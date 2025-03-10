Top CRM Software

App store for web apps

CRM software, short for customer relationship management, is designed to effectively track and manage customer relationships. It serves as a comprehensive system for recording and organizing interactions between a business, its prospects, and its existing customers. This software consolidates essential customer data, including contact information, interaction history, and transaction summaries, into a centralized and up-to-date record. Primarily used in sales departments, CRM software acts as a central hub for salesforce automation (SFA). It can be seamlessly integrated with various other business applications, such as e-commerce platforms, marketing automation software, customer service software, and CPQ software. This integration ensures a synchronized and enhanced customer experience throughout the entire customer journey. Some CRM solutions offer a wide range of integrated customer-related functions, providing all-in-one functionality that includes marketing automation, help desk, e-commerce tools, ERP, project management, or website management. This comprehensive approach eliminates the need for additional solutions and is particularly beneficial for small and mid-market businesses. On the other hand, standalone CRM solutions primarily focus on sales-related functions, such as contact, account, and pipeline management, without extensive marketing, help desk, or other non-sales-related features.

Hubspot

Hubspot

hubspot.com

HubSpot is a CRM platform that integrates marketing, sales, and customer service tools to help businesses manage relationships and streamline operations.

ClickUp

ClickUp

clickup.com

ClickUp is a cloud-based productivity platform for managing projects, tasks, and team collaboration with tools like chat, Docs, and Gantt charts.

Zoho CRM

Zoho CRM

zoho.com

Zoho CRM is a customer relationship management tool that manages customer interactions, sales, and marketing within the Zoho ecosystem.

Salesforce

Salesforce

salesforce.com

Salesforce is a cloud-based CRM platform that helps businesses manage sales, marketing, customer service, and analytics, with customizable tools and automation features.

HighLevel

HighLevel

gohighlevel.com

HighLevel is a white-label sales and marketing platform for agencies, offering CRM, automation, communication tools, and website creation features.

Pipedrive

Pipedrive

pipedrive.com

Pipedrive is a sales-focused CRM tool that helps teams manage sales pipelines, track deals, automate workflows, and analyze sales performance.

Odoo

Odoo

odoo.com

Odoo is business management software that integrates various functions such as CRM, accounting, project management, and inventory into a unified ERP system.

ConnectWise Manage

ConnectWise Manage

connectwise.com

ConnectWise Manage is a cloud-based platform for technology companies to manage operations, including help desk, sales, and project management efficiently.

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Brevo is an integrated platform for customer support and marketing, combining email, live chat, and social media for streamlined communication and sales.

Bitrix24

Bitrix24

bitrix24.com

Bitrix24 is a cloud-based platform that offers CRM, project management, team collaboration, and website building tools for businesses to enhance efficiency.

Bigin

Bigin

bigin.com

Bigin is a simple CRM for small businesses that helps manage customer relationships, sales pipelines, and workflows, with mobile access and integration capabilities.

RingCentral

RingCentral

ringcentral.com

RingCentral is an omnichannel customer engagement app with voice, digital channels, AI options, and integrated workforce management and analytics.

Softr Studio

Softr Studio

softr.io

Softr Studio is a no-code platform for building custom applications and tools, integrating with Airtable and Google Sheets for enhanced collaboration and functionality.

Teamwork

Teamwork

teamwork.com

Teamwork is a project management app that helps organizations plan, track, and manage projects, offering tools for collaboration, task management, and workflow optimization.

BizSuite

BizSuite

bizsuite.com.ng

BizSuite is a cloud-based business management app that allows users to manage purchases, sales, inventory, and finances in one centralized platform.

Attio

Attio

attio.com

Attio is a customizable CRM platform that enables businesses to manage customer relationships, automate tasks, and streamline workflows through a user-friendly interface.

NetSuite

NetSuite

netsuite.com

NetSuite is a cloud-based ERP platform that integrates business operations, managing finances, inventory, and customer relations for organizations of all sizes.

Constant Contact

Constant Contact

constantcontact.com

Constant Contact provides email, social media, and event marketing tools for small businesses to manage digital marketing and customer engagement effectively.

ActiveCampaign

ActiveCampaign

activecampaign.com

ActiveCampaign is a marketing automation platform that helps businesses engage customers through personalized campaigns, CRM, and workflow automation.

Teamleader

Teamleader

teamleader.eu

Teamleader is a work management app that combines project management, CRM, and invoicing functions to help businesses organize work and track performance.

Podio

Podio

podio.com

Podio is a customizable collaboration platform that streamlines workflows, automates processes, and enhances productivity across various teams and industries.

SuiteDash

SuiteDash

suitedash.com

SuiteDash is a cloud-based platform for small to medium-sized businesses, integrating tools for project management, CRM, invoicing, and client portals to streamline operations.

LeadSquared

LeadSquared

leadsquared.com

LeadSquared is a CRM and marketing automation platform for SMBs, managing lead capture, sales analytics, and marketing campaigns in one place.

EngageBay

EngageBay

engagebay.com

EngageBay is an all-in-one CRM software for managing marketing, sales, and customer support, offering tools for automation, email marketing, and lead management.

Keap

Keap

keap.com

Keap is a CRM platform that automates sales and marketing processes, helping businesses manage leads, customer interactions, and performance analysis.

Freshsales

Freshsales

freshworks.com

Freshsales is a CRM platform that helps businesses manage sales operations, automate tasks, and enhance customer interactions through features like lead scoring and email marketing.

