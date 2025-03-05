Find the right software and services.
CRM software, short for customer relationship management, is designed to effectively track and manage customer relationships. It serves as a comprehensive system for recording and organizing interactions between a business, its prospects, and its existing customers. This software consolidates essential customer data, including contact information, interaction history, and transaction summaries, into a centralized and up-to-date record. Primarily used in sales departments, CRM software acts as a central hub for salesforce automation (SFA). It can be seamlessly integrated with various other business applications, such as e-commerce platforms, marketing automation software, customer service software, and CPQ software. This integration ensures a synchronized and enhanced customer experience throughout the entire customer journey. Some CRM solutions offer a wide range of integrated customer-related functions, providing all-in-one functionality that includes marketing automation, help desk, e-commerce tools, ERP, project management, or website management. This comprehensive approach eliminates the need for additional solutions and is particularly beneficial for small and mid-market businesses. On the other hand, standalone CRM solutions primarily focus on sales-related functions, such as contact, account, and pipeline management, without extensive marketing, help desk, or other non-sales-related features.
ClickUp
clickup.com
ClickUp is an all-in-one productivity platform. It’s the hub where teams come together to plan, organize, and collaborate on work using tasks, Docs, Chat, Goals, Whiteboards, and more. Easily customized with just a few clicks, ClickUp lets teams of all types and sizes deliver work more effectively, boosting productivity to new heights.
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow. With Marketing Hub, all your marketing tools and data are on one easy-to-use, powerful platform. You’ll save valuable time and get all the context you need to provide a personalized experience that attracts and converts the right customers at scale. Plus, marketers can keep data at the center of everything they do because Marketing Hub is built as part of the HubSpot CRM platform. When using the full CRM platform, marketers can achieve unparalleled alignment with sales to prove ROI and validate investments. Whether it’s strategies, services, or software — HubSpot allows you to scale your company, not complexity. HubSpot has everything you need to grow better.
Zoho CRM
zoho.com
Run your entire business with Zoho's suite of online productivity tools and SaaS applications. Over 50 million users trust us worldwide.Try our Forever Free Plan!
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and application development. In 2020, Fortune magazine ranked Salesforce at number six on its 'List of Top 100 companies to work for', based on an employee survey of satisfaction.
Planfix
planfix.com
The Planfix platform allows organizations to manage their entire business online. Regardless of company size and industry, Planfix has something to offer as an excellent project and work management tool. With Planfix, your company gets a fully customizable management system, from process design to appearance. The integrated Planfix platform allows users to manage tasks and projects, CRM, sales, marketing, production, logistics, support services, finance, and human resources all at once. Data transfer between teams is seamless — for example, transactions during the implementation stage become projects, which are then transferred to support. Flexible access settings allow users to view only the information they need to remain productive at work, while managers can view the entire business process. No programming is needed to configure and control various business processes within a company. The platform offers a wide range of powerful features, including project management, client accounting, task management, online Gantt charts, email integration, calendars, event chronicles in real time, analytics and reporting, connecting external users, linking accounts, and much more. Whether you’re a newbie or a tech-savvy user, Planfix will be a perfect fit. Experienced users will find features in Planfix that aren’t available in other services and systems. These features include extensive customization, advanced automation of complex business processes, and flexible project building. Alternatively, ready-to-use configurations and automated procedures facilitate onboarding and implementation. We believe that Planfix is suitable for private businesses, nonprofits, public organizations, and any other group working towards a common goal. More than 68,000 users use Planfix to automate business workflows in over 7,000 companies.
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra features and services. The source code for the framework and core ERP modules is curated by the Belgium-based Odoo S.A.
HighLevel
gohighlevel.com
HighLevel is a white-label sales & marketing platform for digital agencies and consultants. Functionality includes CRM with SmartLists, Email, 2-way SMS, Consolidated SMS/Messenger/Instagram DM/Whatsapp/GMB Chat, Outbound Calling, Call Tracking, Call Recording, Power Dialer, Form Builder, Survey Builder, Funnel Builder, Website Builder, Online Scheduling, Workflow Automation, Reporting, Webhooks, and more! Agency accounts include unlimited sub (location) accounts for your clients that can be cloned to speed up setups. Bring your own Twilio & SMTP credentials to power your account, giving you access to wholesale rates on email, phone call, and sms. Start with a 14 day free trial!
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
SendPulse is a multi-channel marketing automation platform for multifaceted business promotion and customer retention. SendPulse allows you to send email and SMS campaigns, work with clients using chatbots for Telegram, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram, and create landing pages in just 15 minutes. SendPulse also offers a platform for creating online courses. You can easily track all of your marketing activities and client information with SendPulse’s free CRM.
EngageBay
engagebay.com
EngageBay is world's #1 affordable all-in-one marketing, sales, and support CRM software supporting over 29500 growing companies around the world. EngageBay helps companies to acquire, engage, nurture web visitors and convert them to happy customers and grow their business 5x and more. EngageBay offers a slew of features including: - Simple and powerful All-in-One CRM - Easy to use marketing automation software - Email marketing - Free Live Chat Software - Powerful helpdesk software - Email Sequences - Landing Pages - Web Forms to capture online leads - 360 Degree Customer View across marketing, sales and support departments - Appointment Scheduling Software - Contact Management Software - Free CRM software and many more.
