App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top Crowd Testing Tools - Chile
Crowd Testing Tools, also known as crowdsourced testing, enable companies to test software, websites, and applications using a vast network of individual users. This software connects companies with a diverse group of test users, allowing them to access and test the software or applications on their own devices. In the digital age, crowd testing is invaluable due to its ability to generate highly diverse testing environments, as the crowd of users will naturally test across various device types and settings. Crowdsourced testing software is particularly beneficial for DevOps teams. It provides developers with direct feedback from users on software, websites, applications, and their target endpoints before the product is publicly released. Additionally, if the crowdsourced testing solution includes logging capabilities, developers can analyze these logs to diagnose any errors encountered during testing. This type of user testing can be conducted alongside test automation software and other testing tools. In essence, crowdsourced testing serves as an external form of peer code review, involving human evaluation rather than automated checks.
Submit New App
BugBase
bugbase.ai
BugBase is a Continuous Vulnerability Assessment Platform that conducts comprehensive security operations such as bug bounty programs and next-gen pentesting (VAPT) to assist startups and enterprises in effectively identifying, managing and mitigating vulnerabilities.
Prolific
prolific.com
Prolific is a platform that enables researchers to collect high-quality human-powered data at scale from a large, vetted pool of research participants and taskers. Using the Prolific platform researchers can target, contact and manage research participants from Prolific’s diverse, vetted and fairly-...
Synack
synack.com
The Premier Platform for On-Demand Security. PTaaS Penetration Testing as a Service. Offensive Security Testing that Improves Your Security Posture Over Time One platform, many uses. Expect strategic penetration testing that provides full control and visibility, reveals patterns and deficiencies in ...
Global App Testing
globalapptesting.com
Global App Testing is a crowdtesting solution that enables QA, product, UX, engineering, localization and digital teams to test their product and experience in over 189 countries with 90,000+ professionally vetted professionals who test using real devices in real environments on hundreds of device c...
Bugcrowd
bugcrowd.com
Bugcrowd is more than just a crowdsourced security company; we are a community of cybersecurity enthusiasts, united by a common purpose: to safeguard organizations from attackers. By connecting our customers with the right trusted hackers for their needs through our AI-powered platform, we empower t...
Lyssna
lyssna.com
Lyssna (formally UsabilityHub) is a remote user research platform that allows companies to recruit, research, interview and understand their audiences so they can create better experiences. The best teams use Lyssna so they can deeply understand their audience and move in the right direction — faste...
Useberry
useberry.com
Useberry is a one-stop product research platform to seamlessly gather user feedback and insights throughout the product development lifecycle. From initial ideas and designs to prototyping, and from website creation to refining information architecture, Useberry enables you to create user-validated ...
Inspectiv
inspectiv.com
Inspectiv's Pentesting and fully-managed Bug Bounty as a Service helps security teams discover impactful vulnerabilities before they're exploited without the complexity, cost, and hassle of traditional bug bounty and manual testing. The Inspectiv platform allows you to review prioritized vulnerabili...
YesWeHack
yeswehack.com
Founded in 2015, YesWeHack is a global Bug Bounty and VDP Platform. YesWeHack offers companies an innovative approach to cybersecurity with Bug Bounty (pay-per-vulnerability discovered), connecting more than 45,000 cybersecurity experts (ethical hackers) across 170 countries with organisations to se...
Intigriti
intigriti.com
Intigriti is a rapidly growing cybersecurity company specializing in crowdsourced security services to help organizations protect themselves from cybercrime and data breaches. Our industry-leading cybersecurity platform enables companies to tap into our global community of 70,000 security researcher...
Testlio
testlio.com
Testlio is a global software testing company with proven solutions in manual testing, test automation, and fused software testing. Our unique approach to testing combines humans and machines to help digital innovators deliver quality products at scale. In any location. On any device. In any language...
UNGUESS
unguess.io
UNGUESS is the crowdsourcing platform for effective testing and real insights Launch effective testing. Engage a real crowd of skilled humans. Get powerful insights and answers at any time needed. With UNGUESS you have much more than a crowdtesting platform: it’s everything your digital solutions de...