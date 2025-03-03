Salesdash CRM

salesdashcrm.com

Salesdash CRM software helps logistics companies (freight brokerages, 3PLs) grow new shipper relationships. Salesdash helps sales teams in logistics streamline their sales process to grow sales and revenue. Built for freight brokers, by a former freight broker sales leader. The product is best suited for those who take a consultative selling approach, have a larger contact list, need to prevent missed follow-ups, strive to be detail-oriented, may have a longer deal cycle requiring multiple touch points, and maintain consistent outreach to stay in front of clients. Task management, contact management, pipeline management, and custom reporting are the core components of Salesdash. Implementation to customize fields, add your team members, and importing leads from a spreadsheet can all be done within minutes. Engage with your leads and prospects with integrations from Gmail and Outlook for email and calendar. Send emails to your contacts from Salesdash, build email templates, track opens, and send automated sequences. Easily access company websites, company LinkedIn pages, and personal LinkedIn pages for those that do research prior to outreach. Salesdash prevents missed follow-ups with our task management system that keeps today's tasks and overdue tasks in front of you. Salesdash also suggests tasks for leads that you forgot to set a follow-up for and the system ranks them based on indicators for leads that may be further along in your sales process. Feedback on Salesdash is that the CRM is a slimmer, more user-friendly CRM compared to other providers that is tailored towards freight brokers.