NetHunt
nethunt.com
NetHunt is a sales automation tool that literally lives inside your Gmail and other Google Workspace apps. It helps sales teams manage leads, nurture customer relations, monitor sales progress, and close more deals. MORE ABOUT NETHUNT CRM 🙂 Organize your customer base Use core CRM features in NetHunt to organize your customer base in the most efficient way. ✓ Say goodbye to tedious data entry forever. ✓ Use NetHunt’s duplicate prevention feature to keep your data clean at all times. ✓ The required fields feature watches over your data to make sure you’ve got what you need. ✓ Your customer base is securely stored in one place, protected from leaks or prying eyes by proper access management. 📞 Capture new leads through multiple channels NetHunt CRM is integrated with multiple tools that allows you to get new leads from different sources and store communication within CRM records. ✓ Create new leads from inbound and outbound calls ✓ Turn website chats into new leads ✓ Get new leads from social media platforms ✓ Add new leads to CRM from messengers ✓ Capture leads from custom web forms 📋 Segment leads and customers base Break down your customer base into targeted segments to send personalized pitches by using various macros - job title, need, company size and more. ✓ Use custom filters and views to segment your contacts. ✓ Save an unlimited number of segments for yourself or share them with the team. ✓ Have these segments updated automatically when new users match certain parameters. 💲 Build sales pipeline Turn contacts into leads and push them down the beautiful, functional pipeline. ✓ Add new deals, their value, probability of closing and expected close date. ✓ Track deals progress through the pipeline stages. ✓ Know revenue stuck at every stage of the pipeline ✓ Spot blocked leads and how to push them towards purchase. ✓ Create one or several custom pipelines for your products and services. ✓ Build forecasts you can trust. ⭕ Manage Tasks Organize your workday and manage the workload of your team. All within Gmail. ✓ Manage Tasks and collaborate with your team inside Gmail. ✓ Assign Tasks automatically by certain criteria or round-robin algorithm. ✓ Link Tasks to emails and CRM records. ✓ Receive daily Tasks Digest to plan your day. 🤖 Automate sales processes in Gmail NetHunt CRM allows users to automate the entire sales process – from lead capture to deals’ pipeline stage to notifications. ✓ Capture leads from different sources and add them in your CRM. ✓ Assign managers to leads and set up personalised auto-replies. ✓ Prioritise leads automatically depending on their behaviour ✓ Set sequences to nurture leads. ✓ Automatically link email conversations, chats, calls to CRM profiles. ✓ Have an algorithm move a lead to the next pipeline stage based on the lead’s response. ✓ Create automatic tasks for the team. ✓ Set notifications to the team when important changes happen in the pipeline. ✓ Automate data entry. ✉️ Email automation ✓ Create personal and shared email templates in Gmail. ✓ Write repetitive emails easily and quickly. ✓ Personalize email templates with custom fields. ✓ Use email templates in daily email correspondence, email campaigns or automated email sequences. 📩 Email tracking Track your email opens and clicks in Gmail. ✓ Know if, when, and how often the receiver views your emails in real-time. ✓ Know when people open your emails to provide insights for your team. ✓ Prioritise leads based on how many times they open emails or click on the links. ✓ Use email tracking for regular emails, email campaigns and automated email sequences. 🔁 Email campaigns Send email campaigns and follow-up campaigns in Gmail. ✓ Send email campaigns to custom segments or all of your customer base. ✓ Set follow-up emails to previous email campaigns. ✓ Monitor campaigns stats: opens, clicks, unsubscribes, bounces, and replies. ✓ Send email campaigns via Gmail, NetHunt SMTP or your own SMTP server. 📊 Sales reporting Track key business metrics and team performance with reports in NetHunt CRM. ✓ Track the effectiveness of the entire team and every manager separately – the number of sent emails, presentations made, calls made, etc. ✓ Analyze business growth compared to previous periods – the number of closed deals as well as revenue generated. ✓ Analyze revenue by breaking it down by a manager, by a certain product, by country, etc. ✓ Track your quota attainment. ✓ Analyze the reasons for losing deals. ✓ Build a sales forecast you can trust.
Pipedrive
pipedrive.com
Every company needs the right tools to blossom. To scale your business, you need software that’s accessible, offers the right functionality, is quick to master and highlights key opportunities. Pipedrive is a sales-focused CRM (customer relationship management) tool that teams of all sizes love using. With 100,000+ paying customers spanning 179 countries, sales teams are drawn in by our CRM's simple yet powerful design that prioritizes usability. When using Pipedrive, nothing falls through the cracks, allowing your team to spend less time filing and more time selling, with a CRM software that's both agile and powerful. Pipedrive is designed to help small businesses grow. For over ten years, we’ve been committed to building the best CRM – a CRM by and for salespeople. The result is an easy-to-use, effective sales tool that centralizes your data, helping you visualize your entire sales process and win more deals.
