile and DevOps teams to release more regularly and get vital feedback to fix issues, or make critical improvements to the user journey.
Lyssna
lyssna.com
Lyssna (formally UsabilityHub) is a remote user research platform that allows companies to recruit, research, interview and understand their audiences so they can create better experiences. The best teams use Lyssna so they can deeply understand their audience and move in the right direction — faster.
UNGUESS
unguess.io
UNGUESS is the crowdsourcing platform for effective testing and real insights Launch effective testing. Engage a real crowd of skilled humans. Get powerful insights and answers at any time needed. With UNGUESS you have much more than a crowdtesting platform: it’s everything your digital solutions deserve, in one place.
Bugcrowd
bugcrowd.com
Bugcrowd is more than just a crowdsourced security company; we are a community of cybersecurity enthusiasts, united by a common purpose: to safeguard organizations from attackers. By connecting our customers with the right trusted hackers for their needs through our AI-powered platform, we empower them to take back control and stay ahead of even the most sophisticated threats. The Bugcrowd Security Knowledge Platform replaces the cost/complexity of multiple tools with a unified solution for crowdsourced pen testing as a service, managed bug bounty, managed vulnerability intake/disclosure, and attack surface management (a la carte pricing available) - with everything sharing the same infrastructure for scale, consistency, and efficiency. Bugcrowd has 10+ years of experience and 100s of customers in every industry, including OpenAI, National Australia Bank, Indeed, USAA, Twilio, and the US Department of Homeland Security.
Testlio
testlio.com
Testlio is a global software testing company with proven solutions in manual testing, test automation, and fused software testing. Our unique approach to testing combines humans and machines to help digital innovators deliver quality products at scale. In any location. On any device. In any language. Via any payment method. Our clients include the world’s leading global companies like Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Netflix, PayPal, Uber, Match, Wayfair and more. The most innovative and fastest growing firms in the world also partner with Testlio for their software testing including Away, BigCommerce, Clari, Strava, Thrive Market, and many more. From addressing complex challenges to delivering exceptional results, our AI-enhanced solutions offer you the flexibility, innovation, and proven quality needed to succeed: Test Automation: When you need performant, trustable, and broad automated testing coverage, Testlio is your partner. With a distributed real-device network, a sophisticated governance model, a transferable and standards-based framework, and a global team of quality engineers, Testlio provides the most flexible test automation solution available today. Our primary Test Automation techniques are Automated test development and Test automation management. Manual Testing: When your digital application, streaming event, localized experience, and/or payment system must operate flawlessly, Testlio is your choice. With coverage across 1,200+ devices, 400+ payment methods, 150+ countries, and 100+ languages, Testlio is the most proven solution for your most demanding of quality gate requirements. Our primary manual testing techniques are exploratory testing, scripted testing, smoke testing, and issue validation. Fuesd Software Testing: When your software release strategy calls for a combination of automated and manual testing, Testlio is uniquely equipped to deliver. By leveraging a signals-driven approach that enables AI and DevOps integrations and ensures testing work is matched to the right mix of humans and machines, Fused Software Testing proves to be the most innovative solution in the market. Helping QA leaders overcome challenges in quality, capacity, and on-time releases. To learn more visit: testlio.com
Intigriti
intigriti.com
Intigriti is a rapidly growing cybersecurity company specializing in crowdsourced security services to help organizations protect themselves from cybercrime and data breaches. Our industry-leading cybersecurity platform enables companies to tap into our global community of 70,000 security researchers, who use their unique expertise to find and report vulnerabilities to protect businesses. Intigriti is trusted by some of the biggest and most interesting companies globally, including Intel, Yahoo!, and Red Bull trust our platform to reduce the risk of cyber-attacks and data breaches. Our range of complementary security testing services helps companies keep their digital assets secure and reduce the risk of damage resulting from breaches. Our solutions span: - Bug Bounty - Vulnerability Disclosure Programs (VDP) - Hybrid Pentest - Live Hacking Events - Reward Services Founded in 2016, Intigriti now has a global team of 100+ employees globally
YesWeHack
yeswehack.com
Founded in 2015, YesWeHack is a global Bug Bounty and VDP Platform. YesWeHack offers companies an innovative approach to cybersecurity with Bug Bounty (pay-per-vulnerability discovered), connecting more than 45,000 cybersecurity experts (ethical hackers) across 170 countries with organisations to secure their exposed scopes and reporting vulnerabilities in their websites, mobile apps, infrastructure and connected devices. YesWeHack runs private (invitation based only) programs and public programs for hundreds of organisations worldwide in compliance with the strictest European regulations. In addition to the Bug Bounty platform, YesWeHack also offers: a creation and management solution for Vulnerability Disclosure Policy (VDP), a Pentest Management Platform, a learning platform for ethical hackers called Dojo and a training platform for educational institutions, YesWeHackEDU.
BugBase
bugbase.ai
BugBase is a Continuous Vulnerability Assessment Platform that conducts comprehensive security operations such as bug bounty programs and next-gen pentesting (VAPT) to assist startups and enterprises in effectively identifying, managing and mitigating vulnerabilities.
Inspectiv
inspectiv.com
Inspectiv's Pentesting and fully-managed Bug Bounty as a Service helps security teams discover impactful vulnerabilities before they're exploited without the complexity, cost, and hassle of traditional bug bounty and manual testing. The Inspectiv platform allows you to review prioritized vulnerability findings, filter out the noise, get the signal that matters to you, and seamlessly orchestrate your actions. Learn more at inspectiv.com.