Deskera

Deskera

deskera.com

Deskera is an integrated ERP platform for SMBs that streamlines accounting, inventory, payroll, and sales across various sectors through a centralized management system.

Bloom

Bloom

bloom.io

Bloom is a business workspace that offers tools for managing client interactions, including forms, quotes, contracts, invoices, payments, and scheduling.

SendPulse

SendPulse

sendpulse.com

SendPulse is a marketing automation platform that enables businesses to manage email/SMS campaigns, chatbots, landing pages, and CRM for customer engagement and sales.

ConnectWise Home

ConnectWise Home

connectwise.com

ConnectWise Home is a central hub for IT service providers to manage operations, endpoint security, network monitoring, and automate tasks.

Copper

Copper

prosperworks.com

Copper is a CRM tool that integrates with Google Workspace to manage contacts, sales pipelines, and projects efficiently for service businesses.

Capsule

Capsule

capsulecrm.com

Capsule is a CRM app for small businesses to manage contacts, sales, and customer relationships with task management and project tools.

Zoho CRM Plus

Zoho CRM Plus

zoho.com

Zoho CRM Plus is a unified customer relationship management platform that integrates sales, marketing, and support teams for effective customer engagement and collaboration.

SaleSmartly

SaleSmartly

salesmartly.com

SaleSmartly is an omni-channel customer communication platform that integrates multiple messaging services for efficient support and collaboration.

Planfix

Planfix

planfix.com

Planfix is a versatile platform for managing business processes, offering tools for project management, CRM, task automation, and real-time communication across organizations.

Kylas

Kylas

kylas.io

Kylas is a sales CRM app for small and growing businesses to manage leads, deals, and data analytics, streamlining sales processes and improving productivity.

Refrens

Refrens

refrens.com

Refrens ABC helps capture and manage leads, track sales activities, communicate via email and WhatsApp, and easily send quotes and invoices.

Accelo

Accelo

accelo.com

Accelo is a cloud-based platform for managing client work, projects, and finances in professional services, streamlining workflows and improving efficiency.

Salesflare

Salesflare

salesflare.com

Salesflare is a CRM tool for small businesses that automates sales data entry, integrates with email platforms, and provides sales analytics and pipeline visualization.

Snov.io

Snov.io

snov.io

Snov.io is a sales automation platform for lead generation, email verification, and outreach, helping businesses manage contacts and campaigns efficiently.

Less Annoying CRM

Less Annoying CRM

lessannoyingcrm.com

Less Annoying CRM is a user-friendly contact management system for small businesses to manage contacts, track leads, and automate follow-ups.

Salesmate

Salesmate

salesmate.io

Salesmate is a flexible CRM solution for managing sales, marketing, and customer service tasks, featuring automation, multichannel communication, and customizable reporting.

Canopy

Canopy

canopytax.com

Canopy is a cloud-based software for accounting firms that simplifies client management, tax workflows, document handling, and billing in one platform.

Vtiger

Vtiger

vtiger.com

Vtiger is a cloud-based CRM solution that helps businesses manage sales, marketing, and customer service activities efficiently with features like lead management and automation.

Floww.ai

Floww.ai

floww.ai

Floww.ai is a sales software suite for B2C and B2B2C businesses, offering CRM, analytics, and automation tools for efficient sales management.

Leadsales

Leadsales

leadsales.io

Leadsales is a CRM that centralizes chats from WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram, automating lead management for sales and customer service teams.

Insightly

Insightly

insightly.com

Insightly is a CRM platform that helps businesses manage customer relationships, sales pipelines, and marketing workflows, integrating with various tools for efficiency.

Agile CRM

Agile CRM

agilecrm.com

Agile CRM is a customer relationship management app that integrates sales tracking, marketing automation, and customer service features for small to midsize businesses.

Recruit CRM

Recruit CRM

recruitcrm.io

Recruit CRM is a cloud-based applicant tracking system for recruitment agencies, offering tools for managing candidates, clients, and job postings efficiently.

Method CRM

Method CRM

method.me

Method:CRM is a client relationship management app that integrates with QuickBooks to sync data and automate workflows for small to medium-sized accounting firms.

NeoDove

NeoDove

neodove.com

NeoDove is a telecalling dialer and CRM that helps businesses manage customer interactions and data efficiently to improve communication and business performance.

SalesBoss

SalesBoss

salesboss.ai

SalesBoss is a software platform that helps local businesses manage sales, marketing, and communications through automation and data analytics.

Coretal

Coretal

coretal.co

Coretal is a business management platform that streamlines project management, invoicing, CRM, and task tracking to enhance productivity and organization.

Mekari Qontak

Mekari Qontak

qontak.com

Mekari Qontak is a customer service management platform that centralizes communication across multiple channels for efficient customer engagement and support.

Nimble

Nimble

nimble.com

Nimble is a CRM tool that helps teams manage client information with customizable records and Kanban workflows, integrating with Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace.

Amwork

Amwork

amwork.com

Amwork is a platform for businesses to create custom workspaces that streamline processes like CRM, project management, and HR without needing coding skills.

OnePage CRM

OnePage CRM

onepagecrm.com

OnePageCRM is a user-friendly sales CRM for small and medium businesses, focusing on lead management, follow-ups, and organizing sales communications.

eWay-CRM

eWay-CRM

eway-crm.com

eWay-CRM is a CRM add-on for Microsoft Outlook that manages contacts, projects, and deals directly from your inbox.

VBOUT

VBOUT

vbout.com

VBOUT is a marketing platform that automates and centralizes tasks like social media management, email campaigns, landing page creation, and analytics for businesses and agencies.