RingCentral
ringcentral.com
RingCentral Contact Center is an omnichannel customer engagement solution with voice and 30+ digital channels, advanced AI options for self-service such as bots, proactive outreach tools, and Intelligent Virtual Agents that understand customer intent. It offers over 300 prebuilt integrations (including leading CRMs) and a fully integrated, AI-powered workforce engagement management and analytics solution. RingCentral Contact Center is tightly integrated with the RingCentral MVP solution, offering customers the benefits of enterprise-grade voice infrastructure and integrated unified communications that enable seamless cross-functional collaboration.
Coretal
coretal.co
Helping you save time, money and frustration with Coretal. Streamline your processes with the core business management platform. Coretal - coretal.co - is the innovative all-in-one platform to run your business from; including project management, invoicing, proposals, CRM, support and ticketing, calendar, scheduling and much more. We're building the go-to platform for your core business needs. Saving you time, money and stress. Always have an overview of your business with our dashboard and widgets. Boards - Flexible. Customisable. Powerful. Create, set-up and manage Boards your way. Task Boards, project Boards, Boards to track processes. Boards to manage staff. Boards for any solution, or problem. Link Boards to projects. Have independent Boards. Really the choice is yours Projects - Follow projects all in one place with briefs, tasks, timelines, time tracking, conversations, decisions, invoices, proposals and contracts together. Invoices - Send, track and get paid using our invoices feature. People - Save contacts and keep a track of your interaction and communications with them.
Accelo
accelo.com
Accelo is used and loved by professional service businesses around the world to manage their client work, profitably. The end-to-end cloud-based platform manages all aspects of client work delivery, from prospect to payment, including sales, projects, tickets, retainers, timesheets, resourcing and more, regardless of where you are. With an emphasis on time and money, the client work management platform gives you a holistic view of your most up-to-date business data and financial performance. Having client communications, activities and work centralized in a single platform, you always know where things are without having to ask for a status update. Accelo streamlines workflows and increases efficiency across the business and teams to enhance visibility and coordination, helping leaders to run the business and professionals to focus on the most important work. By harnessing powerful automation, managers are enabled to deliver projects on-time and within budget with ease. Accelo's up-to-date and secure analytics gives leaders the confidence to make smart decisions, ensuring the growth and prosperity of the business.
ActiveCampaign
activecampaign.com
ActiveCampaign for Marketing connects every tool and channel you use in your business to engage customers at every state of the customer lifecycle. Harness data from email marketing, social media, digital advertising, and your website, to tailor personalized touchpoints with your contacts – ensuring your marketing is effective, engaging, and memorable without costing you time. We put automation to work for you so you can focus on the personal touches that set your business apart, and ensure that you haven’t missed a step with any of your customers. What are some of the things you can do with ActiveCampaign? -Automate personalized experiences across all your customer touchpoints -Track buyer preferences, behavior, and many custom attributes across the entire customer lifecycle for deeper segmentation and more effective outreach -Customize sends based on almost any parameter, so your messages are always targeted for the right audience -Use data from the entire customer lifecycle to choose the best content, send time, and delivery channel for each customer -Create entirely customized campaigns with minimal effort, then improve your send strategy in real time based on customer behaviors -Replicate the 1-1 personal experience for every customer, no matter how big your business gets
Apptivo
apptivo.com
Apptivo is a cloud platform of integrated business apps designed for companies of all shapes and sizes. It allows you to manage nearly any business task using Apptivo's apps, from sales and marketing to billing and support, and everything in between. With Apptivo, there is no per-app pricing; you get access to the entire platform starting at just $10 monthly per user. Whether you use Apptivo for a single app or to manage your entire business, it will deliver incredible value to the organization. Its apps cover the complete customer life cycle: * Marketing: Create targeted lists of contacts, build and deliver email campaigns, and track analytics. * Sales: Complete CRM capability with robust contact management, sales pipeline, automation, and reporting. * Help Desk: A powerful ticketing system with email integration, web portal, and time tracking. * Project Management: Manage project schedules via Gantt charts, track time and milestones, and invoice for effort spent. * Field Service: Work order assignment and dispatching, mobile photo, time, and materials capture, and billing. * Quoting and Billing: Build professional quotes and email them to your customer with integrated billing and recurring invoice capabilities. * Order Management: Turn quotes into orders, track inventory and shipments, and bill the customer for your product. * Procurement and Supply Chain: Manage vendors, track purchase orders and invoicing, and manage inventory. Apptivo is used by hundreds of thousands of businesses from 193 countries around the world and can accommodate independent consultants up to billion-dollar enterprises. The flexibility of Apptivo is one of its three primary differentiators: Affordability, Flexibility, and Capability. With its entire suite of business apps available for a single price, it offers rich and powerful features across a wide set of apps that provide unparalleled capability for their value, with best-in-class configuration capabilities that make the system flexible for any type of business.
VBOUT
vbout.com
VBOUT is an AI-powered marketing platform trusted by 1000’s of businesses worldwide to automate and centralize their marketing while delivering engaging, personalized experiences to their audiences. Agencies and partners use VBOUT directly or through a white label setup to build custom plans, manage sub-accounts and share assets from one client account to many. With VBOUT, you can: * Manage all your social media from one place. * Engage with your customers by creating and sending winning email campaigns. * Design stunning, personalized and dynamic landing pages with no coding. * Create automations with an intuitive visual builder. * Nurture leads from click to close - and beyond. * Grow and maintain your audience lists easily. * Track and analyze all your marketing activities on a customizable dashboard. The platform has easy drag-and-drop landing pages and forms, an intuitive visual automation builder, social media management, email marketing tools and a growing library of pre-built templates for a broad range of marketing campaigns. In-depth, native analytics and lead tracking provide marketers a full view of their pipeline, list engagement and campaign performance. Growing businesses and agencies trust VBOUT’s flexible platform and award-winning, free premium support to help them attract the right customers, convert more visitors into customers, and run complete marketing campaigns in one easy-to-use platform.
Bitrix24
bitrix24.com
Bitrix24 is software that helps companies and entrepreneurs increase their efficiency internally and externally. Our platform offers CRM, Contact Centre, Website builder, Online shop, Marketing campaigns, and other sales tools. In addition, there are safe intranet, task and project management, real-time file sharing and storing, communications tools, and organization. HR essentials and AI are built into the Bitrix24 structure. Bitrix24 is an initiative of Bitrix, Inc. initiative launched as a cloud-based service in April 2012. Now it is available in the cloud and on-premise. In 2024 our company has more than 12 million organizations. Bitrix24 takes pride in serving customers from small organizations to Fortune 500 companies.
Snov.io
snov.io
Snov.io is everything you need to grow your business! With its award-winning tools for lead generation, email verification, automated email outreach, email warm-up, and customer management, you can automate and accelerate your sales at scale.
Scoro
scoro.com
Scoro is a comprehensive work management software specifically designed to cater to the unique needs of service businesses that have grown weary of dealing with disjointed systems, unpredictable workloads, and shrinking profit margins. With its powerful features and intuitive interface, Scoro aims to streamline and optimize the entire workflow of agencies, consultancies, and other professional service businesses, providing them with a unified platform to manage all aspects of their operations, from quote to cash. By consolidating essential functions such as project management, time tracking, collaboration, invoicing, and reporting into a single solution, Scoro eliminates the hassle of switching between different tools and brings coherence to the work process. It enables businesses to gain better control over their projects, allocate resources efficiently, and monitor progress in real time, thereby enhancing productivity and ensuring timely project delivery. Scoro's data-driven insights and analytics empower businesses to make informed decisions, identify areas for improvement, and drive overall growth and profitability. In a world where service businesses face increasing complexity and competition, Scoro stands as a reliable ally, offering a holistic solution to optimize operations, improve profitability, and drive long-term success.
Teamwork
teamwork.com
Teamwork is a world-leading project management platform designed for organizations to freely plan, track, manage, and deliver various complex projects. Trusted by more than 20,000 businesses and 6,000 agencies across the globe. The team continuously works with customers by offering the most advanced product management platform on the market. Whether you are a company owner, team lead, project manager, or individual contributor, Teamwork equips you with all the tools to seamlessly manage daily activities. The app offers the features needed to collaborate with colleagues on projects, maintain a holistic view of workflows, manage tasks, track resources, log time, and, most importantly, deliver projects on time.
Insightly
insightly.com
Insightly is the modern, affordable CRM that teams love. It’s easy to use, simple to customize, and scales with companies as they grow, solving common pain points that legacy CRMs can't. Insightly helps teams build and convert sales pipeline, increase productivity, and build lasting customer relationships. Centralize and manage all your customer, sales, and business data—leads, contacts, emails, events, quotes, projects, tasks, opportunities, and business reports—in one easy-to-use, flexible and secure CRM that scales with your business. Increase sales efficiency and transparency with Insightly’s enterprise-grade Products, Price books, and Quotes (PPQ) capabilities. Quickly search, track, and manage millions of distinct products and services right inside the Insightly platform. Connect products and services to individual opportunities, eliminating human errors, bottlenecks, and inconsistencies. With Insightly’s PPQ, your field teams can generate custom quotes, contracts, and proposals for their opportunities with just a few clicks. Enjoy complete control and visibility into what you sell, to whom, when, and at what price. Use Insightly’s custom objects and apps to tailor workflows and processes to your unique business needs and preferences, ensuring high adoption and satisfaction. Use AppConnect to integrate Insightly with more than 500 popular apps. Insightly’s native CRM integrations include: Gmail Google Workspace & Google Apps Google Drive Quickbooks Online Xero Slack Dropbox Box MailChimp Evernote Zapier Facebook Lead Ads And more... Manage everything on the go with award-winning mobile applications for both Android and iOS. Scan business cards and upload all information in one click, update projects and records in real time, and enable your field team to create and update opportunities right at the client's location. Powerful in any vertical, Insightly CRM customers can add companion products for marketing automation, customer service, and integrations in the same platform.
Keap
keap.com
Keap is an all-in-one CRM and sales & marketing automation platform designed to grow your business. With Keap, you'll easily capture, organize, track, and nurture all of your leads to increase sales and revenue. To ensure your success, Keap also offers expert coaching, in-depth training, outstanding support, and a dedicated community of entrepreneurs.
Teamleader
teamleader.eu
Teamleader removes the daily hassle of running a business. Our work management software lets you sell, bill and organise work in one place. By centralizing all this information, you stop the chaos of info being spread over different inboxes, Excel sheets and tools. You get a perfect overview of ongoing sales opportunities, projects and payments, and a deep insight into how your business is really performing. More than 60.000 people stay in control of their work every day with our work management solutions. From IT agencies and digital marketers all the way to plumbers and construction companies. Ready for more business and less hassle?
User.com
user.com
User.com is an all-in-one Marketing Automation platform aimed at boosting engagement and improving conversion by using a single data source for your customers. Reach clients through a wide range of communication channels: email, live chat, chatbot, push notifications, dynamic page content, and many more - all available in one place. Interested in Marketing Automation? Grab our free 14-day trial with no upfront payment: http://bit.ly/2wrc3Ax We offer various integrations - Easily connect to Google Tag Manager, Zapier, Segment, Google Analytics, Wordpress, Magento, PrestaShop, JavaScript, CSV, Gmail, Freshmail, Email Labs, plus a range of many more! For a full list see our integrations page here: http://bit.ly/38Dsxn2 As a real-time customer and engagement tool for small and large businesses alike, User.com has been designed to maximize conversion rates and grow user satisfaction. With intuitive drag & drop tools, you can build marketing automation processes, marketing campaigns and create automated action paths that will continuously engage your customers. Use Triggers, Conditions, and Actions to deliver personalized messages to your users at the right time. We understand how important it is to have ongoing engagement with your users in real-time - With the integration of our live chat tool, you can connect in real-time and worldwide. All conversations are stored and connected. Lookup at anytime the latest messages - and send the updates to users via email with simple connections between them.
Knack
knack.com
Knack has been a pioneer in the No Code space for over a decade with over 5000 customers from SMBs to the largest Enterprises in the Fortune 500. Knack empowers everyday innovators to easily overcome critical business challenges. By leveraging Knack’s intuitive no-code platform and expert builder network, teams can quickly build custom applications that collect and manage data, automate processes and move workflows online. This saves you time as business builders can create and modify workflows and are empowered to solve their own challenges. Knack helps solve a variety of functional use cases such as customer and vendor portals, custom CRM and Project Management apps, LMS systems, invoicing and contracts management, logistics and supply chain, airline scheduling, member directories and volunteer management, real estate and tenant management, Healthcare (HIPAA), apps for State and Local government communications, and more. Knack helps non-programmers easily build beautiful, data-driven web apps. Data can be imported from spreadsheets and converted to an online database. Tools like search, forms, and tables are used to build web apps that work with the data. We offer special editions for Healthcare (HIPAA), Government (GovCloud), and SOC2 compliance. Apps can be published to any site and adapt to the surrounding design. Multiple versions can be published to different sites and for different audiences. Developers can extend these apps with a RESTful API, custom CSS, and JS event handlers.
SEO CRM
seocrm.com
SEOCRM.com is specially designed for Digital Marketing Agencies. It offers all in one platform where you can manage your seo, ppc, web design and development and other projects, manage sales, customer relationship invoices and billings and overall support.
Snapforce CRM
snapforce.com
Snapforce CRM is a software for small and mid sized business that provides Telephony fucntionality, and the only CRM on the market that provides a Virtual PBX Phone System as a standard module for all new customers.
Refrens
refrens.com
Refrens ABC is the simplest way to capture, manage, track, and convert leads in one place. 1. Capture leads automatically with lead capture & website contact forms 2. Manage leads across multiples sales pipelines 3. Assign right leads to right sales executives & track their activity 4. Communicate with leads over email & WhatsApp 5. Get sales person-wise detailed reporting & future revenue potential 6. Send Quotations, Invoices, Sales Orders in a few clicks 7. And more things to simplify your sales workflow...
Pega
pega.com
Pega is a powerful low-code platform that builds agility into the world’s leading organizations so they can adapt to change. Clients use our AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges – from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we’ve built our scalable and flexible architecture to help people focus on what matters most, so they can meet today’s customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow.
Kylas
kylas.io
Kylas Sales CRM helps growing businesses streamline sales efforts. It is intuitive & has a full stack of features. Try free for 15 days!
Zoho CRM Plus
zoho.com
Zoho CRM Plus is a unified CX platform that empowers your sales, marketing, and support teams to work as one, on a single interface.
Vtiger
vtiger.com
Vtiger is a leading Cloud CRM solution architected on an industry leading Open Source Core. Trusted by over 300,000 companies to drive their core sales, marketing and support functions. Vtiger has been consistently recognised as a leader in the CRM space by top review sites. With the new Vtiger Cloud CRM V9, companies get access to AI/ML powered enterprise grade CRM capabilities at a fraction of the cost. Empower your team to deliver outstanding customer experiences across the entire customer purchase journey with Vtiger. Sign up for a no obligation 15 day free-trial to test drive the platform. Vtiger’s mission is to build software that gives customer-facing teams at small- and medium-sized businesses the ability to create fruitful and enduring relationships with customers. Vtiger CRM provides you a 360-degree view of all your customer information in one place and helps you optimize your sales, support, and marketing touch-points with real-time actions and conversational Insights. Vtiger CRM helps teams create delightful experiences across the entire customer lifecycle - AI-powered CRM and robust automation tools help sales teams to focus on the right deals and deliver growth. With Vtiger, get a unified CRM to break silos and get marketing, sales, and support on the same page with a single source of truth. Deliver exceptional customer experience and support by engaging with your customers across multiple channels. Manage your work on the go with our mobile applications for both Android and iOS.
Thryv
thryv.com
Thryv is an all-in-one small business management software that helps you streamline your business so you can get back to the things you love. Small business owners communicate better, solve more business challenges and get more organized with Thryv. Partner with Thryv to surpass your customers’ expectations and fortify your online presence, all from a single login. Thryv includes our best-in-class support, available anytime, 24/7, with experts who understand the goals and unique needs of small business owners. Thryv handles: * Customer communications * Estimates, invoicing and payments * Appointment scheduling * Reputation management * Social media management and more! Thryv automates tasks and puts customers at the center of your business, with one easy-to-use software, making it easy to reach more customers, stay organized, get paid faster and automatically generate reviews. Thryv makes it easy for customers to: * Find you online through ratings and reviews, social presence and accurate search results. * Interact easily and instantly, receive reminders, send texts and emails and schedule appointments. * Pay you effortlessly, receive receipts instantly, know it’s safe and secure and choose how to pay. * Stay engaged with automated messages that ask them back, stay in touch and request reviews. Thryv’s award-winning software is helping over 45,000 businesses across the US, Canada and Australia transform how they do business and manage their customers.
Simply CRM
simply-crm.com
Gain more customers, optimize your business and earn more money - with Simply CRM. It's the CRM that you will actually use: Easy-to-use, with visual overviews. All-in-one platform - including CRM, Helpdesk, Financial & Project Management. Also, we are offering free support 24/7 (your local language!). You can have a FREE trial without registering a credit card as well :) Write to us at [email protected] for any queries.
Brevo
brevo.com
In today's competitive business landscape, providing exceptional customer service is paramount for building a thriving brand. With Conversations by Brevo, you can elevate your customer support to new heights while boosting sales and cultivating lasting customer relationships. Our powerful, all-in-one platform empowers your team to deliver top-notch support and streamline your customer service operations. Real talk, in real-time Conversations integrate email, live chat, and social media channels like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. No more tab-shuffling or copy-pasting. Centralize all customer interactions in one convenient feed. Convert visitors into customers and unlock the revenue growth Engage prospective customers with our live chat widget and chatbots, ensuring they convert before leaving your site. Retain and nurture existing customers to maximize revenue in today's competitive landscape. Efficiency at your fingertips Save time with canned responses featuring up-to-date variables. Build a comprehensive help center to address FAQs and reduce repetitive inquiries. Leverage self-service and automation tools for more meaningful conversations. Use the Brevo Conversations mobile app for Android or iOS on the go. Seamless Integration and Data Consolidation Conversations by Brevo seamlessly integrates across Brevo products and beyond, providing you with a unified customer command center. Effortlessly manage your marketing funnels and more with deep integrations with WordPress, Shopify, WooCommerce, and others. Streamline shipping, returns, reviews, loyalty programs, and other essential business functions. Gain a comprehensive view of each customer by collecting and consolidating all relevant data in one place. Join 500,000+ businesses that have chosen Brevo and experience the power and simplicity of Conversations by Brevo. Whether you're a small business or an enterprise, we have tailored plans to meet your needs.
Podio
podio.com
Progress Podio is a flexible, custom collaboration database that enables you to accelerate and simplify your work. An all-in-one solution to accelerate productivity, digitize essential processes, streamline data collection, and automate document workflows in one secure tool. Progress Podio can automate, operationalize, and secure important business and document processes that reduces manual work and increases efficiency. Transform how work is done with versatile forms, powerful data collection, and automated client and document workflows— customized all by you with a few simple clicks. From key industries such as, creative agencies, legal services, accounting firms, real-estate, construction / manufacturing, to key departmental areas—sales, HR, marketing, legal, finance. Podio’s ability to connect diverse teams and disparate processes helps thousands of companies optimize their entire operations in one place. With Progress Podio, give your team a single tool to automate timely processes that unify in one tool. From simplifying client data collection to automating client interactions and agreements, Progress Podio simplifies your business’s most core activities.
ConnectWise Manage
connectwise.com
Made for companies that sell, service, and support technology, ConnectWise PSA (formerly ConnectWise Manage) is the leading business management platform worldwide. Technology Solution Providers (TSPs) rely on ConnectWise PSA to achieve greater accountability, operational efficiency, and profitability. Leveraging the cloud, ConnectWise PSA facilitates business-process automation, help desk management and customer service, sales, marketing, project management, and business analytics that dramatically streamline a company's operations. ConnectWise PSA is the centralized hub that gives TSPs an end-to-end view and total control over their business. ConnectWise PSA also gives its users access to a powerful network of ideas, experts, and solutions. A veteran in the technology services industry, ConnectWise PSA has been the premier business management platform for technology companies for more than 15 years.
LeadSquared
leadsquared.com
Complete Marketing Automation and CRM software for businesses. Organize your lead capture, lead management, sales management & analytics in one platform.
Agile CRM
agilecrm.com
Agile CRM is a fully integrated CRM with sales tracking, contact management, marketing automation, web analytics, 2-way emails, telephony, helpdesk with a clean modern interface. With Agile CRM, SMB's can now: * Automate their marketing, sales and customer retention process with simple and powerful drag-drop editor * Convert website visitors directly to leads in the CRM - Nurture, track and score leads automatically based on web or email activity * Enable multi channel communication with the ability to call or email or tweet to a contact from the same page * Monitor customer behavior and get real time alerts for customer activity * Manage helpdesk tickets with all of the customers history in one place * Have a detailed record of all of the customer's details and communication history in one page, sorted chronologically * See customer data from various other business apps on one page using extensive integrations
Freshsales
freshworks.com
Accelerate your revenue with context-driven sales Personalize engagement, shorten your sales cycle, and grow your business with Freshsales Feature packed product suite for businesses of all sizes. Refreshing cloud software your teams will love. Support | Sales | ITSM | Cloud PBX
SalesBoss
salesboss.ai
SalesBoss is an all-in-one sales, marketing, communications, and automation software platform for local businesses across industries, including home services, retail, automotive, real estate, professional services, and more. SalesBoss combines the power of Sales, Marketing, SMS, Email, Calls, Calendar, Webchat, Inbox, Pipeline, Reviews, Payments, Websites, Funnels, and Automation in one AI-powered solution. From lead capture and nurturing to deal closing and customer retention, Salesboss helps you manage your entire sales pipeline on one easy-to-use platform. Plus, its built-in automation capabilities save time and increase efficiency by automating repetitive tasks. Local Businesses can organize their data, generate more leads, create strong pipelines, and close more deals faster.
Bloom
bloom.io
Bloom is a business workspace for independent business owners, freelancers, and service professionals. It connects all client touch-points in a professional experience, including digital forms, quotes, contracts, invoices, digital payments, communication, scheduling, and even the client portal. Bloom is the complete suite of business tools for modern creatives, freelancers, and small businesses.
LoudCrowd
loudcrowd.com
LoudCrowd is the first and best offering that HELPS BRANDS better monetize their creators with Influencer Storefronts, on the BRAND'S TERMS. LoudCrowd delivers the top brands in e-Commerce (Gymshark, boohoo, etc.) a creator commerce solution to actually compete with explosive 3rd party players like TikTok Shop, Amazon Influencer Storefronts, and more. LoudCrowd's customers not only win back vital revenue from 3rd party players, but also see dramatically increased creator-affiliate conversion rates (CVR) and average order values (AOV), and significantly cheaper customer acquisition (CPA) costs. LoudCrowd's Influencer Storefronts work by allowing a brand to give any creator a white-labeled, personalized page. Creators can DIY product bundles, integrate content from Instagram and TikTok, and earn commissions on sales they drive. The personalized landing pages are created automatically, without any of a brand's development resources. LoudCrowd's Influencer Storefronts represents a future for creator-affiliate marketing that works in brand's favor.
Gincore
gincore.net
Gincore is a program for keeping records in the service center, which saves time, brings order to the workshop, and most importantly - increases your profit
Bigin
bigin.com
Bigin is a lightweight CRM built exclusively for small businesses. It comes with an easy-to-use interface that makes managing pipelines, adding notes, updating records and scheduling follow-ups easy and helps focus on what matters most - closing more deals.
Salesbox
salesbox.com
The CRM for people who get sales. Get it for €2.90 per user per month. Connect MS teams, Office 365, Gsuite, LinkedIn, Dropbox or Mailchimp for €1.90.
Taskeo
taskeo.co
Client Relationship Management solution from Taskeo streamlines managing contacts in your company and helps you close more successful deals. With it's advanced functionalities, you can now focus on your best revenue sources. Taskeo's CRM comes with all the standard features your team will love, integrates with external tools and pairs particularly well with Taskeo's email marketing solution.
Simply C2
simplyc2.com
Simply C2 is an app-based platform that allows you to set up a customer service portal and service CRM configured for your needs, in ten minutes. It works for all types of products- in customer locations or in your service centre, Simply C2 brings customers and service providers on the same platform. * Automatic acknowledgement of complaints Enable Simply C2 for your clients and ensure all complaints are logged and automated acknowledgements sent. * 2- way chat and repair updates Your customers get messages in the language they choose. Italian, Sinhala or Bengali. You can continue to message in English. * Status Updates, Estimates, Approvals Your customer will keep getting updates on repair stages, itemizes estimates and option to pay.
TeamGram
teamgram.com
TeamGram is an all-in-one cloud-based tool that helps business teams collaborate, manage tasks, customer relationships and sales. With instant deployment, an extremely easy to use interface, web, Android and iOS apps, zero administration, and sensible pricing, it is the ideal business tool for businesses of any size.
Venntive
venntive.com
Venntive offers integrated marketing, sales and customer success platform.
Beetle Eye
beetle-eye.com
Beetle Eye streamlines CRM and marketing tools in order to provide one powerful platform that helps you grow your business. As a marketing automation platform, with Beetle Eye you can: * Automate email marketing campaigns * Create personalized email templates * A/B split testing * Host campaign assets * Manage email subscriptions * Make, deploy and analyze surveys * Track customer engagement Some of the Beetle Eye CRM functionalities are: * Aggregate lead sources * Manage and qualify leads * Generate lead lists and segments 8 Send triggered sales responses * Record advanced lead data * Leverage custom data modeling
CloudOffix
cloudoffix.com
CloudOffix is a premier global provider of a unified low-code total experience platform designed to revolutionize how businesses automate and streamline customer and employee interactions. CloudOffix's platform, rooted in the freedom of customization and the power of automation, allows organizations to digitize workflows, enhance experiences, and boost efficiency across commercial and operational teams. At the core of CloudOffix is our low-code App Builder, coupled with comprehensive Customer Experience (CX) and Employee Experience (EX) applications. These tools empower our clients to build custom applications effortlessly, leveraging a universe of ready-to-use templates and connectors. This enhances collaboration and automation, enabling businesses to adapt swiftly to market changes and scale operations efficiently. CloudOffix's commitment to genuine care defines our approach, prioritizing sincere relationships over business transactions. CloudOffix engages with clients and partners transparently, listening and adjusting to deliver tailored value that respects each organization's uniqueness. CloudOffix is not just a technology provider but a partner in innovation. With CloudOffix's all-in-one platform, companies worldwide can manage Sales, Marketing, HR, CRM, Project Management, E-Commerce, Collaboration, Invoicing, and Helpdesk from a single integrated solution. This eliminates the need for multiple disparate systems, dramatically reducing costs and enhancing productivity. Trusted globally, CloudOffix is dedicated to customer success, evidenced by the strong, sustained relationships we forge. CloudOffix's robust network of partners and global presence enable us to deliver localized solutions with universal appeal, ensuring that each client receives dedicated support and the resources necessary to excel. With CloudOffix, businesses gain the agility, tools, and freedom to achieve more with less, enhancing total experience management and ensuring operational excellence.
Dailybiz
dailybiz.com
Dailybiz is an online management software created for VSEs/SMEs. Save time with THE easy-to-use management solution that meets all your needs: invoicing, sales management, accounting, customer relationship management, project management, inventory management.
SYDLE ONE
sydle.com
SYDLE ONE is an all-in-one corporate digital platform that provides several solutions in one place, allowing you to keep up with the digital transformation. The platform provides you with native and seamlessly integrated solutions, flexible architecture to connect other corporate systems and applications, and many extra resources to enrich your users’ experience. Take a look at a few SYDLE ONE solutions available in different plans: * BPM: business process automation and workflows. * ECM: centralized data and complete content and document management. * Analytics: real-time business indicators. * CRM: 360-degree customer relationship management. * Service Desk: complete management of your tickets and customer service. * Service Portal: next-level self-service and relationship portals. * SYBOX: solutions for shared services, such as HR, procurement, finance, and more. * E-commerce: an online sales platform with integrated front-end and back-end. * Billing: billing management, with pricing, invoicing, collecting, and more.
Insale CRM
insale.io
Simple, smart & easy Sales CRM for your team. Managing sales processes becomes a delightful experience, making your sales team fall in love with the process.
Quiverflow
quiverflow.com
Everything You Need, All In One Place Grow your business with our robust CRM, workflow automation, and email + SMS marketing tools to convert more leads into clients.
EventTitans
eventtitans.com
EventTitans is a robust & customizable solution for events of all sizes, including live, hybrid & 3D/2D virtual experiential. It is a sponsor-centric platform with 150+ features and customization, built for event automation. Our platform simplifies the management at every step, right from the pre-event stage to the post-event and automates the entire process, saving your admin cost and time by almost 50% . Our mission is to drive engagement- first & foremost- yielding greater business results for you. EventTitans is an all-in-one event management platform that eases out all important functionalities from ticketing, streamlined attendee/sponsor/speaker self registration process, gamification, guest check-ins/walk-ins, and attendee engagement to capturing important real-time event analytics. Our in-built CRM helps you import or export contacts, track orders, send bulk emails, record surveys and much more. Engagement with your deeply branded experience, paired with our proactive and full-time customer success team, ensures every event executed on our platform is perfect every time. Ask us about our custom event dashboard development and feature customizations that can help streamline your processes, enhance attendee engagement, and elevate the overall success of your events. Our team is ready to assist you in creating a tailored solution that meets your specific needs and maximizes your event's potential.
Leadsales
leadsales.io
CRM for WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram Centralize your chats in columns, automatically assign them to your sales and customer service teams
